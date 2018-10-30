Applied Materials' Display Segment In Light Of 10.5G LCD Factory Cancellations

All LCD panel suppliers have reported operating profit margins near 0% in Q2 CY 2018, creating a possibility of further 10.5G plant delays or cancellations.

Selling prices of LCD TV panels have dropped because of the surge of output of BOE Technology's 10.5G plant, which will continue to drop once CSOT's 10.5G plant comes online.

Two additional 10.5G plants have already been cancelled, and one has been pushed back two years.

In FY 2019, Applied Materials is scheduled to install equipment at three additional 10.5G plants.

In FY 2018 through Q3 ending July, Applied Materials reported significant revenue gains from equipment sales to two 10.5G plants.

My October 24, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials In Crosshairs As Semiconductor Revenues Drop And 10.5G Display Factories Are Cancelled," which detailed Applied Materials' (AMAT) semiconductor woes, offered a preview of this article that will discuss AMAT's Display segment headwinds.

As a background, Applied Materials makes several types of equipment for displays, entered around deposition technology, which was initially acquired in 2000 when the company purchased AKT of Japan. The display industry is largely made up of LCDs and OLEDs, and AMAT focuses on two parts of the production process:

1. Thin films for backplanes for LCDs and OLEDs

2. Thin film encapsulation of flexible OLEDs

I want to address each to point out headwinds AMAT is facing.

Thin films for backplanes for LCDs and OLEDs

A display is made up of two parts: a frontplane, the layer that makes the image you see, and a backplane, an array of TFTs (thin film transistor) that control which pixels in the front plane turn on and off. The front plane is an LCD or OLED.

Displays are made in plants at a variety of sizes based on the end application. Nearly all the plants for mobile smartphones are Gen 6 (6G) with a capacity of 15,000 sheets per line month. For example, Samsung Display (OTC:SSNLF) has 9 lines, each with a capacity of 15,000 sheets per month for a total capacity of 135,000 sheets per month.

Each Gen 6 sheet of glass measures 1.85 meters x 1.50 meters for an area of 2.78 square meters. A Gen 6 plant with a capacity of 15,000 sheets can produce 45 million 5.7" smartphone displays.

AMAT has tremendous competition in the Gen 6 market for smartphones for the backplane:

PECVD companies - AMAT, Jusung Engineering (Korea), and Wonik IPS (Korea)

PVD companies - AMAT, Avaco (Korea), Iruja (Korea), and Ulvac (Japan)

Laser Anneal companies - Coherent (COHR), AP Systems (Korea), Japan Steel Works (OTC:JPSWF) (Japan)

AMAT is losing traction in the LTPS (low temperature polysilicon) backplane for displays for smartphones to COHR (primarily through Asian sales from AP Systems), whose laser anneal technology (converting low-cost, low mobility amorphous silicon to polysilicon by laser micro heating) offers a better alternative to AMAT's LTPS deposition process.

AMAT has no competition at 10.5G. The company's deposition processes of a-Si for LCDs and IGZO (indium gallium zinc oxide) for OLEDs are satisfactory.

While a Gen 6 plant can make 250 panels from each 1.8m x 1.5m sheet, a Gen 8 sheet measures 2.5m x 2.2m and can make 3, 55-inch OLED TVs or 1, 65-inch panels. By moving to 10.5G (2.94 x 3.37m (9.6 x 11 ft)) or 11G, display manufacturers are able to produce 18, 43-inch LCD TV panels or 8, 65-inch units using 93% and 94% of a single substrate without using multi-model glass processing.

Applied Materials has been facing headwinds in mobile smartphone backplane deposition and OLED encapsulation, since the benefits of laser anneal (backplane) and ALD (flexible OLED encapsulation discussed below) are now established.

Chart 1 shows AMAT's revenues by calendar year between 2006 and 2015, showing revenues for backplane deposition. Revenues began increasing in 2013 due to the growth of the smartphone market, combined with the large penetration of LCD TVs.

Chart 1

As shown in Chart 2, in FY 2016, revenues increased strongly to FY 4Q 2016 (ending October 2016). Starting in FY Q4 2017 revenues increased due to flexible OLED encapsulation sales to Samsung. In Q2 FY 2016, AMAT reported $762 million of display orders, up from $183 million in the prior period. Applied Materials had unveiled two new systems in mid-2015 to deposit encapsulation barrier layers.

In Q2 and Q3 FY 2018, we witnessed another ramp in revenues - amorphous silicon backplane deposition equipment sold to China's BOE Technology for its 10.5G LCD Hefei plant. BOE's 10.5G fab then entered volume production in the first half of 2018. Its second 10.5G line, to be located in Wuhan, is slated for volume production in 2020 with a capacity of 120,000 substrates a month. Equipment install will start in 2019.

Chart 2

Another revenue ramp occurred in Q3 FY 2018 when AMAT reported revenues of $741 million. I attribute these revenues to equipment install at China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) in Q2 2018, which would be AMAT's Q3 FY 2018.

Thin film encapsulation of flexible OLEDs

OLED encapsulation technology and competition is detailed in my May 24, 2016, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials Stock Bounced On Display Orders - But Is It Sustainable?"

Competition to AMAT comes from Korean companies Jusung Engineering, Wonik IPS, and TES. All have ALD technologies and equipment for displays. ALD offers advantages over PECVD (plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition). ALD-deposited thin (atomic layer deposition) films offer better water and oxygen protection, and a thinner film is needed to provide the same protection as thicker PECVD-coated films. The fact that ALD film is a slower coating process is balanced by the need for a thinner film.

Headwinds

Originally, there were nine 10.5/11G fabs scheduled to come online during 2018-2021. However, China-based display manufacturers Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology (HKC) and China Electronics Corporation (CEC) have held off on their original plans to build 10.5/11G LCD fabs due to concerns including financing, return on equity and changing market environments.

In addition, LG Display (LPL) is building its 10.5G OLED P10 fab in Paju, Korea, but volume production is now scheduled at the beginning of 2021. Originally, the company planned to install equipment in 3Q 2018, but it has been pushed back to the beginning of 2020.

Of the six remaining 10.5/11G fab projects, two belong to China's BOE Technology. The company's first 10.5G fab, located in Hefei, already entered volume production in the first half of 2018, as noted previously. Its second 10.5G line, to be located in Wuhan, is slated for volume production in 2020, with equipment installation in mid-2019.

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) also plans to build two 11G lines, with the first slated to kick off commercial operations in March 2019, as noted previously. Its second 11G fab in Shenzhen will ramp up production in 2021 and equipment will be installed in 2020.

Japan-based Sakai Display Products (NYSEARCA:SDP), a subsidiary of Foxconn, is currently building a 10.5G IGZO TFT-LCD panel plant in Guangzhou, China, which is slated to kick off commercial operations in September 2019.

Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) will start equipment install at its new 10.5G LCD plant in Guangzhou in February 2019, with plans to kick off the first phase of the facility in Aug 2019 and to begin volume production in October 2019.

Investor takeaway

Of seven remaining 10.5G plants planned for the 2018-2021 period, our analysis shows that equipment install schedules are:

2018 - two 10.5/11G fabs BOE and CSOT.

2019 - three 10.5/11G fabs BOE, Sharp, and Sakai Display Products

2020 - two 10.5/11G fabs LG Display and CSOT

There are two important factors that AMAT investors need to consider going forward:

1. An oversupply of LCD panels for TVs as a result of BOE's 10.5G production ramp which is causing price erosion of panels

Prices of LCD TV panels of all sizes have been decreasing since the end of 2Q17. BOE has begun to ship panels of 65-inch or above this March after its 10.5 fab entered mass production starting a price war among large-size (65-inch or above) panel makers that will get more intense. Prices of 65-inch panels dropped by $3 sequentially to $242 in October and are expected to drop at a similar rate to $239 in November. YoY, October 2018 prices for 65-inch panels have declined by over 40%.

The downward TV panel pricing trend is likely to continue into the first half of 2019 due to serious oversupply caused by the availability of new 10.5G production capacities from CSOT when production starts in March 2019.

According to LG Display Executive Vice President Don Kim in the company's recent earnings call:

"The LCD market is still expected to see double-digit growth in supply. As for demand, market volatility continues to grow, as macro uncertainties are aggravated by tariffs, trade frictions and foreign-exchange risks in emerging economies."

2. Operating profit margins of panel companies that are approaching 0%.

Through Q2, 2918, operating profit margins (OPM) of display panel manufacturers have plummeted, brought about by decreasing LCD prices. BOE Technology's OPM decreased to 1.57%. LG Display, which already announced Q3 earnings, reported an OPM of 0.06%.

Chart 3 Source: DSSC

AMAT's display revenues for the two 10.5G fabs have largely been accounted for through its Q3 FY 2018 (ending July 2018). Q4 FY2018 revenues should be back down in the $500 million range for backplane deposition equipment for mobile LCD and OLED displays, and for encapsulation equipment for flexible OLEDs. There may be additional revenues gained from CSOT's plant after a large tranche reported in Q3 FY 2016.

FY 2019 should be a strong year for the company in this segment, providing there are no pushouts or cancellations of equipment due to delays in fab construction at BOE, Sharp, and Sakai Display Products because of the oversupply situation causing price drops, and resulting profit margins that are close to 0%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.