Does Red + Blue = Green

Justifying a 62% premium and an 8.5 EV/S

If you are an investor in the IT space, you will not have missed hearing that IBM (IBM) is spending $34 billion to buy Red Hat (RHT). That's almost certainly going to be the largest transaction in the IT space this year. I assume for the purpose of writing this that the transaction is going to happen. There may be some mighty unhappy IBM shareholders who will not take kindly to the self-evident dilution inherent in this transaction. IBM has announced it will suspend share repurchases for a couple of years, and while it did not make the same announcement regarding its dividend increase policy, that is certainly at risk.

The press release announcing this transaction was surely an exercise in hype and triumphaisim - something that I personally hate seeing. While certainly open source is a technology that most users moving to the cloud embrace, and while Red Hat Enterprise Linux is a key open source offering, the press release, which makes it sound as though the world is getting remade, is a gross exaggeration. No doubt, Linux has been the operating system of choice for new cloud apps. But does this acquisition really make IBM a “cloud” company? I suppose if the definition of cloud is tortured enough, it might, but if anyone expects that IBM will soon become a business that sports typical cloud growth rates, I think they are doomed for a disappointment.

As someone who recently recommended the purchase of Red Hat shares, I obviously have a positive disposition relative to the offerings of the company. It isn’t necessarily a bad thing for IBM to acquire Red Hat, although the price paid and the rhetoric unleashed are a bit more than rational investors can readily accept. When companies talk about revenue synergies, the talk ought to be a bit more specific and focused than what was either in the press release or the conference call. I can see some revenue synergies in this transaction - I could make a case that that might justify a 62% premium - but it is a case that's built on lots of assumptions and suppositions. Unfortunately, the conference call that the two companies held did little to fill in the white space.

The transaction is highly likely to happen. IBM’s directors have endorsed the transaction, and it would be incredible if Red Hat’s shareholders didn’t endorse receiving a 62% premium, particularly after Red Hat has posted two quarters of disappointing results. I doubt if there will be regulatory issues to resolve - IBM, with this acquisition is entering a new sector of the market in which it has never before had a real presence.

IBM’s Friday enterprise value was around $115 billion (at this afternoon's closing price, the enterprise value is about $111 billion) and its net debt position, excluding the capital it borrows to support Global Finance, is about $2 billion. Paying $34 billion for Red Hat’s business is obviously a leap in the dark for IBM and a bold step to try to staunch the company’s long debilitating market share declines. On the one hand, it probably is the kind of step that IBM had to take in order to remain relevant in the IT world. On the other hand, the numbers are going to be parsed and re-parsed and are going to indicate that IBM was willing to pay heavily to enter new markets and that its leverage ratio is going to increase dramatically.

At this point, and on into the future, there won’t be lots of the kinds of numbers analysts like to see to evaluate a merger. IBM is certainly not going to furnish pro-forma, forward looking projections encompassing its own expectations including revenue synergies. I think those analysis that look at historical data are focused on the wrong things. This is not a merger based on financial engineering, but one designed to change IBM’s center of gravity based on revenue synergies. If that succeeds, the premium paid will be worth it. If not - well IBM’s current position in the market is such that some kind of dramatic step probably can be justified.

Should readers own IBM shares? I'm surprised that the reaction has been quite so benign. I do think that the merger can be part of a solution for IBM's many business problems. Perhaps the CEO of Red Hat, Jim Whitehurst, can become the next leader of IBM. There's no doubt in my mind that IBM badly needs a culture transplant and Red Hat has a culture far more likely to succeed in the IT world than that provided by IBM these days. I have had a long history of bashing IBM shares and its culture on this site and frankly within my own subscription community. This transaction makes me a bit less negative on what's out there. A management change, if it were to happen and if it goes provides the company with a CEO from outside IBM, might really change the calculus.

With regard to Red Hat shares, if readers are fortunate enough to hold them, I would probably take the money and run. Yes, the arbitrage is more than 10% and that's far larger than typical for this kind of transaction. But the transaction is not supposed to close for a year. Overall, I think that I would want to pursue other opportunities beside Red Hat arbitrage over the next 12 months.

A way of looking at this transaction

I have tried looking at this transaction in the context of how much is IBM paying to secure Red Hat’s stream of cash flow and revenues. Overall, $34 billion, the cash purchase consideration, is about 30% of IBM’s pre-transaction enterprise value. For that, IBM is going to get incremental revenues of around 5% and incremental free cash flow of around 8.5% compared to current projections. Obviously those numbers don’t really work.

IBM has cash on its balance sheet of around $14 billion-plus, but it has debt in excess of $16 billion. At this point, just how much debt IBM will take on to finance this purchase is not known, and probably hasn’t been specifically determined. The press release says that the company “is committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating. The company will target a leverage profile consistent with a mid to high single A credit rating. At signing the company has ample cash, credit and bridge lines to secure the transaction financing.” The current High Quality Corporate 10 year Bond yield is around 4.2%. IBM will likely pay a bit more for its debt as that index includes AAA, AA and A rated bonds.

Again, I doubt that at this point the exact composition of the financing necessary to effect this acquisition has been finalized. But perhaps IBM will use half of its current cash balance to pay for the purchase and raise the balance through a debt offering. That would amount to $27 billion of debt. The interest cost on the debt might wind up to be $1.2-$1.3 billion/year. That is a doable number for IBM - Red Hat’s latest forecast for operating cash flow for the current fiscal year was $1.04 billion, unchanged from its prior estimate. The company’s cap-ex run rate is less than $100 million. The company’s operating cash flow has been rising for some time now and did so again last quarter after excluding the repayment of convertible notes attributable to debt discount - a new standard that really doesn’t impact operating cash flow regardless of where it's reported.

The press release says that the acquisition “will accelerate IBM’s revenue growth, gross margin and free cash flow within 12 months of closing.” The first two assertions are self- evident. Presumably the third assertion means that IBM expects Red Hat’s free cash flow to grow 25% or so over the next couple of years and that seems quite feasible, although without some more substantiation than an assertion, I'm less than completely convicted.

Syner gies - r evenue and any other kind

The press release says that Red Hat is to be operated as a separate unit of IBM, preserving the independence and neutrality of Red Hat’s open source development. Just how much of that is boiler plate and how much is real is open to speculation. The mantra in terms of a go-to-market strategy at this point is that IBM will prioritize the use of Red Hat technology across multiple clouds.

Readers might note that there's open source and "open source." Linux as an OS has been around for a long time now. Red Hat Enterprise Linux has been available for about 20 years. It has been a successful offering and Linux is certainly the operating system of choice for most new cloud -based applications. On the other hand, it might be noted that the reason why Red Hat missed revenue targets these past two quarters related to the slowdown in RHEL growth to single digits. The reason for that is that a huge percentage of RHEL bookings these days comes from renewals - quarters with lower available renewals can constrain revenue growth. Will IBM be able to bend the adoption of Linux to a greater growth plane? How might it do that?

At this point, the two large Linux competitors in the market are Oracle (ORCL) and IBM AIX. Obviously, Microsoft (MSFT) Windows has been the leading operating system in the enterprise for many years now. Linux has been gradually gaining market share and that process has probably accelerated. I assume AIX will get killed at some point, but that's not going to produce revenue synergies overall for IBM. While it's certainly possible that IBM might accelerate the growth of RHEL, I doubt that the acquisition makes sense on that basis.

Where the synergies come in relate to Red Hat’s Cloud development products. In particular, Red Hat offers its OpenShift Container platform, its OpenStack platform and Ansible. Ansible, the smallest of the three solutions in terms of its current contribution to Red Hat revenues, is a solution intended to provide a single language for what's called DevOps practices. The other two platforms are used to help users deploy an enterprise cloud and to be productive deploying applications.

In the last quarter, these technologies as well as a few other offerings generated almost $200 million in revenue, up about 31% year-on-year. Within that bucket, Red Hat includes a rather old middleware offering called JBoss - and apparently JBoss revenues were constrained last quarter due to users delaying decisions and deployments as they move to cloud deployments.

I have been very optimistic regarding the future for Red Hat’s DevOps offerings. Excluding JBoss, they have seen growth of close to 50%. I assume that IBM can accelerate the acceptance of all three of the Red Hat solutions in his space. Could combined marketing with IBM double the revenues of this segment? Could it raise the growth rate to 100%-200% for a few years. I think that's where the bet IBM is making becomes interesting. It isn’t really possible to forecast whether IBM will be able to dramatically accelerate the growth of this part of Red Hat’s portfolio. It's one of the unknowables that's part of making a forecast.

The IT world is surely shifting to what's called a DevOps paradigm. It has to in order to achieve the goals of functionality and cost abatement that justify the migration to the cloud-hybrid, internal, public or any other kind of cloud. Will focusing IBM on OpenSource overall and on Red Hat technologies accelerate the growth of other parts of IBM? Again, I'm not able to make a specific forecast - that i's the nature of trying to figure out how acquiring one technology might improve demand for another technology. Of course without a very clear road map which has certainly not yet been furnished, anything I write is speculation. But I do believe that moving to an explicit focus on open source can accelerate the rather abysmal results of IBM’s consulting business at the least. What's not quite clear to me is how this merger might fix the results IBM has seen in either Cognitive Solutions and in Systems.

Read Through

Most readers who have gotten this far in reading this article probably are seeking some substantive advice. I have been squishy at best in terms of my IBM call and more forthright on my Red Hat call. But it's the read-through that's probably of most interest to patient readers.

The IT sector in general and smaller, high-growth IT shares in particular have seen a daunting share price pullback over the last 6-8 weeks. Almost all the stocks in the group have lost 20% of their value - some more quite a bit more than that, and that has been so almost regardless of reported operational performance. Rather than go through the litany of companies whose share prices have been impacted, I will try to provide my own expectations on companies that might be perceived as winners in the wake of this transaction.

In my mind, the biggest perceived winner ought to be Pivotal (PVTL). Pivotal is Red Hat’s biggest single competitor in offering DevOps solutions to users. It has a robust set of newly introduced products that address the paradigms of containers and kubernetes. I have recently written about Pivotal and its offerings. I have maintained that being a leader in kubernetes and containers is the principal part of Pivotal’s strategy. This merger, if it says anything, says that IBM is making a similar bet.

I have no reason to believe that the merger is going to accelerate demand for kubernetes - it's already growing at 50% or more. There have been a couple of analysts who have felt that because of the merger Red Hat will be able to steal market share from Pivotal in the kubernetes space. My own view is that the challenges of integration will be such that Pivotal will have some additional opportunities amongst its large enterprise clients. There are users who like Red Hat and do not like IBM.

As I have commented earlier in this article, the valuation being paid for Red Hat is quite elevated. I try to look at the coming 12 months in looking at valuation. Based on those calculations, Red Hat’s EV/S projection at the merger price will be in the range of 8X+, while Pivotal’s EV/S is around 5.6X. Needless to say, EV/S is not the whole story. Red Hat has a healthy cash flow margin. Pivotal at this point does not. Pivotal almost surely is growing faster than Red Hat and given its business mix that should continue for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, with 70% of Pivotal share being owned by Dell, it's not really a merger target.

Red Hat has other competitors in different business segments as well including Citrix (CTXS) and VMware (VMW). VMware valuation at this point is not based on its fundamentals or its competitive position so much as the scheduled December 11 vote on the potential tracking stock buyback. I doubt that this merger is really going to substantially alter the competition between the Citrix XenServer and the Red Hat KVM.

It's fairly typical in the wake of a large and dramatic transaction such as this for analysts to provide a list of potential merger targets. It is, perhaps, an interesting exercise, but because IBM bought Red Hat, doesn’t necessarily mean there are going to be other transactions in the software space or that transactions are going to be done at huge premiums or elevated EV/S ratios.

There are plenty of potential merger candidates out there that have strong technology and whose share price has recently been eviscerated. Most of them are growing at twice or more the likely growth rate of Red Hat, and most of them, in the right hands, have obvious synergistic qualities that could be exploited.

My list of potentials, for what it's worth, includes Alteryx (AYX), Guidewire (GWRE), Hubspot (HUBS, MongoDB (MDB), New Relic, (NEWR), Nutanix (NTNX), Pure Storage (PSTG), Atlassian (TEAM), Twilio (TWLO), Wix (WIX), Zscaler (ZS) and Zuora (ZUO). I have excluded Cloudera and Hortonworks from this list because they already are merging with each other. I don’t really have any conviction that one of these is more or less likely to be acquired than another company in this group. But again, if readers/investors are looking for potential companies that can provide acquirers with strong technology and incremental performance, this would be my list. All of these companies are almost certainly ones where potential acquirers could see major synergistic benefits.

I had hoped that such a large capital commitment, by a leading IT vendor, might have broken the negative psychology enveloping IT shares. That hope didn’t survive lunch time. But the IT space itself continues to grow at rates rarely seen in the past and to generate high levels of cash flow. At some point, presumably investors will align their own forecast more closely with those of the companies in the space than is currently the case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVTL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.