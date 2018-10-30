Should We Be Concerned About Shaw Communications' Loss Of Wireline Subscribers?

Shaw should be able to defend its wireline Internet market share and grow its subscribers with its newly launched 300Mbps Internet service.

Shaw continues to perform well in its wireless segment with strong growth in subscribers and average revenue per user.

Investment Thesis

Shaw Communications (SJR) (TSX:SJR.B) saw strong growth in its wireless ARPU and postpaid subscribers add. The company should have a long runway of growth in its wireless segment due to several catalysts that we will discuss in the article. Despite posting two consecutive quarters of Internet subscribers loss, Shaw should be able to defend its market share and even grow its subscribers as it launched its 300Mbps Internet service in September. The company is currently trading at a slight discount to its peers.

Shaw’s mixed Q4 2018 earnings

Strong growth in wireless segment

Shaw delivered another excellent quarter of strong wireless segment growth. In Q3 2018, Shaw added about 46 thousand new customers. The result was quite impressive, as its postpaid subscribers add of about 85 thousand was much better than the postpaid subscriber add of 20 thousand in Q3 2017. The company now has over 1 million postpaid subscribers. This is an increase of nearly 266 thousand subscribers from a year ago (an increase of about 35% year over year).

Wireless Aug. 31, 2018 Aug. 31, 2017 Change in 3 months Postpaid 1,029,720 764,091 84,882 Prepaid 373,138 383,082 132 Total Wireless 1,402,858 1,147,173 85,014

Wireless Subscribers (Source: Created by author; Q4 2018 Financial Report)

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Shaw’s average revenue per user also increased to C$41 per month in Q3 2018. This was a growth rate of 8.9% year over year. As can be seen from the chart below, its ARPU growth rate has accelerated from the low of 0.7% in Q4 2017 to 8.9% in Q4 2018. This nearly 9% growth rate is impressive especially because Shaw’s Freedom Mobile also launched a lower cost monthly plan in the past quarter.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

An increased subscriber base with an accelerating growth in ARPU has resulted in a significant increase in its wireless revenue. Its wireless revenue increased to C$250 million from C$172 million a year ago. This was a growth rate of 45.3%.

Worse than expected Internet subscriber loss

Although Shaw’s wireless revenue increased significantly, its cable business has not performed well. We already expect its video and phone business to decline as people move to VoIP and Over-the-top platforms. However, we were disappointed about the subscriber loss in its wireline Internet, especially since in the Q3 2018 conference call, management indicated that they expect positive wireline Internet subscribers add in Q4 2018. As can be seen from the table below, its wireline Internet subscriber base declined by 3,481 customers in Q3 2018. Its total consumer wireline subscribers (including Internet, phone, cable and satellite) lost about 71 thousand subscribers. The loss was only about 24 thousand customers in Q3 2018.

Wireline -Consumer Aug. 31, 2018 Aug. 31, 2017 Change in 3 months Video – Cable 1,585,232 1,671,277 (33,990) Video – Satellite 750,403 773,542 (7,399) Internet 1,876,944 1,861,009 (3,481) Phone 853,847 925,531 (26,160) Total Consumer Wireline 5,066,426 5,231,359 (71,030)

Wireline - Consumer Subscribers (Source: Created by author; Q4 2018 Financial Report)

Reasons why we are not overly concerned

Improving wireline operating margin

Despite worse than expected loss in wireline subscribers, the company’s consumer wireline revenue in Q4 2018 actually increased slightly by 0.5% thanks to rate increases. In the past quarter, Shaw’s wireline operating income also improved by C$70 million. This was driven primarily by lower employee-related costs due to a reduced headcount and lower marketing costs. This has resulted in operating margin expansion in its wireline segment. As the table below shows, its wireline operating margin improved to 47.5% in Q4 2018 from 41.6% in Q4 2017.

Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 47.5% 41.6% 44.6% 43.6%

Wireline operating margin (Source: Created by author; Q4 2018 Financial Report)

Looking forward, we believe Shaw’s wireline operating margin will continue to improve as there will be more operating expense savings from its voluntary departure program that will be gradually implemented through its fiscal 2019. For reader’s information, Shaw is in the process of gradually reducing its headcount by 25%. Management expects VDP savings of about C$140 million in its fiscal 2019.

The launch of 300Mbs Internet should boost Internet revenue and increase subscribers

As mentioned earlier, Shaw lost nearly 3,500 Internet customers in its Q4 2018 that ended on August 31. The loss was due to competition from Telus (TU) as well as the timing of its launch of 300Mbps Internet in September. In retrospect, management admitted that they should have moved its 300Mbps Internet launch and C$2 million marketing campaign from September to August. Nevertheless, management is optimistic about its newly launched service. In the conference call, management stated that “the buy into 300 is all going well….and we have good market impact from [the launch of 300Mbps Internet.]” Investors should keep in mind that some of the marketing spend will move from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019. This might impact its operating margin slightly.

Wireless segment should remain strong

In its latest conference call, management indicated that its wireless churn rate continues to decline (management will disclose churn rate on its upcoming Q1 2019 conference call in January 2019). This has helped the company to grow its wireless subscribers. There are many more catalysts in Shaw’s wireless segment that we expect will help maintain its strong wireless growth momentum. These catalysts are:

1) 700 MHz spectrum deployments that should significantly improve its network quality.

2) Leveraging Shaw’s Wi-Fi footprint in the West and offer its Wi-Fi as an added-on service.

2) Expansion of retail locations from 240 locations through Loblaws and Walmart (WMT) locations to 600 locations in early 2019.

3) Possibility of bundling with its other services such as wireline Internet.

4) Introducing Shaw brand in its mobile services (right now its wireless brand is called “Freedom Mobile”)

Valuation Remains Attractive

Shaw is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.45x. This is slightly below the 7.9x average forward EV to EBITDA ratio of its Canadian peers (see chart below). Shaw appears to be slightly undervalued. Shaw also pays an attractive monthly dividend of C$0.0988 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.9%.

Risks and Challenges

One of the biggest risks to Shaw’s business is competition from its peers. While we do not believe Canadian wireless market has reached saturation (based on the past few quarterly results of major telecom players in Canada, and also natural population growth rates in Canada), we cannot rule out a possible price war. If Shaw’s Freedom Mobile begins to significantly take away other major players’ market shares, its rivals may retaliate and launch a price war to win back customers. Investors should keep this risk in mind.

Besides competition in the wireless market, Shaw also faces competition from its rival Telus in its wireline business. As we have observed in the past two quarters, competition in wireline Internet has increased due to Telus’ deployment of Fiber-to-the-home. A price war may happen if Shaw continues to lose ground in its wireline Internet. This will hurt its margin considerably.

Investor Takeaway

While Shaw continues to do well in its wireless segment, it is facing challenge in its wireline segment due to intensified competition from Telus. As we discussed in our article, we believe Shaw will be able to grow its Internet subscribers thanks to its launch of 300Mbps Internet. We still believe its share price is attractive especially given its strong growth potential in the wireless market. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, we believe Shaw's current share price provides a good buying opportunity.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

