Michael Kors: The Stock Is Cheaper, But Risks Still Remain

Moreover, while reception surrounding the Versace acquisition has been favorable, it is yet to be seen whether the same will be successful.

Michael Kors (KORS) has seen a significant downturn along with the broader market in the past two months:

Source: investing.com

In my last article in July, I acknowledged that while the U.S.-China trade war may have an effect on profitability going forward, revenue growth has been encouraging and the company still has the highest EBIT margin among its major competitors.

Subsequent Q1 2019 earnings reported in August were very encouraging, with an increase of 52.5% in earnings per diluted share to $1.22, with total revenue having increased by 26.3% to $1.2 billion.

Moreover, let’s look at the breakdown of MK retail and wholesale revenue by region. We see that growth in Asia has been far outpacing that of the Americas and Europe, with retail and wholesale revenue growing by 11.45% and 69.30% respectively in Asia. With China forming a large part of the overall Asian market for Michael Kors, there does not appear to be any indication that tariffs (at least up till August) have had any effect on earnings growth.

When analysing this company from an earnings perspective, we see that earnings per share has continued to trail higher, while the stock has become cheaper on a P/E basis:

Source: ycharts.com

While the stock still technically trades at a higher P/E ratio than we saw pre-2017, this stock is still indicated to be significantly cheaper than levels we were seeing at the beginning of 2018.

Therefore, does the downturn simply represent an opportunity to buy Michael Kors at a significant discount, or are there risks going forward?

On balance, the company is performing quite well in terms of earnings and revenue growth. That said, with China becoming an increasingly important market for Michael Kors in the context of its overall business, there are some risks present with this market at the same time.

For one, government crackdowns on luxury goods in China have been a significant reason behind the fall in the stock price. Specifically, this relates to a border crackdown, wherein luxury goods purchased abroad are at higher risk of being confiscated at a Chinese border. This is significant in the case of the Asian region as a whole. For instance, if a Chinese consumer purchases goods from Michael Kors in another Asian country, e.g. Japan, South Korea, and is restricted from bringing such goods back into China, then we can expect Asian revenue to fall accordingly.

Moreover, consumer spending within China itself could see some downside, given an expected decline in GDP growth to between 6.42 to 6.48 percent in 2019, coupled with rising household debt as a proportion of overall GDP:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Should China see an economic downturn, then household debt levels are at a far higher level than they were a decade ago, and luxury goods spending will likely see a significant fall given these circumstances.

On the other hand, Michael Kors’ acqusition of Versace has brought renewed optimism to the stock. Specifically, online searches for the brand increased 108 percent after the acquisition. While there is a lot of interest in the acquisition, it ultimately remains to be seen whether this will ultimately add to bottom-line revenue. There is always the risk that the Versace name may no longer be perceived as “high-end”, and this would damage the brand without leading to higher sales for Michael Kors.

To conclude, while earnings and revenue growth for Michael Kors has been quite impressive, the fall in price may not necessarily be a buy signal. One must bear in mind that a slowdown in Chinese growth would adversely affect this company, and we would likely see the stock fall to lower levels. Moreover, the acquisition of Versace has the potential to be quite profitable given the renewed interest, but this is far from being a “slam-dunk”. An investor who is in it for the long-term could choose to buy the dip here, but should bear in mind that there may be further downside ahead.

