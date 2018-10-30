Book Build Alert: Axonics Modulation Readies IPO In Challenging Market

Valuation is a concern, but the volatile market environment may present interested investors with a potential lower entry point post-IPO.

The firm is beginning to commercialize its medical device system for treatment of various urinary tract conditions.

Quick Take

The Axonics Modulation (AXNX) IPO is indicating significant demand according to IPO information service IPO Boutique.

Axonics sells a sacral neuromodulation system for the treatment of several urinary conditions.

Although life science firms may be somewhat less affected by short-term market volatility, interested investors in AXNX might be wise to keep the stock on a watch list for a potential lower entry point post-IPO.

Background

Axonics has developed a minimally invasive rechargeable SNM (r-SNM) system for patients with overactive bladder [OAB], fecal incontinence [FI], and urinary retention [UR].

AMT has developed the Axonics r-SNM system which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to (and from) the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, FI, and UR.

The company has obtained marketing approval in Europe, Canada, and Australia, and expects to submit a Pre-Market Approval [PMA] request for the treatment of urinary urgency incontinence, a subtype of OAB, to the US Food and Drug Administration in early 2019.

With the proceeds, AMT plans to create a dedicated direct sales organization, which will target the approximately 850 physician SNM specialists that represent a majority of the implant volume in the United States.

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the global SNM market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.7% during the period between 2017-2021.

The main factors driving market growth are expected to be the development of new therapies and an increasing need for more efficient SNM systems.

Major competitors that provide or are developing SNM solutions include:

Medtronic (MDT) - InterStim

Nuvectra (NVTR)

The Axonics r-SNM system is the first rechargeable SNM system that has 15 years of life expectancy and weighs less than half of the weight of the InterStim II System.

IPO Book Build Status Update

According to IPO Boutique:

Channel checks just completed, are currently revealing, according to underwriter guidance the deal remains well-oversubscribed with strong 1-on-1 conversions. The underwriters are currently guiding pricing toward the upper half of the prevailing $14.00 - $16.00 range. The books are closed (closed Monday at 4pm) and the IPO is on track to price tonight for a Wednesday debut. Market volatility and the pending midterm elections have slowed the momentum of the IPO market. The pipeline indicates that just a select few may “brave” the current tape. However, overall the 2018 IPO market surpassed 2017 in terms of quantity and total cash raised. With many unicorns, including very large tech companies, waiting in the wings... it makes for an exciting 2019 on tap.

Conclusions

Axonics management is indeed brave in seeking to go public in a challenging IPO market.

Due to the recent overall stock market volatility, a number of IPOs have either been postponed or priced their offerings at significant (30%) reductions in enterprise value in order to close the transaction.

These market conditions provide patient and steady investors with the chance to purchase good quality firms at a potential bargain price.

Life science firms may be somewhat less affected than general tech or other firms in the current IPO market woes, so Axonics may have a positive or neutral initial showing depending on overall market dynamics.

In the month of October, the number of new IPO filings has already dropped significantly from previous months, indicating the market volatility is taking its toll on IPO ambitions.

Interested investors in AXNX may wish to put the stock on a watchlist or limit order. The post-IPO action will provide clues as to how strong institutional demand is to hold shares, rather than sell them into the market.

Given the overall market's high volatility, investors with conviction may have an opportunity to acquire shares at a reasonable price in a temporarily whipsawed market.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Commentary

Opinion on the IPO Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.