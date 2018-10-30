Options Mispricing Snapshot - October 29, 2018

Near-term calls are seemingly in high demand as they do not look so underpriced. Perhaps, the options market price-in the high probability of the upward correction in the nearest weeks.

Historical distribution of returns in such a regime still indicates the high probability of the upward move as soon as macro fundamentals remain solid.

Equity markets are struggling to bounce up after the sharp selloff. Options implied volatility is extremely high.

Author's note: This is a new article in a regular series titled Options Mispricing Snapshot (see the previous report), in which we compare current market prices of options to their fair values for three major ETFs on U.S. equity indices: SPY, QQQ, and IWM. Fair values are calculated using the OptionSmile platform (see methodology description here).

Using the data provided here, long equity investors who use option strategies such as covered calls, protective puts, collars, etc. - to either protect their portfolios or earn additional income (or both) - can figure out what effects, positive or negative, their option "overlays" have on the total portfolio returns. In other words, an investor can estimate the real cost of portfolio insurance with put options and find out if their covered calls really earn additional income to their holdings (see an example here).

Overview

The equity markets are still in stress. All major indices did not manage to recover after being hit hard in the first weeks of October. It seems there are fewer bottom-fishers in the market this time. Meanwhile, historically speaking, an upward bounce is still very probable as all indices are in the oversold territory.

Options implied volatility is elevated. It is reflected in the extreme levels of the volatility indices. That makes put options substantially overpriced. On the other side, given the high probability of the upward move, call options are mostly underpriced except for those in the near-term expiration which are not so cheap now and priced more fairly. It seems this is how the options market prices-in the upward bounce in the short term by bidding up this area of volatility surface.

Here is the mispricing summary for the series with 2, 4, and 6 weeks until expiration:

Market Regimes Filtering

To make our estimation more reliable, we filter the historical data and select from the past only those dates when the market resembled the current condition (read more here). We use three filters:

Long-term macroeconomic regime. We filter out the recessionary environment (or looming recession) with the Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) and select all dates when its 6-month rate of change was above -2%.

We filter out the recessionary environment (or looming recession) with the Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) and select all dates when its 6-month rate of change was above -2%. Volatility regime . We use VIX, VXN, and RVX indices as volatility filters for SPY, QQQ, and IWM, respectively.

. We use VIX, VXN, and RVX indices as volatility filters for SPY, QQQ, and IWM, respectively. Short-term swing regime. We use the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a 14-day interval - RSI(14)

We apply auto filtering for the volatility index and RSI selecting 300 days in history with the shortest Euclidean distance to their current values.

For each underlying, we select expirations on 2, 4, and 6 weeks and present options' fair values and market prices, both historical (red line) and current real-time (green line). The market prices of these two types can sometimes diverge from each other if the current market condition (volatility surface) differs from its average state in the history.

SPY Snapshot

SPY has had another rough couple of weeks struggling to bounce up. RSI(14) is still in the oversold area.

VIX is still near its extremes, reflecting the huge amount of stress in the markets:

SPY Expiration: November 9, 2018 (DTE 10)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are priced almost fairly.

Source: Optionsmile.com

SPY Expiration: November 23, 2018 (DTE 19)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are underpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

SPY Expiration: December 7, 2018 (DTE 29)

Puts are overpriced; calls are substantially underpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

QQQ Snapshot

QQQ did not manage to recover and also remains in the oversold area:

VXN is also on the extreme levels:

QQQ Expiration: November 9, 2018 (DTE 10)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are priced fairly.

Source: Optionsmile.com

QQQ Expiration: November 23, 2018 (DTE 19)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are underpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

QQQ Expiration: December 7, 2018 (DTE 29)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are substantially underpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

IWM Snapshot

IWM has continued its downtrend after the timid correction. RSI(14) still demonstrates an extremely oversold condition:

RVX in also on its extremes.

IWM Expiration: November 9, 2018 (DTE 10)

Puts are overpriced; calls are priced fairly.

Source: Optionsmile.com

IWM Expiration: November 23, 2018 (DTE 19)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are underpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

IWM Expiration: December 7, 2018 (DTE 29)

Puts are substantially overpriced; calls are substantially underpriced.

Source: Optionsmile.com

Conclusion

All mispricing opportunities are in the direction to the upward move: selling puts (or put spreads) for those who can bear huge volatility and buying calls for more conservative strategies, except for the nearest calls (this area looks overcrowded for now).

