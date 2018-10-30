Facebook: All Good Things Must Come To An End

Although the company still has enormous growth numbers, and attractive margins, there are headwinds hitting the stock.

Facebook's 30% decline has put the stock into bear territory; they should not be perceived as a buying opportunity.

Overview

User growth at Facebook is an ongoing tangible problem that might never get fixed. The demographics are changing, and Facebook is struggling to pull in (and hold onto) younger users. Predicting the permanence—of such a business—in a forever changing industry is difficult. Accurately valuing Facebook has become more problematic as the company decentralizes. With all the pessimism around growth and regulations, Facebook is not an investment I would recommend.

The Stock Plummets

Since the highs, Facebook's (FB) stock has plummeted 30%, placing the stock well in bear territory. What was once an easy investment to justify, has now become an increasingly difficult investment to value.

The trajectory of Facebook over the past few years has been phenomenal. The high growth, high margin, and high user numbers are all attractive things to invest in.

Today, Facebook is regarded as a platform for the mature crowd. We can see by the demographics that Facebook is falling behind on its younger users; see the UK demographics below—a shift is occurring.

Facebook UK users in 2018 (from 2017)

12 to 17 - 2.2m, down 300,000

18 to 24 - 4.5m, down 400,000

25 to 34 - 7.2m, flat

35 to 44 - 5.9m, flat

45 to 54 - 5.6m, up 100,000 users

55 to 64 - 3.5m, up 200,000 users

65-plus - 2.9m, up 300,000 users

I Have Dumped All My Shares

I have been one of Facebook's biggest bulls for the past few years, issuing buy ratings almost monthly on the stock.

The only article I have ever written what was bearish was on Feb. 21, 2018 — (Facebook: From Mega Bullish To Skeptical). This was not a sell rating as such, just a warning.

It is not a company problem as such; people love Facebook. It is the management, and the potential that the company could get derailed, just as the cash cow started to produce some serious milk. Facebook says they are focusing more on interactions with friends and family over advertisers and brands; this puts Facebook in a category that is not as advertiser-friendly as it was when my initial investment took place—the fundamentals are changing. — Facebook: From Mega Bullish To Skeptical

The inherent problem with social media platforms is the longevity of the model. Take a brand like Coca-Cola (KO), or McDonald's (MCD), there is an extremely high probability that those companies will be around in 10 years time. Facebook, on the other hand, is hard to predict.

If Facebook loses its main platform dominance, the game is almost certainly up. One of Facebook strongest businesses is Instagram; Instagram is a real solid contender to Snapchat, but the question is, how long do these apps stay relevant? It is this question that has led me to dump all of my Facebook shares, and indeed question the entire social media perspective itself.

The EU targets Facebook

The EU has been aggressive with Facebook, and it is almost inevitable that they require the company to do more on the regulation side. The recent news about the appointment of Nick Clegg—the former deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom—implies that Facebook is concerned in this domain, and they're trying to get an insider to ease up on regulation. Nick Clegg is pro-EU, and the EU members regard him quite highly; as the UK leaves the EU, it's hard to say what power Nick Clegg would have inside the EU.

Valuation

After acknowledging Facebook is due for a mild decline in revenue—and higher operating costs—the model arrives at a share price of $128 — representing a 16% downside from where we are today. We should see a user growth slowdown, and decreases in ad loads (monetization) across multiple Facebook-owned apps; these are points that management noted in the recent quarterly report.

We're being very slow and deliberate with monetization. It's still in the early days. But I think we've launched some things that people are excited about and interested in like click-to-Messenger ads. — Facebook Q2-2018

Facebook is renowned for downplaying guidance, so I would take certain numbers with a pinch of salt. But the market clearly anticipates something to go against Facebook in the future. The recent sell-off observed in the stock was completely irrational—given a reasonable performance in earnings.

This then takes me back to the point of regulation. I strongly believe that investors see some form of US internet regulation taking place, and the core targets for this would be Facebook Twitter and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL)—as they seem the highest offenders of apparently "censoring free speech".

Just like the article I wrote back in February, this isn't a sell recommendation by any means. I honestly hope Facebook returns back to its glory, and I once again become an investor. But there are too many unpredictable events that can happen over the next 12 months, be it regulation, more competition, or even CEO change (I would welcome that). These are all things that are incredibly hard to predict.

You can see from the PE ratio chart that Facebook is getting cheaper, but the question then becomes, how cheap, and how irrational will the market behave?

A trending lower PE usually implies the market is expecting lower net earnings. A company's stock typically doesn't get cheaper when it is expected to make more money. So one can only assume the market expects Facebook to make less.

We are also heading into the maturity stages of the company, and usually, a mature company stays within a range of its PE ratio. Facebook now, as it matures, is about to find that range.

In the model, I've gone ahead and used a low multiple of 12, and high of 25. The PE ratio is trending down, and I think when we hit 12 that will be the rock bottom; though in the model, we see an average of the low, and high used for valuation.

Value investors tend to stay away from high-valuation stocks, but with such a low PE ratio predicted, this could bring in a lot of money if Facebook continues to produce high growth sales.

Risks on Shorting Facebook

Due to the unpredictability of Facebook’s outlook, it remains challenging to understand how the market will value Facebook going forward. The huge cash pile of ~$8bln will likely be used for M&A purposes. Facebook is good at buying businesses. Currently, Facebook has bought 69 businesses since 2015. It's most famous: Instagram, WhatsApp, Messanger, Oculus VR.

Shorting a stock that has a key eye for the best up and coming tech is not a good move. Although the initial cash loss could weaken the balance sheet, the potential access to new markets would prompt investors to be bullish.

Alternatively, we could see Facebook retain (and grow) its younger user base. This would establish the continuity of growth.

Final Note

Shorting Facebook would not be a wise move; reducing holdings would be wise. The overall market has taken a beating over the past few weeks, and it is almost inevitable that we see a large spike to the upside soon. And from there on it's hard to predict what will happen, but learning from history, this always happens. Facebook will undoubtedly get pulled up with the overall market, but fundamentally nothing changes. All the regulation worries, user growth worries, and revenue slowdowns are still on the table. Now more than ever you should be skeptical about Facebook.

