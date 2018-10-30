When I last wrote about machine learning supplier Cognex (CGNX) in May, the stock held the $45 level. By August, a bullish quarterly earnings report sent the stock close to $60. This time, in light of the U.S. trade war with China and steady interest rate hikes, CGNX stock lost a quarter of its value, settling at around $41.50. With mixed third-quarter earnings and warnings over weakness in China, is Cognex a buy?

Cognex reported third quarter earnings of $0.39 a share as the company faced tougher year-on-year comparisons. Revenue fell 12.7% to $232.22 million. The company benefited from strong demand from the consumer electronics space. This time, that lift was absent. The company said the automotive market did well in the quarter and believes that growth in this space is sustainable at 10%, at a minimum. Conversely, weakness in China started in August and continued in September and October. Coincidentally, CGNX stock fell steadily in that time, so investors anticipated the China headwind would hurt results.

The strong automotive and weak business in China echoes that of STMicroelectronics (STM). The broad-line semiconductor, which is down around 45% from yearly highs, also said the ADAS market will do well, offset by slowing market conditions in China. Investors could speculate on either STM or CGNX stock, betting that the U.S. lifts its tariffs and resuming talks with the trading giant. Yet that scenario is both unpredictable and probably unlikely. Investors may only act on what's known and discount the stock for the uncertainties.

Cognex’s Moat

Cognex trades at P/E levels twice that of the typical value stock. NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), which is pivoting its business toward automotive, trades at 9 times forward P/E that's three-folds lower than that of Cognex. Yet Cognex has a strong moat and faces minimal pricing pressure in its area of expertise. Customers are demanding more automation solutions and Cognex is the only supplier of machine vision with artificial intelligence. As such, it's not subjected to pricing pressures from competitors.

Cognex grew revenues by 10% sequentially while operating margin expanded to 34%. Even after raising its R&D spend, the returns from that investment paid off at a faster pace. Gross margin of 75% is equally impressive because it did not fall due to weaker consumer electronics and a slowdown in China.

After hours, Cognex stock fell 10% because investors looked at the EPS drop, from $0.57 last year to $0.45. Further, Q4 guidance factors in ongoing weakness in the Asian region. To take advantage of the weak share price, management authorized a new $200 million share buyback. Adding a previously unfinished buyback will net $253 million in share repurchases.

Valuation

If the business grows at 10%, excluding smartphone OLED, should investors pay 24 times for CGNX stock? From some of finbox.io's fair value models, the stock is overvalued if looking at PEG and P/E alone. Looking at Cognex over 10 years would suggest the stock deserves a higher stock price. At a discount range of between 10% – 11%, Cognex could probably trade in the high $40s. Readers interested in inputting their own growth assumptions may click on the link to generate another fair value.

Source: finbox.io

Takeaway

Cognex is a strong player in the crowded automotive sector. It has a clear view of the growth prospects of this market for at least the next three years. And it's investing in the future by raising its research and development budget, hiring staff and widening both its moat and its addressable market.

The company’s reasonable valuation makes this stock a compelling do-it-yourself stock idea for marketplace subscribers. Cognex was added to the top-DIY list at the time of writing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.