Ticketmaster Acquires Upgraded For Smart Ticket Tech

Ticketmaster employs several venue security systems and the addition of UPGRADED adds new capabilities, including transparency and monetization for event owners.

Ticketmaster (LYV) has announced it has acquired UPGRADED for an undisclosed amount.

UPGRADED operates as a blockchain-based live events smart ticket platform.

With the acquisition, Ticketmaster management appears to be staying on top of new event security, functionality, and monetization technologies.

Target Company

Walnut Creek, California-based UPGRADED was founded in 2016 to connect event creators and attendees via a blockchain-based platform, ensuring the security and transparency between all participants of the transaction. Through the use of Smart Tickets, organizers have greater control and visibility of the market for their events and a direct communication channel with their spectators.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Sandy Khaund, who was previously Chief Technology Officer and SVP Mobile Products at InStadium.

Investors have invested at least $790,000 in the company and include Stadia Ventures. (Source:CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global Access Control market was valued at $6.4 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow to $10.0 billion by 2023. This deal is relevant to the ‘venue’ access control segment, a submarket of the total access control market.

This growth forecast represents a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The main driver for this expected growth is the rapid adoption of access control solutions due to growing security concerns globally.

Major competitive vendors that provide venue access control services include:

ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZY)

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Allegion (ALLE)

Honeywell Security Group (HON)

Identiv (INVE)

Nedap

Suprema HQ (094840.KQ)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Ticketmaster didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

A review of parent firm Live Nation Entertainment’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that the firm had $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents and $5.5 billion in total liabilities excluding deferred revenue.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $419.2 million.

Ticketmaster acquired UPGRADED to bring its technology to improve venue access control to a larger customer base.

As Ticketmaster stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition advances Ticketmaster's leading portfolio of identity-based venue access solutions aimed at creating a safer and more personalized experience for fans while providing valuable data and insights to event owners around where their tickets are distributed and who event attendees are. UPGRADED's unique approach leverages blockchain technology combined with dynamic, encrypted barcodes to prevent fraud often associated with paper or pdf-based tickets. The solution can be implemented without requiring a venue to replace existing access control hardware.

In the past 12 months, LYV’s stock price has risen 15.7% vs. the S&P 500 Index’ rise of 3.3%, as the chart below indicates:

This deal for UPGRADED represents a significant positive data point for the use of blockchain technology to increase transparency and reduce fraud.

Ticketmaster employs several venue access control technologies for live events, such as Ticketmaster Presence, Verified Fan, and Blink Identity.

UPGRADED also has created the ability to track ticket transfers and interactive tickets, enabling event owners to sell sponsorships or other items within the ticket, such as merchandise, parking, or other items.

By integrating a blockchain-based system that is flexible and provides a number of benefits to event owners, Ticketmaster appears to be staying at the forefront of event security, monetization capabilities, and consumer convenience.

