Twist Bioscience IPO - Love The Company, Hate The Price

Twist Bioscience (TWST) is going public this year. The company manufactures and sells DNA molecules with desired code, which is useful for just about anybody working with genetics. First off, I have a confession to make: I love the company. I see it at every synthetic biology event I go to, and I know how much they are helping to advance this amazing industry. They sell DNA to all kinds of customers from small research labs to giant corporations. Some of their bigger clients include Ginkgo Bioworks (a private synthetic biology unicorn), Amyris (AMRS), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Synthetic biology is a young and rapidly growing industry. For any given application, we do not yet know what the best technological solution is. Same molecules can frequently be produced by yeast, algae, methanotrophs, or many other organisms, and there would be many different companies trying to make that happen. To give an example, there is heavy competition in synthetic biology for making artificial sweeteners. Many different sweeteners are proposed, many small companies are working on unique molecules. Reb M, which is the leading candidate in next-gen sweeteners, can be made through bioconversion using enzymes made by Codexis (CDXS), or it can be made through fermentation by Amyris or Evolva (EVE.SW). Some startups, like Amai Proteins, are taking a completely different approach and are trying to make sweeteners, which are proteins.

We don't know which companies of the ones mentioned above will be successful, but we do know that all of them, along with many other industrial biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and maybe even data storage companies, are going to need DNA molecules to perform the genetic engineering they need to perform research and manufacture their products. Twist is a leader in DNA synthesis; they are hugely respected in the industry and are the default choice of DNA supply. They are in an enviable position of selling shovels for the proverbial gold rush.

The Valuation Doesn't Make Sense

Believe me, I wanted to write a bull case for Twist. I think they are going to be hugely successful, and I fully intend to buy their stock some day. However, there is no way I can justify the valuation they are going public at. Assuming the mid-range market cap of $400M, and annualizing the disclosed revenue run rate of $17M for the nine months ending in June, they are going public at a P/S ratio of over 17. Keep in mind that Twist isn't a biotech research company, whose economics change with drug approval. They are a manufacturing company, and they will keep doing the exact thing they are doing, just more of it. The EV/Sales will look slightly better due to cash on hand, but they are still burning significant amounts of cash - around $75M annually at the latest reported rate, which, conveniently, is the amount they are raising. The company is losing more than 2X their revenues right now. Even the rosiest projections for their business will require additional capital (either debt or equity), and I do not see a growth path that could possible justify a P/S ratio of 17 for a manufacturing company. (Sources for the numbers are company filings).

Additional Concern

Another concern about the IPO is the Agilent (A) lawsuit. Agilent claims that Twist employees, including a co-founder, who had previously been employed at Agilent, have stolen DNA synthesis IP from Agilent. That IP is core to Twist's business. I do not have any insight into how the lawsuit will play out, but I am sure that should Twist lose it, their downside will be material to the company. I am quite surprised that they haven't settled the lawsuit prior to the IPO.

The Only Bull Case I See is Mania

Synthetic biology is an exciting new group of companies and technologies that most investors aren't aware of yet. It will likely disrupt many industries from chemicals to pharmaceuticals. As such, I expect that we may see a speculative mania in synthetic biology comparable to the dotcom one, or the crypto one. In such case, valuations wouldn't matter as much. But hoping for a mania is not a good investment strategy. I will wait for a lower valuation, as well as the resolution of the Agilent lawsuit, before I buy a single share of Twist Bioscience.

