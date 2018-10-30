Nyrstar's (NYRSF) CEO Hilmar Rode on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nyrstar NV (OTC:NYRSF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Good morning everyone and welcome to Nyrstar’s presentation of its second interim management statement for 2019. My name is Anthony Simms and I am the Head of Investor Relations at Nyrstar. Joining on this morning’s call is Hilmar Rode, our CEO; and Michel Abaza, our CFO. As usual, we will run through a presentation, which will then be followed by a Q&A session. We can see that there are a number of participants already in the Q&A queue for this call. And as such, and in the interests of time, we ask that people limit themselves to two questions at a time so that we can get through as many questions as possible.

I will now hand over the call to Hilmar Rode.

Hilmar Rode

Thanks Anthony. Good morning everyone and welcome to the Nyrstar quarter three 2018 earnings call. Before I get into the results, we would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide two.

Now moving directly to the overview on Slide four. As anticipated in the profit warning of the 20th of September EBITDA for quarter three was sharply lower than quarter two at €13 million. The quarter-on-quarter EBITDA reduction was primarily driven by the reduction in metal prices in particularly zinc, higher energy prices in Europe, and a poor mining performance at Mid Tennessee mines and Langlois.

Michel will be giving more details on this in the finance section. In terms of our balance sheet as of 30 September, we have strong committed liquidity of €631 million. And our net debt on the same date was €1.137 million down €61 million quarter-on-quarter. After two years of substantial investments in the Port Pirie redevelopment and also the Mid Tennessee and Myra Falls restarts CapEx is down significantly in 2018.

Driven also by the working capital improvements, we have been making the last six months or so, Nyrstar reached the important milestone of becoming free cash flow positive for year-to-date 2018. In terms of the very important Port Pirie redevelopment ramp up, I’m pleased to report that the project continues to ramp up in line with management expectations with yet again strong improvements quarter-on-quarter in terms of volumes treated and also the percentage of residue in feed. We have also done detailed calculations and can reconfirm the EBITDA uplift at Port Pirie on the basis of current macros.

We achieved good progress at Myra Falls. And the concentrator started up in September with first shipment of zinc concentrate expected late in quarter four. We are actively reviewing our options to refinance the upcoming 2019 maturities and I’ve appointed Morgan Stanley as our financial advisors to assist us with this process.

Now moving to Slide five. On Slide five, I would just like to give a short picture update on the progress we are making on delivering our strategy. Moving to the graph on the top left. As you can see we have reached free cash flow positive in 2018 September year-to-date, which is a major milestone and a big improvement on 2016 and 2017. As mentioned on the previous slide that’s driven by significant reductions in CapEx after the years of heavy investment and also big improvements in work-in-progress.

On the basis of the current operating environment and also the current performance of our operations, we expect to be free cash flow positive for full-year 2018. Now moving to the graph on the top right. Here are some numbers and details on the Port Pirie ramp up. As you can see, we continue to drive up volume treated increasing from 48 kilotonne of TSL feed in quarter two to 75 kilotonne in quarter three with the percentage of residue in feed increasing from 54% in quarter two to 60% in quarter three.

Now moving to the graph on the bottom left. Our efforts to improve the operating performance of our zinc smelters underpinned by better asset integrity are bearing fruits with production up in terms of full-year guidance is about 6% year-on-year. Note also specifically the updated tighter guidance on the 2018 production.

Finally the graph on the bottom right. As you can see the zinc mining is continuing to ramp up with all four mines now in production. In other words the restart of Mid Tennessee and Myra Falls successfully accomplished. However the ramp up in mining production is slower than expected. As mentioned before, production in Q3 was impacted by a poor performance at Mid Tennessee and Langlois. Note also the updated guidance on the zinc mining production.

In Michel’s slides later on, we will also be updating CapEx guidance for the full year. Moving now to Slide six. Some news from the markets. The graph on the top left summarizes the significant sell off achieved by the base metals complex and in particular also by zinc in quarter three. The graph on the top right shows the significant shift in the concentrate markets, where spot TCs that’s the CIF spot China TCs rising rapidly since middle of the year to reach $150 plus in October. This obviously bodes well for Nyrstar in terms of an anticipation of a better outlook on realized TCs in 2019 versus 2018. Then finally, the graph on the bottom right. After the euro had strengthened continuously for a number of quarters we benefited in quarter three from a victory over a stronger dollar.

Moving now to Slide seven, safety health environment and production. I’m pleased to report that in terms SHE [ph] the quarter was uneventful, which is the way we like it. In terms of production, as you can see our portfolio of zinc smelters produced more for the nine months 2018 than in 2017. And as I said before that underpinned by better asset integrity principally the work we did in 2017 to do a lot of structural work on the roasters.

Port Pirie had a very strong quarter producing 55 kilotonnes of market metal lead in Q3 after the 28 day planned blast furnace shut in quarter two. Mining production is also up 22% but as mentioned weaker performance than expected. We have made changes in terms of the organization both at the senior management level in mining and also have started to move to strengthen site management.

Now over to Michel for the financials.

Michel Abaza

Thank you, Hilmar. Good morning to all of you. So we are now moving to Page nine. On Page nine, I will start commenting the quarter-on-quarter figures on the top half that will start to explain our reduction in EBITDA as indicated in our September profit warnings. So Q3 results were indeed materially lower than Q2 at €17 million versus €56 million in Q2. And both segments metal processing and mining were impacted by the sharp fall in zinc price compared to Q2. So on average 22% decrease from 3,200 to 2,600. And this was compounded by the historically low treatment charges that we received in 2018.

Just as a reminder the 2018 treatment charges are 15% lower than the 2017 was. We will further detail the full impacts on the next slide. Despite the lower EBITDA the company managed to improve its net debt. And that’s both excluding or including zinc prepay and perpetual securities. The improvement of €61 million excluding prepays and €78 million including them was supported by a strong inflow in our working capital €177 million and that’s for sure on the back of low zinc price for roughly half of the amount but the other half was being generated by tighter controls of our inventories payables and receivables.

It is also to be noted that our CapEx has reduced to €50 million compared to €82 million in Q2, as indicated by Hilmar earlier. Of course I mean we said it, it’s a direct result of the completion of the Port Pirie development and the restart of the mines especially Myra Falls being behind us. On the nine months we have spend so far €184 million versus €257 million last year. And we have lowered our guidance on CapEx spend for the year on 200 to 240 to 220 to 240.

Reduced level of CapEx, tighter working capital and still positive EBITDA has sent our free cash flow into positive territory at €24 million at the end of the quarter versus €58 million at the end of H1. Please note that our FFO for the quarter stands at €171 million. There has been a little glitch on our press release table Page three where we showed €150 million for the FFO Q3. Apologies for the mistake, it’s €131. So the free cash flow improvement over the quarter is material and marginally over the year and it comes, as we said, after two years of substantial and important capital investments in Port Pirie and the restart of mines.

So now to Page 10. Through this waterfall we explain the reduction in EBITDA from one quarter to another. We know this reduction came as a surprise. The demand curves are in line with the sensitivity analysis we published in our H1. You sure remember then we mentioned that a 10% decrease in zinc had a €69 million yearly impact. So a 22% decrease on average over the quarter led to a €35 million decrease of our EBITDA.

The price decrease in other metals added €10 million to the shortfall. So roughly €45 million in metal prices. In total if you look at the macros, the macros contributed negatively €32 million to – from one quarter to another. Looking at the operational performance for the two businesses, there have been two main drivers that contributed negatively to the result. In metal processing we were hit by higher energy prices in Benelux and in Australia.

And that had a negative impact of €9 million over the quarter. Benelux average electricity cost rose to €60 per megawatt in Q3 versus an average of €40 in H1. So it’s a sensible increase. In mining, we had a poor production at Langlois and Mid Tennessee, I mean, Hilmar mentioned it. And still negative contribution from Myra Falls. That should significantly reduce in Q4 with the first deliveries of concentrate.

Myra Falls, just to give you a figure, contributed negatively €17 million for the first nine months. And I wish to add and it’s not on this slide that, Port Pirie contributed positively over the first nine months of the year for €15 million, one, five. So we still expect and in my reiterated guidance the contribution for the full year to reach €40 million. Page 11. I will not spend too much time on this page, because it’s comparing nine months to nine months, 2017 to 2018, but we can however notice that the macros contributed negatively to the group performance for €43 million year-to-date.

And as you – I’ve explained it in the previous slide, most of it has been triggered in Q3. So operationally, metal processing edged up on the back of an increased production. And Hilmar gave the figures. And where mining showed disappointing results with higher costs generally and the negative contribution from Myra Falls we just talked about. On Page 12, as I’ve indicated that despite a poor Q3 EBITDA, the group managed to reduce this net debt. And yes, and this was done, thanks to strong improvement in our working capital. It’s worth noting on the small waterfall on the bottom of the page then half of the improvement of – in the working capital, as I indicated, was due to price fall, so €87 million out of €177.

But the other half was the result of tighter controls on our balance sheet accounts. So inventories, payables and receivables. And we’re convinced there is still margin for improvements on our inventory reductions, especially work-in-progress in our Q4 and subsequently in 2019. Our committed liquidity remains strong at €631 million versus €642 million at the end of H1. And I can tell you that our banks remain supportive and so does our main shareholder Trafigura. On Page 16 you – in the appendixes you have the details of our net working capital facilities prepays and perpetual securities.

Hilmar Rode

Yes. Let me just then summarize on Page 14. Thanks for the finances, Michel. And we will continue to focus on the delivery of our operational strategy, where we have been making very good progress. And also we will be having a heightened focus on addressing the upcoming 2019 maturities. And with that back to you, Anthony.

Anthony Simms

Thank you, Hilmar. Operator, with that we’re now open for questions from the floor. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Alain Gabriel, Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Alain Gabriel

Questions from my side. Firstly on Port Pirie, can you confirm if the €15 million was entirely contributed in Q3? And how does that tie in, in the slide number 10 that you have? Does it fall entirely under the metals processing, which means that the underlying contribution from metals processing is actually minus €25 million in Q3. And in that slide if we were to draw a similar slide to Q3 to Q4 in terms of the bridges what would be the "one offs" that you expect to reverse going into Q4 putting the macro element aside? That’s the first question. And the second question can you remind us about your electricity contract structure? Thank you.

Michel Abaza

So on the first question was I think the Port Pirie €15 million yes, most of the positive contribution came in Q3. So you’re concluding that, I mean if, I wrote well, you were speaking fast that the underlying for others metals the underlying EBITDA was negative – minus €25 million for another – for the nine months or for the – I think it’s for the quarter. So –

Alain Gabriel

For Q3.

Michel Abaza

Yes indeed. Yes, for Q3. So yes indeed I mean that’s the direct deduction of, I mean of the figures we’re reported. A part of it, I mean the – a part of it I mean is due to the one offs we pointed. So it’s including the energies €9 million out of it. There is also some, if you look at the waterfall, some effect on higher direct operating costs that impacted for €14 million the results of metal processing. So if you look at metal processing the minus 10 it’s split between €40 million negative in direct operating costs, volume and recovery minus €7 million and other – that’s including Port Pirie performance so plus €11 million.

So that’s what’s making the minus 10 you’re seeing from one quarter to another. And I could do the same exercise for mining, where the direct operating costs were higher than anticipated for €6 million and we had a positive volume effect for €2 million.

Hilmar Rode

Regarding the question on power and in – if – and I’ll just answer Europe, which is the principal driver here. French pricing for us was stable where we benefit from an industry pricing regime open to big customers. And in Belgium and The Netherlands we had approximately 50% hedged and 50% of exposed to the spot market where you know what happened to the spot market. That 50-50 contracts versus or hedge versus spot is like – is there for Q4 2018 and also in Q1 2019.

Alain Gabriel

Okay, thank you very much.

We will now take our next question from Wim Hoste from KBC Securities. Please go ahead sir.

Wim Hoste

Yes sir, good morning, Two questions, please. First is on hedging. I noticed that you installed some additional hedges both FX wise and zinc wise. Can you maybe elaborate a little bit more on what you’re planning to do going forward with the hedges? I think you have been, certainly on the FX side, pretty slow in taking additional hedges and certainly on the dollar. And so any thoughts on the hedging policies going forward? And then on the refinancing plan for 2019 for the upcoming maturities. Can you please elaborate a little bit more on what kind of options you are considering and what kind of options have your preference at the moment? Thank you.

Michel Abaza

So for hedging, I mean, it’s described in our press release. What we did is that we have – you mentioned FX, so I will only comment on FX for the time being, so we hedge until Q3 2019 and we basically hold these positions as time passes. So in Q4 2018, we would be hedging Q4 2019. So thata’s the principal we’ve apply and for both euro dollar and Aussie [ph] USD. So the hedge rate for Q3 – I mean for H1 2019 is now sitting at 118 and for Q3 2019 it’s sitting at 116. And I can give you the figures for the Australian dollar but you have them on Page eight of our press release.

Hilmar Rode

Just adding to that on the zinc we disclosed on the H1 results 166 kilotonne for 2019, at $3,000 per tonne approximately and you can see that has been hedged slightly with about [indiscernible] at $3,000 now for 2019 and about 16 kilotonne for 2020, so it’s the same – it’s just been rolled forward. Michel, the second question on the refinancing.

Michel Abaza

So the second question on the refinancing. So yes, the results for the quarter were disappointing, they have been driven by the macros, mainly. And as you expect I mean we continually review our capital structure on financing requirements. And that’s obviously including our out coming maturities next year, so. So far we have not reached any decision regarding the 2019 bond and working capital maturities. And these will be subject to the both ongoing review and prevailing market conditions at the time we address them.

Wim Hoste

Okay, understood. Thanks.

Thank you. Now we will now take our next question from Michael Boon from Sonar [ph]. Please go ahead sir.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. I mean you talk about the substantial liquidity that you have, which is in line of where you were at the end of the last quarter. You said that you would productively look to buy back bonds. You have significant liquidity and yet you only bought back 10 million of 2019. And I would argue that any investment should be made in terms of buying back of those bonds today rather than looking to spend anything on the business given the way they trade. Is that buyback program still in operation or not and why haven’t you launched – for example a tender offer for bonds in order to precipitate a quicker buy back of that paper?

And then my second question is around Port Pirie. On the last call I thought everything was backend loaded. You now say that €15 million of the EBITDA – the €14 million EBITDA actually came through in the third quarter. I just wonder how it is that you are managing to stick to guidance for Port Pirie when the rest of the business or the rest of smelting business is obviously under significant pressure, even excluding the energy cost, the energy cost increase that you face in Belgium? Thank you.

Michel Abaza

I will take your first question on the bond buy back and Hilmar will answer your second question on Port Pirie. So the bond buy back is they are trading low but I mean bonds are part of the capital structure of the group. So it will be part of the review I have just mentioned in the previous question. It’s part of the review of the capital structure of the group to decide…

Unidentified Analyst

But you have very significant liquidity. Are you claim to have very significant liquidity, €600 million, €631 million. Surely you could spend €50 million of that buying back bonds without doing any further work, it makes total sense to do.

Michel Abaza

The liquidity we have is used for our working capital needs and our short-term financing. I mean the plan is not to use short-term financing to repurchase, I would say, long-term debts. So the refinancing of 2019 bond itself is basically an exercise in itself. So we will be back on this exercise once the full capital structure review has been completed.

Unidentified Analyst

And when do you expect that to be?

Michel Abaza

In the coming months.

Hilmar Rode

Coming to the second question, Mike, on Port Pirie. The first point, which I will mention, and it’s also in the press release is, until now the uplift was relative to 2016 macros. So we’ve actually – now that we have seen nine months of the ramp up, taken the opportunity to refresh that whole calculation. That’s why we also have reaffirmed our uplift figures on the basis of current macros, so I think we should note that for the benefit of the market.

And then in term of sticking to the guidance and delivering value there, don’t forget that the whole business model of Port Pirie and the TSL technology that we have installed, is basically both on not only treating fresh concentrates which have difficult profitability, with the low TCs in lead but also treating the residue product streams from our zinc smelters.

And in that sense it’s much more of a pre metal story and in fact metal prices today, although Q3 was significantly lower than Q2, are up significantly over where they were back in 2016. And that has really offset other negative, for example, lower TCs on the concentrate, significantly higher energy costs and that’s really the whole mix of the calculation that we’ve refreshed.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thank you.

We will now take our next question from Maggie O’Neal from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Maggie O’Neal

Hi, Just again touching on my question a second ago on the buyback of the 2019s. I understand your assertion that you want to keep most of that liquidity for working capital purposes. But arguably the 2019 is becoming a near-term or short-term financing requirement as the date approaches. Is it not anymore flexibility – I understand the board mandate only extended to €10 million. But surely buying back a little bit more would be a good use of resources?

Michel Abaza

I think you all know it but again I mean it’s a more comprehensive exercise than just buying €5 million or €10 million here and there. So as I said I mean, we’re currently reviewing all our capital structure options for the refinancing of the 2019 bond and more – in more general for the – our balance sheet. And we will come back with a decision and the board will come back with a decision in the coming weeks/months.

Maggie O’Neal

And my second question relates to the comment that you made on Trafigura being a supportive shareholder. I think that’s great, that’s an affirmation. Can you point to some tangible signs that they’re supporting – supportive of the business perhaps on discussions that you are having on the working capital facility, are they willing to help backstop any financing of the 2019s. So what tangible things can we point to see Trafigura as a supportive shareholder at this juncture?

Michel Abaza

I am not sure I can answer on tangible facts. All I can say is that Trafigura is not only a shareholder, but it’s also a creditor to Nyrstar, it’s also a customer and a supplier. So I can tell you that, we continually talk with them on a regular basis on all the different hats they have. And that’s including, obviously, the financing requirements and the capital structure.

So cannot speculate at this point on Trafigura’s future intentions. But I mean we would anticipate that any discussion regarding an extension of the working capital facility would take place in the ordinary course of business and be subject to the market conditions at the time we sign them. That’s all I can say for the moment.

Maggie O’Neal

Okay. And the just for clarity, the working capital facility hasn’t been extended?

Michel Abaza

No. So far no.

Maggie O’Neal

Okay thanks.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Mr. Max Bulach [ph] from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi good morning gentlemen. Just two questions on my side. The first in terms of your debt maturity profile. So you’ve got the €340 million maturing next September but you also have an additional about €130 million of silver prepays that mature over the next six to nine months. Do you expect to be able to roll these over a – similar terms?

And secondly, given the concentrate the supply growth across the industry in the next few years, is there any scope to sign new supply contracts with mining companies and reduce your dependency on the trading firms? Thank you.

Michel Abaza

Concerning the – yes, there are – I mean you pointed rightly there are – there is the €340 million bond and there are I mean €130 million silver prepays that are maturing amortizing over the course of 2019. We – I mean we are currently looking at renewing them. So that’s the plan of the group. Continue on rolling basically the silver prepays. Concerning your second question, I believe it’s still now, that I will answer.

Hilmar Rode

Could you just repeat your second question please?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes sure. So in terms of if we look at the zinc supply growth over the next few years, there is new supply coming online. And I’m just wondering whether there is any opportunity for your zinc smelting business to secure some of that off take volume after the production comes online to be able to diversify away from trading firms when it comes to concentrate supply?

Hilmar Rode

Yes. Thanks for that question. Obviously we’re constantly reviewing opportunities to lock in deals on concentrate supply at attractive rates. And you can expect us to do that as always.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So – and just a follow-up then on the first question, in terms of the silver prepays. Do you think you’ll be able to secure similar terms, similar cost of funding or would you have to look at alternative sources when those silver prepays mature?

Michel Abaza

Well the discussion are ongoing so, I mean we do not prejudge on the conditions that we will be able to renew the prepays. Anyway, the plan is to renew them.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thank you very much.

Operator

Richard Phelan

Yes, hello.

Operator

Richard Phelan

I think you’ve answered some of the questions, but maybe – well a little bit more specificity around the potential options that you’re exploring in terms of refinancing those 2019 bonds. You mentioned already that you’re in discussions with Trafigura about extending the revolver but have not completed that yet. What additional options could you be exploring specifically?

Secondly, under what circumstances would you increase the authorization to proceed with more significant bond repurchases? Is that contingent upon the completion of the capital review and would that be part of any program? And then lastly, several months back although there’s no fixed obligation, you did commit to the Australia regarding payment schedule on the perpetuals. Can you just update us what – in terms of the status of – for those talks in Australia regarding eventually the pay down of those perpetuals?

Michel Abaza

Richard, I’ll take the first two questions and I will answer to the last one. I mean now the first two question it will be a common answer. I mean as I said, you’re asking for the perpetuals options, it’s way premature today to discuss about any options. So it’s part of the capital review that is being undergoing. And again, as part – as I mentioned it, as part of this capital review, the bond buyback is – will be contemplated as an option among all the others that will be studied.

Anthony Simms

Richard regarding your third question on the perpetual notes. We did elect in May to pay the interest component and not the principal. And we’ve today made the same election that is to repay the interest component and not the principal on the November payment. And we are in ongoing discussions with the South Australian government and I have nothing more to add to that.

Richard Phelan

Okay. And would – let me just ask sort of an extension of the first in terms of options. Are any asset divestitures a realistic consideration in terms of ways that you could explore refinancing those 2019s?

Anthony Simms

That I think will be considered in the capital structure review so that is premature to conclude to anything today.

Richard Phelan

Thank you.

Operator

Sebastian Kaufmann

Two question from my side. First one would be, what is holding you back to with regards to Trafigura the negotiation, with regard to the working capital facility. What is holding those discussions back until now? And the second question would be, can you give us some indication terms of the last quarter EBITDA guidance given the impact that you had in Q3 and some of the reverse things happening for example Myra Falls contributing positively and so forth? Just some broad indication of where could – if you – what could be given current macro i.e. current zinc prices current FX and so forth? Thank you.

Michel Abaza

There’s nothing holding off on the discussion with Trafigura, there is no rush as well because I mean the Trafigura facility is maturing in December of 2019. So it’s continuous discussions we’re having with them on this subject and with all the other sides I mentioned earlier.

Hilmar Rode

And Sebastian, good morning. On quarter 4, I think you’ve seen our tightened guidance on the production of the mining and the zinc smelting as well as on the CapEx. You know what the macros are doing, so I think it’s over to you as usual to calculate the EBITDA.

So with regard to your specific question of Myra Falls, I just want to reiterate that we’re expecting the first shipment at the end of quarter 4. And as you understand revenue only start to come in when you make sales, it’s not when you produce. I hope that helps.

Operator

Tony Lebon

I have a first question on the refinancing of the 2019. I take my chance to ask these questions or maybe you said you cannot talk about it. But is it possible for now for the investors community to exclude debt restructuring, where bond holders would receive an amount of cash or equity below the price where the bonds are currently trading?

Or is it possible that there is a sub par exchange also where Trafigura would repurchase some near stock bonds way below par and maybe below the current bond price as a condition set by Trafigura for further financial support to Nyrstar? That’s my first question.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning Tony, thanks for those questions. Look I think Michel has already stated as much as he can. You will appreciate that we’re busy with this review of all the capital maturity options and there’s really nothing more we can say. So we unfortunately can’t answer your question at this stage. Nor can we answer any other on that line. Sorry for that.

Tony Lebon

Okay no problem. Let me ask my second question. Can you confirm that currently the Trafigura working capital facility is junior compared to Nyrstar bond holders? I mean, as I see it is pledged by the shares in two subsidiaries of Nyrstar but the same subsidiaries are guarantors of Nyrstar bonds and not guarantors of the Trafigura facility. Is my statement correct?

Hilmar Rode

Just all I can tell is – I’m not sure it’s the right place to discuss that. It’s the Trafigura facility is a committed facility maturing in 2019. And the terms and conditions of this facility have been published in, when – can’t remember when but I mean in the previous years. So I invite you to report yourself to these terms and conditions.

Tony Lebon

Okay. I have two other questions, if I may. What is regulatory delay between the moment you purchase bonds on the market and the publication of a notification on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange website?

Anthony Simms

Hi Tony, it’s Anthony. We do have a requirement to publish on the Luxembourg exchange and there’s typically a few days in which we got to make that notification within after the Luxemburg exchange to make that public.

Tony Lebon

Next question, what is the amount of factoring at the end of September 2018?

Anthony Simms

It’s €100 million.

Tony Lebon

€100 million.

Anthony Simms

Or to be precise €99 million.

Tony Lebon

€99 million, so it has increased compared to end of the June, right?

Anthony Simms

In line with commodity prices coming on.

Tony Lebon

Okay.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

First question I had was what’s your first lien debt capacity is under the current ventures and credit facilities?

Hilmar Rode

I mean, let me take that question, Nick, I think, that’s really part of the spectrum of questions that’s not appropriate for us to try and answer in the call.

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any first lien debt capacity.

Hilmar Rode

Could you repeat your question, please?

Unidentified Analyst

Is there any first lien debt capacity in terms of being able to place debt, which would be secured by smelters and pipe lines?

Michel Abaza

Covenant revenue is disclosed so I mean everything is in the terms and conditions of our existing indentures so – and I cannot comment further on that.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the second one is relating to the support income balances I was wondering if you could comment if there have been any changes to the Glencore and Trafigura balances since the end of September?

Michel Abaza

No.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, if I could get one more in. Are there any limitations in terms of your ability to draw on the Trafigura facility regarding any maintenance covenants, material adverse change, anything that could limit your availability under the Trafigura facility?

Michel Abaza

No. It’s – the facility is for general capital purposes.

Unidentified Analyst

And there’s nothing limiting your ability to draw on it?

Michel Abaza

No.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

You said that you are not going to use the SCFT facility, not the working capital facility to buy back significantly 19s bond, does it mean that you’re not going to use those two as well as to refi the 19 when they come due and that you see those more as operating facility.

Michel Abaza

Sorry, I didn’t catch – I was consulting with my colleagues. I didn’t catch the end of your question, so can you please repeat your question?

Unidentified Analyst

So you were saying that you didn’t want to use the SCFT or the working capital facility to buy back bond in the market. Does it mean as well that when the 19 s come due those two lines will not be the primary source of a liquidity to refi the 19s when they are due. And that you see those more as operating lines and not as a line to refi bonds?

Michel Abaza

You will be disappointed with my answer, but it’s again I mean it’s part of this fulsome capital review that we are currently undergoing. So I’m not taking – prejudging any decisions that might come in the next month, so yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And can you comment on the maximum draw that you have on those lines during quarters?

Michel Abaza

Go ahead I mean Hilmar if you want. No I mean, just I mean depending on the – as you know we are paid at the end of the months, okay. And we have capital needs during the month. So we might in the course of a month depending where the zinc price are sitting, we might draw between €150 million to €200 million on our working capital facilities just to ensure, I mean, the normal course of business, but that’s basically it. That’s always within the limits of our SCTF and our working capital facility committed.

Unidentified Analyst

€150 million to €200 million is on those two or is on each one?

Michel Abaza

In total max.

Unidentified Analyst

In total max. And the last thing is, could you elaborate a bit more about the hiring of Morgan Stanley as an advisor, what is their mandate, what they will – what is their mandate, yes?

Michel Abaza

As you can imagine Morgan Stanley is assisting us in the capital review exercise we’ve talked about several times in your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you, thanks a lot.

Operator

Jatinder Goel

Again your Slide 10, you’ve got TC rate and other macros as negative seven. Is there any incremental discount versus your $40 to $50 per tonne discount guidance previously and do you see the same $40 to $50 discount going into 2019 despite strong pick up in TCs? And second question, on capital structure review are there any options off the table? Would you rule out anything be it exteriors divestments, debt restructuring et cetera? Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Good morning, Jatinder. Thank you for your question on the TC. We confirm that we see, expect to stay in the range of $40 to $50 discount versus the benchmark in terms of the realized TC. Second question on divestments, Michel?

Michel Abaza

The second question is the same. I mean we all know the answer to this question, it’s part of the full capitalized use, so no option holdouts so far.

Jatinder Goel

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Philip Ngotho

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. Maybe my first question is just a follow up on the answer that you just provided. You indicated that's additional draw down on the working capital facility is €150 million to €200 million during a quarter. So can you confirm that you never fully drawn on the SCTF because the capacity at the month end that you report there you still have more than €370 million of additional headroom there. And as a result then I assume that you haven’t drawn at all on the Trafigura facility during the quarter, is that correct?

Michel Abaza

I mean the way we draw on the facility is –and you wouldn’t be surprised, we start with the cheapest and once the cheapest has been fully drawn, we move to the next one and further on. So that is how it works. So basically the SCTF is today the cheapest. And the second question I believe Philip was to say that if we – well drawing on the Trafigura facility, the answer is no. We have not been doing on this facility for some months now. No need.

Philip Ngotho

But on the SCTFs, you haven’t – you never fully drew on it during the quarter?

Michel Abaza

But I mean it can happen that we fully draw on it, but it’s fair I mean the current zinc price that is much lower than what it was in the H1 so far we have not fully drawn on it.

Philip Ngotho

Can you maybe just give an idea what the average debt you suggest during the quarter. I mean maybe then that’s the €150 million to €200 million high. But if I look also the cash interest payments during the quarter and looking at the fund from operations and comparing that to the free cash flow that you report and the difference should be the cash interest payments that you had during the quarter. I come to a number of, what is it, €53 million for just this quarter, that’s a significant uplift versus the number in the first half of the year. So can you explain what has been moving that?

Michel Abaza

Concerning the €53 million interest payment, but that’s due to couple of payments. So it’s mainly that, there was no other refinancing cost in there, so no fees, it’s just the way they fall in the year. As you know, I mean, our bonds have a component in September. And the first question was on the average usage of our facilities that – Philip, if I am correct. And again, it comes back to statement I made earlier, we tend to see between €150 million to €200 million additional usage within the months of our working capital facilities. Then after, I mean, you can complete yourself the average by taking the end of quarter figure adding €150 million to €200 million usage for a couple of days within each month and you’ll get the average, that’s all I can say.

Philip Ngotho

Maybe just one – another question on the cash interest payments you say that indeed it’s then part of it is due to coupon payments. But if I – so the €53 million, if I compare it to the first half of the year there, there was a coupon payments, but there it was €73 million. So there I think there is a difference of just €20 million.

So what do you expect in Q4 in terms of interest payments? If I look at your number and the fact that the zinc price is down, you would normally expect a significantly lower then cash interest payment as well, right? But given the Q3 number, it seems very difficult to actually reduce your interest payments in the second half of the year?

Michel Abaza

Our interest payments, I mean, basically our financial expenses for the full year and you know that are estimated between €140 million to €150 million; so €145 million to be a little bit more precise. So knowing this information and inducting what happened in the first half, you basically get to your fourth quarter figure.

Philip Ngotho

And then maybe the last question, I have seen significant increase in the payables are a positive delta, it’s a bit counter intuitive given the drop in metal prices. So can you indicate at what level the days payable outstanding is at the moment and how sustainable is this?

Michel Abaza

Hilmar – you want to take?

Hilmar Rode

No. We haven’t got that figure at hand unfortunately. You can perhaps take up that point after the call with Anthony Simms in due course, if you don’t mind?

Philip Ngotho

Okay. Any comments on how sustainable this level, because it looks very counter intuitive that actually all your working capital elements are developing positively, favorably and also on the payables side given the drop in metal prices?

Hilmar Rode

So Philip thanks for that question. I think we did allude – start alluding to the work we’re doing on working capital and structural improvements in our working capital in quarter two. And so we have put in place a quite detailed planning systems, very comprehensive, very robust, which have really allowed us to reduce in a sustainable way our inventories, focusing also on payables. We have – obviously from the working capital that’s freed up. And I mean here in terms of days versus price effects. You have seen we’ve made significant progress in Q2 and also in Q3. In terms of what we’ve planned with the work program continuing, we expect further progress and that will be Q4 and Q1, some of that work is a bit lumpy. So I don’t want to try and predict exactly what is in Q4 and what’s in Q1. But there is more to come and we do see that, that work is sustainable.

Anthony Simms

Operator.

Philip Ngotho

Can I’ll ask?

Anthony Simms

Philip, I think we’ve a couple of other calls to wind up as well in terms of people in the queue. So Operator with that I think we’ve got time for probably one or more questions, before we run out of time on the call.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Both of my questions are regarding your debt. So given that your free cash flow positives and you’re just were saying that you will draw on the cheapest first. What was the use of the €32 million for your KBC facility? And then again on the Trafigura facility, you said you’re continually having conversations there. But can you give us any indication in terms of timing of when we can expect to hear about any outcomes of the facility extension?

Michel Abaza

On your first question, I mean the usage of the KBC facility it’s – I mean it’s part of the – of our normal usage of our working capital facilities, it’s a €50 million committed facility. So we are drawing on it as we are drawing on the SCTF basically. I mean there is nothing much more to add to it. And concerning Trafigura, I mean there is, I cannot comment on that. So it’s part of the ongoing discussions. There is – as I mentioned, there is no rush, because the Trafigura facility is committed until the end of the next year for €250 million. And so far €250 million are sufficient with – together with the SCTF to help us manage our working capital needs in the course of our business.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thanks guys.

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Maggie O’Neal from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Maggie O’Neal

Just one follow up question from me. When do you expect the capital structure review to be completed, will it be completed by the end of the year?

Michel Abaza

I mean, we obviously we’ll revert to the market in due course. I mean don’t speculate on the timing of the completion of this fulsome exercise. So whenever it’s completed we’ll come back to all the market participants.

Maggie O’Neal

Okay. And I realize it’s probably a little bit early to have had some of these discussions. But have you started having discussions yet with auditors, and is there any worry that there could be a qualification if you haven’t completed the review by the end of this year?

Michel Abaza

And discussion with auditors are ongoing. We are not just waiting for the end of the year, the closure of books to discuss with them. So that’s an ongoing process.

Maggie O’Neal

So are you confident that you will have going concern status when the accounts need to be signed off?

Michel Abaza

Yes, we believe so.

Maggie O’Neal

And is that based on Trafigura support?

Michel Abaza

That’s based on our operations and financing currently committed, all of them.

Maggie O’Neal

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Anthony Simms

Thank you, Operator and thank you everyone for joining today’s call. We look forward to speaking to you in due course.

