Old Republic Insurance: How A SWAN Swims In Troubled Waters

With all of the market turbulence of late, it's pertinent that Old Republic does operate in a cyclic industry and important to understand how this SWAN swims in troubled waters.

The insurer reported 2018 third quarter results on October 25th. Net premiums and fees earned increased 5% year-over-year and diluted EPS (excluding unrealized gains) more than tripled.

There have been discussions on Seeking Alpha this year as to whether Old Republic Insurance is a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) investment.

A few months ago I felt compelled to explore another Seeking Alpha contributor's contention that Old Republic Insurance (ORI) was not a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) investment. I'll venture Old Republic shareholders are not the ones wringing their hands in angst the last few weeks. I'd almost guarantee they are indeed sleeping well at night, at least regarding Old Republic. When my article was published on July 27th, Old Republic closed at $20.92. After the recent weeks of market turmoil, the share price of Old Republic closed at $21.79 on October 29th.

Most Recent Results

Old Republic operates as an insurance provider in all 50 states as well as in Canada. Its general insurance segment generates approximately 57% of its revenue while the title insurance segment generates the remainder.

The company reported third quarter results on October 25th. The net premiums and fees earned in the quarter increased 5% year-over-year to $1.5 billion. Both segments produced growth in net premiums earned.

On the other hand, operating expenses decreased nearly 6% compared to the third quarter in 2017. A lowered costs of claims drove the improvement. In its 2017 year-end call, the insurer shared its expectations for claims ratios - in the “low to mid-70s” for commercial auto and “between 70% and 75%” for workers' compensation. The claims ratio was 70.7% in the third quarter and 71.2% in the first nine months of 2018, the lowest it has been in six years. In turn, Old Republic reset expectations.

“Absent significant economic and insurance industry dislocations in the foreseeable future, it is currently anticipated that reported claim ratios can be expected to fall within targeted averages in the high 60 to low 70 percent range.”

The insurer's net income of $275 million was positively impacted by the newly-implemented FASB (Financial Accounting Standards Board) rule requiring unrealized investment gains (or losses) resulting from changes in an equity's fair value be included. Excluding this component to compare apples to apples, Old Republic's diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2018 more than tripled from $0.17 in 2017 to $0.58. Including the unrealized gain, diluted EPS tallied $0.92.

In the year-end call, Old Republic emphasized its priorities.

“While top line growth is always an objective of our operations, our focus remains on risk selection and rate adequacy.”

Through the first nine months of 2018, the composite underwriting ratio on a consolidated basis is 94.7%. For its general insurance segment, the ratio is 96.8% while it is 92.4% for the title insurance segment. The company's long-term goal for the ratio is 95%.

Distribution Track Record

In many annual letters, including the 2017 version, Old Republic's CEO and Chairman, Mr. Aldo Zucaro, highlights the type of investor it desires.

“For the serious investors in our stock, we offer the opportunity to partner with us in building a business with sustainable profitability over the long run.” (emphasis added)

Old Republic has paid a dividend for 77 years. For the past 37 years, it has bumped the payment annually. From 2009 to 2017, the insurer increased the dividend by just $0.01 annually from $0.67 to $0.76. But that trend was broken this year.

The most recent increase was announced in August. Old Republic bumped the dividend rate from $0.19 per quarter to $0.195 per quarter which equates to a $0.02 per share increase for the full year. Even with the increase, the payout ratio is tracking attractively at less than 40%. And, at stock prices less than $22.29, the yield exceeds 3.5%.

Narrowing The Field

The narrowing of the investing field by the company may be offensive to some.

But, this insurer is clear on its purpose – to manage the business over multi-year cycles. It can not be accused of having an identity crisis. It's not trying to be the largest in its industry or to grow for growth's sake. Still, after nearly a century, it is one of the largest shareholder-owned insurance companies in the United States.

“Not attempting to be all things to all people sets us apart as a non-establishment, specialty insurance enterprise.

Therefore, by understanding its purpose and goals, the insurer also discerns the type of investor to which it will appeal. In that regard, Old Republic is best served by embracing that class of investor.

“Our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value is evident in the generally consistent growth in these four areas: our quality invested asset base, bottom line, book value, and cash dividend.”

The insurer's focus on shareholder value is evident in its total return. Through 2017, Old Republic's total return, including reinvested dividends, had grown at a compounded annual rate of 9.1% per share for the past 25 years.

Industry Valuation

The market often values insurers based on the ROE (Return On Equity) ratio. The valuation rule of thumb equates to 10% of ROE applied to the insurer's P/B (Price to Book) value. For Old Republic, the trailing twelve months' ROE equals 13.5% (net of tax investment gains). The current book value tops $17 which means a fair value on Old Republic would be approximately $23.

Cycling

Old Republic operates in a cyclic industry. When the economy is thriving, the demand for general insurance also thrives. Title insurance typically depends on lower mortgage interest rates and strong housing and commercial property markets.

But, Old Republic's profitability does not rely on thriving markets or low rates. And, this SWAN knows how to swim in troubled waters. As mentioned above, Old Republic focuses on managing its business through multi-year cycles rather than quarterly or yearly accounting periods.

“For the past 50 years, the General Insurance Group’s underwriting profit margin outperformed industry averages in 40 years, was the same for five years, and fell below in the other five. The underwriting discipline this shows is a major competitive strength. It enables our insurance subsidiaries to provide stable coverages and services through the ups and downs of industry cycles.”

Title insurance business focuses on loss prevention rather than loss assumption. The costs of loss prevention occur on the front end and tend to be high. Thus, it is critical claims and losses are actually prevented.

“It’s critical that claim costs be at low levels across business cycles.”

For the first nine months of 2018, Old Republic's claim ratio is 2.6%. This compares favorably to 5.4% for the period from 2008 through 2017.

The last key factor for an insurer to survive the depressed side of a cycle is to have a high quality investment portfolio with little associated risk.

“We consider our all-weather investment portfolio to be of high quality and marketability, and entirely responsive to liquidity needs as insurance underwriting and other obligations come due.”

Sleeping Well

Guidelines on a SWAN investment do vary:

A diversified portfolio,

Minimized risk,

Stable dividend payments,

Reliable dividend growth,

Consistent profit margins, and/or

Companies with defensible moats.

In actuality, it's up to each individual investor to decide what attributes in an investment will promote a good night's sleep.

Most SWAN investors do agree it is best to measure portfolio performance by personal goals rather than by market performance. But, market turbulence, such as that experienced in October 2018, may well be the defining event illuminating the investments in one's portfolio that do indeed protect restful sleep.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in ORI.