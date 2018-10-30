Beginning To Get Aggressive In GUSH

Consequently, I am adding to shares, as they are offering an attractive risk/reward entry point to go long on.

Many bullish dynamics are driving earnings for E&Ps held by GUSH that we will discuss below.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH) is back in the lows $20s, where I previously told readers that they should get aggressive at if they are long GUSH. I still stand by the call because E&Ps are getting stronger by the quarter, increasing efficiencies and production, while oil prices remain at elevated levels.

Certain macro dynamics are working in E&P's favor, as well. In order to compete with oil-producing nations around the world, the U.S. has to use E&Ps to keep fracking. Also, if E&Ps stop fracking, then they could drag down the U.S. economy. This is because shortages of supply would persist, causing oil prices to run away. This event would hurt everyone in the U.S., not just energy companies.

On top of these bullish dynamics, GUSH being around 2016 breakout levels, at $22.03 as I write this article, is presenting a highly favorable risk/reward entry point for long-term investors. As a result, I am backing up the truck on shares.

New Catalysts To Drive E&P's Earnings

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) gave investors two huge clues from their recent third quarter conference call as to what will accelerate future earnings for E&Ps held by GUSH. The first thing they mentioned was virtually a repeat of what everyone else in the oil & gas sector is saying. Completions were slowing due to E&P's budgets being exhausted and lack of takeaway capacity coming online that won't be resolved until 2019.

However, PTEN mentioned that demand for their rigs was on the rise, indicating that there will be more DUCs (drilled but uncompleted) for E&Ps to pop (put on production) in 2019. More DUCs means more profits.

Secondly, zipper fracs are coming to the Permian. PTEN said that most zipper fracking was formerly taking place in northern basins, and now the completion technique (where two wells are fracked simultaneously at alternating stages) is moving to the Permian, where almost 50% of all fracking takes place in the U.S.

So, more wells will be completed in the Permian, from zipper fracs moving to the basin and heavy builds in DUCs, which should bode well for E&P's earnings. These two themes should not be underestimated.

GUSH Snapshot

As readers can see below, GUSH has reached the lows for 2018 setback in March.



Being back at 2018 support is a good enough reason to add to shares of GUSH. But, when the stars align like this, where the 2018 low is matched with the 2016 lows, support in the low $20s becomes reinforced and shares make for a better buy.

By the way, there is a description of GUSH in the image above, and for a breakdown of its expense ratios and holdings, please refer back to older articles.

Let's take a closer look at GUSH's chart to examine these heralded support levels. When zooming into a one-year chart, one can see that a doji cross formed at $20, which was the past breakout level for GUSH that occurred in April of 2018.



The RSI is also oversold at 20, which is where the stock rallied in times past, especially in April of 2018.

So, on a one-year chart, technicals seem to be bullish. But, let's analyze a max timeframe chart so that we can get a better perspective of what's taking place. Are 2018 support levels, on a one-year chart, actually good support levels for the long term?

When taking a step back and glancing at a max timeframe chart of GUSH, one can see that shares in 2018 are near, both, 2016 and 2017 lows.



This is almost as good as a triple-bottom pattern, to have three years of structural support acting as a floor underneath shares of GUSH.

The RSI is also approaching oversold levels, like on a one-year chart. This is the only technical problem that I see, that GUSH's RSI is not COMPLETELY oversold. Therefore, it may need to go to the teens in order to let the RSI come down more. This would be a stronger buy signal.

Risks

Certain risks do remain for GUSH. Of course, a slowing economy could have an adverse effect on oil prices. But, the bigger risk others may see are the elections coming up, which could threaten President Trump's plans in office.

However, even though Trump is considered more pro-oil than traditional democratic presidents, national security and corporate profits should reign supreme in the U.S. This will require increased shale oil production from E&Ps who are held by GUSH.

Conclusion

Since E&P companies in GUSH have gotten stronger as we enter 2019, with efficiencies and production gains being reported in almost every quarter, it makes no sense that they should be trading back at areas where oil prices and breakevens were substantially lower in 2016.

As a result, I am adding to my position here and plan on adding in the low teens after, which would mark the ultimate bottom of GUSH from 2016 and present an optimal risk/reward point to go long shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.