Barrick Gold - Key Takeaways From Third-Quarter 2018 Results

Barrick reported its third quarter 2018 results on October 24, 2018. The company indicated a net loss of $412 million ($0.35 per share) and adjusted net earnings of $89 million.

Source: Barrick Gold

Investment Thesis

The Canadian Barrick Gold (ABX) is one of the largest gold producers in the world that should be a definite part of your long-term gold portfolio, and which is about to get even more significant after the proposed merger with Randgold. The Canadian miner has been struggling for years on different fronts, from recurring mines issues to a high-level debt burden on its balance sheet.

The debt reached a high of over $12.90 billion in 1Q'15 (see chart below,) and had been cut to $5.75 billion (net debt $4.25 billion) at the end of the third quarter. The debt reduction was the primary goal for the company and has been driven mainly by selling the company's non-core assets to optimize its balance sheet. However, despite an impressive comeback in 2016, the stock price has been sliding down regularly, and it was time to think about a new strategy.

ABX data by YCharts

On September 24, 2018, Barrick Gold (ABX) and Randgold Resources (GOLD) announced that they have agreed to an all-share merger that will form the most prominent gold company in the world. A deal worth $18.3 billion.

Barrick Gold shareholders will own approximately 66.6% of the combined new company resulting from the merger, and Randgold Resources shareholders will receive the remaining 33.4%. Under the terms of the Merger, each Randgold Shareholder will receive: 6.1280 New Barrick Shares for each Randgold Share

I recommend reading my preceding article on the subject here.

The company executive chairman, John Thornton said in the conference call:

This combination will produce a company that has 5 of the 10 Tier-1 assets, in addition to which there are two high-potential Tier-1 assets in Nevada-that’s Fourmile and Turquoise Ridge. And we also are optimistic about what we can do with Veladero and with Acacia North Mara Mine. So you can see your way clear to a scenario whereby this combination could have as many as nine Tier-1 assets within a relatively short period of time.

ABX - Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q'2018: The raw numbers

Barrick Gold 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.238 1.930 2.012 2.297 2.319 1.993 2.160 1.993 2.228 1.790 1.712 1.837 Net Income in $ Billion -2.622 -0.083 0.138 0.175 0.425 0.679 1.084 -0.011 -0.314 0.158 -0.940 -0.412 EBITDA $ Billion -2.63 0.66 0.88 1.12 1.29 2.03 1.95 0.79 0.13 0.84 0.48 0.19 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 6.9% 7.6% 18.3% 34.1% 50.2% 0 0 8.8% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share -2.25 -0.07 0.12 0.15 0.36 0.58 0.93 -0.01 -0.27 0.14 -0.08 -0.35 Cash from operations in $ Million 698 451 527 951 711 495 448 532 590 507 141 706 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 311 270 253 277 326 334 405 307 350 326 313 387 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 387 181 274 674 385 161 43 225 240 181 -172 319 Total Cash $ Billion 2.46 2.32 2.44 2.65 2.39 2.23 2.93 2.03 2.23 2.38 2.09 1.70 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 9.97 9.13 9.00 8.54 7.93 7.75 7.44 6.45 6.42 6.40 6.39 5.75 Dividend per share in $ 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.166 1.166 1.166 1.167 1.167 1.167 1.167 Gold Production 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Gold Production K Oz 1,619 1,280 1,340 1,381 1,516 1,309 1,432 1,243 1,339 1,049 1,067 1,149 Copper Production Mlbs - - - - 101 95 104 115 99 85 83 106 AISC $/Oz 733 706 782 704 732 772 710 772 756 804 856 785 AISC by-product $/Oz - - - - 749 795 724 791 772 827 881 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,106 1,181 1,259 1,335 1,222 1,219 1,257 1,274 1,278 1,329 1,306

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

1 - Gold Production Details

Gold Production for third-quarter 2018 was in line with expectation. AISC (by-product basis) is still one of the best in the industry with $785 per ounce in 2Q'18, which gives a $431 per ounce profit margin based on $1,216/ Oz for gold.

Gold production for the third quarter was 1.149 million ounces or down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year and up 7.7% sequentially. Below are the production details per mine and copper production from the three mines owned by Barrick Gold.

Gold production in the third quarter was 1.149 million ounces, and copper production was 106 million pounds, with all-in sustaining costs of $2.71 per pound.

The company continues to expect full-year gold production of 4.5-5.0 million ounces, at the cost of sales of $810-$850 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $765-$815 per ounce. Meanwhile, guidance for Copper has been slightly reduced to 345-410 million Lb.

Courtesy: ABX presentation

Catherine Raw, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Both gold and copper production and costs improved in the third quarter and our operations generated significantly higher cash flow, free cash flow, compared to Q2. We’re on track to meet our goals in copper guidance production, as well as our cost guidance for the year, albeit our production will be on the lower end of that 4.5 to 5 million ounces.

Gold reserves are down by 25% last year to 64.55 M Oz, as it sold off some non-core assets and changed its plan for a South American asset. The past two years divestitures have degraded Barrick’s mining footprint, and a few analysts have raised concerns about dwindling gold reserves and rising costs at its mines.

Source: ABX prior Presentation.

2 - Balance Sheet analysis

Barrick reported its third quarter 2018 results on October 24, 2018. The company indicated a net loss of $412 million ($0.35 per share) and adjusted net earnings of $89 million ($0.08 per share) for the third quarter. Third quarter revenues were $1.837 billion or down 7.8% compared to the third quarter last year with net cash provided by operating activities (“operating cash flow“) of $706 million, and free cash flow of $319 million.

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $319 million in contrast of the negative $172 million the precedent quarter due to planned maintenance activities at Barrick Nevada and Pueblo Viejo and unplanned downtime at the Lumwana crusher. Free cash flow is an important clue that should always be carefully evaluated when looking at a long-term investment. ABX passes the test here on a yearly basis. FCF on a yearly basis is $568 million ("TTM").

Conclusion

Barrick Gold presents a rock-solid balance sheet that I have presented in details above and some stimulating opportunities on the horizon (e.g., Fourmile, etc.).

On September 24, 2018, The company announced two major moves with the proposed merger with Randgold Resources and the signing of the mutual investment agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co., strengthening Barrick’s partnership with one of China’s leading mining companies.

Under the latest announcement, Shandong Gold will purchase up to $300 million of Barrick shares, and Barrick will invest an equivalent amount in shares of Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd., a publicly listed company controlled by Shandong Gold.

The two companies are 50-50 joint venture partners at the Veladero mine in Argentina. Also, Shandong Gold is evaluating Barrick’s Lama project (Argentina,) including an analysis of potential synergies between Lama and Veladero mine independently.

After successfully correcting the debt issue and closing in on the company goal of $5 billion in long-term debt; the second logical move for the company was an attempt to consolidate and re-affirm its number one position in the gold mining Industry.

I consider this consolidation phase as a paramount prerequisite to a sustained recovery in the gold mining sector and I expect more announcements these coming months. In many regards, this nascent consolidation phase in the gold sector reminds me what has been going on in the offshore drilling sector that I am also covering.

However, as I said repeatedly, trading/investing ABX must be done in correlation with the gold price imperatively. Keeping a long-term gold miner position makes sense as a hedge again the dollar even if it is not really in favor of gold lately.

Technical Analysis (short term)

ABX shows a strong long-term resistance at $13 (I recommend selling about 20% of your ABX stocks at this level unless the price of gold can reach $1,300 per ounce). ABX is forming a descending broadening triangle pattern which is indecisive right now. Possible long-term line support could be $11.80 (I recommend buying at this level).

