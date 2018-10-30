Rowan Reports A New Contract For Drillship And Extensions For Jack-Ups

The speed of fundamental changes is nowhere near the rapid swings to the upside and downside that happen to Rowan's stock.

The previously warm-stacked drillship gets back to work. As per Bassoe, the dayrate is low, in line with other fixtures that we have seen in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Rowan Reliance

Rowan (RDC) has already published a fleet status report this earnings season, but the company has more news to share with investors. Rowan has recently issued a press release in which it shared the latest news on the contract front.

Drillship Rowan Reliance got a one-year contract from Fieldwood Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract has three 90-day options at then market rates. The press release does not specify the dayrate, but Bassoe Offshore’s database states that the rig will work from February 15, 2019 to February 15, 2020 at a dayrate of $155,000. Jack-up Rowan EXL III got a three-month contract extension from Cantium. The firm term of the contract is now nine months, keeping the rig busy through July 2019. The contract has two six-month options with increasing dayrates. Jack-up Joe Douglas got a contract extension from BP (BP) in Trinidad. The rig will drill one more well that will take approximately 76 days. Also, the extension includes one 2-well option at then market rates.

The biggest development in this announcement is, of course, new work for Rowan Reliance, which has previously been warm stacked. I am not surprised by the dayrate (assuming Bassoe has it right) as the market offers plenty of modern rigs to choose from. Recovery in the ultra-deepwater segment will likely be a rather slow and painful exercise. Currently, we are looking at ~$150,000 dayrates being fixed for 2019 (another example is a $150,000 dayrate for Pacific Bora in Nigeria for short-term work). Financially, this won’t bring benefits for drillers who will face start-up costs on warm stacked rigs, but the rigs need to be put back to the market anyway because otherwise they will just face slow death.

On the jack-up side, Rowan remains fully booked. Now that the merger with Ensco (ESV) is announced, the company will not make additional moves, but obviously it had the capacity to buy a rig or two like Noble Corp. (NE) did to increase its jack-up presence.

On the ultra-deepwater front, the company will still face the necessity to bring drillship Rowan Renaissance back to the market from the warm stacked stays, as well as find follow-on work for drillships Rowan Resolute and Rowan Relentless. Both rigs are on contract until December 2018, but the Rowan Relentless contract has four one-well priced options with Exxon (XOM) while the Rowan Resolute contract has only one 1-well priced option left with LLOG.

The recent oil price action puts pressure on offshore drilling stocks, including Rowan. Both the recent rally and the recent downside in offshore drilling stocks were mainly caused by speculators looking at the price of oil. However, if we focus on fundamental facts, we’ll see that improvements are rather slow. The trend is to the upside, but the rate of change is not robust. From a practical point of view, it means that we will continue to see these cycles of optimism/pessimism towards offshore drilling stocks that will cause large swings in share prices without a corresponding change in fundamentals.

Also, I continue to believe that the Ensco merger does not look good for Rowan. The company could have easily added a couple of jack-ups (there are plenty of them in the yards) and a couple of drillships (if it wanted, Samsung Heavy Industries has a couple of newbuilds of Samsung 12000 design). Instead, it will be merging with a company that will still have to retire some rigs (with corresponding write-downs) and whose financial position is generally worse than Rowan’s.

Currently, I don’t see near-term upside catalysts outside any potential oil price move once Iran sanctions are fully in place.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.