TOP Ships: Revenue Growth Of 38% Y/Y, But The Risk Seems Elevated

Recent stock returns are welcome, but investors should get to know that the risk is elevated.

Investors should be concerned about the fact that the company was incorporated in Marshall Islands. This means that shareholders are not that protected.

The company seems a bit expensive at EV/Forward EBITDA of 13.81x. Other companies with better gross profit margin are trading at less valuation.

Growing its number of vessels and showing revenue growth of 38% y/y along with EBITDA growth, TOP Ships Inc. (TOPS) seems a name that many investors will study closely. With that, the company trades at 13.81x forward EBITDA, which is not cheap. Other peers with better gross profit margin trade at lower valuations. In addition, the company seems to have a lot of debt, an ongoing sale of equity and warrants that could create stock dilution. Also, it is incorporated in Marshall Islands. Recent stock returns have been welcomed, but investors should get to know that the risk is elevated.

Source: Offering

Business Overview

Founded in 2000, incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and headquartered in Athens, Greece, TOPS owns fuel efficient eco medium range tanker vessels for the transportation of crude oil, and bulk liquid chemicals.

The image below shows the fleet owned by TOPS. In addition, TOPS seems to have several fleet under construction. After they are built, investors should expect revenues to increase.

Source: Annual Report

Source: Annual Report

It shows very well the current situation of TOPS. The company has experienced massive growth in the last three years. In 2014, it had only one vessel. In 2015, the company increased its vessels to 3 and. In 2017, it reported 7 seven vessels. It is also very significant that the fleet utilization has been close to 100% in the last three years, which seems beneficial.

Source: Annual Report

Assets

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.94x, the financial situation of TOPS seems stable. As of December 31, 2017, the company reported $24.08 million in cash, which may not be that large, but it is much larger than that in 2016, equal to $0.127 million.

With that, investors should get to know that 70% of the total amount of assets is represented by the net value of vessels. This is large amount of fixed assets, equal to $154.9 million. For the investors who are not experts on the valuation of vessels, TOPS is a bit risky. Keep in mind that depreciation of these vessels could make the the company lose both valuation and share price.

Source: Annual Report

The most worrying part is the liability side of the balance sheet. The liabilities are not larger than the total amount of assets, but most liabilities are financial debt. As of December 31, 2017, the total amount of debt was equal to $269.7 million. The following image shows the list of liabilities. Note that accounts payable, accrued liabilities and unearned revenue are equal to $5.77 million, which is only 5% of the total amount of liabilities. All the rest seems to be financial debt.

Source: Annual Report

What investors should study closely is the list of contractual obligations, which is shown below. As of December 31, 2017, the company reported that $76.7 million should be paid in one year, $68.9 million should be paid in one to three years, and $65 million should be paid in three to five years. In December 2017, the company reported cash in hand of only $24.08 million. This means that TOPS does not have sufficient liquidity to repay its obligations. Shareholders should expect sale of equity in the future to finance the operations of TOPS. It is a bit worrying factor, as stock dilution could make the share price decline.

Source: Annual Report

Please keep in mind that the company is paying large sums in interest expenses. Long term debt was equal to $119.3 million, and the company will have to pay $26.9 million in interest, which does not seem a small amount. With this in mind, the financial risk seems worrying.

It is impossible to mention all the credit facilities signed by TOPS. Investors should read carefully the annual report to get all the information regarding this matter. With that, noting the credit facility signed with Family Trading seems relevant. The company seems to be paying interest rate equal to 10% as of today. Certain investors may not appreciate this feature. Read the following lines for further details on this agreement:

Source: Annual Report

Revenue Growth Of 38% y/y And EBITDA Growth

With that about the financial debt of TOPS, the revenue growth may be appreciated by growth investors. The company reported $39.36 million in 2017 exhibiting revenue growth of 38.44% y/y. The growth was even better in 2016. TOPS reported $28.433 million showing growth of 117% y/y.

TOPS reported positive operating income in 2016, and 2017, but not in 2015. With that, the operating income declined from $4.84 million in 2016 to $1.616 million in 2017, which may not seem that beneficial. The main issue seems to be the amount of interest expenses being paid. The financial costs seem to be diminishing the earnings of shareholders. Keep in mind that the company reported net losses in 2015, 2016, and 2017, equal to -$8.5 million, -$0.35 million and -$13.37 million respectively. The image below shows the income statement:

Source: Annual Report

With that about the bottom line, value investors should appreciate the company as the EBITDA is growing. In the last three years, TOPS was able to grow its EBITDA from $0.163 million to $16.405 million in 2017. Undoubtedly, if the company can maintain this positive upward trend, the market should push the stock price up.

Source: Annual Report

The cash flow statement also shows a beneficial image. The company reported negative CFO in 2015, equal to -$1.387 million, but this figure was positive in 2016 and 2017, equal to $6.7 million and $0.69 million respectively. Investors should get to know that this amount of CFO does not seem sufficient to pay the company’s obligations. With this in mind, further sale of equity should be expected on this name. The image below provides the cash flow statement reported in the last annual report:

Source: Annual Report

Valuation

The market expects 21.464 million shares outstanding after the offering being sold by Maxim. At $1.66, the close of October 26, 2018, the market capitalization should be equal to $35.6 million. Adding debt of $130.7 million, which is expected after the offering, and deducting cash in hand of $0.5 million reported on June 30, 2018, the total enterprise value is equal to $165.8 million. The image below reports further details on the expected capitalization:

Source: Offering

The EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was equal to $3.44 million, which is below the EBITDA reported in the same period in 2017. Take a look at it:

Source: Quarterly Report For June 30, 2018

With this EBITDA figure in mind, forward EBITDA of $12 million seems reasonable. Thus, the EV/Forward EBITDA is 13.81x.

Assessing all the companies that compete with TOPS is difficult because a lot of businesses are operating in the same industry. With that, only by reviewing a few of them, investors should realize that TOPS seems overvalued. Check the following competitors:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) trades at 8.18x EBITDA with a market capitalization of $586 million, enterprise value of $1.82 billion, and gross profit margin of 37%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc (GSL) trades at 3.9x EBITDA with market capitalization of $47 million and enterprise value of $395 million.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) trades at 7.73x EBITDA with a market capitalization of $223 million and enterprise value of $2.42 billion.

Diana Containerships Inc. (DCIX) does not report positive EBITDA.

The gross profit margin of TOPS equals 22%. With this in mind, 13.81x forward EBITDA seems too much for TOPS. There are other companies like CMRE trading at less valuation with better margins. If the company reports massive EBITDA in 2018, the ratio could make more sense. However, with the current numbers in mind, it is a bit unlikely.

Sale Of Warrants And Shares

The company is offering 2 million shares and warrants to purchase 3.5 million shares at $1.5 per share. The lines below provide further details on this new sale of equity:

Source: Offering

The company will use the proceeds from the IPO to pay certain debts. Investors may not appreciate this fact. The following lines provide more details on this matter:

“We will use the net proceeds from the sale of the common shares offered by this prospectus supplement to repay $2.4 million of outstanding indebtedness under the Crede Note (defined below), and the remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures for our newbuildings. The Crede Note currently carries an interest rate of 15% and will mature on February 8, 2020. We expect that the maximum net proceeds of this offering will be up to approximately $2.7 million, or $7.6 million assuming all of the Warrants are exercised after deducting estimated issuance costs and commissions of approximately $0.3 million, or $0.6 million assuming all of the Warrants are exercised.” Source: Offering

Is there any risk on this capital increase? Investors should be careful while the company is trying to sell warrants and stock. If TOPS sells many shares and warrants, the stock price could decline. Stock dilution could push the share price down, thus buying shares right now may be a bit risky.

Incorporated In Marshall Islands

Investors should be concerned about the fact that the company was incorporated in Marshall Islands. This means that shareholders are not that protected. Judges in the United States should be able to act against the company, since the assets are located outside the U.S. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Annual Report

Conclusion

TOPS seems to be growing at a high pace. Both its revenues and the number of vessels increased in the last three years. With that, the company seems a bit expensive at EV/Forward EBITDA of 13.81x. Other companies with better gross profit margin are trading at less valuation. This does not mean that the share price may not continue increasing in the near future. It shows that the upside potential is somewhat limited. Finally, the debt, the potential stock dilution from the current offering and the incorporation in Marshall Islands are not beneficial features. To sum up, recent stock returns are welcome, but investors should get to know that the risk is elevated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.