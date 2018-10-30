Is Local Or Global Money More Important For The U.S. Stock Market?

Theoretically, if there is a lot of money available to be invested in the stock market, it should drive up the aggregate demand for stocks and hence the overall price level and if there is very little money available than the price should go down. Using this I make a case for the US stock market, as represented by Nasdaq(QQQ) and S&P500(SPY), that the local money is most important and estimate a market trajectory based on this assumption.

The US stock market capitalization is 23.8 trillion USD out of a world total of 65.6 trillion USD as of October 2016. China has the next highest market capitalization at 6.6 trillion USD. Thus the USA market is more than a third of the world stock market capitalization. The USA market is more likely to have an impact on other stock markets due to the volume of money it represents, rather than the other way around. For example, if the USA market goes down 10% it means that 2.38 trillion dollars are lost. if China goes down 10%, 0.66 trillion dollars is lost.

Most stock markets in the world seem to be locally owned i.e owned by the people of the country. Three-quarters of the USA stock market seems to owned by American. This seems to be the case for many stock markets in the world. For South Korea, 11.1% is held by foreigners. For China, only 2% of the A-share market is held by foreigners. For the UK foreigners own a higher percentage at about 53.9% and in Germany, foreigners own 52.6% of the biggest companies in the DAX.

Thus the local availability of money in the USA to purchase stocks is more likely to make an impact rather than money available globally to purchase stocks.

How to determine how much money is available to purchase stocks in the USA? The money is split into 3 buckets. Short-term money which is money that can go into the market in a few weeks. Medium-term money which is money that will go into the market in a few months and long-term money which I think of as wealth that created in the future due to the creation of new goods and services.

The short-term money might be thought of as money that has already decided to go into the stock market and can go in and out of the stock market very fast. This short-term money might be represented by margin statistics from FINRA. In margin accounts, the leverage factor makes the pain or gain in the SPX and Nasdaq acute. And the reactions to a change in the SPX and Nasdaq are likely to be fast. There are hundreds of billions of dollars available in these accounts.

At the moment the short term money as shown in FINRA data, the debit balances are high compared to credit balances. Moreover, the total free credit balances have been falling for more than a year while debit balances have been growing. This means that the margin accounts are likely more fragile. A small fall in the stock market will likely cause more selling from the margin accounts. Looking at this I think the stock market is likely to go down further until the debit and credit balances rebalance themselves such that it is not so fragile.

Source: http://www.finra.org/investors/margin-statistics

Medium-term money is the funds that can go into the market in a few months’ time. This money is available and saved and ready to be invested but has not decided when and if to invest in the stock market. It is likely to go in bit by bit and is likely in the trillions of dollars. Medium-term funds are like savings in the bank. Policy changes like tax cuts that increase the savings available to companies and individuals alike contribute to medium speed money. On the household side, low unemployment and increased saving rate have probably increased the savings available for investment. For companies, there is evidence that companies repatriating money from overseas and corporate tax cuts are using it for share buybacks. It is known that there is about 3.1 trillion USD available to be repatriated. The money seems to be coming back at a 1.2 trillion dollars annual rate. This likely means there would be repatriated money available to be invested in the stock market until at least mid-2019. This evidence is giving a clearer than usual indication of the amount of money available to go into the US stock markets.

For the other side of the ledger or loans, household debt to GDP in the US has been falling since the Great Recession. Corporate debt to GDP has been rising and seems high. However, the Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector as a percentage is still lower than the previous crisis. The reduction of household debt is having an outsize impact on total debt in the US. Overall I think the Medium-term money is looking good the total savings available for investing in the stock market is high and the overall debt is lower than the previous crisis.

The long-term money is money that does not yet exist and is created by new goods and services when they come into existence. For example when the iPhone is invented and sold it contributes to GDP and the wealth it creates is available to go into the stock market. Likewise, when infrastructure is built that enhances the flow of goods and services. The amount available is infinite but is created slowly over many years. America is creating paradigm-shifting companies like Apple, Amazon, and SpaceX. Personally, I think that any country in the world would give an arm and a leg for the technology that SpaceX has and its potential economic benefits. Long-term money is looking good for America.

However, America does not live in isolation. One of the biggest issues for the availability of money for investment would be US-China trade war going on now. The trade war might act as a catalyst to tip the short term money into selling until the debit and credit balances are at safer levels.

There is likely to be a fall in the profits of companies and sectors that export to China, like Ford and some commodities like soybeans and oil, where the Chinese have other good choices. Other goods like semiconductors and pharma are unlikely to be affected much. There also might be gains in smaller businesses focused on US consumers who won't have as much competition from cheap imports. Small businesses are also likely to benefit from changes in the postal rates from China. At the moment it does not look like the medium-term money available for investment will be hugely affected by the trade war. This will change if there is an uncontrolled economic implosion of the Chinese economy due to its large debt load. This would significantly affect the profits of all the companies in the world.

For the long-term money, the trade war is likely good for the US if it helps protect and monetize the intellectual property generated in the US.

In conclusion, local money conditions are likely to dominate the American stock markets. The short-term money as represented by the margin accounts is looking bad at the moment. There is likely to be some short-term pain until it is rebalanced with significantly lower debt or higher credit levels. The medium-term money is looking good. It will likely able to support the short-term money once the debit balances reduce unless there is a significant economic deterioration in the USA. The long-term money is looking good. I am presently monitoring the FINRA data. Once there is a significant fall from the peak of about 15% to 20% in the debit balances will look for an entry point into S&P500(SPY) and Nasdaq(QQQ) using RSI and MACD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QQQ, SPY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.