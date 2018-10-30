Red Hat + IBM: A Marriage That Was Waiting To Happen

Despite concerns for funding costs (for IBM) and potential bids from competitors, IBM appears to be the best strategic fit for RHT.

Touted as one of the largest tech deals, Red Hat will help IBM bolster its operating system business.

In a blog post in July 2018, I had highlighted the high likelihood of Red Hat getting acquired by Microsoft or IBM.

In July 2018, I had published an article on Red Hat (RHT), 'Red Hat: Who Will Wear It?' The article talked about RHT's strength as an open-source leader, who had seen a slowdown in its middleware business. Despite the slowdown, RHT has a strong presence in the cloud and operating system space making it a potentially attractive acquisition target. Yesterday, IBM announced its intention to acquire RHT for $34 billion.

What all did I get right?

Intrinsic value

I had arrived at an underlying value of $20.4 billion for RHT, on top of which shareholders would benefit from the share of synergies. As of the close on Friday, RHT's equity value was $20.53 billion (see image below).

Price

Assuming that the acquirer could share between 20-40% of the synergies, would imply an upside of 31-60% from the closing price on 12 Jul 18.

Source: Red Hat Article

The implied price range arrived at was $196 to $240 (31% upside to $150); IBM has offered to buyout RHT at $190, at the floor of my range.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Buyer

On the basis of the technology stacks and ability to fund a transaction of this size, I had expected the buyout to have been led either by Microsoft (MSFT) or IBM - IBM seems to have taken the plunge. In the process, the company is likely to end up executing one of the largest M&A deals in the history of tech.

Why did I get it right?

The RHT buyout was almost a writing on the wall, due to the ripe state of the business:

Infrastructure-related offerings: RHT was the only real competitor to MSFT's dominance in the operating systems market. However, MSFT had a 10x larger share at 72% vs. RHT's 7.4% share.

Virtualization: Owing to high adoption rates, this market is expected to have peaked out.

Growing influence of IBM over RHT: In May 2018, IBM had announced a key partnership with RHT.

Another aspect was RHT's complementary products portfolio:

But what makes this so valuable is that the fact that we don't have product overlap. And so bringing together we can offer holistic solutions. So if you think -- we both hear say products in hybrid cloud, but we're at different layers of that. And therefore, we come together and we can offer the most compelling solution. But it's because we have complementary products solving a problem around open hybrid multi-cloud. And so that's where the real value is. You're right. We have overlap in terms of that broad market but not at the product level.

Source: IBM Conference Call

In addition, the consolidation in the market seems to have been picking up pace with Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) acquisition of MuleSoft as a major highlight.

A large middleware player, whose offerings are not as well recommended as that of a smaller player and with below average in customer satisfaction and experience in iPAAS, tying up with the same smaller PAAS based challenger (RHT, who has also been seeing sluggishness in the middleware market) might be the precursor to an imminent consolidation among these two companies.

Source: Red Hat Article

While the combination of strategic and business logic was near perfect, the key question was on the ability to fund such a deal: while MSFT had a strong net cash position, IBM had significant debt.

MSFT recently closed its acquisition of GitHub and may have its hands full. Additionally, MSFT also has LinkedIn in its portfolio. The combination of GitHub and LinkedIn can help MSFT further its open-source ambitions with ease and that could have been the reason why MSFT may not have wanted RHT. (Although acquiring RHT would have given MSFT an over 80% of the operating system market).

IBM seems to have taken on the twin challenge of making RHT FCF positive within the next 12 months and also deal with additional debt burden in an increasing rate environment.

Market implications

IBM believes that it has upended the cloud market with this acquisition:

The combination of IBM and Red Hat it's a game changer, I want to keep repeating this is about resetting the cloud landscape, and we will be the undisputed number leader in hybrid-cloud.

Source: IBM Conference Call

Source: IBM Presentation

However, I would also be looking at the change in the operating systems market.

Source: IDC

While still far behind MSFT's 70%+ market share, the new IBM will have ~12% share of the operating systems market with an emphasis on open-source.

Source: IDC

In addition to a larger presence, IBM will also inherit the fastest growing operating system business in the market. Given that IBM was struggling in this market, the renewed lease of life could pose a credible threat to MSFT.

Conclusion

In the words of Mark Twain, "History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes". IBM will now become the largest competitor to MSFT in the operating systems market: in the 1980s, IBM used to licence operating systems from MSFT.

By the time this deal closes, RHT would have returned nearly 30% to shareholders (on a July 12, 2018, closing basis), so congratulations to all who have held on the fall from $150 to $116.

RHT data by YCharts

IBM will now have a bigger slice of markets where it had been losing out. Whether IBM can fend off competitors through the amplification of RHT's technology on its platform or not will depend on several factors:

The size of IBM's offer has led analysts to conjecture on further M&A in the cloud space: The resultant technology and business combinations are likely to lead to the evolution of the cloud market in ways which may not have been anticipated by the best of game theorists.

Managing the new IBM's partnerships with the likes of MSFT, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): The love-hate relationship between these companies is likely to attain newer heights given IBM's masterstroke.

Funding and interest rates: The Fed is on a path to raise rates and IBM's debt balance is like to see a further increase owing to the bridge loan that the company would be taking on to finance the RHT transaction. While the higher debt servicing obligations are likely to be met by incremental cash flows from RHT and the potential synergies, this is one area to be carefully watched out for.

As an ancillary issue, while it is difficult, there could be a possibility of a more desperate suitor wanting to pay up more for RHT. Although IBM looks like the best strategic fit for RHT, a higher bid could sweeten the deal for RHT shareholders. However, due to the evident synergies, RHT is still likely to end up with IBM.

