Stocks Fall During A Seasonally Bearish Month: Could November Bring Higher Equities?

October is always a dangerous month for the stock market, and the end of the month will likely be a time for cheers for those on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and other equity markets around the world.

Interest rates in the United States had been rising since the Fed ended its program of quantitative easing and they increased the Fed Funds rate from zero in December 2015. While rates remained at historically low levels at the start of the tightening cycle, the recent action in the bond market and a decision by the central bank to increase the pace of rate hikes in response to an improving economy has caused the stock market to take notice.

Higher rates increase the yield on fixed income securities which compete with stocks for capital flows. Stocks first dropped in February in response to the prospects for a more aggressive tightening posture by the Fed. However, other factors including tax and regulatory reforms in the U.S. that increase corporate earnings and encouraged share buybacks by companies caused the equities market to rise to even greater heights after the temporary decline during the second month of this year. By October, the market ran out of buying as lower bonds and rising rates from the short to the long-end of the yield curve once again caused downside turbulence in the equities arena. Now that October is coming to an end we will find out if the correction has been another temporary buying opportunity for investors or it is the beginning of a much broader and prolonged market correction. The iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN product (VXX) has been highly volatile over recent weeks and time will tell if this trading instrument will continue to offer trading opportunities in November.

An ugly October in the stock market

Those who expected stocks to move to the downside in October were not disappointed by the price action.

As the daily chart highlights, the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract rose to its most recent peak on September 21 at 2947. After trying to make a higher high on October 3, the futures contract failed and started a corrective period that has taken it to a low of 2603 on October 26, the lowest level since early May. Price momentum on the daily chart declined into oversold territory, and daily historical volatility has increased to 14.55% from below 5% at the beginning of October. The measure of price variance has risen to its highest level since February.

Meanwhile, all of the major indices on the stock exchange experience losses during October as higher rates have been weighing on the equities sector.

Buy and hold is the overwhelming strategy - Savings plans provide natural buying

Brokers and investment companies have trained investors to believe that every dip in the stock market is a buying opportunity. Since the major averages continued to make higher highs until September, the empirical evidence supports their advice.

One of the most supportive factors for the stock market is the consistent flow of capital from 401K, IRA, and other tax-protected retirement and savings accounts that work their way into equities on a daily basis. The natural flow of capital means that there is a natural upward bias in stock prices. Meanwhile, corporate tax reform in the U.S. has created massive profits for many companies, and ongoing stock buybacks serve to exacerbate the upward trajectory of stocks.

Many market participants are embracing the current correction in stocks as another in a long series of buying opportunities, and if history repeats, the purchases made over recent weeks as shares moved lower will serve to bolster portfolio values. However, markets tend to test the nerves of those holding positions, and the current selloff has not caused any real periods of panic, yet. The correction in the equities asset class is the result of rising rates, but the short-term interest rates by the FOMC are just part of the story, even though they seem to get all of the attention these days.

Rates are going higher, but it is QT rather than the Fed Funds rate that could do real damage to equities

The Fed will almost certainly hike the short-term Fed Funds rate at their December meeting. Last week’s GDP numbers that show that the economy is growing at 3.5% is another nail in the coffin for low interest rates. When the Fed acts for the ninth time since liftoff in December 2015, the Fed Funds rate will stand at 2.25-2.50% which is still 1% below the current level of economic growth in the United States in the third quarter of this year. While President Trump is not all that pleased with the Fed rate hikes, many of the members of the FOMC along with Chairman Powell continue to believe the gradual pace of short-term rate hikes has put them behind economic growth which validates a continuation of tightening credit.

The spotlight is always on the Fed’s management of monetary policy on the short end of the yield curve, but the damage to the stock market is likely coming from their program of reducing their swollen balance sheet. After years of zero interest rates and debt purchases, the Fed’s balance sheet grew to a massive $4.5 trillion. In October 2017, under former Chair Janet Yellen, the central bank began a rote program of allowing those debt purchases to roll off and go to the market as they mature. While a tighter approach to monetary policy is putting pressure on the front end of the curve, what amounts to quantitative tightening is putting upward pressure on U.S. government debt instruments with medium and long-term maturities. QE was an unprecedented tool that provided massive amounts of liquidity to markets to avoid a recession or worse following the 2008 financial crisis. These days, QT or allowing that credit to return to the auction markets is having just the opposite unprecedented impact. QE was a successful program, but there is no guaranty that QT will result in a successful conclusion and close the books on the tools used to avoid financial turmoil. It is possible that QT could cause extreme turbulence in markets and we are on the edge of experiencing some rocky times in stocks and bonds in the U.S. and around the world.

The Chairman of JP Morgan Chase has repeatedly warned that QT could have a significant impact on markets and the overall health of the economy. In July, Jamie Dimon warned that one of the biggest risks to the U.S. economy is the reversal of quantitative easing. Markets are just starting to feel the impact of the unprecedented QT program, and the result has been to push down bond prices which had a contagious effect on stocks in October. Moreover, tax reform could be increasing the deficit and rising short, medium, and long-term rates will increase the cost of funding the debt and cause the government to issue more debt securities further depressing the market leading to higher rates and more pressure on stocks.

The bottom line these days is that we are in a period where the reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet has no historical references. Rising rates at a time when the U.S. is embroiled in a trade war with the leading holder of U.S. bonds in the world, China, could lead to devastating effect causing rates to rise further. At their latest meeting, the FOMC expressed concern that a trade war could increase prices leading to inflationary pressures. The current members of the central bank will not be shy about increasing rates if inflation begins to rise over the months ahead. We currently run the risk of a vicious circle where higher rates because of inflationary pressures emanating from the trade dispute with China feeds on itself and causes far more selling in stocks than most analysts believe possible. After all, those stocks must compete with fixed income securities for capital flows and at bonds are nearing levels where many investors may flock to instruments that guaranty cash flow at the expense of the potential for capital growth or losses in the equities arena.

The mid-term elections could hold the key to the path of least resistance in November

While many investors will breathe a sigh of relief when November begins on Thursday, the mid-term elections in the U.S. next week have the potential to cause further volatility in the stock market. A victory by the Democrats in the House and Senate could thrust the U.S. into a prolonged period of political gridlock. Tax and regulatory reforms of the Trump administration provided a powerful injection of fiscal stimulus steroids into the economy, and corporate profits skyrocketed causing stocks to rally. However, any reversal of those policies could create just the opposite effect as the Fed continues their QT program and increases short-term rates. It is possible that a victory by the Democrats in either or both houses of Congress could thwart the President’s agenda and stall the strong economic growth experienced since early 2017. Fasten your seatbelts because the period following the election could be a wild ride in the stock market. A victory by the Republicans where they hold onto majorities in both houses will likely cause a relief rally if the past two years of market action are any guide. However, if the opposition party receives a majority in the House or Senate, we could see a much deeper correction in the stock market over the coming weeks and months. The bottom line is that we could be in for a period of volatility with a capital V.

A meeting in Argentina could have the final say for stocks in 2018- VXX is the trading sardine in stocks

On Monday, October 29 President Trump warned China that if there is no progress on the trade dispute when he meets with President Xi in Argentina after the midterm elections, he is ready to slap tariffs on all Chinese goods flowing into the U.S. The line in the sand could turn the trade skirmish into a trade war with all the trimmings for Thanksgiving. Higher prices for consumers could spark inflationary pressures causing the Fed to pick up the pace of rate hikes in the short end of the yield curve. Moreover, a trade war, rising rates, and the threat of reversing some of the tax and regulatory reforms of the past two years could result in a very potent bearish cocktail for the stock market in November, December, and into 2019. At the same time, as the midterm elections come to an end, the 2020 Presidential campaign will kick into high gear. If the 2016 election was any guide, the next election for the leader of the free world in the U.S. could cause even more concerns than the previous contest as political divisiveness is at a level we have not witnessed in our lifetimes.

Volatility could become the norm rather than the exception in markets across all asset classes depending upon events in November. The iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN product (VXX) is a short-term trading instrument that tends to move higher during wild times in the stock market on the downside. In many ways, VXX acts like a short-term put option as stocks tend to take the elevator to the downside during corrective periods when fear and uncertainty grip market participants. The fund summary for VXX states:

“The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return. The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return (the "index") is designed to provide access to equity market volatility through CBOE Volatility Index® futures. The index offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects the implied volatility of the S&P 500® at various points along the volatility forward curve.”

VXX holds short-term VIX futures products that tend to move higher during moves to the downside in the stock market.

As the chart shows, VXX was trading at its highest level since May on October 29. The instrument rallied from a low of $25.85 on October 1 to $40.23 on October 29, a rise of over 55% this month as stocks headed lower.

VXX is only appropriate for short-term trading positions as it suffers from time decay and is susceptible to reverse splits.

As the long-term chart highlights, VXX has dropped from over $122,880 per share in February 2009 to its current level at just under $40 per share on October 30. VXX is not a bet on a lower stock market; it is a wager on a volatile equity arena with a downside bias on a short-term basis.

VXX is a highly liquid tool that has net assets of $1.06 billion and trades an average of over 45 million shares each day. VXX could be a handy trading tool over the coming weeks as the midterm elections, and President Trump’s meeting with President Xi are sure to cause lots of tremors and even have the potential for earthquakes and tsunamis of volatility in the stocks market.

October has been an ugly month for stocks. The agenda for November and the current path of the U.S. Federal Reserve could be telling us that the recent price action is just the start of a very volatile time in markets across all asset class. Fasten your seatbelts.

