Often investors come up with a growth rate and complete an investment thesis from that point.

Often an investment thesis is all about projecting growth out into the future. I’ll give you an illustration to demonstrate what I mean. Here’s a step-by-step process that an investor might follow:

Survey a company’s current earnings power. Make a judgment about the quality of the business. Come up with an expectation for future growth. Project out into the future. Compare those assumptions to the current price. Compare this result to your applicable alternatives.

Naturally this process varies from investor to investor, but that’s the gist of an investment model: Come up with projections and discount them back to today.

There are two important takeaways rooted in this process. First, the most important piece is often Step 3 – coming up with an expectation for future growth. The other steps are obviously important, but the value proposition of a security (whether it's trading at 10 times or 30 times earnings) is firmly rooted in future growth expectations.

The second takeaway is that an analyst, no matter how intelligent or well informed, is simply making guesses about the future. Just because you project a number, this does not automatically make it so.

With these two concepts in mind – the most important part is simply a guess – I thought it might be useful to flip the typical investment thesis a bit. In this particular instance, let’s look at Mountain View, California-based Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Instead of asking, “how fast will Alphabet grow?”, we can ask, “how fast does Alphabet need to grow to justify an investment thesis?” This alters the analysis slightly and doesn’t put as much pressure on your starting growth rate assumption.

As of the most recent quarter ending September 30, 2018, Alphabet reported $221.5 billion in total assets against $51.7 billion in total liabilities. Charlie Munger had this idea about balance sheets: “The liabilities are always 100% good. It’s the assets you have to worry about.” In that vein, we’ll suppose that the $51.7 billion in liabilities is “100% good,” but significantly discount the asset side.

Cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $106.4 billion. Let’s use that number for assets (ignoring accounts receivable, non-marketable investments, property and equipment, goodwill, etc.) effectively halving the total asset mark. That’s a fairly conservative view and yet this still nets out to ~$54.7 billion in excess when looking at cash and securities alone. With ~704 million diluted shares outstanding, that equates out to ~$82 per share in net cash and securities.

One could argue that some of these funds may be required for future obligations, but given the firm’s profitability, I would liken them more to a “loaded spring” – generating low returns currently, but available for M&A or future shareholder returns down the line. For this illustration, let’s simply suppose that there's an ~$82 “cash like” component to factor into the security’s valuation.

Next we have earnings. Over the past 12 months, Alphabet has reported adjusted earnings of $40.65 per share. Against a current share price of ~$1,025, this equates to a trailing earnings multiple of 25 times earnings, or closer to 23 times earnings if you take out the “cash like” component. An earnings multiple in the low-to-mid 20s has more or less been “typical” for the security in the last few years.

Normally this is the point where you would project earnings growth into the future. Instead, let’s think about a satisfactory outcome and work backwards toward the growth rate required.

Let’s suppose we require a 10% discount rate for the security, given the underlying quality of the business. From today’s price, in order to generate 10% annual returns, this would require a future price of $1,650 after five years.

Now let’s work backwards. As mentioned above, a “typical” earnings multiple for Alphabet has been in the low-to-mid 20s during the past few years, but this has ranged widely from 40-plus in the earlier 2000s all the way down to the low teens during the last recession.

For our purposes let’s use 20 times earnings, keeping in mind the valuation history, the company’s strong cash component and that this is merely a starting place.

Using this assumption, Alphabet would need to earn ~$82.50 per share in the next five years in order to generate 10% annual gains. Against a starting point of ~$41 in earnings-per-share, this means that Alphabet would need to grow earnings per share by 15.2% over the next five years.

That’s one answer to the question, “how fast does Alphabet need to grow?”

Of course, this requirement varies as your ending valuation assumption changes. For instance:

A future P/E of 15 = requires 22% EPS growth over five years to generate 10% annual gains

P/E 18 = requires 17.6% EPS growth

P/E 20 = requires 15.2% EPS growth

P/E 22 = requires 13% EPS growth

P/E 25 = requires 10.2% EPS growth

P/E 30 = requires 6.2% EPS growth

This simple exercise provides many insights. For starters, it demonstrates that Alphabet needs to grow in order to justify an investment thesis. While 6% or 8% growth would be sufficient for the vast majority of firms, that isn’t necessarily the case for Alphabet if you anticipate that the security could be trading around 20 times earnings.

It also shows the “Hail Mary” aspect of needing growth. The lower the valuation, the more growth that's required (and the less likely that it's actually formulating), and vice versa. Incidentally, this also is the reason that “growth” investments can work out much better or worse than anticipated.

Finally, we can use these numbers as a “reality check.” On a personal level, it’s important to determine your conviction in these growth rates. Over the past decade, Alphabet has grown earnings by 18% annually, but of course, now you’re dealing with a much larger business. Analysts’ estimates suppose ~15% intermediate-term growth. It’s your job to decide if these numbers are too rosy or pessimistic.

Here’s a look at the same requirements (10% annual returns) over a 10-year period:

A future P/E of 15 = requires 15.9% EPS growth over 10 years

P/E 18 = requires 13.8% EPS growth

P/E 20 = requires 12.6% EPS growth

P/E 22 = requires 11.5% EPS growth

P/E 25 = requires 10.1% EPS growth

P/E 30 = requires 8.1% EPS growth

The requirements for the lower valuations are not quite as lofty, but a similar story is being told: Alphabet needs double-digit growth at the current valuation to justify its value proposition.

Now to be sure we’re still making guesses about the future here. Instead of guessing about the growth rate, we’re guessing about the potential valuation of the security. However, this does allow us to look at Alphabet in a slightly different manner, especially when you consider the range of possibilities noted above.

This is how I’d go about answering the question, “how fast does Alphabet need to grow?” If you suppose the current valuation is reasonable (or to be conservative a bit lower) and that 10% annual gains are a sensible return ambition, my personal answer is 13% to 17% growth over the next five years or 11% to 14% growth over the next decade. For you the attractiveness of the security will depend on 1) how likely you believe those growth rates are, and 2) your required return and judgment of valuation.

