Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) CEO James Taylor on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 10:00 AM ET

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host for today's call, Stacy Slater. Thank you, you may begin.

Stacy Slater

Thank you, Rod. And thank you all for joining Brixmor's third quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Jim Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Angela Aman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as Mark Horgan, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; and Brian Finnegan, Executive Vice President, Leasing, who will be available for Q&A.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings and actual future results may differ materially. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Also, we will refer today to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Further information regarding our use of these measures and reconciliations of these measures to our GAAP results are available in the earnings release and supplemental disclosure on the Investor Relations portion of our website.

Given the number of participants on the call, we kindly ask that you limit your questions to one or two per person. If you have additional questions regarding the quarter, please re-queue.

At this time, it's my pleasure to introduce Jim Taylor.

James Taylor

Thank you, Stacy, and thank you all for joining our third quarter call. I'm very pleased to report that our team is well ahead of the 2018 plan to deliver value now that we outlined in our Investor Day last December. But importantly, we've not only accelerated the delivery of that value through capital recycling, leasing, reinvestment and balance sheet management, we've also substantially increased the intrinsic value of what we are. Set another way, our progress continues to reduce the appropriate cap rate for Brixmor, while it also sets this off for consistent sustainable growth in 2019 and beyond. Allow me to explain.

Let's start with our investment team. Where year-to-date, we've closed on 780 million of disposition well beyond our regional goal. With that progress, we now expect to close nearly 1 billion of dispositions this year at a weighted average cap rate just below 8%. This is an outstanding achievement in several respects. First, we realized these cap rates for assets that have averaged in the bottom quartile what we earned as it relates to three and five mile population density, average household incomes and most importantly, anchor productivity. Through systematically printing a bottom of our portfolio and exiting 39 non-core market, we have significantly improved both the growth prospects and cap rate of our remaining portfolio.

Secondly, we transacted on an asset-by-asset basis, which we believe drove pricing 5% to 10% higher than what would have been achieved in larger portfolio trades. That effort which is involved over 50 discrete transactions captured an additional 50 million to 75 million of value over what might have resulted in portfolio trades. And even more significantly, the nearly billion we expect to close have raised liquidity at NAV or equity valuations at least 40% higher than our average stock price over the past year. This accelerated disposition activity has enabled us to shift to more of a balance capital recycling stance for 2019 and beyond. I am encouraged by identified opportunities for us to cluster further and as retail nodes where we have a dominant presence. Of course, we will also have the ability to acquire more shares under our repurchase program should out proved more advantageous.

Speaking of capital allocation, during the quarter, we repaid over 500 million of secured debt, greatly enhancing our flexibility to accelerate our reinvestment programs. Our overall debt plus preferred to EBITDA now stands at 6.5 times, which is lower than where half of our shopping center peers stood at the end of 2Q. And importantly, we expect to end this year with no debt maturing until 2021 and more than adequate capital flexibility to fund several years of our value added plan.

On the reinvestment front, we delivered eight projects this quarter for a total investment of 54 million at an incremental return of 9%. These projects delivered included the opening of the shop at Riverhead one of our first town [ph] locations and Hunter's Creek in Orlando, where we opened a new Lucky's Market, transforming attired under invested center into the center of its community with the best-in-class specialty grocer. Allow me to pause on just this quarter's reinvestment progress.

Not only did we generate 5 million of incremental income with the delivery of these projects, we've created over 25 million of incremental value before considering any compression and cap rate on the balance of the in-place NOI that naturally occurs when you improve the center. In the case of Hunter's Creek, we believe our investment drove over 200 basis points of overall cap rate compression. I believe that our opportunity to leverage that kind of value impacted reinvestment surely stands apart within the shopping center sector given our older well located portfolio.

This quarter, we added nine additional projects to our active pipeline comprising 55 million of investment at an incremental return of 10% bringing our total pipeline underway to over $340 million. Importantly, these new projects impact centers with over 100 million of in-place NOI. So we have tremendous embedded upside from cap rate compression on the centers impacted that goes far beyond our incremental investment.

The projects underway now include our redevelopment of new town shopping center, which some of you saw in a recent property tour, where we are adding great tenants like Harvest, State Bar and Turning Point to its center anchored by a very strong regional grocer doing over 900 foot. From a timing perspective, we've accelerated passed our original reinvestment goal set forth at Investor Day, as we now expect to deliver over 220 million of accretive reinvestment through the end of next year.

But I think it's important to note here is that we're creating tremendous value now in our core business of retail, while mitigating leasing and duration risk that occur with ground up projects or the development of other asset classes. And again, we get additional benefit from the balance of the centers impacted, which including our shadow pipeline will be in excess of 35% of our portfolio as they benefit from small shop increases and cap rate compression. Simply put, we're improving the quality of what we owned in making money doing so with very modest risk.

Speaking of value creation, let's look at leasing, where we signed a sector leading 2.2 million square feet of new and renewal leases and cash on cash spreads of 13.4%, which included spreads of 39.7% for new deals. For the first nine months of 2018, we signed a record 68 new anchor deals. This leasing continues to drive our value added reinvestments and as we delivered these new anchor tenants, we're seeing the follow on growth in our small shop lease to occupancy, which grew 110 basis points year-over-year to 85.5%, a record for this company since its IPO in 2013.

Please note that our leasing has also driven an overall growth and portfolio average ABR of 8% in the last two years as we really spaced to better tenants at better rents.

Speaking of anchors, subsequent to quarter end, on October 14, Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. As you will recall, we have been working diligently since joining Brixmor to reduce our Sears exposure by over half through disposition and practically recapturing and releasing these spaces. This team had significant experience in remerchandising and redeveloping former Kmart and Sears boxes and since IPO has completed or astonishing, over 100 of such projects and incremental returns of about 9%. Where we haven't seen opportunities for value creation, we've already sold positioning us to drive very attractive returns on the balance. We've also worked with Sears Kmart on shortening terms and laminating options on several of our remaining locations. So importantly, we can control our fate.

With the filing, we now expect to recapture nine of our eleven remaining locations. We have to leases in our active LOI through each of these nine locations, which are some of the very best of our former Sears Kmart boxes, including Miami Gardens, Naples, Metro Celie and Cincinnati. Our weighted average in-place rent is $5.11 for these boxes and we expected to achieve new rents that are multiple of that on the back fill tenants.

As we've said many times before, rent basis is truly matters and whether you can make money through disruption. While the timing of the Sears Kmart online came a few quarters earlier than we had anticipated, the hard work of our team has put us in a position to capitalize quickly on this opportunity to meaningfully upgrade our centers. I look forward to reporting to you on the remainder of the Kmart repositioned over the coming quarters.

Looking forward, our leasing pipeline continues to be very robot with over 450 deals representing over 51 million of ABR. And deals executed to date, now represent over 44 million of ABR signed but not yet commenced. These executed deals again are what drive the 2019 same store growth expectations that we set forth in our Investor Day. While the earlier than anticipated timing of this year is online, as well as the projected timing of recommencement will likely drive us closer to 3% than 4%. I couldn't be more pleased with how these executed deals provide for visible robust growth through this disruption.

When I joined Brixmor more a little over two years ago, I introduced myself to the team by sharing a list of my quarterlies cultural tenants if you will that have guided me throughout my career. The first and primary tenant is a great real estate matters, a great people matter even more. Over the last two years, unique opportunity to create value of Brixmor has a lot us to assemble one of the best teams in the open air business. And this third quarter of 2018 is the quarter where across all assets of our business, the quality of this team has clearly emerged with record setting leasing, accelerating reinvestment, exceptional capital recycling and prudent balance sheet management. Across the board what we've achieved not only set this up for sustainable growth in 2019 and beyond, each element of our execution I think creates the intrinsic value the well located assets we own. Moving us towards our vision of being the center of the communities we serve.

Angela?

Angela Aman

Thanks Jim, and Good morning. FFO is $0.42 per share in the third quarter and included a $0.07 loss on debt extinguishment, as we repaid over $500 million of longer dated, high cost secured debt, significantly increasing our unencumbered asset base and enhancing our financial and operational flexibility as we continue to execute on the business plan laid out at our Investor Day last December.

Same property NOI growth during the third quarter was 1.2%, driven by 270 basis point contribution from base rents, which represents a significant acceleration from the 150 basis point contribution in the first half of 2018, despite a year-over-year decline in build occupancy. At Investor Day, we underscored our expectation that redevelopment would become a positive contributor to same property growth beginning in the second half of this year and the acceleration we saw in topline performance during the third quarter speaks of that underlying trend. Provision for doubtful accounts and net recoveries were both headwinds to same property NOI growth in the third quarter consistent with the expectation communicated on last quarter's call. Provision for doubtful accounts was impacted by unusually low bad debt expense in the prior period and unfavorable bankruptcy reserves in the current period, while that recoveries were impacted primarily by favorable real estate tax refund activity in the prior period.

On a year-to-date basis, the same property NOI growth was 1.3%, just above the midpoint of our full year guidance range of 1% to 1.5% and we have a firmness range despite the impact of the Sears Kmart and Mattress Firm bankruptcies that were announced in October and could have as much as a 40 basis point impact on annualize base rents in the fourth quarter.

As Jim highlighted in his remarks, we have proactively addressed our Sears Kmart exposure over the last two years, successfully repositioning or disposing of 11 of the 22 locations that were in the portfolio when we joined. At the time of the bankruptcy filing, we had 11 locations remaining, representing approximately 60 basis points of annualized base rent. We're already taken back 6 of the 11 locations representing 80 basis points of GLA and expect that we will take back another 3 representing 40 basis points of GLA by the end of January.

As a result, we currently expect Sears Kmart to distract approximately 40 basis points of same property based rent growth or 50 basis points of same property NOI growth during 2019. In addition, we also expect a detraction about to 20 basis point of base rent growth or 30 basis points of NOI growth related to Mattress Firm, which includes our current expectations for both lease rejections and selective short term rent concession. While this expected that Mattress Firm will pay rejection damages potentially totaling one year of rents, these amounts if received would most likely be treated as lease termination income and excluded from same property NOI.

As Jim indicated earlier, despite these significant headwinds from unusually late in the year bankruptcy activity, we remained confident in our ability to achieve 3% same property NOI growth in 2019. While the Sears Kmart bankruptcy filing will certainly result in more downtime in 2019 than we had originally anticipated. Our forward planning and execution has put us in a position to minimize the potential impact from these closures with rent commencement on backfill tenants expected to begin as early as the fourth quarter of 2019. In fact Greenville comments the first of these 11 locations to be successfully addressed with added to that active anchor repositioning pipeline this quarter as leases have already been executed with Marshalls, Five Below and Hobby Lobby.

This further demonstrate the effective and efficient manner with which our leasing teams have approached bankruptcy impacted space over the last two years, consistently setting the pace with the industry as it relates to bringing rent back online following retailer disruption as many of you have noted.

We have plundered our 2018 FFO guidance range to reflect our elevated disposition expectations and we have further adjusted guidance to reflect the $0.07 loss on debt extinguishment recognized during the third quarter. Please note that the revised guidance does not assume additional loss on debt extinguishment in the fourth quarter, although as Jim mentioned earlier, we are currently evaluating the repayment of additional fixture debt before year end.

Last night we also announced a 1.8% per share dividend increase, demonstrating both our commitment to providing growing income to shareholders and our commitment to prudently funding our growing value accretive reinvestment pipeline. As a result of share repurchase activity in 2018, we expect the total growth distributions in 2019 will be flat to slightly down, despite an attractive per share increase to investors. And we will continue to demonstrate one of the lowest FFO payout ratios in the open air sector.

Accretive change at Brixmor since May of 2016 has been extraordinary. We have sold over 15% of the portfolio we inherited and we have or will soon have value accretive reinvestment activities underway at 35% of the remaining portfolio. These value accretive investments are not only enhancing the company's short term and long term growth rates, but they're fundamentally improving the underlying quality and residual value of the Company's unlevered cash At the same time, we have also substantially improved Company's balance sheet by significantly extending duration, expanding our unencumbered asset base and lowering leverage which currently stays at 6.5 times, all well maintaining over a $1 dollars of available liquidity. As a result, we are well positioned to capitalize on this current period of disruption as we execute on our balanced and self-funded business plans to continue to create meaningful value for shareholders.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Todd Thomas with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Todd Thomas

Hi. Thanks. Good morning. First question, in terms of the disposition activity and the much higher pace than expected in 2018, can you just provide some guideposts around what you might be thinking for 2019 and some additional insights around your comments at 2019 would be relatively more balanced from an investment standpoint?

James Taylor

Yeah. Thanks, Todd. I appreciate the question. As Angela alluded to, we've now sold over 15% of that portfolio, which enabled us to get after some of the non-core markets and some of the more troubled assets that didn't fit with our strategy going forward. Because we were able to exceed significant maybe expected volume for 2018, it sets us up in 2019 for a much lower level of overall transaction activity one and two to be much more balanced. By that I mean what we're selling, we're reinvesting either in additional acquisitions or as I alluded to share repurchases. And of course, we continue to find great redevelopment opportunities that high single-digit, low double-digit incremental returns which we think not only create incremental value but as we said multiple times, significantly improves the intrinsic value of the centers that are impacted.

And it's particularly exciting this quarter to see that all coming together, whether it's in the volume of leasing that we done, the amount of redevelopment that we're actually delivering now, we're not asking you to wait. In fact, if you look at the total volume that we expect to deliver over the next five quarters of $220 million, it's roughly two thirds of what we have underway. And again every quarter, you'll see more projects move from the shadow pipeline into the active.

So it's kind of a great position to be - to have that be self-funded and to take this disruption that's occurring whether it's Kmart or Mattress Firm or others and we do expect others to similarly struggle over the coming year or so. I've put this in a great position to make our assets better. So longwinded answer I apologize, but I want you to understand how we think about the capital allocation and importantly the significant amount of work that Mark and team got done this year and over 50 separate deals, lot of hard work, well ahead of where we expected to be and valuations much better.

Todd Thomas

Okay. And just the second question, just on the Kmart and Sears opportunity. Can you sort of size up what that opportunity looks like, you mentioned that the nine that you're going to recapture, the in-place rents are $5 or so. Can you just talk about that potential mark-to-market maybe how much capital investment might require to return those spaces and what you're seeing there?

James Taylor

Yeah, I mean it sets up additional accreted reinvestment. And importantly, we sold a locations. If you remember several quarters ago, Todd I said up to 21 or 22 locations that we had, there were some where we didn't see an opportunity to make money. And as I alluded to on our remarks, we've already sold the boxes. So what remains are some of the very doubt locations that we have Miami Gardens, Naples, Cincinnati et cetera and we're excited about the plans to backfill those, we've got active leases or LOIs online and I'll let Brian provide some more color.

Brian Finnegan

Yes. Thank Jim. And Todd, what we've done today has really set us up for the opportunity. As we mentioned, just did in a little further in terms of what we have on these boxes, we've got 85% the GLA for our remaining boxes either leased, at lease or LOI that's two grocers, value apparel retailers, best-in-class fitness operators and some of the retailers that have been thriving in this space and have still have large open device. As Jim mentioned in his remarks, our team has gotten very good demising these boxes and being able to deliver them quickly and execute on these plans. So from a CapEx perspective, we've been delivering a lot of these boxes over the last few years in terms of these, so we don't expect a material uptick in Tis. We expect the TI piece is to be in the $30 square foot range. Obviously there's some landlord work associated with that in terms of dividing the boxes. But in terms of our ability to create value, you look it where these remaining boxes are Metro Philadelphia, Miami, Cincinnati, Central Jersey and the demand that we have already, we feel as though we're in a pretty good position.

And the last thing I'd say is of the six boxes that we're getting back, we expected to get all of them back within the last 12 months. All this does is really accelerate our plans.

Todd Thomas

Okay. Thank you.

Brian Finnegan

Thanks, Todd.

Operator

Our next question is from Christine McElroy with Citi Group. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Katie Mak [ph] on for Christine. So just heading into 2019, feel the side, can you talk about how you are feeling about the level of tenant for our risk even other box tenant out there, they either have potential for bankruptcy or where the businesses are continuing to stuck or they may be other stride?

James Taylor

Thanks, Katie. I think that said it several times over the last few quarters, as we look forward in 2019, we do expect that disruption or that activity to revert to more normal levels. I think what we've seen prior to the Sears and Mattress Firm activity this year has been remarkably low, but that doesn't mean that we're not going to continue as part of this business to see that type of disruptions. So as we look into 2019, we do so with an expectation that there will be additional disruption beyond just Sears and Mattress Firm.

But again, it's really an opportunity for us to get our centers better. If you take these tenants who are doing well where we have good low in-place rents and put in better tenants. And it - really I think it's something unique as an opportunity for us as a company because as we put the capital into these older centers, we're transforming them and we're creating value even in the states that we're not touching, which is a great opportunity for us to move to that vision of being the center of the community we serve. So when you're talking about at tenant who's not doing growth and sales, not really driving traffic to the center, you've got to ask yourself, do you really want that in your center. And if you expect that tenant to sale, what's then your plan to replace it with the use that's more relevant and more vibrant. And as I've been saying for the last couple of years and as we've been demonstrating every quarter in terms of the volume of leasing that we're doing, there's no shortage of tenant demand for our centers. And we demonstrate that every quarter with leasing volumes that stand at the top of our peer group. So we welcome the additional disruption. We thank given all the leasing that we've done. We're set up to outperform through that disruption but also importantly make what we are on better.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you.

James Taylor

You bet.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Derek Johnston with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Derek Johnston

Good morning. It looks like you have about $40 million of ABR that signed but not yet commenced. Over what period should we expect to see this come online and when I look in terms of the small shop component of that, is a majority coming in centers that are being redeveloped or was it just underutilized or vacant space in existing centers?

Angela Aman

Yeah, thanks Derek. About 30 million of the 44 million should be online by early June 30 of next year with the remainder coming in the second half of 2019. Across the board I would say, it's the mix obviously between normal course leasing activity and redevelopment activity. As the amount we have invested in the value enhancing, redevelopment pipeline continue to grow. We would expect that number on a forward look basis to continue to increase based on a higher contribution going forward from redevelopment.

James Taylor

Yeah and importantly, Derek that I really appreciate the question because when you dig into what we have in our reinvestment pipeline the small shop occupancy there intentionally lags our portfolio average, because as we deliver that new anchor we are holding some of that space back to lease off the strength of the new anchor. And in fact, once that new anchors is put in, we're seeing increases in those centers of 700 to 900 basis points of small shop occupancy and importantly not only occupancy but better tenant, higher quality tenant as we transform those centers. And that's beginning we've seen in that small shop lease performance that you're seeing which is up 110 basis points year-over-year. We'll face a little bit of a headwind next quarters, we got some of the Mattress Firm boxes, if I can guarantee you, we will backfill them very quickly.

Derek Johnston

Great and just switching gears. Any notable trends now that more grocers are expanding delivery and curbside pickup options given that you have a lot of heavily grocery anchored centers. Can you just comment on traction you might be seeing with omni-channel efforts with any your retailers?

James Taylor

Absolutely. We've been partnering with Kroger and Publix and many of our other large grocery tenants as they roll out plans to better serve the customer through multiple channels, which include curbside pickup with very little investment on our part in terms of restricting, resigning the parking lot, providing additional lighting et cetera, investing capital alongside them and their stores for additional rent. There are many ways that we're capitalizing on it.

But importantly, these great low run grocers are finding ways to continue to evolve and adopt, including better use of technology which is something that I think you'll see more of over the coming couple of years where not only well customers be able to pick up and order online, but as other things will allow the experience in the store to be much more efficient. So I think it's the physical store is incredible competitive advantage in the slow margin business. And I think that well-run grocers are figuring out how to capitalize on some of these changes to better serve their customers.

Brian Finnegan

Yeah, and I would just add. Of course, they have our Kroger stores now have click list. And for us, it's creating additional trips. As Jim mentioned, it's another way to connect with the consumer and it's very little investment. So we have been working with all of our major grocers in this initiatives that they have.

Derek Johnston

Excellent. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Karin Ford with MUFG Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Karin Ford

Hi. Good morning. I think Jim you said in your opening remarks that dispositions this year going to be a $1 billion and an 8 cap rate, that 8 number seems a little higher than what we had talked about on previous calls. Just wanted to get your thoughts on whether cap rate has moved, was it just a different mix that he sold and why that number is a little higher?

James Taylor

Yeah, we're still a little under 8, but as we moved into the balance of the pipeline this year, we're selling some of the tougher assets. It's really a mix issue. We've been pleased that cap rates have held in pretty well and in fact a lot of it's being driven by the availability of debt financing, where we've seen spreads compress. So with that - it was really part of what informed our decision Karin to accelerate what we were going to get done this year. We saw liquidity there, we saw strong financing markets. If there was one thing I worried about going into 2018, it was whether that quality would be there. But in addition to good new track of debt financing, we're seeing a lot of capital being raised for investments in these community anchored center. So we haven't seen a diminishing in cap rates for us as we've moved into the balance of our execution this year, it's really been more mix.

Karin Ford

Great, thanks. My second question is just on the next step in the debt pay down plan. You mentioned you might repay some more secured debt here before the end of the year. Can you talk about what rate the next tranche is there and would you also plan to continue to pay down on the term loan side alongside it like you did this quarter?

Angela Aman

Yeah. Thanks, Karin. If we do layout sort of tranche by tranche, what that looks like in the supplemental, we'll see that for really all that remaining secured debt is that a rate added just a little bit above 6% in terms of the stated interest rate. So the GAAP interest rate I would note is a little bit below that probably 5 and 3 quarters or so. But it's pretty consistent across tranches. You know to extent how much debt we end up paying off, how much of a secured debt we end up paying off in the fourth quarter will depend a lot on sort of disposition magnitude as well as the timing of disposition activity in the fourth quarter which is why we haven't sort of embedded that necessarily into the guidance range, but certainly continuing to evaluate it. On the term loan, I would expect at this point that the term loan likely gets refinanced in the term loan market.

Karin Ford

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Wes Golladay with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Wes Golladay

Hey, good morning to everyone. Going back to disposition, you mentioned selling some of the tougher assets towards the end of the year, how many I guess non-core asset spreads as percentage of NOI remained in the portfolio?

James Taylor

It's pretty low. I can't give you an exact percentage, but we got rid of a lot of the ones that we saw limited growth prospects for - that were too far in terms of our other assets. Well frankly as we looked at anchor productivity, productivity that we thought signaled flat to declining ABRs. We still and always will have assets over the coming years that we look at that hold IRR and say that's below our cost to capital and we will have the flexibility on a more balanced phases given all the work that we've done this year to sell those assets is the right point in time.

There are some assets that will continue to lease and then sell. We're seeing good leasing momentum. And I think that's an important thing to note that when you see the improvement in our statistics as it relates to occupancy et cetera that's not being driven by our disposition activity. In fact, what we've disposed of is slightly more occupied year-to-date and that's quite intentional, because we are in an environment where you're not getting value for vacant space. So as towards our investors' capital, we're very focused on that. But as a percentage of our overall NOI, it's pretty modest now having sold about 15% of the portfolio.

Wes Golladay

Okay. Thank you for all the details there. Now looking at the Sears bankruptcy, I know lot of landlords have prepared for, how is the mindset of the retailers change, is there something they've been waiting for, do you get the sense they may accelerate their opening plans?

James Taylor

I don't think it necessarily changes from a retailer mindset. Look the retailers that are thriving in this market and we continue to do a lot of business with whether those are specially grocers, whether those are operators like Marshall and Ross who we signed leases with this quarter 3, 5 billows that we did this quarter. Those retailers continue to have strong opens of eyes. And if anything the fact that landlords like us and we've done a great job of it, have been able to execute on demising these boxes, working with specific prototypes, working with frontage and all the things it takes to optimize box up for three retailers and have been doing it consistently and delivering to these retailers over the past few years. I think gives us a leg up in terms of our ability to retrofit that they bring them back online with their operators. So I don't necessarily think it changes their plans from an opening perspective, but they now see in terms of their ability to execute and go and operate out of the spaces, so I think its additional opportunity there.

Wes Golladay

All right. That's all for me. Thank you.

James Taylor

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Jeff Donnelly with Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Donnelly

Hi. Good morning, folks. Jim, I guess based on Angela's comments that sounds like the bankruptcies you guys discussed are taken by 80 basis points of your 2019 NOI growth potential and pushing you towards the lower end of that 3% to 4% NOI growth plan. I guess the first question is, do you believe NOI for next year could ultimately come in at something in the mid to high 2% range or you still confident you're kind of within that original range? And maybe the follow-up, all of equal, do you think the releasing of the anchor spots in 2019 combined with the redevelopment seeds you've been planting position the company for NOI growth in 2020 that could theoretically actually top to 3% to 4% you're anticipating because of the easy comp year you're going to have in 2019?

James Taylor

I do think it additions us more robust growth in 2020 Jeff. And as it relates to the range, we obviously were conservative as we were setting out 2019, that 80 basis points the impact really does move to the low end of the range, but we don't feel confident that will achieve that. Really based in part as I mentioned in my remarks, on all of the signs but not yet commenced leases that we have will be a critical factor next year Jeff to that point is the timing of rank commencements. So every day that we beat the timing and rank commencements next year is worth about 180,000. So it kind of gives a sense of how much is coming on board as well as to the later part of your question, how does stop for 2020. And again, we're also seeing and I'm very grateful that we're seeing good, small shop follow-on growth where we're impacting these anchors and that continues with much better tenants, better credit, better rent, local anchors things that really drive traffic to the center and make it more relevant to the community and serves. So longwinded answer, I apologize, but we still feel confident in the low end of the range and do believe that it sets us up for better growth in 2020.

Jeff Donnelly

And just a follow-up is, there's certainly a lot of dynamics out there that are pushing construction costs both labor as well as the materials themselves. But rent growth when you think about asking rents and markets, I think the view and correct me if I'm wrong is that asking rent growth has been maybe a little more tepid in the last 12 to 24 months. I'm just curious if you feel like that's maybe setting you up to rethink or change the scope of some of the bigger redevelopment project you guys have been contemplating like Mall 153rd or some of these other projects that are hanging out there just because maybe they won't pencil quite the same as you might have hoped?

James Taylor

Yeah, it's a great question. Interestingly Jeff and our assets in particular, we've have huge embedded upside opportunity in rents, almost regardless of what happens to the AVR trends in a particular market including North Dade in Miami, including Western Hill outside the Cincinnati. It gives us a real opportunity because basis matters to our performance we put capital to work. Construction cost had an impact but that impact is typically been less than 75 basis points on what expected returns for the projects are. So maybe instead of doing a 10 and a half, we're doing a 9.75 type return. And we've been seeing some of that. But again it's really the rents that driving the equation.

The other interesting thing Jeff is that in a lot of our markets, we did not see a rental rate inflation that you saw on some of the top five markets. And that rental rate inflation significantly outpaced underlying tenant productivity which I think is putting a lot of pressure on folks who have invested recently and high VRs in those markets. We're in those markets too, we have one of the largest portfolios in the Northeast, we have one of the largest portfolios in California, we've little rents. And those little rents give us a lot of flexibility here to create value both incrementally Jeff.

But I think the other point that I just hope I'm getting across here is that when you replace an old Kmart with the sprouts and marshals and in TJ et cetera, you're improving the cap rate, not just on the box, but you're improving the cap rate on the total center. And that's what exciting about this period of time for us is that even with rising construction costs, in fact even in some markets negative AVR, we can create value. And I see that opportunity ahead, it's in our shadow pipeline. And we talk about our shadow pipeline, but the one thing you got to know Jeff is we're running really hard on getting those leases signed, getting the construction cost out, so that we can move not into active and in fact we're out achieving our goals in terms of that rates. So I like how we are positioned. I like how we are positioned on a relative basis. And again part of that it starts with where we started and that fundamental truth that rent base is matters in the business if you are going to make money.

Jeff Donnelly

Great. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Haendel St. Juste with Mizuho. Please proceed with your question.

Haendel St. Juste

Hi. Thank you. Good morning. Jim, I'm just curious, I guess how you are thinking about the portfolios long term prospects from here from a same-store NOI and earnings growth basis after selling close to a billion about that since you Investor Day last December. I understand that you making it a bit of a transition earnings basis given the volume of disposition this year and read out still ramping and that same-store has puts and takes. I guess I'm curious what you think the portfolio can generate on the same-store NOI an FFO growth basis on a more steady state basis once all this - all the noise settled down?

James Taylor

I think we're right in line with what we laid out at the Investor Day. And as we go into next year, the ability to deliver that 3% same store growth is really being driven by all the things that we've been doing as you kind of alluded to whether it's a portfolio, recycling, putting our capital into work and reinvestment pipeline. But also Haendel, importantly, all the balance sheet work we've done which give us additional flexibility going forward to self-fund that reinvestment and takes out what should be on a run rate basis 3% to 4% on levered growth and deliver FFO growth of 5% or better.

And so what's been great about this quarter is I think if you dig into any element of what we have laid out, you can see how they are all pointing us forward towards achieving that goal and in some instances bettering that goal. We didn't expect Sears Kmart to happen when it did but we certainly expected it to happen. And we expect other disruption to occur. And again I think we're really in a good position given our low rent basis and track record with these key tenants are the our performance we go forward. You made me think of one other thing and that is that - what's interesting is we all tend to focus on the shopping center, REIT and what one REIT is doing versus the other REIT. One of things you got appreciate is that we actually don't really compete with each other on the ground much. We on probably 10% to 12% of the open air shopping centers. And through this period of disruption, the fact that you have a national platform, the fact that you have proven relationships with these tenants, the fact that you can deliver boxes on time and to prototype and to budget, really matters that these retailers continue to evaluate new store opening plans. And so platforms such as ours, such as the team that has come to gather here, I think our positioned really outperform within the industry as it relates to a business that is going through a lot of disruption.

Haendel St. Juste

Appreciate your thoughts there. Follow-up on capital allocation look like you guys haven't been active here for a couple of quarter on this stock buyback front. Just curious where that stands today, in your minds, would you having after two buybacks and debts and even rising the dividend?

James Taylor

Well, we thought back about 50 million this quarter which I think program to-date is about 90 million of total repurchases, leaving us a little over 300 million of repurchased under the program. It levels today, it looks a lot more attractive than it did last quarter in the 17 range. And so we certainly well look to that the ability to earn that type of equity yield on buying back our stock is quite attractive to us. Importantly, we built the flexibility to do that and also bringing down our debt to EBITDA and importantly funding, prefunding that read out pipeline.

Haendel St. Juste

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Frost with State Street Global Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Frost

Thank you for talking about the debt maturities. I'm just - where do you expect your revolver balances to be a year-end just for modeling purposes?

Angela Aman

Yeah, it's a good question. I know will depend in part on disposition proceeds and as I mentioned earlier the amount of debt. We end up paying down, consistently we have managed with either nothing drawn on the revolver or very little drawn on the revolver. So I would certainly expect that it's in line with where it was at the end of the third quarter just over $100 million or below that level at year-end.

Scott Frost

And you said you are going to refund the term loan in the term loan market, a cost added about 350 million or so remaining based on your previous comments, is that right? And is there a reason why not come to that capital markets and issue senior unsecured?

Angela Aman

Yeah, you're right, there is 350 million left on the term loan. What I would say is that relates to the term loan market relative to the unsecured bond market and that's really not an either or decision or likely to be active in both markets over the next six to twelve months.

Scott Frost

So we should expect to see some senior unsecured issuance in that capital markets in 2019?

Angela Aman

Yeah.

Scott Frost

You can you give us a range?

James Taylor

Well I think what's important is that we will approach the market when it appears conducive for us to do so, but importantly, we don't have to. And I think as we manage our capital going forward, that's really the most important guiding principles that we never put ourselves in the position to have the issue at a particular point in time. With that sad I would expect that's the issue and an index eligible range at some point in 2019.

Scott Frost

Great, thank you very much.

James Taylor

You bet.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Linda Tsai with Barclays. Please proceed with your questions.

James Taylor

Hey Linda.

Linda Tsai

Hi. Over the last two quarters, there's been a 300 basis point spread between leased and billed, for 2019 will the spread increase because of the Sears and Mattress Firm closures, if not and it narrows, how much of the gains can offset dilution from dispositions and refinancing costs from an FFO perspective?

Brian Finnegan

Linda, this is Brain. Just from a lease first built standpoint, I think what it indicates first is that we have got a lot of space back and we also have been able to lease it up very quickly. So typically at this time of year that does tighten a bit with getting the boxes back here in October from Kmart, it will be a little bit wider and expect that to be wider at the beginning of next year and typically that tends to tighten in the third and fourth quarter.

James Taylor

Yeah, one point to highlight just from a big picture example, I'll let Angela there. That $44 million of rent side but not commenced. As Angela mansion, about 30 million of that will commence by the end of the second quarter next year. So that will be reducing that spread, hopefully Brian and team continue to be the most productive team in the business and we're leasing additional states which take that leased occupancy higher. We certainly expect that to happen. And then as you mentioned, the take it as whatever you know build vacancy we get back as a result of Sears Kmart which Angela on an occupancy standpoint is pretty meaningful.

Angela Aman

Right 120 basis points by the end of the first quarter. And as I think about trajectory you know as it relates to the same property NOI and obviously the associated FFO impact in 2019, you should expect to see that back end weighting again based on the timing of Sears Kmart Mattress Firm. And we talked about the situation such as these were certainly embedded in that 3% to 4% range we communicated, I think that's last year, the timing with which those are happening during the year has a more significant impact on 2019 than we might have originally expected. You should expect to see a back end weighted, but again feel confident in that 3% range for next year.

Linda Tsai

Thanks. And then Mark, you made some comments earlier about how the teams got on good at the demising the box and delivering them sooner. Can you just talk a little bit more about what's driving that process?

Brian Finnegan

This is Brian. I think it's back to our experience of these and really highlighting what Jim mentioned. We have a national platform and we've been able to deliver to prototype. And as our team on the operations side as in developing relationships with the retailers operations team, we've gotten very good at delivering flexible formats right, understanding that they can live within a certain type of tranche working with loading docks. Sometimes on a box like this, you have one loading dock and you got to split those up for a few different tenets. And so as we've done a number of these over the years like Ann Arbor, Michigan where we put two TJX concepts in with CRA Trading Post and Home Goods added, we've been able work with those retailers to deliver to us close to prototype while working in what is an irregular box. And we think that experience going forward will allow us too deliberately to bring these boxes online a lot faster.

Linda Tsai

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions. At this time, I like to turn the call back to Stacy Slater for closing comment.

Stacy Slater

Thanks everyone for joining us. We look forward to seeing many of you next week.

James Taylor

Thank you.

