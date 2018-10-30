17 Million Reasons To Reconsider Your BlackBerry Investment

Background:

Investors filed suit in October 2015, accusing Good Tech’s directors and J.P. Morgan of selling a "Silicon Valley unicorn" worth $1 billion to BlackBerry (BB) at a tremendously discounted $425 million. It was further alleged that J.P. Morgan "illicitly manipulated the deliberative processes of Good’s board of directors for self-interested ends." The suit also accused J.P. Morgan of committing "frauds on the board" that included the use of Good Technology to cultivate BlackBerry as a client and failing to pursue higher offers or an initial public stock offering. Good Technology’s directors, meanwhile "never took the steps necessary to police J.P. Morgan’s conflicts of interest and take control of the sale process," according to the lawsuit.

According to the suit, a Good Tech director wrote in an internal email after the $425 million agreement that "BlackBerry got a fantastic fire sale deal because the company couldn’t have made payroll next week."

Between the execution of the Merger Agreement and the completion of the Merger, Named Plaintiffs filed their initial Verified Complaint against the Board Defendants and other members of Good’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), alleging that they breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the Merger. On August 25, 2016, Named Plaintiffs filed their Verified Second Amended Complaint, which included the Fund Defendants and JP Morgan as defendants.

The $35 million settlement in the case with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, was approved in May, which leaves Good Tech/BlackBerry on the hook for the remaining $17 million. The hearing will be held on November 5th.

Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster is scheduled to hold a hearing on Nov. 5 for the second, $17 million portion of the overall $52 million settlement, covering allegations that Good Tech’s directors and officers breached their duty by accepting an inadequate price from BlackBerry (emphisis added.)

To get further clarity on this issue, I called the Good Technology Stockholder Litigation Administrator, Gilardi & Co. LLC. I specifically asked if this second $17 million payment from Good Technology was paid, and/or in escrow already. The representative said that the $17 million was still to be paid and that it was not escrowed. She was not sure of the pay-date. Presumably, this will be a straight-up legal expense for BlackBerry's Q3 2019 earnings, or whatever quarter this expense is recognized in.

What this could mean to BlackBerry's bottom line.

To put this $17 million into perspective, in Q2, BlackBerry's hardware and SAF revenue amounted to $17 million, or 8% of total revenue. The impact of such a loss would effectively make it look as if hardware and SAF revenue went immediately to zero for the quarter.

For a company that is merely treading water, this is really the last thing it needs.

Clearly though, this a one-time event. This is the last leg of the settlement, so we won't see another charge in this case. Long-term investors may be able to look past this and instead focus on the "big picture". But being a trader and long 6,000 shares of (BB), I'm less excited about the negative prospects here since I had planned on a relatively quick flip.

Investor Takeaway:

BlackBerry's long thesis is wobbly at best. So if you are on the fence about BlackBerry's future, please consider how this $17 million charge is going to affect BlackBerry's bottom line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.