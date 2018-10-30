QQQ: The Beginning Of The End? - Part 2

The market is showing an inability to rally off of good new and this may continue to raise doubts for key companies within the holdings of QQQ.

Stock market declines continue, and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) has lost 9.49% of its value over the last month. After historic bull rallies in tech, many investors are wondering if markets have reached a long-term top. An interesting set of circumstances has begun to arise, as mixed earnings results seem to be confirming many of these worries. But we can still identify a large number of instances where core holdings of the QQQ ETF have beaten analyst expectations in quarterly earnings. Essentially, this has created a scenario where the market is focusing on the negatives and is showing an inability to rally off of good news. For some investors, this may continue to raise doubts for key companies within the holdings of QQQ. But recent quarterly performances show there is strong reason to believe we can close out 2018 with solid gains in the ETF.

The Invesco QQQ ETF is a well-diversified fund with an expense ratio of 0.20%. The ETF is heavily devoted to the technology sector (at 61.51%), but allocations in consumer cyclicals (21.12%), and healthcare (8.92%) help to round out the top three positions.

Over the last four weeks, investors have had what can only be described as a knee-jerk reaction to sell technology stocks as a response to the broader weakness which has developed in the equities benchmarks. Should we be surprised by this activity? Perhaps not. The technology sector has been the star performer this year and it only stands to reason that this is the area which would attract more of the market’s selling pressure once the broader trend starts to turn. As a result, the QQQ ETF has been negatively influenced by $554.3 million in outflows, which puts QQQ near the bottom of its fund category. These outflows have defined bearish activity in recent weeks, and these influences have been reflected clearly on the price charts themselves.

But it may come as a surprise that this activity does not match the longer-term trends influencing price direction for the ETF. Over the last half-year period (26 weeks), the investor activity directed toward QQQ has benefited from inflows of $3457.3 million. Over the past year, the fund has been propelled higher by inflows worth $7,092.4 million. Ultimately, this shows there is continued potential for a bullish reversal in the ETF once all of the near-term dust settles and QQQ is in a position to revert to the mean relative to its longer-term averages.

Of course, this will only become possible once the market stops selling the stocks which make up the fund’s core holdings. Amazon (AMZN) is a central example, as the stock makes up 10.61% of the valuation. For the third quarter, Amazon showed earnings of $5.75 per share. This nearly doubled the market’s consensus estimates of $3.14 per share. Even more impressive was the e-commerce giant’s annualized growth rate. During the third quarter of 2017, Amazon posted profits of $256 million. During the most recent reporting period, Amazon’s profit figure surged to $2.9 billion. This indicates an annualized growth rate of 1,032.81%.

On the downside, Amazon’s revenue figure came in weaker than expected at $56.6 billion (versus the consensus estimates of $57.10 billion). The revenue miss can be explained, in part, by weaker performances in the company’s cloud segment. For the period, Amazon Web Services generated revenues of $6.68 billion (against expectations of $6.71 billion). But while these misses were slightly below the market’s expectations, it is difficult to see how these figures rationally equate to the 10% sell-off in the stock which was witnessed following the release.

A similar story was recently seen with respect to Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) which makes up a total of 8.72% of the ETF when its Class A and Class C shares are combined. For the third quarter, Alphabet surpassed expectations in its bottom line figures, showing earnings of $13.06 per share. This beat analyst estimates of $10.42 by a wide margin, but share prices still fell dramatically after the release. On the downside, we did see a slight disappointment in the company’s revenue figure, which came in at $33.7 billion (against expectations of $34.04 billion). The market’s immediate reaction was to sell the stock, and Alphabet's shares dropped by more than 5% following the release.

But is this reaction fully justified based on the company’s third-quarter performance? For the period, Alphabet's revenues figures indicated annualized gains of 21%. Moreover, these figures were negatively impacted by unfavorable moves in the value of the U.S. dollar. Google advertising segments posted an annualized increase of 20% (at $28.95 billion). Additional segments devoted to hardware sales and cloud computing generated revenues of $4.64 billion, which represents an annualized increase of 29%. And while this marks a point of deceleration relative to the 37% growth rate seen during the third quarter of 2017, it hardly seems enough to explain this drastic selling pressure we are seeing in share prices.

Looking ahead, investors should remain focused on the next performance results from Cisco Systems (CSCO). The stock makes up a sizeable 2.62% of the QQQ ETF. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Cisco showed impressive results which included earnings of 70 cents per share (excluding items) on revenues of $12.84 billion. Revenue growth for the full-year period came in at 3%, and annualized growth for the fourth quarter came in at 6%. These numbers put the company on a solid footing to improve on its performances during its next reporting period.

Cisco Systems is scheduled to report earnings again on November 14th. For the fiscal first quarter, the company is expected to show earnings of $0.66 per share. If realized, this would mark an annualized increase of 20%. Of course, these higher profit expectations can open the door to downside disappointments once the actual earnings figures are released. But if Cisco is able to match the market's high expectations, it may be enough to bring the market back to its senses in the realization that the major tech companies are producing solid and sustained growth performances.

If this turns out to be the case, it brings strength to the argument that recent declines in QQQ should be viewed as new buying opportunities. We have seen significant selling pressure in the ETF over the last few weeks, but this activity does not appear to be supported by the fundamental outlook for major holdings within the ETF. Major divergences between perception and reality, however, tend to create some of the best market opportunities for long-term investors. If Cisco Systems is able to reconfirm its upside trend in growth, positive investor reactions could help support valuations in QQQ into the end of the year.

