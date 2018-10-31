A Tribute To A Sugar Rush In The Leadup To Halloween

The bottom end of a pricing cycle could lead to a target at just under 17 cents per pound.

Today is Halloween, and pretty soon doorbells across the United States will start ringing as children in their costumes come to homes to say, “trick or treat.” Bags will fill with goodies, and the intake of sugar will spike as the kids devour the sweet treats that have become a tradition in our nation.

Aside from the spike in sugar consumption around Halloween, the sweet commodity is a staple in many of the foods people eat each day around the world. People consume so much sugar, that diabetes has become a serious health issue for those who are sensitive to the disease and consume too many sweet treats throughout their lives.

In October 2016, the price of sugar rose to a high of 23.90 cents per pound. By September 2018, the price had more than halved in value, falling to its lowest price since 2008 at 9.83 cents per pound as the October futures contract rolled to March on the Intercontinental Exchange.

For those who do not trade in the ICE futures market which is the most direct route for investments or a trading position in sugar, the iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Total Return ETN product (SGGB) and the Teucrium Sugar ETF (CANE) do an excellent job replicating the price action in the ICE sugar futures market.

The low in September now looks like the bottom of the pricing cycle in the sugar market which recovered by over 40% in October.

A rejection of the lows in October

The price of ICE sugar futures fell to their lowest level in a decade and traded below the 10 cents per pound level for the first time in August and September.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, nearby sugar futures fell to a low of 9.91 cents in August and made a lower low at 9.83 cents in September before the active month October futures rolled to March. The March futures only declined to a low of 10.80 cents per pound given the contango or forward premium in the sugar market which was a sign of oversupply.

Sugar fell to lows below the August 2015 bottom at 10.13 cents as an almost perfect bearish storm descended on the sugar market. After the rally that took sugar to a high of 23.90 cents in October 2016, increased production led to swollen inventories. In 2018, the decline in the Brazilian real put additional pressure on the sugar market as the world’s leading producer of sugarcane saw its currency move from $0.32 to under $0.24 against the U.S. dollar. A weaker real offset some of the losses in the dollar-based price of sugar and encouraged selling as output remained high.

As the October futures rolled to March and a new and business-friendly candidate emerged in Brazil, the currency rallied to the $0.27 level against the dollar and sugar found a low from which the price staged a dramatic recovery.

Sugar rises by over 45%

After falling to a fresh low during the final week of September, the price of the sweet commodity took off to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, sugar rallied from lows of 9.81 cents to a high of 14.24 cents during the week of October 22, a recovery of 45.2%.

With the nearby March futures contract trading at the 13.30 cents per pound level on Tuesday, October 30, price momentum has moved into overbought territory along with relative strength. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the sugar futures market declined from a record high of 1,058,041 contracts on August 24 when the soft commodity was on its way to the lows to 796,975 contracts on October 26, a fall of 261,066 contracts or 24.7%. It is likely that trend following shorts covered their risk positions as the price of sugar fell below the 10 cents per pound level.

Meanwhile, weekly historical volatility rose to over 52% which is the highest level since 2016 when sugar was on its way to its high at 23.90 cents. The sugar market has just experienced a sharp and volatile recovery which could be a sign of a bottom in the pricing cycle for the agricultural commodity.

A period of consolidation would be healthy

Over recent sessions, there are signs that sugar futures have run out of some steam on the upside.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March futures shows, after the October 24 peak at 14.24 cents, sugar has posted losses for four consecutive trading sessions trading at just under 13.30 cents on October 30. Price momentum has crossed to the downside along with relative strength. Open interest which remained a low level during the rally has begun to edge higher. At the same time, the election of Jair Bolsonaro as President of Brazil last weekend caused the ascent of the real to stall at around the $0.27 level against the U.S. dollar in a buy the rumor and sell the news reaction to the election results.

Technical support for the March sugar futures contract is now at the September 13 high at 12.55 cents per pound. After an over 40% rally in one month, a period of price consolidation that absorbs the magnitude of the recent move in the price of the sweet commodity could be healthy for the market. Sugar fell to a level on the downside that was unsustainable given rising global demand for all food products given growing wealth and population around the globe. At under 10 cents per pound, producers make significantly less money on their crops making the production of sugar a less attractive venture. Additionally, the rise in open interest to a record level was a sign that trend-following shorts likely pushed the price of sugar to a level that was below equilibrium where supply and demand fundamentals caused the rejection of the recent low.

The most constructive thing for the sugar market at this point would be to settle into a trading range that is higher than the recent low.

The bottom end of a pricing cycle could lead to a target at just under 17 cents per pound

Sugar has a long history as one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures exchange. Since sugar began trading in 1971, the price has traded from lows of 2.29 cents to highs of 66 cents per pound. As an agricultural product, the weather can always create crop issues that impact the path of least resistance of the price. Moreover, the price of sugar can impact prices as at very low levels growers can reduce output in response to fewer profits for their crops. Additionally, low prices tend to increase demand which can eat away at inventories leading to significant bottoms in a commodity.

Technical resistance for the sugar futures market now stands at the most recent peak at 14.24 cents per pound. Above there, the next level will come into play at 15.49 cents on the weekly chart where there is a double top dating back to the weeks of November 20 and 27 in 2017. However, the ultimate target for the sugar market could be a 50% retracement of the move from 23.90 to 9.81 cents per pound which stands at 16.86 cents. It is likely that the sugar futures market will need to rest and build cause for a test of that price over the coming weeks and months after the significant recovery that took place in October.

Trading sugar with CANE and SGGB

Sugar has just finished a period where every rally was a selling opportunity as the price dropped from 23.90 in October 2016 to 9.81 cents in late September 2018. A trading range after the recent price recovery and rejection of the low below 10 cents per pound could increase trading opportunities in the sugar futures market over the coming weeks. While sugar futures offer the most liquidity and opportunities in the sweet commodity, the iPath B Bloomberg Sugar Total Return ETN product (SGGB) and the Teucrium Sugar ETF (CANE) offer alternatives for those who do not dip their toes in the highly-leveraged and volatile futures arena.

The fund summary of SGGB states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

SGGB invests in futures contracts which create a high correlation with the price of sugar.

Source: Barchart

March sugar futures on ICE rallied from 10.80 cents on September 27 to 14.24 cents on October 24, a rise of 31.9%. At the same time, SGGB moved from $37.19 to $48.97 per share or 31.7% higher. SGGB has net assets of $25.78 million and trades an average of 16,220 shares each day.

The fund summary for the CANE ETF states:

“The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares’ NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”), or on foreign exchanges.”

As of October 29, the top holding of CANE included:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE’s performance was a blend of the three contracts that trade on the ICE exchange over the period.

Source: Barchart

CANE moved from $6.46 on September 27 to a high of $8.15 on October 24, a rise of 26.2%. The March 2019 contract rose by 31.9 %, while the May 2019 contract moved from 10.94 to 14.29 or 30.6%. The March 2020 contract moved from 12.12 to 14.82 or 22.3%, so the average rise of the three contracts was 28.3%, 2.1% above the return offered by the CANE ETF product.

CANE has net assets of $15.09 million and trades an average of 88,715 shares each day.

While SGGB offered a better return over the period, I continue to prefer CANE for two reasons. First and foremost, CANE is an ETF while SGGB is an ETN. ETNs present an additional level of risk as they require the buyer to assume the credit risk of the issuer of the product. Second, CANE’s performance represents a blend of three futures contracts which can smooth the results and limit some of the roll-risk in the highly volatile sugar futures market.

On Wednesday evening as I enjoy the costumes of the children who ring my doorbell and fill their bags with candy filled with sugar, I will be thinking about my kids when they were small and the sugar rush that followed Halloween over the coming days. I will also be thinking about my next move in the sugar market which I expect will settle into a trading range and offer lots of buying and selling opportunities over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.