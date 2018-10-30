Honeywell International: The Selloff Is Irrational

I see the selloff of this stock as irrational and the current price could represent a valuable buying opportunity for the long-term investor.

Back in August, I made the argument that Honeywell International (HON) could see an upside to $230 on a free cash flow basis.

However, we have recently seen that price has dipped back down significantly to $150.60 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Is this a sign of concern for the stock, or a significant buying opportunity?

Firstly, let’s clarify if this drop is due to the company itself or significantly market-related. We see that while the stock is down by 6.45% since August, the S&P 500 is down by just over 7%:

Source: investing.com

Based on price action alone, Honeywell International appears to have been a casualty of the broader market sell-off that we have been seeing on U.S. equity markets more generally.

Moreover, when looking at recently released 3Q 2018 results, we see that free cash flow conversion has continued to increase. Specifically, free cash flow conversion increased from 89% to 119% compared to 3Q 2017, while in the second quarter free cash flow conversion was up from 87% to 108%. In this quarter, adjusted free cash flow itself was up by over 50% from $1,195 to $1,809 (figures in millions):

Source: Honeywell Earnings Release 3Q 2018

In this regard, with my prior assumption of a target price of $227 given annual free cash flow growth of 20% and a P/FCF ratio of 21, this company looks to be on track to meet the target price.

Moreover, with a current price of $150, this would mean an over 50% upside to the estimated target price. Additionally, note that the P/FCF ratio has gone down slightly from a prior 21x to 18.43x at the time of writing. Granted, the P/FCF ratio has trailed somewhat lower as a result of the price drop, and target price might be somewhat lower at a range of $200-220 if the ratio were to stay at current levels. However, the fact that Honeywell is now cheaper on a P/FCF basis while free cash flow itself has continued to rise is a welcoming sign, and an indication that the company trades at a cheaper value to that of last quarter.

As regards business segment performance specifically, the Aero segment continued to remain strong, with organic sales up 10% from a prior 8%, and a segment margin change of 22.1%. While there has been speculation that trade tariffs exchanged between the U.S. and China might affect Honeywell’s Aero segment, there has been no evidence of this so far.

Source: Honeywell Earnings Release 3Q 2018

Moreover, Safety and Productivity Solutions was bolstered by Honeywell’s Intelligrated, with double-digit sales growth having been driven by large system orders for the first half of the year.

Additionally, a significant portion of this growth has come from India and China, which drove growth of more than 20% in sales. With this being said, the company acknowledges that tariffs could have an effect on China growth going forward, with the CEO stating, “We grew the Chinese market but not at the double-digit pace that we saw earlier in the year”. In this regard, with costs expected to rise from “tens of millions” this year to “hundreds of millions” in 2019, there is a chance that we could see somewhat of a strain on cash flow going forward. With that said, free cash flow growth for this segment has been quite impressive, and my overall judgement is that Honeywell continues to have upside to my target price range of $220-230.

To conclude, Honeywell International appears to be dropping in line with the broader fall in U.S. equity markets, and my opinion is that investors are selling irrationally. Honeywell International has continued to show strong performance. Granted, Chinese tariffs may lead to a significant rise in costs, but Honeywell International has adequate cash flow to be able to weather this. I see Honeywell as undervalued on a free cash flow basis at this point in time.

