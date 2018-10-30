Amazon's Guidance: Better Than The Headlines

Amazon is changing into a margin expansion/FCF story rather than a pure revenue growth story, though revenue should remain solid in the years ahead.

Amazon (AMZN) recently sold off hard over top-line "disappointment," on its Q4 revenue guidance, along with the general market October freak out. However, the company is flexing its operating leverage and showing some true profitability for the first time in years. This is a good thing since the margin expansion story is just (finally) getting started. Take a look at how the company has blown away EPS estimates this year:

Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Analyst Estimates $1.84 $1.26 $2.54 $3.14 $5.54 Actual $2.16 $3.27 $5.07 $5.75

The bad news is that the market may have to deal with a slightly lower near-term growth rate than the company's recent past. In general, the market has been prioritizing top-line growth over profitability, but with rising interest rates, this could change (maybe?).

One thing is for sure in 2018, is that Amazon's model - whether due to macro factors or just timing - is changing as it matures. This may cause some investor rotation in Amazon's stock but has not affected my estimates of long-term value at all, which has always been based on future cash flows.

Amazon's recent growth profile

Investors had gotten used to mid-20s to the low-30s growth over the past few years, which itself was a stunning re-acceleration of the business since 2014:

It should be noted that in the last few years, Amazon's revenue has faced foreign currency headwinds that have dampened its FX-neutral growth rate. Looking at the most recent annual report, the FX-neutral growth rates for 2015, 2016, and 2017 were actually 26%, 28%, and 31%, compared with the headline numbers of 20.2%, 27.1%, and 30.8%. So, growth over the past few years has been even better than advertised.

Foreign currency is continuing to rear its head in Q4, along with a few other one-off headwinds.

About Next Q's Guidance...

There is a bit of concern about Amazon's growth prospects in light of next quarter's guidance. Management's current guidance calls for revenue between $66.5 billion and $72.5 billion, only 10-20% growth over Q4 2017's $60.453 billion figure.

This is below the mid-20s average growth from 2014-2016 (though Q4 of 2017 got a small boost from Whole Foods - even without the Whole Foods acquisition, I estimate growth would have been about 27.2% in 2017, roughly the same as 2016).

However, there are three specific headwinds to growth that may be considered one-time, each applying to next quarter's guidance.

First, Q4 will be the first quarter the company is lapping the full Whole Foods acquisition. From the recent quarterly release, you can see the company established an entirely new category for Physical Stores (notice it was zero before Whole Foods, so I attribute this entire category to Whole Foods... for the moment):

Revenue Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Physical Stores 0 1,276 4,522 4,263 4,312 4,248

Amazon closed the Whole Foods deal in August of 2017, so that is where the $1.276 billion in revenue came from in Q3 2017.

Second, management highlighted a foreign-exchange headwind to the next quarter's revenue of about 80 basis points. This will amount to roughly $500 million.

Third, an incremental $300 million headwind from an accounting change relating to the amortization of Amazon Prime subscription revenue (changing to a straight-line basis, as opposed to the previous method of applying Prime subscriptions by revenue-weight, which is larger in the fourth quarter).

Taking the midpoint of guidance at $69.5 billion, foreign exchange would impact revenue by about $500 million, bringing revenue up to $70 billion. Adding the $300 million for the accounting change would yield ~ $70.3 billion.

Whole Foods contributed $4.5 billion to Amazon in last year's fourth quarter, so for simplicity's sake, I'll assume that Whole Foods didn't grow at all this year (which is probably conservative).

So:

($70,300 -$4,522) / ($60,453-$4,522) - 1 = 17.6%

So, all in all, I estimate that the guidance actually calls for 12.6% - 22.6% growth over Q4 2017, absent these other factors, AND assuming zero growth from Whole Foods.

That's slightly better than the 10-20% growth given by the company, but when you're working with huge numbers, this is a pretty significant difference.

Amazon's story is changing

Whether due to mere timing, a lack of new large investment opportunities, or criticism that it doesn't pay enough tax from Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, Amazon is starting to generate margins -- finally.

While next quarter's top-line seems like underwhelming growth relative to what we are used to from Amazon, the key to remember regarding Amazon is this: the highest-margin parts of Amazon are also the smallest parts of the business (by revenue), but also the highest-growth.

Namely, 3rd-party services (18.13% of TTM revenue), Advertising (or "Other" revenue, ~3.84% of TTM revenue) and of course Amazon Web Services (10.6% of TTM revenue) are probably accounting for all the company's profits, despite making up only about one-third of revenue.

For color, here is TTM revenue for each product segment, and the revenue average growth rate over the past TTM:

Current Year TTM (millions) Online Store 118,548 OS Growth % 13.25% Physical Stores 17,345 Physical Store Growth % N/A Third Party 39,885 Third Party Growth % 36.25% Subscription Services 12,385 Subscription Growth % 52.50% AWS 23,339 AWS Growth % 46.75% Other 8,455 Other Growth % 111.00% Total 219,957

Here are my current estimates of GAAP operating margins per segment -- keep in mind, the only figure we are given is AWS. I am guesstimating segment margins here that will triangulate to the headline Q3 operating margin of 6.58%:

Current Year Q3 2018 EBIT Margin (estimates) % Revenue TTM Contribution Estimated Margin Online Store 0.0% 53.90% 0 Physical Stores 2.0% 7.89% 0.0015771 Third Party 14.0% 18.13% 0.0253863 Subscription Services 1.0% 5.63% 0.0005631 AWS 31.0% (given) 10.61% 0.0328932 Other 14.0% 3.84% 0.0053815 Operating margin (check) 6.58%

Again, the only one we know of for sure is AWS. I estimated that the e-commerce ecosystem (subscription, direct sales, physical stores) operates around break-even or very low single-digit margins due to international losses (though these are narrowing). If you think I'm way off base on any of these, please feel free to ask/ chime in.

What explains the rapid margin expansion? Much of it is merely completing a massive two-year investment cycle in 2016-2017. Amazon executive Brian Olsavksy explained on the last CC:

We have looked to really leverage our investment from the last couple years and as we've funded and moved, invested in a lot of new areas as we've talked about, AWS, devices, digital content, we've had a lot of movement within the company that has filled a lot of those roles. So we're only up 13% on head count through nine months year-over-year. So a real step down in that. Again, the theme here is going to be banking some of the investments from prior years and looking to gain greater control. In our fulfillment center world, we had grown square footage for our fulfillment center and shipping areas by over 30% the last two years, 2016 and 2017. I've talked about that in prior calls. Making that investment to match up with very strong Fulfilled by Amazon demand and AFN or Amazon Fulfilled Network units that are growing at a faster rate than our paid units. This year we're only adding about 15% to our square footage. So again, getting better efficiencies on what we have and banking the multi-year investment that we've been making. And the last one, which is really significant, is on the infrastructure side. You see the operating margin for AWS is up to 31% this quarter. A lot of that is based on efficiencies of our data centers, not only for the AWS business, they're also for our Amazon consumer businesses, who is AWS' biggest customer. If you look at capital leases, which is where we spend money for the data centers, it's up only 9% year-over-year, trailing 12 months, and it was up 69% last year, at the end of the year. So those three areas have driven a lot of the cost performance and a lot of the deviation from probably the estimates that I've come up with this year. So we are really happy that again we're seeing great cost performance in a number of areas across the business.

Amazon also guided to about $2.1 billion to $3.6 billion operating income next quarter. I happen to think the company will hit near the high end of this guidance, and probably exceed $6 EPS, compared to current estimates of $5.54.

Thinking about valuation and future margins for Amazon

Though the near-term selloff has dominated the headlines recently, think of all the positive developments that have happened to Amazon over the past 12 months, especially from a margin perspective:

Amazon Web Services accelerated growth on a YOY basis and also expanded margins (last quarter operating margins were 31%, up from 25.5% a year ago, revenue growth accelerated to 46% over 42% last year)

The corporate tax rate was cut to 21% (not included in last year's model)

Amazon's online advertising business has taken off, growing over 120% YOY last quarter.

Amazon raised Prime subscriptions from $99 to $119 last quarter without much (any?) churn.

Amazon's 3rd-party fulfillment services surpassed 1st-party sales for the first time in 2017 and has continued to outpace 1st party. 3rd party sales are much more profitable.

Amazon plans to roll out 3,000 cashier-less Amazon Go stores over the next 4 years.

All in all, Amazon's story is changing from high-growth no-margin, to a "still strong" growth story but with rapid margin expansion.

My 2017 attempt at a valuation one year ago didn't incorporate any of the above positive impacts since these all happened/been announced since that time. Last weekend, I did an update to my valuation and model, incorporating the latest results.

Hint: I got a much, much higher value. But is my new valuation higher than current prices?

My subscribers already have access to the new model, but I plan to go through each stage of my updated valuation in the future here on SA in one form or another in the future (I'm still deciding how/when). Amazon is a large and diverse business, so I'll give ample attention to each segment, along with its growth, margin profile, and risk, since so few people do (admittedly, there are a lot of moving parts for the lay-person to figure out).

