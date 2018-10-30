Intelsat SA (I) Q3 2018 Earnings Call October 30, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Dianne Van Beber - Intelsat SA

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

Analysts

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Giles Thorne - Jefferies International Ltd.

Michael Vincent Pace - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Wilton Fry - RBC Europe Ltd.

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Lance Vitanza - Cowen and Company, LLC

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Sebastiano C. Petti - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Sami Kassab - Exane Ltd.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Arun A. Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Nick M. Dempsey - Barclays Capital Securities Ltd.

Operator

Dianne Van Beber - Intelsat SA

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Intelsat's Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release and published a quarterly commentary, both of which are available at intelsat.com. The quarterly commentary provides the investment community with the information and context that you need to analyze our results in advance of our earnings call, maximizing time for Q&A with management.

During today's call, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and other financial metrics not prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, including EBITDA, related margins, and free cash flow from operations. We provide reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the earnings release and on our website.

Additionally, our conversation today will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations for future industry conditions, as well as our business strategy, market trends and positioning, and expected future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement included in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our other SEC filings for information about some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Yesterday, we announced that we are pursuing a term loan amendment. We are unable to take questions on this public call today regarding this transaction. Any lenders or potential lenders should direct any inquiries to Morgan Stanley, the firm coordinating information on this transaction.

Our call today is hosted by our CEO, Steve Spengler; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Jacques Kerrest. Following opening remarks by Steve, we'll open the call for questions. Steve?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Thanks, Dianne. Our financial results are stable as compared to the first two quarters of this year. Most notably, in the third quarter, we achieved operational and financial milestones that will advance our business goals. The successful launch of Horizons 3e completed the global footprint of our high throughput satellite network. When Horizons 3e enters service in early 2019, Intelsat Epic will become the first truly global high throughput network in orbit.

Intelsat was also very active in the capital markets in the third quarter. We completed a number of transactions that effectively extend our maturity profile well into 2023. To briefly highlight our financial performance, post ASC 606, third quarter revenue was $537 million. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, our third quarter 2018 revenue was $512 million, a decline of 5% as compared to the third quarter of 2017. As you will recall, the third quarter of 2017 included a onetime $13 million revenue lift from payments received related to a partially discontinued media service. As compared to the second quarter of 2018, revenue was quite stable.

Adjusted EBITDA was $416 million. Excluding the effects of ASC 606, adjusted EBITDA was $390 million, a 7% decline as compared to the third quarter of 2017. The decline was primarily due to lower revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 76% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were consistent with the second quarter of 2018. Overall, revenue reflects trends that we have noted for several periods, including non-renewals of certain data services and lower pricing on wide-beam renewals.

We are encountering further belt tightening by our media customers. These customers seek to be as efficient as possible with respect to linear distribution costs because of the expanding operating expenses for over-the-top and other non-traditional media distribution.

Moving to our operating priorities. Our third quarter announcements demonstrate our progress on our managed services strategy to address new sectors. In mid-October, we launched Intelsat FlexExec business jet broadband service. This segment is under-penetrated when it comes to broadband connectivity. There are 37,000 business aircraft in operation today, 22,000 of these have some form of connectivity but only 1,000 have broadband connectivity. The number of connected business aircraft is expected to increase to 49,000 by 2026, so there's a clear need and opportunity for growth in this segment. Satcom Direct, a leading provider of business jet connectivity, will be the first solution partner and master distributor to market FlexExec. After a brief beta test period, we will commence commercial service in the first half of 2019.

Last quarter, we announced our government-focused aeronautical managed service, IntelsatOne FlexAir. This service is designed to provide global connectivity for a range of airborne terminals used in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications. We're able to provide a committed information rate for this broadband service due to the Intelsat Epic architecture. It is a differentiator in this market segment. We'll start service on this offering in the next few months with select distributors in place to amplify our marketing effort. Building our managed services platforms and establishing larger, more effective distributor networks are two imperatives as we continue to leverage our global network.

Let me review the status of our C-band proposal. In early October, we announced the formation of the C-Band Alliance, known as the CBA. All four of the satellite operators with active customer services in C-band in the continental U.S. are members of the CBA. Last week, the CBA announced that the amount of spectrum to be made available for 5G use would increase to 200 megahertz under our market-based proposal before the Federal Communications Commission.

Yesterday, Intelsat participated in three FCC filings as part of the comments faced, providing further details on our proposal. We emphasize that our breakthrough, market-based approach will accelerate the deployment of 5G next-generation services. This national priority to attain leadership in 5G deployment and innovation is best supported by our proposal. We are confident that our proposal offers the fastest path to cleared spectrum.

Our proposal will protect the interest of the current users of these satellite services, including the media companies that serve over 100 million homes across America. Overall, our proposal is the only one that provides for a win for 5G and consumers in urban and rural areas. It does so while protecting existing users of C-band with minimal need for complex regulation or government intervention and at the fastest speed. Although we are pleased with the momentum behind our proposal, the FCC controls the process, content, and timing of the ultimate order.

One final comment before we take questions. Clearly, the capital markets transactions completed since July 1 go a long way toward creating a more flexible capital structure. Yesterday, we announced that we are seeking to amend our Intelsat Jackson term loan credit agreement. We appreciate the continued support of our investors and lenders and look forward to working with you on this transaction. However, as Dianne mentioned, lenders should direct any questions on this transaction to Morgan Stanley.

With that, we're ready to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. And our first question will come from the line of Jason Kim with Goldman Sachs, your line is now open.

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning. Thank you. On the C-band side of things, I'm curious to hear your thoughts on the decision to clear more spectrum. First, can you talk about the difference in what activities are required to clear the 200 megahertz of spectrum in the current proposal versus the original which was closer to 150 megahertz including 50 megahertz of guard band? Are there differences in the number of satellites that need to be launched or any other cost that will be additive to the new proposal?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Thanks, Jason, and yes, we reached the decision with the consortium or as part of the consortium to expand the capacity that we're going to make available, the spectrum we're going to make available to 200 megahertz after quite an extensive effort in analysis and understanding the engineering and technical and operational implications of doing that. So that is – that was not a small effort to reach that higher number.

To do that, we have noted that we have to procure and implement more satellites in our networks, and I'm speaking specifically for Intelsat and SES here, we have not reached the final conclusion on how many satellites it needs to be but these additional satellites will allow us to maintain the number of transponders that we have available for our media customers and others in the C-band arc in the U.S. while also allowing us to reach this 200 megahertz threshold. So there will be more costs, certainly around the number of satellites that we have to deploy as part of the expanded spectrum solution, but we're still in the process of determining exactly how many we'll need and in what timeframe.

I will also note that we have gone out to industry with an RFP for these additional satellites that were late to the clearing of the spectrum and we're working on particular designs right now, so we're very active in that work at the moment.

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you. And then a follow-up to that, I presume you probably can't be too specific on this but I was hoping if you can share with us, in general terms, the types of conversations you're having in terms of potential parties that are interested in C-bands. Is it predominately wireless companies with existing mobile infrastructure, other companies from other sectors that are also, could be interested, is the demand regional or national? Any color would be appreciated.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Sure. As we've noted in previous calls, prior to the establishment of the CBA, the leaders of the consortium that was being formed at the time including Intelsat had been engaged with different potential buyers in the marketplace. We had discussions ongoing with mobile operators, with cable interests, and other companies that have interest in spectrum. So we got a pretty good understanding of overall needs and demands and it was actually very helpful to have those conversations and it allowed us to understand how much spectrum may potentially be needed and how much may be cleared in some of the – and certainly a number of the technical issues that we had to take into consideration.

Since the formation of the CBA, the CBA and its management are now in the lead of those discussions. So they are engaging in the marketplace with different interested buyers. I think it's too early to make an assessment of what the specific interest is and demand or the types of spectrum in regional deployment of that but they are reaching out to all parts of the interested universe of potential spectrum users and making sure that we have a full view of potential interest and demand as we go forward.

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you, and our next question will come from the line of Giles Thorne with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Giles Thorne - Jefferies International Ltd.

Thank you. Morning, everyone. I had three questions please. And not surprisingly, the first two are around the C-band situation. The CBA, or the filings you mentioned in response to the NPRM, have really brought to life how much work has been going on in the background in this project. And two things stood out for me. One of them you've spoken to already, which is that you're going to now officially have to require two, or a number of satellites to clear the 200 megahertz. And second thing that jumped out for me was the level of engagement that's been going on with your broadcast customers as to what that transition could look like. So it's a long-winded context, but it's a short question. Are you in a position to provide us a tighter range around the cost to clear, given all of that work that's now been done? And I think, Stephen, the number that's (00:13:46) out there – you're about to say no, aren't you?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Go ahead, go ahead.

Giles Thorne - Jefferies International Ltd.

I think the number you put out there was somewhere in the $1 billion to $2 billion. That's the number certainly the investment community's been working with. Can you time that all (00:13:57)?

Why don't you answer that, and then I'll ask my other two questions.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Sure. You're absolutely right in your appreciation of all the work that's been done in engagement across the broader community and with our customers. And as we've noted, we've had some pretty extensive discussions with our customers because we wanted to make sure that they were comfortable with what we were doing. We want to make sure that they could see how their services would be protected over the long-term, and to make sure that we had enough capacity to serve their growth in the future. So, yes, those conversations have been pretty extensive. And that allowed us to do the planning for how do we get to this higher number of 200 megahertz, and that work has been quite extensive. In terms of the costs, we are not going to reveal any more details on the costs. I think the number that you referred to is something that the market has assessed. I think that's still a valid working number to use at this point in time.

Giles Thorne - Jefferies International Ltd.

Understood. Second two questions then please. First one's still on C-band. As you progressed your work on what it was like (00:15:07) sharing the band between an FSS application and mobile, what have you learned about the power levels the mobile operators could use with the 20 megahertz guard band? And how commercially attractive these are compared to all the mobile bands that don't have a kind of co-primary licensing regime?

And then lastly, it's on the media business, you mentioned the belt tightening by some of your broadcast customers and you've characterized it as trying to find cost savings to fund the incremental cost of distributing content via OTT. This obviously caused a massive debate within the satellite world around the sustainability of media businesses for satellite operators. Is it right to characterize what's going on as them trying to find ways to coexist OTT and linear rather than replace? Any color there from your conversations. Thanks.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Yeah, okay. Regarding your first question...

Dianne Van Beber - Intelsat SA

So the first question was around – just repeat it. Sorry, Giles, so we have the whole thing – of your second – really, it's your second question. Sorry.

Giles Thorne - Jefferies International Ltd.

Yeah, it was around – so I'm trying to get a feel for how commercially attractive the 200 megahertz or 100 plus 20 megahertz you're going to free up is, and what talks to that conversation is the power levels that a mobile operator could use behind that. And you've done a lot of work around coexistence, so color there (00:16:42).

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Yeah, so you're right. I mean, this question of guard band and coexistence is a very significant consideration right from the very beginning. When we started this process, we had anticipated or at least our working assumption was for a larger guard band but we had done – we've done extensive testing directly with the manufacturers of wireless equipment. So we went right to the source and we did some testing with them. And through that testing, we determined that we could have a smaller guard band of 20 megahertz, and that 20 megahertz would limit the interference that would emanate from the wireless network equipment into the satellite earth stations and we felt comfortable with that.

Having said that, I think there's still a lot more work to be done in that regard. And so this is when it gets really complicated and very technical. We want to make sure that as the 5G standard gets defined more and as the wireless operators determine the types of services that they want to offer and the types of power levels they intend to use, that we are absolutely certain that we can protect our customers in that environment. So it's something we're still working on, and it's part of the hard work that still has to come, but we feel good about where we are at this moment in time in the process in that regard.

Regarding media, yeah, I think the view on media is that for the media companies, OTT, and let's call it digital distribution and traditional linear distribution coexists. I mean they are both ways that they reach their customers. There's a huge installed base of subscribers at the other end of cable distribution plant or direct-to-home television. And so this will exist for a long time and we felt that this will exist for a long time. It's where advertising revenue is largely earned. At the same time though, they realize that they have other types of customers and subscribers and users of their content and so they're rolling out digital platforms of various types, live and non-live and regionally and globally to reach those customer sets.

So the result of that is that they have more cost for their distribution because they're using multiple means of distribution. So our view is that there is a period of coexistence for quite some time still. We have not seen programmers turn off discrete channels on their distribution networks, their linear distribution networks. And so for the time being they have to distribute in multiple forms and they want to be as economical as possible across all of their distribution as they do this.

Giles Thorne - Jefferies International Ltd.

That's great. Thank you very much.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Mike Pace with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Michael Vincent Pace - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi, thank you. Can you hear me?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Yes.

Dianne Van Beber - Intelsat SA

Yes.

Michael Vincent Pace - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Sorry. So I'm sorry to go back to the clearing cost question and I know the numbers you threw out before were not yours but you also said that the range is reasonable. But I guess I wanted to also maybe try and understand the plan for the 150 megahertz originally. How much, I'm not looking for numbers, but how much new satellite build and launch was built into the first 150 megahertz and then how much incremental or new satellite builds is required for that additional 50 megahertz? And then just in terms of timing, I'm guessing you think you can do all of this in an 18- to 36-month period? Because you've committed to that timeline.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Yes. Mike, let me expand a little bit on my answer to the question that Giles asked. Yes, there was a number out there that we felt was valid, $1 billion to $2 billion for 150 megahertz. I think that number is still valid but when you talk about clearing 200 megahertz, you really should be thinking that it's at the higher end of that range for that clearing.

And in terms of timing, yes, that was critical through this whole process. We have said right from the beginning that speed is of utmost importance. And so we believe strongly that we can still clear this higher number, 200 megahertz, in the 18- to 36-month timeframe.

Michael Vincent Pace - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got you. And then just a couple quick ones on the business. Can you maybe give us an update on the Horizons 3e kind of order book as we're heading into 2019, a quick update on 33e as well? Thank you.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Sure. Let me just say in general, a general comment about Intelsat Epic and all of our Intelsat Epic satellites, we're pleased with what it has done for our network and what it is enabling for our customers. It is the backbone of the managed services that we are building right now for maritime. And we will be building for business jets in the coming months as well as some enterprise customers. These services would not be as attractive and differentiated without that platform. And so it is central to a lot of that work we're doing. It's central to a lot of the work we do in remote and rural connectivity as well because of the higher performance of that system.

The Horizons 3e satellite, as you know, was launched at the end of September. It's in in-orbit testing right now. And our plan is to have that operational in the first quarter. It's a very sophisticated satellite and so the testing period is quite complex, but we're making good progress on that. As you know, we captured a number of key mobile network operator customers for that satellite early on and we are actually working with one of those customers on preparing for the transfer of that network, actually both of them I should say. It is also an important part of our global mobility network, Horizons 3e. It fills in the Asia Pacific region and so it's very important for the services that we just referred to that we're rolling out. And so the demand is good for that satellite and we feel good about how it's tracking so far.

In terms of the other satellites, Intelsat 33e and 37e, these are satellites that combine services across mobility as well as broadband and network services applications. That business is building. It is building primarily with mobile network operators and enterprise networks as well. And so we're making steady progress in those areas. As we said, in certain regions, Africa in particular, the sales cycle is longer so the ramp-up is lower than other parts of the world.

Michael Vincent Pace - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Wilton Fry with Royal Bank of Canada. Your line is now open.

Wilton Fry - RBC Europe Ltd.

Yeah, hi. Just a simple question from me, can you talk through the decision to draw a line a 200 megahertz? Is that a hard line that's fixed or could that be expanded over time? And if so, what would need to change in order to free up more? Thank you.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Sure. Thank you, Wilton. As I indicated to get to the 200 megahertz number, it took us a lot of effort and work, analysis and engineering work to find a way to get to that higher number. It was in response to what we saw as demand in the marketplace as well as interest from the FCC to see more cleared. So what we focused on was getting to the highest number possible within the 18- to 36-month timeframe, and that's what we have achieved in our proposal right now. And so that was the primary objective, is to get to speed and put into the market a meaningful amount of spectrum to allow the immediate growth of 5G once that's deployed. So that was our focus. We have not done work beyond that to determine how do we go higher, when do we go higher. So that's a question for another day. Our focus right now is on the 200 megahertz.

Wilton Fry - RBC Europe Ltd.

Technically, how difficult do you think it would be to free up more, 36 months from now, beyond that 200 megahertz limit?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Technically, there would have to be some technical technology development to do that over time, maybe even require additional satellites as well, but again, we haven't looked at it in any specific detail to give anything more specific than that.

Wilton Fry - RBC Europe Ltd.

Do you think there is a willingness to look at that amongst the Alliance members, given, obviously, the large sort of arbitrage between obviously the revenues being earned in C-band currently and the potential value of those to the wireless industry? Thanks.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Yeah, it's not a topic of conversation within the consortium right now. We're focused on making this first 200 megahertz available in 18 to 36 months and do that as well as we possibly can, as quickly as we can, protect our customers' services, and enable 5G.

Wilton Fry - RBC Europe Ltd.

Understood. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Anthony Klarman with Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi, thanks. Maybe a couple financial questions for Jacques. I wanted to go to the CapEx reduction. In the release, you indicated that it was due to a delay in some manufacturing milestone achievement, which maybe led me to think that it was shifting into 2019 and 2020, but the 2019 and 2020 guidance is largely unchanged. I was wondering if you could help out with what's driving that, and if it's just time shifting, what some of the other things are in the 2019 and 2020 CapEx that are coming down to help offset that?

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

Well, thank you, Anthony. Yes, it's a shifting of some CapEx in 2019. The reason we haven't changed the range of the 2019 guidance is because it's a wide range, and at this time, we don't believe that it will be outside the range. As you know, we will update the guidance in February when we release the fourth quarter and we might look at it again and see if we have better information and if it still fits in the range.

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. And then I was wondering if you could help us sort of dig a little bit into the tax reorganization that you announced. And I'm just wondering what drove that. Was it in preparation for the C-band process that you're running? And did any assets move around in the structure to help that in terms of what would have triggered the non-cash charge that you took as a result of the tax reorg?

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

So the answer to the one question that you talked about, it's not related to the C-band. It's related to the fact that there was a new tax law in the United States effective January 1st of this year. Obviously, we are domiciled in Luxembourg, as you know, but we have significant U.S. subsidiaries that are affected by the U.S. tax reform. So tax reform had some good things like the lowered federal tax rate but also some other provision, for instance, the deductions of interest expense. So we worked with our advisor to try to figure out the impact of the tax reform on our cash taxes. And we reorganized some of the ownership of certain of the assets that we have in the U.S. and also overseas and that's why we did this reorganization.

Our guidance has changed a little bit in terms of the cash tax that we will be paying this year as we indicated. This has not changed. Now this reorganization took place in the third quarter this year. We still believe that going forward in the following year we will be at the same cash tax levels that we indicated before which was approximately $30 million to $40 million per year.

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks. And maybe one final one. You're still sitting with a good amount of excess cash after the recent capital markets activities that took place during the quarter and I think you purchased some securities in market. But at this point, you've now kind of cleared the refinancing decks of a lot of the near-term maturities or you've put structures in place with some of the various intercompany debt that's owned (00:30:29) that would address near-term maturities. Ignoring what you're doing in the bank market, which you've already alluded to, but can you talk about what the capital structure priorities might be for you at this point? And what we should think about in terms of how you think about the liquidity levels and the cash balance that you have, and what you need to hold in terms of liquidity versus what can be opportunistic for you going forward?

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

Okay. Thank you for the question, Anthony. So we had effectively, at the end of September, $661 million of cash. I believe we spent close to $300 million after the end of the quarter to buy back some security. So we have obviously less than indicated at the end of the quarter in the bank today. We believe it's the appropriate amount of cash that we need to run the business as you see, as long as our business is declining slightly, we want to be a little bit conservative and keep as much cash as we can on the balance sheet. We will be, obviously, opportunistic if we need to in terms of looking at some of the security that we have outstanding. And depending on the price in the market, we might do some small transaction. You also should notice that we don't have a revolving credit in place, so we just want to have enough cash here for the next couple of years to run the business.

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Lance Vitanza with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Lance Vitanza - Cowen and Company, LLC

Hi, guys. I'm just wondering, two questions, putting the amendment aside, I know you can't talk about that, but what, if anything, is next on the balance sheet? I mean, is there, in your opinion, more work to do, more work you'd like to do? Can you talk about that a little bit?

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

Yes, thank you, Lance. Obviously, you could tell, the maturity of 2021 has been spoken for in the way we have structured the Envision and the ICF, the same way we had done that in 2016 to pay off the 2018 maturity. The next maturity is the 2022, which is $490 million, but that's part of the secured structure of Jackson. And we feel that's very re-financeable at any time, although there is no call on this debt until 2022. So we will be opportunistic as we go along here and really look at, not only our own debt, but also at other things that we may want to look at in the marketplace as we go forward. But it's very difficult at this time to be more precise in terms of what we could do or what we will do exactly.

Lance Vitanza - Cowen and Company, LLC

Thanks. And if I'm still on, can I just ask one back on the C-band? I'm wondering if it's the...

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

Sure.

Lance Vitanza - Cowen and Company, LLC

...customers that are dependent on the band, so to speak. Are those guys asking for – are any of them asking for a piece of the action to sort of become more supportive of your proposal, a share of the proceeds that are raised perhaps?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

We have been very clear with our C-band customers that throughout this process that we will manage, we will make sure that this is as painless and least disruptive as possible for their operations, and we recognize how critical these services are and the fact that there can be no downtime or interruption as we clear the spectrum and make adjustments to the network. And we've been very clear with them as well that we'll provide compensation to them for the costs that they will incur, that we will incur on their behalf to make sure that this is not something that's going to be a financial burden to them at all as we go through this process. And that is well understood. I think they understand how we're approaching this and that's how we're working with our customers going forward.

Lance Vitanza - Cowen and Company, LLC

Thanks.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Chris Quilty with Quilty Analytics. Your line is now open.

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Thanks, guys. Back in September, Panasonic, which I assume was a decent sized customer and historically one of the companies most committed to Ku-band for aviation mobility, signed a contract with Inmarsat which seems to indicate that on a go-forward basis, they're moving towards Ka and also Global Eagle, which I don't think has been a huge customer in past, is also kind of making a shift towards Ka. Can you give us your thoughts on the mobility – or sorry, on the aviation market, where you think it's going and what moves you may need to position to secure customers in that market?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Sure. Thanks, Chris. First of all, you're correct, both Panasonic and Global Eagle are customers. And as we've said right from the very beginning of this aviation discussion, there is a huge amount of demand in front of us in terms of getting airplanes connected with broadband services for passengers, for operations, and for the cockpit. And so our view is that, there's still a long way to go before the reality of full connectivity for commercial aircraft is established. We have said also, that we expect that there's going to be multiple solutions to serve those customers, and that it's not possible for one satellite operator, one provider to address that entire market demand and that both Ku- and Ka-band will be required to meet that ultimate demand over time. So what Panasonic has done is consistent with our expectations for how this market would develop, and so it was not necessarily a surprise that providers like them want to have multiple ways of serving their customers. Having said that, the Ku-band infrastructure is extensive. The installed base is very large right now. There is a whole ecosystem of technology in terms of antennas, modems, and equipment that serve this, and we do expect that there's going to be continued growth in Ku-band well into the future, and as well as demand for Ka-band for these services. In our conversations with Panasonic, they were clear with us that they're not moving away from Ku-band, but they have now two different paths to serve their customers from a frequency standpoint.

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Got you. And as you look forward with what follows next with the software-defined satellite, is there a timing of when you expect to make that announcement? Is it timed out for the next big satellite show in April? Or is it a process that's ongoing and you're still looking at what's happening in the market and tweaking that strategy? And the second part of that question is, is there a potential path to add some Ka into that mix?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

So, in terms of where we stand and when we make announcements, we have been, as we talked in past calls, very active in working with the manufacturers of satellites on the next-generation of HTS and specifically software-defined designs. And we feel that they've made some great progress. It's something that we've engaged with them over, over the last several years. And that the progress that they've made is at a point where there are some concrete designs and the ability for those manufacturers to commercially propose different approaches. And so we're working through our future network infrastructure plans to determine how these next-generation satellites will fit into our service architecture. We think that they have great potential because of the, not only the quality that they'll provide in terms of the quality of service, the lower cost per bit, but the flexibility that it offers as well to have a dynamic capability in space. We don't time our announcements to industry trade shows. We make our announcements when it's most appropriate and when things are tangible. So we're going to continue to work down, down that path in the coming months.

In terms of spectrum, we have spectrum rights across C, Ku, Ka around the world. And so it maybe not very widely known, but Ka-band is part of our Intelsat Epic constellation. It's not the driving force in that constellation, but we use it where we think it's most appropriate. And so we wouldn't hesitate to add Ka-band where we think it would be helpful in the future.

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Great. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Philip Cusick with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Sebastiano C. Petti - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. This is Sebastiano on for Phil. Thanks for taking the question. Just quickly, is there any way you can walk us through the satellite needs as you clear additional spectrums, just overall for the consortium over for Intelsat specifically? As you get to that initial 200, above and beyond that, how should we think about the needs for your business?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Well, let me see if I can answer the question this way. First, let's start with Intelsat's capital expenditure plan and what we have shared already. And that CapEx plan includes C-band satellites that are replacements for our current fleet in North America. So that is part of our current CapEx and those replacement satellites we're going to proceed with and those are part of our plan. These additional satellites we're talking about relate to specifically the clearing of additional spectrum, moving from that 150 megahertz to 200 megahertz – I'm sorry, 180 megahertz available to our – 200 megahertz, sorry, to the marketplace.

So to do that, if we are taking more spectrum off of our network, we have to find ways to replace those transponders. And the way to do that is to put new satellites in other orbital locations that basically provide that transponder capacity for our customers over the longer-term. And so as more spectrum is cleared, that means that we have to duplicate that, re-use, let's say, over multiple orbital slots on additional satellites. And so there's no real formula or rule of thumb I can give you for that. It's going to be totally dependent upon the time that we do it, the plans of our customers, where they need to be, how they expect to grow, types of technology they're deploying. So it's not something that can easily be turned into a formula. It's something that we work very specifically with our customers on and make that determination.

Sebastiano C. Petti - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. That's very helpful. And then is there anything else you can provide in terms of initially the 18 to 36 months for the first 150 megahertz then now still kind of sticking to that similar timeline, I mean any – besides testing or anything, is there anything specific that you could share as to how you can still maintain that expediency that you've been pushing since the beginning? What's different even though the allocation has increased pretty sizably?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Well, I would say that the task has gotten harder. It is going to be more difficult to do this work within that same timeframe. But we felt that that timeframe was absolutely critical based on what the FCC has laid out as a priority. And so we determined that we needed to do everything possible to stay within that timeframe. It's required a lot of work, effort, deployment of resources to do that. The consortium is going to be critical to get us there. But we felt that we still can meet that timeframe even though there's more complexity to clearing 200 megahertz and even though we feel we need to acquire satellites to achieve our objectives.

Sebastiano C. Petti - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks, guys.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Sami Kassab with Exane. Your line is now open.

Sami Kassab - Exane Ltd.

Good morning, gentlemen. I have two questions please. The first one, you referred to media customers are having a stronger focus on cost efficiency and in this resulting in lower volume commitment and some pricing pressure. Can you comment as to whether you see this as a global trend, or more specifically, a trend that applies to the U.S. market? And secondly, now that the C-band earth station registration window has closed, do you have a more accurate estimate for what the spectrum-clearing costs could be? Thank you.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Yes, in terms of the trend in media to belt tighten and to be cost efficient, it really is a global phenomenon for us. And one of the reasons for that is that a lot of our North American media customers are on our global network. And so they look at things holistically and do everything possible to be economical as possible. But we do see this desire to be cost effective, economical, across our media customers in various parts of the world.

Dianne Van Beber - Intelsat SA

The second is the C-band earth stations.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Right. And so I don't have a specific status on the registration.

Dianne Van Beber - Intelsat SA

So I think we ended up at about 16,500 (00:45:51) is what's in the database right now, but it's clear that we know of some customers with big distribution networks, mostly on the radio side, who chose not to have their sites registered for whatever reason. So I wouldn't necessarily take that 16,500 (00:46:07) and interpret that to be the cost to clear. I am fairly certain that the number of sites is actually quite a bit higher than that, so we're just going to have to see. But I wouldn't take that as the new number of sites that are going to need to be filtered, for instance.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Yeah, and I talked about the costs earlier. I talked about the range of $1 billion to $2 billion of total costs to address that. And I also indicated that because of our expansion to 200 megahertz is probably towards the higher end of that range as a result.

Sami Kassab - Exane Ltd.

Thank you very much.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Okay. You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of David Phipps at Citigroup. Your line is now open.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Could you talk a little bit about the incremental transponders that will result from the satellite launches, and maybe relate that to where we might see some of the backlog stability? For years, backlog has run about 4 times sales, and we're now down about 3.4. So maybe you can talk about those issues?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Well, the incremental transponders that we will put into service as part of the clearing process are designed to make sure that we're able to continue to provide services to our customers over the longer-term. And we've consulted with our North American customers, media customers in particular, very closely on this to have a good profile of what their needs are into the future.

So it's not a theoretical number, but is based on specific customer feedback to make sure that they're able to continue to distribute their content to cable headends, to continue to have some growth capacity for 4K, and those types of things. In terms of – I'm sorry. Go ahead.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Go ahead.

Dianne Van Beber - Intelsat SA

I think, David, just to talk about final big increases and the total transponder costs, our account, the number of units, kind of the next big chunk that will come in is when H3e goes into service. And that's roughly 300 incremental units. And as Steve indicated, there's good demand on that capacity, so that is there to provide additional support for growth on the backlog side.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And then two quick ones. One, on the SG&A, it was a little bit lower than trend this quarter. Is that a new level? Was there anything unusual in there like customer refunds or anything like that?

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

This is Jacques. Thanks for the question. It was a little bit lower than the previous quarters. If you look at it, I think we benefited this quarter by a very good lower bad debt reserve that we were able to book. I think if you look at the total though, total OpEx including the direct cost of revenue, I think we're pretty consistent with the last quarter, and in fact, very consistent also with last year. So there's always pluses and minuses. This quarter, we had some good bad debt reserve that came into play, but I think we are very consistent on quarter-to-quarter if you compare this year to last year and we were also consistent in the first quarter this year compared to the first quarter of last year, but Q2 and Q3 were very similar to last year. So we've been managing our expenses pretty actively, and I think this will continue.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

And then finally, I think a lot of investors continue to ponder the potential uses for cash from the C-Band Alliance that would come to Intelsat, and we have it in the several billion dollars. And when you think about some of the cash proceeds that become available to you, what do you think the primary uses are? You're the most levered of the satellite groups, so is it a focus on leverage? Do you think about more on stock buybacks? Or do you think about adding incremental capacity or just maintaining flexibility with all the cash (00:50:33)?

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

Well, it's a good question, obviously, a question that we think about quite a bit here. It's a little bit early to be more specific about it. Obviously, we're going to have to follow all the obligations that we have in terms of current obligation in our term loan agreements, and obviously, it also depends on what kind of agreement we're going to sign with the eventual buyer of the spectrum. It's a little bit premature at this point to really be clear what part of the capital structure will be affected by this. In the next few months, we're obviously going to have a better sense of this. But obviously, we're going to have to follow all of the agreements that we've signed that are existing in our capital structure to start with.

David Phipps - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Thank you. Those are all of my questions.

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Arun Seshadri with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Arun A. Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yes, hi, thanks for taking my questions. First, I just wanted to ask, in terms of post the CAB (sic) [CBA] (00:52:10), the 200 megahertz election, any feedback from the commissioners, is first. And then secondly, any comments that you've seen so far on the docket, any of them sort of different from expectations? And then second, just wanted to get a sense for, is there anything to preclude a transaction for a portion of the spectrum before the final order comes from the FCC?

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Thanks, Arun. First of all, no, there hasn't been any specific feedback from the FCC regarding the move to 200 megahertz. However, I would expect that they would review – they would view that favorably given their public comments in the past on that particular topic. Regarding the comments that we've seen at the FCC so far, it's still very early. And so it was – most of them were posted yesterday and so we're reviewing the comments in detail right now. But I can say, in general, we're pleased with the number of filers that supported our market-based approach to repurpose the spectrum. That was encouraging. We saw, in some of the comments, continued concerns expressed by current C-band users and the need to protect the C-band for current use and future expansion. We completely support this. We completely understand it. It's a core tenet of our proposal to protect incumbent users, many of which are our customers.

And maybe one other comment. We did see that the Broadband Access Coalition continues to propose using the band for point-to-multi-point services along with satellite operators and satellite operators. We think that this is extremely problematic. We've noted right from the very beginning that co-frequency sharing will create damaging interference in the spectrum for our customers. And so we do see in the filings so far that many recognize that this is a fact and it's really an untenable situation.

And your last comment about timing. I think it's still too early to comment about that in the sense that we are following the guidance and the direction of the FCC and the ultimate FCC order. And so how we proceed on that is something that we're still assessing the best way to do that. Obviously, we want to make sure that we assess demand fully and there's a transparent process for the market based transactions. And so that's important and it also has to coincide with what the wishes of the FCC are. So we're still working through, with the consortium, what the best approach is in that regard.

Arun A. Seshadri - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from the line of Jason Kim with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi, thanks again. And a follow-up for Jacques. Slightly drifting (00:55:21) away to ask the question about the balance sheet, what's the appropriate leverage for Intel after all the C-band process is said and done? And I've heard the different numbers in the past in terms of ratios and I certainly understand there are many moving parts in terms of the process. But theoretically speaking, what's the leverage you're comfortable operating the business with to the extent of which you're given an opportunity to reduce your leverage from this?

Jacques D. Kerrest - Intelsat SA

Thank you, Jason. I expected a question like this from you. But you also said that there's several moving parts. The biggest moving part is the amount, the quantum itself. And obviously, we can't – we can speculate, but we have no idea of that amount. I think we have said in the past that we feel that we need to be at less than 6 times leverage going forward because of the way the industry has changed, somebody before mentioned the backlog number and the way new applications in the marketplace are being sold. I think the less leverage we are going to be, the better we're going to be.

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question will come from Nick Dempsey with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Nick M. Dempsey - Barclays Capital Securities Ltd.

Yeah, good morning, guys. So you've pointed to a flat performance quarter-on-quarter for the last couple of quarters. I guess that's suggesting that the business should start to flatten out on a year-on-year basis in terms of revenues. But then we could have thought that going through 2017 and 2016 as well. So I know you don't want to give us guidance for next year on revenues at this point, but I wonder if you can at least talk about the puts and takes about how we should think about next year versus this year on the grid (00:57:21) revenue.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Sure. And you're correct. We provide our guidance at our fourth quarter call, which will be in February 2019. Look, we still see stressors in our business. While we have talked about the move away from point-to-point services for trunking to fiber, while that is lessening, it's still there in our business. We still have some pricing pressure in our renewals, which has some impact, although I would note that pricing is more stable in the network services business in particular in recent quarters. And there's a bit of pressure, as we talked about in the media business related to cost cutting in that area. So there are still things that are stressing the business a bit. On the other hand, our Intelsat Epic fleet is now, or will be in the first quarter, fully deployed. We are still gaining new business on that network. We're building our managed services based on the Intelsat Epic network and our wide-beam satellites and so we're seeing some good pickup in our mobility services, in particular maritime, and we're launching new aeronautical services early next year, as we noted. So there's stressors and there's some positive things happening in the business, and we should have a better picture of what that guidance will look like in February.

Nick M. Dempsey - Barclays Capital Securities Ltd.

Thank you.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session for today. So now, it is my pleasure to hand the conference back over to Mr. Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer, for some closing comments and remarks.

Stephen Spengler - Intelsat SA

Thank you everyone for joining our call today. We look forward to seeing you at future industry events and financial events in the months ahead.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today's conference. This does conclude our program and we may all disconnect. Everybody have a wonderful day.