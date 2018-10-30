Cara Therapeutics: Switch To Calls

Given that these shares are options on that pipeline, why own the shares at all? Why not acknowledge what these are (options) and buy directly in the options market?

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Cara Therapeutics (CARA) are up about 45%, and I think now would be a good time for investors to take the money and run. Because this company has many of the characteristics of a lottery ticket, I think it makes much more sense to maintain exposure to it via call options. These give investors most of the upside of shares, while risking far less capital.

Background

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company that specializes in developing new chemical entities designed to alleviate chronic pain and pruritus. The company does this by targeting the body’s peripheral nervous system. In addition to the company’s most advanced product candidate, I.V. CR845, the company is developing a treatment for pruritus, an opioid analgesic that is an alternative to morphine, and an oral version of CR845. The following represents the pipeline at the firm quite well in my view. It demonstrates that there is a great deal about this company that is compelling, and that if these treatments gain commercial traction, they will be game changers, both for investors and for chronic pain and pruritus sufferers:

Source: Cara Presentation, July 2018

Financial Snapshot

The pipeline represents a potentially profitable future. The financial history here, though, suggests a relatively unspectacular financial past. Revenue has been spotty, obviously, and the company has seen operating financial losses for the past several years. In addition, the share count has increased dramatically at a CAGR of ~46% since 2013. Finally, in spite of the revenue increase in the first half of this year, the net loss expanded by about $2.4 million. In short, one would buy this business only for its future, as the past has been chequered at best.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

A chequered past does not necessarily disqualify a business, though. It’s possible that a company can be troubled, but still be an excellent investment if the price is right. In other words, if a company is losing $60 million a year as this one is, but the market is pricing it as though it’s losing $120 million, it may still be a great investment based on the financials alone. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. The market is pricing this stock for perfection, as demonstrated by the fact that the shares currently trade at a price to free cash flow of a little over 1,400 times. That is the definition of optimism in my view.

Source: Gurufocus

Options To The Rescue

To sum up so far, we have a company that is doing some amazing research, and has a great pipeline to show for that research. As of yet, though, it has not turned a profit. The market seems to be patient, though, as evidenced by the valuation and the past twelve-month return on the stock. Thus, it could be said that my concerns about valuation and lack of profitability aren’t relevant in this case. If that’s so, I’d still recommend a safer way to “play” this investment: call options.

If an investor sells their shares and replaces them with calls, they will capture most of the upside here at far less risk. I think this strategy is even more compelling in light of the fact that there’s no dividend being given up with a switch to a calls strategy. As of this writing, the shares closed at $17.51 and the May call with a strike of 20 is being asked at 3.10. So, for 18% of the capital, the shareholder will gain most of the upside that shareholders will enjoy over the next seven months, at much less risk. So, if shares rise from here, call owners will benefit right alongside shareholders. If shares fall, call owners will lose money, but may lose much less than the shareholders do. I think this represents a beneficial asymmetry for call owners.

Conclusion

I think shares of Cara Therapeutics have many of the characteristics of a lottery ticket. When you buy shares you are not buying book value to speak of, given the ongoing history of losses. You’re buying an option on a potentially profitable future. Given that these shares are options on the pipeline, I think investors would be wise to access that pipeline in as inexpensive a way as possible. I think investors would be wise to take some of the risk capital off the table. Doing so gives them most of any upside here at far less risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.