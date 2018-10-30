Pacific Ethanol: Trying To Value Unprofitable Assets

Earlier this month, the share price of U.S. ethanol producer Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) rallied by nearly 60% to $3.15 on the news that the Trump administration was about to announce that it would begin allowing the sale of E15 (a 15 vol% blend of ethanol with gasoline) year-round. It quickly reversed direction and fell to $2.36 afterward, however, at which point, I argued in a Seeking Alpha article that investors should be focusing their attention on the company's and broader industry's consistently-low production margins rather than on the unlikely prospect of a 50% increase to U.S. ethanol demand. In response to that article, Seeking Alpha contributor Credit_master posed the following question based on the concurrent announcement that ethanol producer Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) was selling 20% of its ethanol production capacity to Valero Energy (VLO) for $1.08 per gallon of nameplate capacity:

Given VLO buying GPRE assets for $1/gal of capacity, do you think it makes sense for peix to consider putting company up for sale? It seems that M&A value might be greater than the current share price.

Pacific Ethanol's share price has plummeted by another 39% since my previous article and 31% since Credit_master's question was posted (see figure). The company's shares are now trading at a mere 0.2x of book value, making that question especially timely.

PEIX data by YCharts

Pacific Ethanol owns total ethanol production capacity of 605 million gallons per year across facilities in the West Coast and Midwest. While it also markets 3rd-party ethanol and sells co-products such as DDGS, ethanol production is its primary source of revenue. Credit_master's question is based on the fact that valuing all of its ethanol production capacity at the recent Green Plains-Valero sales price of $1.08/gallon would result in an ethanol facility value to Pacific Ethanol of 605 million gallons x $1.08/gallon or $653.4 million. This figure exceeds both the company's stated net PP&E asset value at the end of Q2 of $495.3 million and its market capitalization at the time of writing of $64.3 million. In fact, its price/tangible book value has not exceeded 1.0x since early 2017 when its market capitalization was roughly 800% higher than it is today (see figure). One interpretation of this low ratio is that the company's current share price is only justified if its net P&E is actually worth $0 and its current assets ($221 million as of Q2 2018) are grossly overstated. Or, to put it another way, the interpretation is that the company's shares are literally trading for pennies on the dollar even though it only has $258 million of debt.

PEIX Market Cap data by YCharts

My first response is that Green Plains, Inc. obtained a very good deal when it sold its three ethanol facilities for $1.08/gallon and that these facilities were clearly among its most profitable. Green Plains has pursued capacity over profit margins compared to many of its peers, yet it has achieved substantially higher profit margins than Pacific Ethanol has for the last seven years (see figure). Moreover, Pacific Ethanol's TTM profit margin has actually fallen into negative territory since early 2017 even as those of its competitors have improved. The $1.08/gallon value thus reflects capacity that is more profitable than that of the average Pacific Ethanol facility and should not be used as the starting point for valuing the latter's net PP&E.

PEIX Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Related to that point, Pacific Ethanol itself has not paid in excess of $1/gallon for even its higher-value Midwestern facilities. Its stated net PP&E at the end of Q2 2018 of $495.3 million translates to a unit value of only $0.82/gallon. Still more informative is the purchase prices that Pacific Ethanol paid when it bought Aventine Renewable Energy at the end of 2014 and Illinois Corn Processing at the end of Q2 2017. It purchased Aventine for $316 million (equity worth $181 million in a deal in which it assumed $135 million in term debt), or almost exactly $1/gallon. That transaction was part of Pacific Ethanol's effort to reduce its exposure to the low-margin West Coast ethanol market by diversifying into the Midwest U.S., however, and occurred in a quarter (Q4 2014) in which the sector's production margins averaged $0.44/gallon; by comparison they have averaged $0.10/gallon in Q4 2018 to date. The Illinois Corn Processing acquisition saw Pacific Ethanol take on additional higher-value Midwestern capacity for $0.84/gallon in a quarter in which sector production margins averaged $0.27/gallon.

Investors should keep in mind that Pacific Ethanol was willing to pay a premium for its Midwestern capacity acquisitions and that its poor production margins relative to the rest of the industry have caused its reported annual profit margins to be at or below 0% for five of the last six years (see figure). This is a company that has a steeply negative cumulative net income over the last six years and at a time when the broader ethanol sector is facing one of its most difficult sustained operating environments in several years. Any valuation of Pacific Ethanol's ethanol production capacity must account for these two factors, as fair value for an asset that steadily loses money will be close to zero.

PEIX Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Finally, this is not the first time that the market has encountered an ethanol company in this situation, and the outcome of that earlier encounter is instructive. BioFuel Energy (BIOF) owned and operated two commercial-scale corn ethanol facilities in the Midwest U.S. earlier this decade. The company ran into financial difficulties when the 2012 drought in that region caused the price of corn to spike. It began exploring "strategic alternatives" in 2013 but its share price did not collapse as investors viewed the company's balance sheet valuation of its ethanol facilities of $0.86/gallon as being credible despite its lack of production. In an August 2013 article, I argued that the company's shares were overvalued, despite trading at a mere 0.5x of book value and in the presence of average sector production margins of $0.47/gallon during that quarter, on the basis that its low-margin facilities merited a much lower sales price. BioFuel Energy's share price ended up losing 50% of its value over the subsequent four months after it indeed sold its facilities for a mere $0.46/gallon of nameplate capacity.

In some ways, Pacific Ethanol is in a better position than BioFuel Energy was given that it has not shut down production and is not experiencing liquidity problems. On the other hand, however, ethanol production margins today are almost 90% lower than they were when BioFuel Energy sold its facilities. Owning Pacific Ethanol's shares at this point is making a bet that the sector's production margins will move back into positive territory sooner rather than later, at which point the company's value will quickly improve on the basis of its PP&E assets alone. The stubborn fact remains, though, that the company's profit margins have only declined even as it has expanded into the Midwest and the price of corn has declined relative to that of gasoline (see figure). Back in August, I argued that I didn't see a convincing long thesis on the basis of Pacific Ethanol's price relative to its future earnings. I still don't see that thesis today on the basis of its price/book ratio despite a 40% share price decline over the interim.

CORN data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.