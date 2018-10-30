Opportunity Is Knocking For Bank Of Nova Scotia, Are You Listening?

I have been investing for more than 30 years and during that time have accumulated enough wealth and investment income to become financially independent. But when I look back on those 30 years, I can identify one key period in time when opportunity knocked and I listened. For me, that period was during the financial crisis of 2007-2008 when uncertainty in the markets created opportunities that seldom come along. In 2009 I identified the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) as a long term opportunity that was being beaten down by short-term factors that were sure to turn around. Identifying a great company and pulling the trigger has led me to where I am today. With the uncertainty being created by political rhetoric, trade wars, housing bubbles, interest hikes and more, similar opportunities are being created today for those willing to listen.

The markets hate uncertainty but should you

In the past 50 years there have been 466 stock pullbacks defined as a drop of up to 10%, 11 stock market corrections which are a drop in the market of 10% or more. During that period there have also been 4 drops of more than 20% and 5 of more than 30%. These drops are a normal part of the markets and if you are not ready to accept this risk then you should not be investing in stocks.

Source: Morningstar

These declines can be the result of many different themes but emotion is often an accelerating factor. There is a saying that the “market usually goes down the elevator but up the stairs” and the further you go down the longer to climb back up. But the good news is that it always goes back up and this most recent drop will be no exception.

Investing is about the long term

There is a difference between investing and speculating. When I think about investing I think about partnering with a company for the long term. I do my research, look at the fundamentals, look at their history, consider analyst reports but really try to focus on the runway. Does this company have a long runway? Are they going to be around in 10, 20 or 30 years? Can they support me forever? Investing is about the long term and that means that short term fluctuations in share price simply mean opportunities to access greater value.

In 2009, at the bottom of the financial crisis I made a significant investment in the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). At that time the shares were trading below $20 per share. The company had experienced steadily improving profits, but a short term event, the financial crisis, meant that the share price had been beaten down, but it was still a really great company. While most US banks were struggling to survive the Canadian banks were still quite profitable. I chose to act. Today, I see similarities with this great company, achieving record profits in an upward trend but fear of short term events are seeing the share price get beaten down. Is this a time to act once again?

Source: Macrotrends (Bank Of Nova Scotia PE Ratio 2006-2018 | BNS)

Focus on great companies

When I am looking for great companies, I am looking for companies that enjoy a competitive advantage. In the case of BNS, they are a Canadian bank which means that they operate in a bit of a vacuum protected from outside competition. Canadian banks are very different than most banks around the world. What makes them unique is that they operate as an oligopoly within their home country giving them significant pricing advantages and tremendous brand loyalty which ensures profitability.

If you are looking for a deep moat, this bank operates under a government charter making it almost impossible for competitors to gain a foothold. This protection ensures the strength of the Canadian financial system and provides advantages for the bank and their shareholders. BNS is the third largest of the Canadian banks.

They are large, which is not unusual, with substantial holdings both in Canada and around the world. Their size creates diversity both within the Canadian marketplace and abroad. As an early retiree who depends exclusively on dividend income I also value diversification. Canada is a large country both geographically and in terms of the industries that exist within its boundary. Having exposure to all of these industries from coast to coast is very valuable to me. But what makes BNS bank a little different is their international exposure.

I am looking for a long runway

When I built my portfolio one of the factors I considered was future growth, a long runway. North America is a mature market and as such growth tends to be more measured. With a developed economy, an aging demographic and a fully developed infrastructure the North American marketplace is characterized by more stable yet lower growth rates. When we turn to Mexico and South America we see an average median age that is 10 years younger, an infrastructure and manufacturing base that is rapidly developing and growth rates that are significantly higher.

Yes, there are growing pains with any developing economy but if you want to supercharge your business you want to have that presence where opportunity is going as well as where it already exists. Scotiabank has done a very good job of building out their presence in these fast growing economies especially Pacific Alliance member countries. These countries include Chile, Columbia, Mexico and Peru where BNS has developed a leading presence in each of these markets which represents more than 210 million people. What is particularly enticing is that by North American standards these countries are significantly under banked. As their economies continue to grow so too will Scotiabank along with them. Presently Scotiabank is generating almost 50% of its revenues from this segment of their business and it continues to grow.

I spend the dividend

When I first started investing with Scotiabank the dividend was an above average 3.5% but during the financial crisis that jumped up above 5% which is close to where it sits today. When a good company goes on sale you have to be willing to act and Scotiabank is on sale today. In addition, their dividend payout ratio currently sits at a very manageable 53%

As a retiree these kinds of yields from a great company are what drive my investment philosophy. I may not be able to do much about the fluctuating markets, or the emotional stability of those who move in and out of the market but I spend the dividends. As long as my dividends continue to grow and are well supported I am happy. In the case of BNS they don’t cut their dividend. They have not missed a dividend payment since 1832 so raising their dividend is not something they take lightly. With the exception of 2008 -2009 when BNS held their dividend firm, I have experienced regular and consistent dividend increases in the range of 5-8% per year. With their announced most recent increase in August this year’s increase will be about 7.5% keeping me well above inflation.

Source: Macrotrends

Rising Interest rates are not bad for everybody

Rising interest rates create challenges for many people but not necessarily for banks. Yes, higher interest rates will slow down lending as people focus on cutting debt to avoid the higher costs but most people do not have that luxury. In their most recent report BNS actually saw overall loan growth of 6% despite warnings of higher interest rates. People locked into variable rate mortgages, have lines of credit or car loans are all going to be paying more and they are going to be paying more to the banks.

These factors will increase spreads and drive profitability. In their 3rd quarter report BNS indicated that Net Interest Margins had increased 5 basis points Y/Y which also had a positive impact on revenue and net income which were both up as well.

Source: Scotiabank Investor Presentation

Increasing rates are also a sign of a healthy economy. It is important to note business loan growth of 14% was being driven by a healthy economy and greater certainty on the Canada, Mexico, US trade front. In countries like Canada and the US rates are not going up because the economy is declining, they are going up because the economy is overheating and that is also very good for the banks. Central banks want to keep a lid on inflation, so they increase rates to try and slow things down, to maintain control. In my books slow and steady is always preferable to sprinting and crashing. Not all politicians understand this but the central banks do and it's ok.

Looking Forward

As an erratic US administration continues to pressure Canadian and other world economies there are opportunities that are being created. Bank of Nova Scotia is one of these opportunities. Unduly punished, the bank continues to grow profits, continues to grow internationally and continues to support a growing dividend that bodes well for the future. With recent acquisitions and a strong balance sheet, they are well-positioned for growth. When stability returns over the next couple years there will be opportunities that people will look back upon and wish they had taken advantage of; BNS is one of those opportunities. As a retiree or someone who is looking forward to retirement, it is important to take advantage of opportunity when it is presented. Opportunity is knocking, are you listening?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.