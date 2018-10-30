National Grid Is A Relatively Little Known Utility With A High Dividend Yield

A Utility with U.K. and U.S. Operations

National Grid plc ADR (NGG) has a dividend yield that is greater than many other large utilities making it appealing to some small investors, but the dividend may not grow much greater than the rate of inflation. The dividend is also at risk for future cuts. The stock has a forward yield of ~5.7% exceeding the S&P 500 average and the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield making it a potential candidate for those seeking income or dividend growth. But there are some risks in owning this company due to its relatively complex organizational structure and regulated status for rates that it can charge consumers making buying this stock an uncertain prospect for a dividend growth investor.

National Grid is not a well-known utility in the United States since it has its origins in the United Kingdom. The company's primary operations have historically been in the U.K., but this has slowly changed since the early-2000s as the company has sold assets in the U.K. and acquired assets in the U.S. in the northeast part of the country. The company's U.S. operations are increasingly important in terms of revenue and EPS growth. The company is now an international electric and gas transmission and distribution utility with operations in both countries. It is one of largest investor-owned regulated utilities in the world. National Grid's corporate headquarters is in the U.K. and the company has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker NG and furthermore, the company reports its financials in pounds. However, National Grid also has a secondary American Depository Receipt listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker NGG that is traded in dollars. The dividend on the ADR is paid in dollars making it suitable for small investors who don't want the hassle of currency conversions or tax issues.

High Voltage Transmission Power Lines

Source: usgs.gov

Electricity and Natural Gas Businesses

Let's first examine National Grid's businesses in the U.K. and the U.S. in order to understand the organizational structure. In the U.K., the company has two main operating units that focus on long distance regulated electricity and gas transmission. The electricity transmission part of the company was formed through the 1990s break-up of the power generation and transmission industry in the U.K. Currently, the company owns and operates the national grid through its subsidiary National Grid Electricity Transmission giving it a monopoly in this business. The national grid is a 7,200 km high-voltage electric power transmission network (overhead lines) and a 1,560 km underground cable network covering England and Wales. It connects power generation units and 346 major substations ensuring that electricity generated anywhere on the network can be transmitted to another location. National Grid also operates the electricity transmission network in Scotland although it does not own it. The company is splitting the Electricity System Operator part of National Grid Electricity Transmission into a standalone subsidiary in April 2019. This operating unit will balance electricity supply and demand in real time for the U.K.

In the U.K., the company also owns and operates the regulated national transmission system through its subsidiary National Grid Gas. The national transmission system is the 7,660 km network of high-pressure gas pipelines and 24 compressor stations that supply gas from coastal natural gas terminals to power stations, large industrial users, and gas distribution companies that, in turn, supply commercial and domestic users. This part of the company was formed in 2002. In 2005, about 50% of the network was sold. In 2016, 61% of the remaining network was sold forming Cadent Gas of which National Grid owns 39%. It is likely that the company will continue to divest its U.K. natural gas business.

The company also has an unregulated subsidiary known as National Grid Ventures. This subsidiary partly owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines connecting the U.K. network to France and the Netherlands. The company is also building connections to Belgium and Norway. In addition, the company owns metering services and the Grain liquefied natural gas facility with 1,000,000 cubic meters of tank space.

The company entered the regulated U.S. utility market in 2000 when it bought the New England Electric System and Eastern Utilities Association. It followed that purchase with the acquisition of the Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, a New York State utility in 2002. National Grid significantly increased its presence in the U.S. by purchasing KeySpan Corporation and Southern Union Company in 2007. Today, the company owns regulated electricity generating units, transmission and distribution businesses, and a regulated gas distribution network in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. The company operates over 8,881 miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 740 distribution substations, and 387 transmission substations. It also operates 35,419 miles of gas pipeline. It serves over 3.5M electricity customers and 3.7M gas customers.

The company's asset base is ~95% regulated and ~5% unregulated as seen in the chart below. As of March 2018, the regulated U.S. electric and gas utilities are 45% of the asset base, the regulated U.K. utilities comprise 50% of the asset base, and the remainder of the asset base is the unregulated part of the company. The company's revenue is predominantly derived through regulated rates on its electric or gas network that guarantees a certain negotiated return. In turn, this provides stability for revenue and cash flow, and safety for the dividend. However, asset growth may be limited due to declining demand and limits on profits in both the U.K. and U.S.

National Grid's Asset Base

Source: National Grid Fact Sheet

Asset Growth Is Hard To Come By

National Grid has targeted 5-7% asset growth assuming 3% inflation. In the U.K., asset growth has been on the lower end of that range at 4-5% while in the U.S. asset growth has been 6% and is increasing to 7% due to improvements in the company's operations and capital investments in its networks. The company intends to grow its asset base by investing primarily in the regulated market in order to support dividend growth that is at least in line with inflation. Asset growth is driven by increased demand, rate increases indexed to inflation in the U.K. or rate increase filings in the U.S., and capital expenditure through negotiated rate increases. Note that since National Grid is a regulated utility, rate increases need approval by the regulatory agency in the U.K. or state regulatory bodies in the U.S. National Grid can also do an acquisition to increase its asset base size but this too requires regulatory approval. Let's examine the first three asset growth avenues for both the U.K. and U.S. in order to determine if National Grid can support dividend growth beyond the rate of inflation.

In the U.K., National Grid is faced with declining electricity consumption that started in 2005 as seen in the chart below. Although consumption decreased during the worldwide recession, it has continued to decrease after the recession ended in 2016 according to this chart. Between 2016 and 2017, consumption fell another 2% in aggregate. Overall, electricity demand has fallen by 9% in the UK in the past seven years. Although no single reason has been identified, it is likely that a slowing economy, mild weather, and increasing use of energy-efficient appliances are possible reasons for the decline. Similarly, total natural gas consumption has been on a declining trend in the U.K. since 2001 as seen in the chart below, although it has recently started to trend up from the low set in 2014.

Per Capita Electricity Consumption in the U.K.

Source: iea.org

Total Natural Gas Consumption in the U.K.

Source: iea.org

In the U.S., National Grid's demand growth prospects are somewhat better than in the U.K. Per capita electricity consumption has been essentially flat or only slowly declining as seen in the chart below. On the other hand, total natural gas consumption has increased since the low set in 2006 as seen in the chart below. Although the growth rate is low, it is positive and better than the decline occurring in the U.K. In any event, it's clear that increasing long-term demand for electricity and natural gas is not currently a key driver for asset growth and subsequently dividend growth.

Per Capita Electricity Consumption in the U.S.

Source: iea.org

Total Natural Gas Consumption in the U.S.

Source: iea.org

In the U.K., inflation, as measured by the retail price index (RPI), has been consistently over 2% since 2017, but it has been volatile since the last recession ranging between ~0% and ~5%. But the company's estimate of 3% inflation for electricity and gas may be too low in the U.K. In the past two years, inflation has been greater than ~5% as seen in the chart below and it was recently 9.3% in September 2018. Similarly, natural gas inflation was 5.5% in September 2018. Cost allowances and revenue are linked to the RPI in the U.K. and this will support rate increases and thus dividend growth in line with inflation at least through 2021 when the next regulatory agreement that will set rates takes effect.

Retail Price Index for Electricity in the U.K.

Source: U.K. Office for National Statistics

On the other hand, inflation in the U.S. has been consistently below 3% (except 2011) since the last recession. Only in the past 2-3 years has inflation started to trend up. But electricity inflation has on average been even lower than general inflation during this time period as seen in the chart below. Furthermore, it recently exhibited a negative rate at -1.2% in September 2018. Similarly, natural gas inflation was -1.2% in September 2018. Natural gas prices are generally volatile but have exhibited a downward trend since their peak in 2005. But even in the case of increasing inflation, regulatory bodies in the U.S. typically do not allow for rates indexing to inflation. The company needs to file for rate changes with the appropriate state regulatory body, which may or may not be approved making this an uncertain and potentially volatile driver of asset and thus dividend growth.

U.S. Electricity Inflation Rate

Source: statista website

U.S. Natural Gas Prices

Source: macrotrends.com

Capital investment by the company is supported by negotiated rate increases with regulatory bodies. In the U.K., National Grid is paid incentives to promote innovative and efficient capital investments benefitting customers. The company invested 1.2B pounds in 2017 and 1.3B pounds in 2018 for both electricity and gas transmission. The company also invested 518M pounds in 2018 in its unregulated subsidiaries. The net effect was that the company reportedly increased its ROE by 200 bps in the U.K. In the U.S., the company has negotiated rate increases tied to capital investment to improve operations and safety. National Grid expects to spend ~$10B in capital expenditures over the next three years for both its electrical grid and gas network. In this regard, the company has been successful in growing assets in both the U.K. and the U.S. and thus supporting dividend growth.

Improving Operations and ROE in the U.S.

National Grid is operating more efficiently in the U.S. and increasing cash flows thus driving potential future dividend growth. The company has invested significant capital in its U.S. operations for electric grid modernization, network resiliency, storm hardening, and leaky gas pipe replacement improving its operations and returns. The company has also added to the network to connect renewable sources of energy including wind and storage projects. For example, the company connected the first offshore wind farm in the U.S. near Block Island to the electrical grid. These investments have permitted National Grid to increase its achievement of allowable ROE from 82% in 2015 to 95% in FY2018.

Block Island Wind Farm

Source: dwwind.com

Furthermore, the company has had recent success in obtaining rate increase approvals in New York increasing its allowable ROE to 9%. The company has submitted for rate increases in Massachusetts and Rhode Island to allow an ROE increase from 7.8% to 10.5% and 6.9% to 10.1%, respectively. If successful, this will help drive greater cash flows providing funds for investment and dividend growth. The chart below clearly shows that increasing revenue for the regulated U.S. subsidiaries is the main growth driver for the company as a whole in the past three years. Revenue growth in the U.K. has been generally flat. The regulated U.S. businesses will likely become increasingly important in the future from the perspective of asset and dividend growth since the company is improving operations and thus investing in the U.S. at a greater rate than in the U.K.

National Grid's Revenue In the Past Three Years

Source: National Grid Annual Report

The Company Faces A Real Risk to Growth Rates in 2021

The most significant risk to National Grid is regulatory risk. In general, regulators must balance keeping costs to consumers low but allowing sufficient return or profits for utilities. In the U.K., the primary risk to asset and dividend growth is the upcoming changes to regulatory pricing. The current pricing was implemented in 2013 and extends through 2021 by the RIIO-1 (Revenue = Incentives + Innovation + Outputs) framework that sets price controls. Both electricity and gas transmission and distribution will have new price controls in the RIIO-2 framework starting in 2021. There is risk here to National Grid's asset growth rate since expectations are for tougher price controls to facilitate lower costs to consumers and thus leading to lower returns for utilities.

In the U.S., the primary risk to asset and dividend growth is that the company's requests for rate increases are not approved. The company's track record on this aspect is mixed since it had recent success in New York but did not in the past in New Hampshire. The company subsequently sold its operations in New Hampshire. However, the risk for growth rate reductions in the U.S. is less than in the U.K.

Dividend Growth and Safety

National Grid has paid a continuous regular dividend on its ADR since 2002, but there have been some recent declines. The company pays a dividend semi-annually and in general, it pays about 1/3 of its dividend in the first half and the remaining 2/3 in the second half of the fiscal year. The current yield is ~5.7% and it exceeds that of many large U.S. utilities as seen in Table 1. Note that PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) suspended its dividend due to the Northern California fires in 2017. National Grid's dividend history on its ADR since 2002 is seen in the chart below. The regular dividend peaked at ~$3.48 per share in 2014 and has decreased by a small amount each year until 2017 and then increased slightly in 2018. The dividend also decreased during the recession. These declines may make the stock unattractive to many dividend growth investors. Additionally, the growth rate was only in-line with inflation in 2018. But if the company successfully navigates the impending RIIO-2 price controls in the U.K. and rate increase requests in the U.S., the dividend may start growing again at a higher rate

In context of current dividend safety, the company has only $329M in cash on hand but short-term debt is ~$4.4B and long-term debt is ~$21.97B, which some may consider high for a company of this size. But FCF is positive and the debt is currently manageable. However, the dividend payout ratio exceeds 70%, which is greater than I like to see since, in general, it does not support future dividend growth.

Table 1. Dividend Yield of Large U.S. Utilities

National Grid (NGG) NextEra Energy (NEE) Exelon Corp. (EXC) Dominion Energy (D) Duke Energy (DUK) Southern Co (SO) PG&E Corp. (PCG) Dividend Yield 5.71% 2.61% 3.16% 4.66% 4.53% 5.35% -

Source: DP Research, Google Stocks

National Grid's Dividend History

Source: DP Research, National Grid website

Conclusion

Despite the high yield, NGG is not a buy for me at this time. The company has a complex organizational structure that reduces my interest and it has had recent decreases in the dividend. Furthermore, National Grid has some real risks to asset growth and thus, dividend growth related to the upcoming RIIO-2 price control changes in the U.K. On the other hand, in the U.S., the company is improving operations but a risk exists in that regulators do not grant its rate increase requests. Disapproved rate increase requests would leave the company with a low ROE in the U.S. that is less than the company's average. Furthermore, the payout ratio is higher than I like to see and in general, does not support dividend growth. But still, some may consider the company as a relatively low risk utility with sufficient cash flow to cover the current dividend and a high dividend yield compared to other large utilities. But one must keep in mind that beyond little current dividend growth there are risks for further dividend cuts if the company cannot achieve sufficient asset growth or its ROE targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.