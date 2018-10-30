Investing Treasure Hunt - Logically Organized

Then they use the ETFs’ holdings as the real treasure maps to find the most-likely best booty for leveraged pillaging.

They cover the waterfront; pretending to be mercenary buccaneer scouts for financial empire-builders, but ready to pick up any “crumbs” off the feast-table which may get “overlooked”.

Thousands of places to look; why not get an experienced team of free-booting Guides – Like Equity Market-Makers? [MMs].

ETFs of Narrow-Industry Focus

Dozens of exchange-traded funds are the work-saving focus of many major investing organizations. Ones intent on building diversified billion-dollar portfolios without spending lots of human resourced down in the dirty-detail work of researching profit prospects on a stock-by-stock basis.

Let someone else do that and use the common knowledge. Diversification can be a protection, asset-allocation may be the payoff. Figure 1 lists and currently rates their coming price-range forecasts for two-dozen-plus industry-focused ETFs. Forecasts based on the MMs 24x7 world-wide information-gathering and technology-contemporary communications systems, with the information evaluated by in-house evaluation staffs.

Figure 1

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what they do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect capital they must put at risk from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on this map at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right.

Currently the most-advantaged on just a risk~reward basis are iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) at location [18], iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) at [21], and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotech ETF (FBT) at [14]. SOXX at [8] is a product of flawed data, so ignore it.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 2

Beside the Reward-to-Risk tradeoff handled in Figure 1 by the data here in columns [E] and [F], the question of how well prior forecasts have actually performed needs to be considered. How long a history of forecasts is available? [M] How many of them have proportions of upside price change prospects to downside ones which are similar to this day’s? [L] What percentage of the [L]s produced profits under a standard risk-management discipline? [H] What worst-case price-drawdowns were encountered in the process? [F] Including the loss positions what was the average net gain or loss? [ I ]

How does that [ I ] past achievement compare to this day’s [E] upside forecast? [N]. Is [E] credible? How long a holding period (in market-days) was typically required to get the [ I ]? [J] What CAGR did that average? [K]

How can each ETF’s prior-forecast record compare with the others, given all these conditions?

One logical simplifying ranking system is to weight the reward [ I ] amounts by the [H] Win Odds and the risk exposures [F] by the complement of [H], then combine them to get a net figure, [Q], and measure that in terms of basis points earned per average day [J] held to get bp/day [R]. Then rank by [R] as has been done in Figure 2.

Perhaps the most critical elements involved in this approach are the Win Odds [H] and the Realized Payoffs [ I ]. In most cases they tend to dominate the net result in [R]. A visual mapping of these Odds and Payoffs in the manner of Figure 1’s Reward vs. Risk tradeoff can be helpful in developing perspective relationships between investment candidates. Please see Figure 3.

Figure 3

As in Figure 1, this treasure map’s orientation is good being down and to the right. Its demanding measurement scales force issues with unprofitable net payoffs or less than 80 profitable wins of each 100 out of the desirable green field.

The most attractive ETF issues to capital gain seekers are FBT [10], ITB [6], SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) [3], First Trust Dow Jones Internet ETF (FDN) [8], and IYR [7].

Their recent trends of Price Range Forecasts by the MM community (derived from self-protective hedging actions in the course of every-day provision of market liquidity for volume trade transactions) are seen in Figures 4 through 8.

Figure 4 FBT (Biotech Stocks ETF)

Figure 5 ITB (Home Construction ETF)

Figure 6 IYR (Real Estate ETF)

Figure 7 FDN (Internet ETF)

Figure 8 SPY (S&P 500 Index ETF)

Conclusion

ETFs of biotech stocks (FBT) and stocks related to residential construction at this date and price are attractive buy candidates offering near-term price gains at rates approaching or exceeding +100% CAGRs, with drawdown price exposure histories of only -3% to -4% in their 2 month to 3 month holding periods.

Expectations for the “market” average S&P 500 index have similar price interim drawdowns but in the next 3 month period could regain +12%, reaching new price highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FBT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.