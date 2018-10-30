Surge Energy: Surging Ahead With Mount Bastion Acquisition

Production may not grow much next fiscal year, but there are plenty of operational improvements and potential pricing discount improvements for next year.

Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF) has announced the acquisition of Mount Bastion Oil & Gas. Management estimates that the deal will be accretive and enable a distribution increase. The continuing Canadian industry consolidation suggests that the industry is at a bottom and it is time for long-term investors to take positions in some well-chosen companies.

Surge Energy was a relatively cheap small company that was attractive before the merger. After the merger, the company will be larger and growing (as well as paying a dividend). Surge could be an attractive buyout candidate in its own right or continue to grow organically and by acquisition.

Canada does have some pipeline and transportation issues. But the country also has access to one of the largest oil markets in the world. Plus the two countries have gotten along amazingly well over their long history. The United States demand for oil is insatiable and growing. Canada actually imports light oil to mix with its heavier products so they can move through pipelines to their proper destinations. No matter how you look at it, the future for a light oil products producer is bright.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Surge Energy Press Release September 5, 2018

The anticipated acquisition is near the operated properties of the company. The company reported 236 million shares outstanding as of the end of the second quarter and intends to issue 75 million more shares and C$145 million in debt for the acquisition. Interestingly, the margins and the cash flow per BOE of the acquisition appear to be much stronger so that the combined cash flow per share will rise. Similarly, the decline rate of production of the acquisition properties appears lower enough to drop the overall combined company decline rate.

Overall, this appears to be a winning situation for shareholders. The combined company will be larger and hence more liquid. The reserve value listed behind each share is now more than C$6 per share. That is about triple the current stock price. Rising oil prices could make this company's stock soar with the increasing cash flow. Plus the increasing size of the combined company better enables management (through greater bargaining power) to deal with the Canadian transportation issues.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Surge Energy Second Quarter, 2018, Management Discussion and Analysis

This Alberta producer realizes some decent margins already. Cash flow is already heading towards C$.60 per share. The market value of the stock floats somewhere near C$500 million. That gives the company an enterprise value of approximately C$775 million. The adjusted funds flow of about C$130 million is very cheap for this historically growing producer. The acquisition appears to increase the value of the stock.

The company has a combination of waterflood operations that are historically a little more expensive to operate as well as more traditional operations involving fracking. The last acquisition and some severe winter conditions have temporarily driven up production costs. These should continue to decline in the future as the latest acquisitions are assimilated.

Note that the oil prices are in Canadian dollars. Therefore, the amount received per barrel is considerably lower than the amount received in the United States. This company has managed to increase selling prices over the previous fiscal year, but the discount from WTI is still substantial. This is an issue that continuing growth as well as more pipelines may resolve in the future. Larger companies have more bargaining power and hence access to limited transportation availability. More mergers may be needed in the future to significantly improve the price received compared to the WTI pricing.

Surge Energy May 2018 Annual General Meeting Presentation

Acquisitions have enabled this company to grow production at a good clip as shown above. This company keeps surveying the industry for companies without access to proper growth capital as well as other companies with low stock prices for accretive acquisitions. The results above indicate a fair amount of success. As long as the Canadian industry remains depressed with wide differentials to WTI pricing, this company has a cheap way to show material production growth per share.

Should Canadian oil prices recover then growth would inevitably slow to a suitable organic growth rate. Clearly, management is bargain hunting with some very decent success. Sometimes the market does not value acquisition growth per share as highly as it does organic growth. Even so, this stock price is still a bargain.

Slower decline rates make it far easier to show some production growth with less capital expenditures. The potential recovery of Canadian oil prices should also aid the stock price. The very weak Canadian dollar when compared to the United States dollar offers still another way for United States investors to benefit from this investment.

Finances appear to be in decent shape. This Alberta, Canada producer tends to have debt that is less than two times expected cash flow. The acquisition appears to keep that goal intact. The company will have between C$100 million and C$200 million remaining on the credit line after the acquisition. So there will be considerable flexibility to either grow production more than forecast or look for another acquisition.

Currently, management does not plan to materially grow production in the next budget. Those extremely low growth plans could reflect the lack of takeaway capacity available in Canada (as well as the large unfavorable differentials Canadian companies receive currently for their production).

Surge Energy May 2018 Annual General Meeting Presentation

Surge has a commanding position In Northwest Alberta. But management thinks that they have spotted an opportunity in the Sparky area. Many of these Alberta plays have produced for a very long time. But the Sparky area is beginning to experience a renaissance due to new completion techniques. This is very similar to the revival of the Austin Chalk formation in Texas. There is some risk that the new techniques will not work well enough. But preliminary indications are encouraging.

One of the advantages of being early to a new play is the ability to pick up key superior acreage cheaply. The competition will arrive later after the first operators are well established. Since the Sparky area already has pipelines and processing plants, there is no need for massive infrastructure expenditures to accompany well drilling activity. That may change as success alters the priorities of local operators when compared to other basins.

In the meantime, this relatively undervalued company keeps doing what it does best. As long as management continues to improve operations, there is every chance this stock may realize that reserve value of more than C$6 per share over the next five-year period. Any improvement in Canadian differentials could provide a much faster price improvement from the current price.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

