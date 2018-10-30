Silver Weekly: Time To Shine!

Market participants are set to further normalize their positioning in response to the friendlier macro backdrop for the complex and the relatively interesting value proposition of silver.

ETF holdings are the “stickiest” for silver relative to its peers, Fastmarkets shows.

Silver remains the laggard of its complex so far in October.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views of the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and this SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called “non-commercials” in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involve physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by Fastmarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represents roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials cut massively their net short position in Comex silver by 1,500 tonnes or 65% over the latest reporting period of October 16-23. This was the result of short-covering (1,063 tonnes) and long accumulation (437 tonnes).

Over the past month, non-commercials have slashed their net short position by a massive 2,911 tonnes, corresponding to a decline of 78%.

The significant wave of short-covering over the past weeks reflects a positively swing in speculative sentiment in favor of silver.

As I cautioned in my previous notes, the fact that that the speculative positioning in the silver futures market earlier in October was the most bearish since the CFTC started to publish its statistics in 1986 was a clear sign that the risk-reward would be better for being exposed to the upside rather than the downside.

With the speculative normalization under way, silver spot prices are likely to move much higher in the coming months as a result of significant buying pressure for Comex silver.

Bottom line: Despite its improvement, the spec positioning in the silver futures market remains stretched on the short side. As such, the normalization is likely to continue for longer, pushing silver spot prices higher, and thereby lifting the value of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors slashed their silver ETF holdings by about 102 tonnes over the latest reporting period of October 19-26, according to Fastmarkets’ iterations.

Silver-ETF holdings totaled 20,042 tonnes as of October 26, reaching their lowest since August.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have liquidated around 166 tonnes of silver. That said, this represents a relatively small amount because it corresponds to a drop of less than 1% in silver-ETF holdings. ETF investors have liquidated other precious metals at a much more aggressive pace this year, with palladium, platinum, and gold ETF holdings down 37%, 6%, and 4% in the year to date, respectively. The chart below illustrates my point.

Source: Fastmarkets

I continue to believe that most silver ETF investors are long-term investors, with a “buy and hold” strategy. Unless the silver price jumps to the roof, such as in the case of palladium (Nymex palladium spot prices recorded an all-time high last week), silver ETF holdings are likely to remain stable with an upward bias. In case of a sudden price dip, ETF inflows into silver could pick up pace.

Bottom line: ETF investors are unlikely to sell their holdings abruptly in the near future as their “buy and hold” strategy suggests that a much higher silver price is warranted to produce some ETF selling.

Trading view

Silver remains the laggard of its complex in October, with Comex silver down about 1.5% since the start of month, in contrast with Comex gold (+3%), Nymex platinum (+2%) and Nymex palladium (+1.5%) all up on the month.

Silver also is the worst performer in the year to date, with Comex silver down roughly 15%, while the rest of its complex has proven relatively more resilient, down an average 4.5% over the corresponding period.

Driving the weakness in silver prices so far this year was the massive wave of speculative selling in the silver futures markets, in spite of tight market fundamentals.

With the macro backdrop turning increasingly positive for the precious metals group (lower dollar, lower US real rates, and weaker US equities), the speculative community has already started to form a less bearish stance on silver by covering gross short positions.

I expect more short-covering and renewed fresh buying, which means that the expected wave of speculative buying pressure in favour of Comex silver is set to push silver spot prices much higher in the coming months.

To take advantage of a potential appreciation in spot silver prices over a 6- to 12- month view, I propose the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

iShares Silver Trust – SLV – Review

SLV is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SLV holds physically silver bars in vaults in London.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has $4.85 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $111 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.47%, which is fairly accurate.

The horizon of this investment would be between 6 to 12 months (maximum) due to its quite high expensive ratio of 0.50%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

From a technical viewpoint, SLV seems to have bottomed out early in September. The 20 daily moving average has become upwardly sloping since mid-September, exerting upward pressure on SLV.

However, the momentum is in back in negative territory, which suggests that downward pressure cannot be ruled out in the immediate future.

On net, I expect the 2018 low to hold this quarter and beyond with an overall upward trajectory for SLV.

Bottom line: Silver is set to perform well both on a relative and absolute basis in the coming months, mainly driven by a normalisation of spec positioning as market participants react to the friendlier macro backdrop and take advantage of the relatively interesting “value” proposition of silver.

Final note

