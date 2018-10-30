Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUYFF) CEO Scott Caldwell on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCPK:GUYFF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Jacqueline Wagenaar - VP, IR & Corporate Communications

Scott Caldwell - President and CEO

Christopher Stackhouse - Vice President, Finance

Ron Stewart - SVP, Technical Services and Corporate Development

Don Blyth - Paradigm Capital

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Guyana Goldfields Inc. Third Quarter Results Conference Call. Note that this conference is being recorded on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

And now I would like to turn the conference over to Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP, Investor Relations.

Jacqueline Wagenaar

Thank you, Juyena. Welcome, and thank you everyone, for joining our 2018 third quarter operational and financial results conference call.

On the line are today are Scott Caldwell, President and CEO. Christopher Stackhouse, Vice President, Finance. And Ron Stewart, SVP, Technical Services and Corporate Development who will review results and, following this, will be available to answer questions at the end of the call.

Today's press release is available for viewing on the company's website under the Investors' tab. Please note that certain statements made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within today's release. Please note that all dollar amounts mentioned on this call are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I'll now turn the call over to Scott to review the results.

Scott Caldwell

Thank you Jacqueline and thank you all for joining us this morning. I will start with brief summary and then Chris will talk to the financials and Ron will talk about exploration activities in a little more detail on the resource model. First, talking I might as well move right to the resources, the grade and the Rory's Knoll RK3 which is the where we are mining it's not rising as quickly as we thought it would. In other words we are anticipating grades to be much higher than they are right now and they're not moving forward and so in this particular area of Rory's Knoll we're not seeing the performance of the model that we thought we would, and hence, we've brought an RPA to take a look at the resource model.

They'll begin that work or have begun that work, and they should have it completed sometime in the second quarter, excuse me the first quarter of next year. I want to stress that even though we've revised our guidance downward Q4 will still be a very strong quarter, just not as strong as we thought would be was one of our most ambitious quarters on a metal-production forecast basis and it’s still going to be a very, very strong quarter, clearly the best quarter of the year for us.

On a positive note, the mining rate is up the target levels today in the 70,000 tons range. So we're mining, the ore and waste is required out of Rory's Knoll and RK4 which is a stripping campaign. Health safety and environment continues to go very, very well. We've got a great safety record and very proud of that.

We've begun work on the portal for the underground exploration drift as in we're doing the surface prep work and hopefully we will begin work in the portal itself i.e. driving drift later this quarter but that's going fairly well and so the early work has started on that side of things.

Now the mill was running very, very well averaging over 7,000 tons a day of hard rock, which is above design capacity. Recoveries are doing very well and so all in all I think the operation if you look at the nuts and bolts side is doing okay. Unfortunately, we've got some review work to do on the resource model and when that work will be completed in the next few months we will be reviewing the entire resource model at Rory's Knoll, so not just the open pit but the underground as well. I think that this is an isolated issue. I think that as we mine through this area we'll get back on track. Rory's Knoll performed very well historically as we all know and I think it's unfortunate that it is in one of our most aggressive quarters right at the quarter of the year end.

So with that maybe I'll hand it off to Chris and you can talk a little bit about the finances Chris and the balance sheet which is very strong and then we'll ask Ron to add a little color to the resource.

Christopher Stackhouse

Certainly. Thanks Scott. Thanks everyone for joining us. Certainly has been a challenging quarter and challenging year but with the resource model aside there are positive trends that are encouraging in the financials. I'll start with the balance sheet. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen. During the quarter you'll note that we sold our position in SolGold generating $35.5 million in proceeds. We continued to pay down our debt with another principle repayment of $5 million leaving us with $45 million. The principle outstanding at the quarter end and ultimately with $93 million in cash and another $2 million in restricted cash at quarter end.

So we're generating cash. You'll note in the cash flow statement, cash flow from operations for the quarter was very positive; $19.5 million and that actually represents every quarter since the inception of commercial production. So the last 11 quarters of positive cash flow from operations. That cash has gone to paying down debt and making capital investments back into the operation such as the mill expansion, the mine fleet to generate additional returns and drive costs down into the future.

When speaking about capital our 2019 capital program is starting to come into focus specifically around the underground development. We wait as we're getting into there as Scott mentioned we've looked at the 2018 optimized life of mine plan that was released earlier this year and it certainly looks like the underground capital that was laid out in that plan was front end loaded with capital that was not critical to – critical paths to the development of the underground ramp.

It looks like that we added smoothing of that and some deferral of capital into 2020 related to the underground development. Also over on the balance sheet worth noting that we initiated voluntary process to make accelerated debt repayment in the fourth quarter, so this upcoming fourth quarter of $20 million against our lending facility. That would leave us with $20 million of outstanding principle at the end of the year.

Under the P&L we've had another quarter of positive earnings from operations. Our cost profiles really coming into focus. The variability of unit cost is really just driven by grades. There's a high correlation to great variability and our unit cost pronounced. Going through the P&L you'll obviously we've had a net loss for the quarter but that's after $3.6 million restructuring charge during the quarter which had no tax basis because it was – that's carried at the corporate level and as Scott stated with our fourth quarter still poise to be the strongest quarter of the year, our cost profiles are expected to trend downwards to finish up 2018.

I think those were the highlights for the financials. And with that I think I will pass it over to Rob Stewart, our Senior Vice President of Technical Services and Corporate Development.

Ron Stewart

Thank you, Chris. Yes, as everyone knows I just joined the company recently and I'm excited about working with the team. We've gone through into a little bit of a situation here with our resource model we're well aware of it, but if you look at the past of the 11 quarters that we've had for production there has been very good reconciliation of the resource with actual production over the life of the mine. Albeit the fact is there has been great variability. You can look quarter-over-quarter and you can see that the deposit is not uniformly one grade, it varies from just over two grams to around three grams in terms of open-pit feed.

What we were anticipating coming into the fourth quarter was that the grade would come up and be over three grams for the entire quarter and we have as Scott has said we haven't seen that happen yet. It's trending up but it's not at a level where we had forecasted the model and that's required or put up in the situation where we want to review the model in total and look at this.

We believe it's an isolated incident. We don't see any reason why we wouldn't be seeing what we've seen historically over the life of this mine going forward but it's time for us to have a good look at the natural variability of grades as we move down through the deposit.

Rory's Knoll is a software for mineralization hosted by diorite. We are ore bound today all of the mineralization that we're seeing. It's regular. It's got a decent amount of ore faced up in the pit. It's just the grade has not gone to where we expected or had anticipated at plus three grams and still tracking in the mid twos and we're still anticipating that we're going to see improved grade that means that we should have a very, very strong fourth quarter. It just won't get to the level that we had initially anticipated.

In respect of what we're doing at the mine itself from an exploration point of view, we have moved drill back into the mine environment. This is a very large mineral system and the evidence that we can see a good high grade mineralization at depth we put out a couple of press releases to highlight drilling outboard into the East Walcott area. Those areas we anticipate we're going to see new mining locations from underground where we expect or anticipate getting some higher grade stope or that isn't currently in the life of mine plan.

As we move out from there into targets like Mad Kiss and Aleck Hill and in the rest of the mine environment we believe that there's really good potential for us to delineate higher grade underground blocks for scoping as we go forward. So the focus over the next few years is going to be to assess the opportunity that we have to transform the underground configuration from the Rory's Knoll complex itself and augment it to adding new opportunities that we've seen from the extension of these little mineral systems.

So we're quite excited about the future that that's going to hold. As Scott mentioned, the underground will be colored this quarter and we'll start the excavation of the ramp that's an exploration drive. We're calling it an exploration drive initially. We will spiral down and get into areas near Mad Kiss and some of these higher grade areas that are outboard of Rory's Knoll initially and we'll start underground drilling and defining what those opportunities look like.

So I think there's very good potential for us to see the whole project transform over time. It's going to take us some time to get down there and start doing this work but we're quite enthusiastic about what it could deliver going through in the future.

So with that I'm really happy to be part of this team but I know that today's news isn't the best but I think we've got a really bright and long future here.

Scott Caldwell

Thank you Ron and at this stage I'd like to turn it over – turn the call over to any questions that people might have and we'll try and answer them.

Question-and-Answer Session

And your first question comes from Don Blyth from Paradigm Capital. Don, please go ahead.

Don Blyth

Hi there. Thanks guys. Could we get a little bit more detail on the grade reconciliation? First, has the significant negative reconciliation only being in the Rory's Knoll mineralization or have you seen some of that in the other zones? And Ron you mentioned sort of the grade is tracking in the mid twos not up to the three grams. So if I just took two-and-a-half that would be sort of a roundabout 17% negative reconciliation. I did a quick and dirty sensitivity for our guys this morning and the current share price I would say it's kind of pricing in looks like the markets pricing in this sort of about a 20% decline in resource across the grade, across the board which probably seems a little hopefully a little high?

Scott Caldwell

Yes. Maybe I'll start. This is Scott. Maybe I'll start with the question and Ron can fill in a little bit on the detail side. Again the reconciliation as Ron mentioned we believe it's an isolated event unfortunately hitting us in a very ambitious quarter. We thought we would do, have a head grade in excess of three grams and we're not seeing that. So over historically if you look at the reconciliation and I'm talking model to blast hole in particular, it's a pretty good reconciliation as Ron mentioned. RPA is looking at it going to review it with us looking at all the data on the reconciliation and then we'll be able to talk in more detail to it in the upcoming months.

But historically Rory's Knoll performed fairly well and we talked to Rory's Knoll because that's where we remaining today and that's where the bulk of our mill feed comes from today and it's, if you look at the resource of the reserve, the bulk of our reserve resources in Rory's Knoll proper roughly two-thirds of our reserves are there. So that's why we're talking to Rory's Knoll but the bulk of our mill feed is Rory's Knoll right now and we have minor feed from Aleck Hill but it's just a little bit of feed. It really doesn't enter into the equation, but Ron maybe you can add a little color to what you see and where we hope to end up with RPA.

Ron Stewart

Yes. Thanks Scott. What Scott is saying is that given where we are in this mine and Rory's Knoll really is the driver to this project. Up to this point reconciliation has been very strong. I mean it hasn't disappointed us to this extent. What we were looking for in the third – in the fourth quarter was for the grade to track up to plus three grams and if you did the math you would have seen that we would have come in with 65,000 - 70,000 ounces based on our mill rate, based on our mining rate, based on the recoveries but with the grade not getting there, this is a situation that we found ourselves faced with today. What it's going to mean longer term we just have to do the work and analyze to the extent what that outcome will be and then so until we've got that work done we are where we are, we think that this is isolated, we're going to take a look at it.

Don Blyth

Okay. Thanks, it's obviously frustrating times for you.

Your next question comes from John Tumazos from John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Could you give us a little more description about the section of the pit with Rory's Knoll pit with the grade shortfall? How many benches was it? What's the length with thickness? How many tons? Is your theory that there were some high grade assays that could have been top cut? Do you think there were some high grade assays that had a little too much area of influence measured in meters? The uniqueness of these blocks if it was for example driven by some unusual assays or something like that?

Ron Stewart

Hey John, I am going to jump in on this one. I don't think that the situation is all that dire. If you look at the distribution of data through Rory's Knoll, we know that there's some great variability. It's basically a stock-work of mineralization hosted by a diorite plug. The fact that there's some great variation vertically isn't a big surprise to any of us and when you go from just over north of three grams to something less, it's not going – it's not a huge difference in terms of grade, but it's enough to create this situation.

In terms of benches we expected to see plus three grams on the face today. We're not seeing as I say it's just not at that level. So until we do the detailed review of all of the parameters we're not in a position to talk about to give you any more color in respect of what we're seeing today but it is a temp – it is the first time we've seen this type of situation in Rory's Knoll.

John Tumazos

Thanks Ron.

Scott Caldwell

Yes, this is Scott again and first I'd like to thank you for spending a few minutes with us this morning. I recognize that this is disappointing news; a very, very difficult quarter. We're counting on Rory's Knoll performing as it has historically and unfortunately it's not performing in this particular area of the pit. I think we'll work our way through this. I'm looking forward to the review by RPA and they are world-class professionals and I'm looking forward to the analysis but I think the reconciliation is not as dire as it is in this particular instance on a global basis, but we recognize that it was a unpleasant news and very disappointing news for me in particular and for the entire team, but I appreciate your patience and I appreciate you spending some time with us.

On the bright side is the mills running well. Exploration is starting to take off at site and underground development is getting started on the surface works on the portal. We're excited about that exploration drift and doing some drilling from underground and I think the drill bits going to show that the underground deposits have the potentially a much higher grade than is in the current resource model. All right, with that thanks again and we will be chatting to most of you I'm sure later in the day tomorrow.

