Waste Management: A Steady Dividend Stock Worth Owning

It’s often said that “one man’s garbage is another man’s treasure.” In the case of America’s leading garbage company Waste Management (WM), I see more treasure than garbage. While admittedly not the world’s flashiest company, Waste Management has a strong free cash flow profile that supports a steadily rising dividend. WM shares offer investors rising income and moderate price appreciation potential, thanks to strong operating results and a fair valuation.

In the third quarter, Waste Management earned $1.16, besting consensus by $0.05 while revenue of $3.82 billion missed consensus by 1% as the recycling business continues to face pricing pressure. For the year, earnings are now expected to be about $4.14 from $4.08 on EBITDA of at least $4.204 billion, which will translate into free cash flow of at least $1.95 billion even as capital expenditures come at the high end of the $1.6-$1.7 billion guided range.

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA of $1.11 billion was up 3.4%, resulting in $480 million of free cash flow. Impressively, EBITDA grew 0.7% faster than revenue. Similarly, operating cash flow margins rose to 24% from 22%. Expanding margins was an impressive operating performance given some headwinds. The biggest headwind facing WM has been softer recycling prices. Revenue from the company’s recycling unit was down 10%, which is a 1% headwind to company-wide revenue. The earnings hit from lower recycling prices is upwards of $0.20. Critically, WM has undertaken steps to rework contracts to insulate the recycling unit from variable contamination cost. These efforts could provide a $50+ million tailwind to recycling, even if commodity prices hold constant, though on the company’s earnings call, management said they suspect prices are nearer a bottom than top. As such, while recycling has been a headwind this year, results from this unit in 2019 should be stable if not higher.

The other headwind Waste Management has faced is rising labor costs, something that has faced seemingly all companies with any exposure to transportation and appears unlikely to abate. Labor costs are 4% higher this year and that excludes the special $2,000 bonus payment WM made to employees in response to the 2017 tax cuts. While that was a one-time bonus, the labor market has tightened so much, there is the potential for a bonus in 2019, or at least above average wage increases to retain talent. Similarly, third party contractor prices have risen 14%, another sign of a tightening labor market. So Waste Management has faced some pressure on the cost (labor) and revenue (recycling) side this year, which makes the durability of EBITDA and cash flow margins all the more impressive.

This can be attributed to strong top-line growth and operating improvements. Customer satisfaction continues to improve as WM spends to expand and modernize its fleet. Churn dropped 110bp year on year to 8.9%. New contract wins like New York City disposal are helping to drive incremental growth as well. Additionally, the company’s main division, collection and disposal, grew the top-line 6.4% in the third quarter; to quote from management from the call, “With the exception of last year's fourth quarter which had significant hurricane-related volumes, this quarter was the strongest core price-and-volume quarter in our company's history.” Commercial collection (WM’s biggest unit at 26% of revenue) was the standout with revenue growth of 7.6%. Margins in commercial collection tend to be higher, so faster growth in this unit is particularly helpful to the bottom line.

This is also a key point to make. Given their exposure in 2006-2009, there is a lot of focus on the housing market as building new homes obviously creates a significant amount of waste. Rising interest rates are a clear headwind for the housing construction. If housing does turn down, will this be a problem for WM? Well, while it would not be a positive, management estimates about only $100-$150 million of revenue is tied to the residential housing market, or about 1% of revenue. As such, a material downturn in the housing market would only have a modest impact on WM’s results. That said, given WM’s biggest unit handles commercial collection, a downturn in industrial construction would be material, though currently that unit is growing faster than the company as a whole.

Management has also stated they anticipate EBITDA growth to be north of 5% in 2019, which should translate to over $2.05 billion of free cash flow next year. As a consequence, dividend growth should be similar to this year’s raise of 9.5%. This dividend consumes a bit less than 50% of WM’s free cash flow, leaving ample cushion if there is a downturn and room to steadily increase it alongside free cash flow growth. With the remaining cash, WM has been opportunistically repurchasing shares and has spent $750 million on that activity year to date, or about 2% of the share count.

Waste Management continues to operate well, countering rising labor costs with revenue growth, while the recycling headwind should fade next year. Strength in the core commercial business should help drive 5% EBITDA growth, and free cash flow is being returned to shareholders in a sustainable way. WM trades about 18.6x 2018 free cash flow and about 17.4x 2019 free cash flow, assuming stable recycling prices. I see the potential for shares to move towards $95 over the next year as WM delivers on its dividend increase and moderate EBITDA growth. These valuations are consistent with a company growing mid-single digits and steadily increasing its dividend, which perfectly describes Waste Management. Waste Management is a sound investment for investors looking to earn a steadily rising dividend at a fair valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WM.

