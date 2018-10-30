Barrett Business Services: An Option In The Small-Cap Universe

The company should return about 12.5% per year in the following decade or so, if it is able to growth about a third of what it did the past decade.

As I wrote before, the little available information alongside the relatively low liquidity in small-cap equities lead to market inefficiencies. The inefficiencies can be exploited by retail investors who are both willing to tolerate the higher levels of risk and the lesser liquidity of these equities. This article is the first in a series of articles that aim to discover good opportunities in the small-cap universe, so the readers can further evaluate the individual stocks to test the compatibility of the recommended stocks with their own portfolios.

In this case, I am going to write about Barrett Business Services (BBSI), a company that has fallen more than 33% since August despite some good news. Even though the company's multiples are not that low, it has shown important, steady growth in the past years. Its 1.11 30M beta is not particularly high, has over $140 million in cash and less than $5 million in debt. Its current market cap is approximately $450 million.

About the company

As per Reuters,

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI), incorporated on July 1, 1965, is a provider of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. The Company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. BBSI's purpose is to advocate for business owners, particularly in the small and mid-sized business segment. The Company offers two categories of services: Professional Employer Services (PEO) and Staffing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in 20 states and the District of Columbia through a network of 57 branch locations in California, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, North Carolina, Delaware, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

BBSI is then a PEO, that unlike most PEOs, operates in an in-between between a professional employer and a consulting business. This gives Barrett Business Services a competitive advantage that allows them to retain more than 90% of their clients in a deeply competitive industry.

About the industry

Even though BBSI differentiates itself from the competition through business consulting, it is still predominantly a PEO. Therefore, any analysis on the company should begin with the outlook of the Professional Employer Organization industry.

Profit for the PEO industry was $1.7 bn in 2017, and it grew at 9.0% CAGR since 2012. In comparison, BBSI profit was the same year was slightly more than $25 mm, but it grew at 13,9% CAGR since 2012.

IBIS considers the industry to be in a growth stage with medium revenue volatility. They also state that it is a medium regulated industry and that entry barriers are also moderate but existent. The industry, however, is highly competitive although, for obvious reasons, lowly globalized.

The most notable part of the IBIS report is the projected industry growth. They estimate that the industry will keep growing 0.7% annually. Nevertheless, I believe that this estimate may be too low and is overstating the impact that a recession may have on the industry.

Logic indicates that the industry is highly susceptible to recessions, since small and medium enterprises (the industry main clients) will make great efforts to lower costs when hard times come. And one of the places where they can do this is from the markup on wages that PEOs charge. However, after the great recession, PEOs were quick to recover as the table below indicates. The same happened to BBSI, as it grew revenues more than 1.4 times pre-recession levels by 2012.

Another reason why I believe that IBIS estimate may be too low is the positive effects that the Tax reduction will bring for small and medium enterprises. Although the full effects of the Tax Act on small and medium enterprises is out of the scope of this article, in general, lower tax for companies should translate to higher capital investment. In fact, in a report from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, its president said

Main Street optimism is on a stratospheric trajectory thanks to recent tax cuts and regulatory changes

Given that this companies are PEO's clients, their gains should translate in gains for PEO's.

Barrett Business Services vs. the Industry

As I briefly stated above, an important complement to BBSI is that the company attempts to differentiate itself from the competition through a broader services offer. Unlike competitors, Barrett's services are not limited to those of a Professional Employer Organization. It also aims to provide business-consulting services, adding value through more comprehensive services and greater survival probabilities for clients.

This competitive advantage is reflected on three key figures:

BBSI annual revenue growth rate in the past 9 years of 14% is considerably higher than the industry's 6.6%. The same holds true for the past 5 years (20% vs. 9%).

Barrett's markup of 20% is higher than the industry's 14.5%.

Barrett Business services retains more than 90% of its clients, while the industry retains 86%.

Therefore, I am highly confident that BBSI is going to continue outgrowing the industry. The industry growth rate, however, is hard to estimate. It is highly susceptible to a recession that economists seem to be forecasting (The economy is humming. So why do experts foresee a recession in 2020?) but it should also benefit from the recent tax cuts. As Physics Nobel Laureate Nihls Bohr famously said, "Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future."

My estimate is that the IBIS forecast sits in the lower spectrum of the industry's future growth, while 3-4% annual growth for the next 5 years is at the very top of it. BBSI should grow at twice that rate.

A simple cash flow model

In order to arrive to an approximate valuation for Barrett Business Services, I performed a simple discounted cash flow valuation following a series of assumptions:

Free cash flow, on the long run, is a function of revenue, operating expenses and the tax rate.

The company has reached some level of maturity. Therefore, both its revenue and its operating expenses growth rates are diminishing.

The long term corporate tax rate for the company will be 17%.

The appropriate discount rate is given by the WACC. Additionally, the required return on equity is calculated using the CAPM.

Therefore, I estimated the future revenue and operating expenses using a power function, characterized for having diminishing returns. The estimated revenue growth was about 5% annually, implying that the industry will grow at about 2.5%.

To estimate pre-tax earnings, I first estimated a linear multiple regression model that, when accounted for the unusual increase of reserves of 2014, explained 86.12% of the variations in pre-tax earnings since 2009. I then proceeded to estimate future earnings using the future revenue and operating expenses estimates. The blue dots represent the actual past values while the orange dots represent the forecast values.

To calculate the WACC (the model's discount rate), I assumed that the following parameters were true.

Using 11.05% as a discount rate, I obtained the results shown in the table below. Nevertheless, the WACC model has its limitations, so a better way to evaluate a stock's value based on its current price - that is, if it is under or overvalued - is calculating the implied discount rate. Think of the Internal Rate of Return, it's the same thing.

In the spirits of performing a more complete analysis, I adjust the model to estimate a revenue CAGR of 2% through 2023, more in line with IBIS growth estimates for the industry. In this scenario, the stock seems to be overpriced by about 20% ($50.5 present value of shares) according to the WACC model and the implied discount rate is about 2.5% lower (9.98%).

Conclusion

Barrett Business Services is a company that has a competitive advantage in a very competitive industry. For this reason, we can expect the company to grow at a faster pace than its competitors. My estimation is that the company will return about 12.5% per year over the next decade, but if IBIS estimates for the industry are accurate, the company should return no more than 10% per year, unimpressive for a small-cap stock. However, given current valuations it may not be a bad play for long-term investors. On the other hand, I would definitively not recommend it for shorter term investors as the industry is highly susceptible to recessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.