Compass Minerals International: A Compass For Future Growth

Last week, Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) issued a new guidance for 2018 and informed investors that the company is only expecting earnings per share to be between $2.20 and $2.50. Within two trading days, the stock price crashed from almost $70 to below $50 and the stock hit its lowest points since 2009. In my last article in the fall of 2017, I stated that the company is fairly valued (it was trading at about $65 at the time) and concluded:

“I personally am hoping for a slightly lower stock price – maybe Mr. Market is providing us with the opportunity once again to buy the stock for $60 or even below.”

Obviously, Mr. Market is providing us not just with the opportunity to buy the stock for $60 or slightly below – it offers us the opportunity to buy for prices below $50 and the only logical conclusion now should be to call Compass Minerals a clear buy. If a stock declines 30% within two trading days it doesn’t necessarily mean our bullish thesis is wrong, but we should at least double check our bull case and ask some questions about the moat, the dividend and the calculated intrinsic value.

Does CMP Still Have A Wide Moat?

For many years, Compass Minerals’ main business was its salt segment (mostly for highway de-icing), but due to the acquisition of a Brazilian specialty nutrition company in 2016, it now has two important segments: plant nutrition and its salt business.

The plant nutrition business probably will profit from some long-term trends like the growing population (which is to be expected about 10 billion until 2050), the limited arable land as well as the changing climate in the coming years.

(Source: CMP Investor Presentation)

In 2018, year-to-date sales grew for the North America plant nutrition business as well as for the South America business. While sales in South America are even higher than in North America, the operating earnings in South America are still very low and the operating margin is terrible. The margins are still a consequence of the acquisition and we can expect margins to improve over the next two years (from 2020 forward, Compass Minerals is expecting an operating margin of 18-20% for the South America plant nutrition business).

The most valuable business unit is still the salt business as it is the main source for Compass Minerals’ competitive advantage and wide moat. The company is owning three precious mines, that will last at least for 30 more years (with Goderich probably lasting for another 85 years and Cote Blanche lasting for even 100 years). Those fully operating mines are a source of competitive advantage as cost advantages arise from already operating mines making Compass Minerals more profitable than competitors. Challenging in the recent past were the ceiling fall in 2017 and the strike in 2018 that affected productivity at the Goderich mine, but both are short-term problems. The Goderich mine is probably even more valuable than the other mines because of its deep-water port that is decreasing transportation costs compared to other companies.

(Source: CMP Investor Presentation)

Despite the wide moat of Compass Minerals, we have to acknowledge that the salt business is volatile. This is not surprising as Compass Minerals is selling a commodity and has only limited pricing power. Nevertheless, the company was able to constantly improve the average selling price for salt. Only in the recent past, the price declined a little. Aside from the price, the demand is also fluctuating and connected to the number of snow days during the winter. While over the long term the demand might slowly decline due to climate changes that is resulting in a decreasing number of snow days during the winter, it is highly likely that sales will be higher in the years to come as the past few winters have been extremely mild, but the number of snow days will return to its long-term average (as well as the demand for salt).

Do We Have To Worry About Bankruptcy?

The South America plant nutrition segment is a good acquisition as it can be considered almost as a hedge against the risks of the salt business (changing climate will probably lead to less snow in the winter, but warmer climate will also make larger areas of the world less fertile making it necessary to use arable land more efficiently). However, it is not a perfect acquisition as it doesn’t really add to Compass Minerals’ wide moat and it led to rather high debt levels for the company. Right now (end of Q2/18), CMP has $1,285 million in short- and long-term debt and therefore a debt/equity ratio of 2.36. The leverage ratio is about 4.3, but at least till 2020, management is expecting to decrease leverage ratio to 2.7.

Aside from the high debt levels, the company also has rather low cash reserves ($41 million in cash and cash equivalents) and in the last years the operating income and free cash flow were very low (or sometimes even negative). The combination of not enough operating income to cover capital expenditures (and the dividend as well as interest payments) and very low cash reserves could be a dangerous combination. As management is expecting a much higher FCF for 2019 and 2020, I don’t think we have to analyze scenarios like bankruptcy, but should keep a close eye on the financial health of Compass Minerals. If CMP is facing only one more tough year (2018) and in the following years capital expenditures will further decrease to below $100 million and free cash flow will increase to about $200 million, it shouldn’t be too problematic.

Is The Dividend Safe?

Although we don’t have to worry about CMP going bankrupt, we have to worry if the dividend is stable (and maybe it is even a reason for the sell-off as many investors expect the dividend to be cut). So far, Compass Minerals has increased its dividend every single year, but right now it seems as the company is even in trouble to keep the dividend constant. In the last seven quarters, Compass Minerals has paid a dividend of $0.72 (leading to an annual dividend of $2.88). As the newly issued guidance sees the company’s earnings per share only between $2.20 and $2.50, Compass Minerals would have to pay out more in dividends as it generates in net income for 2018. This results in a payout ratio above 100% which is definitely a reason for concern.

In my opinion, Compass Minerals should desist from raising the dividend for now as net income is not enough to cover dividend payments and cash and cash equivalents are only $41 million. Taking on debt to finance the dividend is a terrible idea and therefore management should keep the dividend stable. However, a dividend cut is also not necessary as management expects free cash flow to increase again and $200 million in 2019 and 2020 is more than enough to cover the dividend and maybe management will even raise the dividend in 2019 although I don’t expect high dividend raises in the near future.

Is CMP A Good Investment?

The decision if a stock is a good investment is reflecting many different factors, but in the end, it is always a comparison between the fair, intrinsic value of a stock and the current price for which the stock is offered at the stock exchange. Even a crappy company can be a great investment and a great company can be a terrible investment due to the price one has to pay for the stock.

When trying to estimate the expected free cash flow in the coming years, a look into the recent past might be helpful. Over the last decade, the free cash flow was on average $68 million (with the lowest number being negative $80 million in 2015 and $186 million in 2008 being the highest number). If we take the average as basis in our calculation, CMP has to grow 6% from now till perpetuity in order to be fairly valued right now. And considering the wide moat of CMP, a 6% growth rate could be realistic but would not be a number I use in a calculation. Even for wide moat companies I wouldn’t expect more than 4-5% growth for perpetuity to prevent the risk of being too optimistic.

(Source: CMP Investor Presentation)

At least in September 2018, management was expecting free cash flow for 2019 and 2020 to be around $200 million annually (according to the presentation they gave at the Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference). Considering that free cash flow hasn’t been higher than $186 million in the last decade, $200 million FCF is a very high estimate and definitely no number I would use as basis in a growth scenario. But due to the acquisition in South America, the free cash flow will be higher than it was in the past and hence the numbers of the last decade are probably no good estimate for the years to come.

A very optimistic scenario in my opinion would be to use $200 million as average free cash flow for the next 10 years. After 2020, there will be years with a lower FCF than $200 million as the number will continue to fluctuate, but $200 million seems to be the most optimistic number within the realistic range. If we assume $200 million FCF for the next decade and a 3% growth rate from 2028 till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $66.47 (assuming a 10% discount rate). Additionally, I would suggest to build in a margin of safety of 20% to reflect the risks (mostly the risk of being too optimistic with the FCF for the next decade) making CMP a buy below $53.18. I am probably a bit more conservative than I was a year ago, but at these low prices, the stock is a buy in my opinion.

Conclusion

In my opinion, CMP is undervalued right now and a good long-term investment. But it is also possible that Compass Minerals will drop to the “financial crisis low point” and reach price levels below $40. Being undervalued is no guarantee for a stock to immediately turn around and especially in times of high volatility and during bear markets, stocks can drop far below their intrinsic value.

I think I am speaking not just for myself when trying to clarify what financial analysts can do and what we can’t do: we can try to predict the future cash flows of a company and translate these numbers into an intrinsic value which the stock SHOULD trade for. We can’t however predict the future – especially not the behavior of the stock price and it is the nature of the stock market cycle that stocks almost never trade at their fair value.

What I am trying to say is this: You can invest in Compass Minerals right now and over the long-term I think you will get a decent return on your invested capital. But you also have to realize that CMP might decline further for a few quarters or even a few years and during that time you will receive your dividend, but your initial investment has lost value. If you don’t have the stomach for that, stay away from the stock market because it might become a wild ride over the next months (not just for Compass Minerals).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.