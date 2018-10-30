Titan Pharmaceuticals: Spiraling Towards The End?

Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) has been a battleground stock for quite a while. However, it appears as though Titan is slowly losing the fight. Over the last year, it has lost the Braeburn partnership, without being able to really develop the hoped for direction for the company. The recent signing of the opioid bill by President Trump presented some hope for investors, but Probuphine does not appear to be readily positioned in order to capitalize off of the opioid epidemic. Titan's lack of financial resources, coupled with its lack of pipeline advancement, makes it a sell.

Probuphine

Probuphine is Titan's only approved product that is currently on the market. It was initially indicated for the treatment of opioid dependence. Probuphine is a subdermal Buprenorphine implant which can be administered within a doctor's office. The benefits to this approach proport to be increased compliance with dosing for Buprenorphine, as well as not having to change the implant on a regular basis.

While this approach may sound promising, the sales of Probuphine have not been so promising. Initially, the future for Probuphine looked bright. In fact, Titan was able to find a partner for Probuphine in Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, who handled the marketing of the product. There were high hopes that Probuphine would be able to succeed in the market. However, the future is no longer so bright for Probuphine.

Braeburn recently ended its partnership agreement with Titan, leaving Titan with a product but not a large sales force or institutional knowledge in order to be able to sell the product. The fact that Braeburn terminated the agreement is very telling in that it did not see a lot of potential for the product. Braeburn had been a partner with Titan on the product with 2012 and seemingly was never able to get the market penetration that it was hoping for with Probuphine. It appears as though Titan will now be forced to go it alone in the marketing of Probuphine. While Titan lays out a vague plan of focusing on four key areas, Titan's lack of an institutional sales force makes me skeptical that they will be able to meaningfully grow Probuphine into a profitable product. Also, now that Titan is going alone, it will have many more expenses associated with the continued support of Probuphine, including having to pay for Phase IV trials as mandated by the FDA, and presumably continuing to build up a sales force.

Probuphine does not appear to be well positioned to take a large portion of the opioid market. While Probuphine initially looked like a novel approach to the problem, there are many other treatments out there that are focusing on the ease of delivery for Buprenorphine, and Titan has been unable to meaningfully crack the market. If Braeburn, with what we can assume was a larger sales force, was unable to meaningfully crack the market and turn Probuphine into a profitable product, investors will need guidance from Titan management before being remotely confident that Titan will be able to do what Braeburn was not and execute on the potential for Probuphine. Furthermore, it appears unlikely that another commercial partner would just appear for Probuphine, as there are other treatments in the marketplace, and one partner has already tried to do the heavy lifting to help Probuphine gain market share with seemingly limited success. Titan will have no choice moving forward but to continue to try to go it alone in a rather crowded, but large marketplace and with limited resources.

Pipeline

While the technology underlying Probuphine, which Titan has named its ProNeura platform, does appear promising, the rest of Titan's pipeline is in the very early stages of development. The most promising of the pipeline candidates appears to be a Ropinirole Implant, which is designed to provide a continuous and stable level of Ropinirole for an amount of time no less than three months from the date of implant and potentially up to six months. This would potentially represent a substantial benefit for patients, as it would eliminate the need to worry about current dosing and could help to improve the quality of life for patients with Parkinson's Disease.

While this sounds promising, the drug is only in a phase I/II clinical trial, meaning that it has a long way to go before it will ever be ready (if it ever is ready) to be launched in the marketplace. The problem for Titan is that it needs cash now, and that with the implant being only in phase I, it is likely to provide a large amount of short to medium term value for investors. Investors should be further concerned about the ability of Titan to continue developing this pipeline product. As the company mentioned in its press release, it plans to continue to enroll patients "as resources allow", this is far from the clear timeline that investors like to see within the drug development space and represents a concern that resources will need to be redirected from Titan's pipeline towards the continued commercialization of Probuphine, which would only further lower the value of Titan's existing pipeline. In order to have any real shot at making its pipeline valuable, I would look for a clear plan from management as to when the Phase I/II trial will be completed and furthermore, if management is able to attract a partner to the project.

Financial Position

On top of the issues mentioned above, Titan's financial position is rather precarious. While the company did recently close on a $9.5 million public offering, it did so at the cost of substantial dilution to investors, and I am not convinced that even the addition of $9.5 million will be enough in order to help oversee a successful commercialization of Probuphine.

At the end of the second quarter (the most recent quarter for which we have financial data), Titan had $1.6 million in cash. After the end of the quarter, Titan closed on an additional $1.1 million payment from Molteni, and an additional $600k in loans from Molteni, that came at the cost of the elimination of $2.3 million in potential milestone payments that Titan would have been in line to receive in accordance with the continued European development of Probuphine by Molteni. So, adding up the cash from Molteni, the public offering, and the cash that Titan had on hand at the end of the second quarter, you get $12.2 million. This will definitely be enough to bring Titan through the end of the year, but we will need to examine Titan's continued operating expenses in order to get a sense for how long that cash runway will last.

For the last quarter, Titan reported a net loss of $.9 million, which sounds promising. However, when you dig deeper, there are problems with this number. The main being that the net loss was substantially helped by the receipt of a one time $2.1 million payment from Braeburn in accordance with the termination of the Probuphine partnership agreement. That will not be revenue moving forward.

Another concerning headline begins to emerge when you consider that Titan recognized only $75,000 in revenue that Titan generated on sales of Probuphine after Titan received back the rights to Probuphine. Considering that Titan received the rights to Probuphine back sometime in May, and the results were for the quarter end of June 30, 2018, this would suggest that Titan was only able to generate sales of $75k on over a month's worth of work. That will not be nearly enough moving forward.

In terms of Titan's continued cash burn, it is hard to see a viable path for the company moving forward. In order to effectively market Probuphine, I would expect to see some increase in SG&A expenses associated with the need to hire sales representatives and the continued overhead associated with running the company. At the same time, Titan is mandated to continue its Phase IV clinical trials associated with Probuphine, so I would imagine that its R&D expenses of $1.9 million will likely hold steady. In fact, if Titan cuts its R&D that could also be a concerning sign for investors that Titan is not continuing to develop its pipeline, which would be sacrificing short-term financial gains for the long-term growth prospects of the company.

If Titan continues to operate at a run rate of about $3 million in net loss per quarter (based on the assumption that the vast majority of the net loss is in cash), Titan should have somewhere around $9 million in cash at the end of September, 2018 meaning that its cash runway should take it only into the first half of 2019. Investors should be concerned that if Titan does not receive a new partner for Probuphine, and if there is not a substantial uptick in the revenue that Titan will be able to recognize from Probuphine sales, Titan investors could be at the risk of substantial dilution quickly.

Conclusion

It is sad to say, as I have previously been a fan of Titan, but it appears that investors would be better off putting their money elsewhere, at least for now. The lack of a clear marketing plan from management, when coupled with the potential for increased expenses and a pipeline that is not going to bail Titan out anytime soon, it appears as though the door is slowly beginning to close on Titan. Investors will need to watch the upcoming quarterly results closely in hopes that Titan is able to substantially increase Probuphine sales and will need to look for updates from management regarding their plan to continue to move the company forward. At the present, however, there remains too much risk in Titan stock. Investors would be well advised to look elsewhere until there is more clarity about Titan's plans for the future, and more importantly, until investors see meaningful steps towards executing on the plan.

