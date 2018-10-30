Agnico Eagle: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

I recommend accumulating on any weakness especially at or below $34.

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 421,718 Au Oz, down 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

Agnico Eagle reported its 3Q'18 results on October 24, 2018. Revenues were $518.7 million, down 10.6% compared to a year ago and down 6.8% sequentially.

Courtesy: Mining.com - Meadowbank site

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (AEM) is one of my main stocks in the "gold miner" category with Newmont Mining (NEM) and again more recently, Barrick Gold (ABX). I have recently added Goldcorp (GG) after initiating a long-term position at $8.50 that I found attractive after the recent sell-off.

I like the company for its stable mine assets that are performing above targets and are located in a low political risks environment, which is, in my opinion, a crucial element that can be of paramount importance for the financial stability of the miner long term.

Also, Agnico Eagle's growing gold reserve with improving gold grades justify a healthy future production growth that will reach 2.0 million ounces of gold in 2020 from assets already owned with CapEx that will be funded by operating cash flow, allowing free cash flow starting in 2019.

Finally, dividend per share now at 0.44 annually or a yield of 1% and potential increase.

The year 2018 is considered as a transition year for Agnico Eagle as it moves to a much broader platform in its Nunavut.

Thus, Agnico Eagle offers both a limited risk profile and constant results which make the company an ideal candidate for a long-term investment. Therefore, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness. However, it is crucial never to forget that the stock should be traded in relation to the gold price.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

[A]s we look at our operations and our strategy, we see a strategy that continues to be effective in driving growth, in driving value per share and we're really focused now just in the final stages of executing on the growth that we see and Nunavut as well as moving forward on several projects within the pipeline.

Production in 3Q 2018 - The raw numbers

1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 483.6 510.1 508.8 482.9 490.5 537.6 610.9 499.2 547.5 549.9 580.0 565.3 578.4 556.3 518.7 28.7 10.1 1.3 −15.5 27.8 19.0 49.4 62.7 76.0 61.9 71.0 35.1 44.9 5.0 17.0 212.3 196.5 163.6 194.0 190.6 210.0 269.1 286.6 254.9 218.0 241.6 233.5 225.5 204.2 186.2 5.9% 2.0% 0.3% 0 5.7% 3.5% 8.1% 12.5% 13.9% 11.3% 12.2% 6.2% 7.8% 0.9% 3.3% 0.13 0.05 0.01 −0.08 0.13 0 0.22 0.27 0.33 0 0.30 0.15 0.19 0.02 0.07 143.5 188.4 143.7 140.8 145.7 229.5 282.9 120.6 222.6 184.0 194.1 166.9 207.7 120.1 137.6 82.9 111.5 122.4 133.0 100.7 123.3 125.5 166.6 128.6 192.3 257.0 296.3 186.1 250.2 310.6 60.6 76.8 21.3 7.8 45.0 106.2 157.3 −46.0 94.0 −8.3 −62.9 −129.3 21.6 -130.1 -173.0 0.19 0.21 0.24 0.16 0.23 0.56 0.73 0.64 0.93 1.08 0.99 0.77 0.57 0.79 0.61 1.27 1.20 1.22 1.13 1.08 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.37 1.37 1.38 1.37 1.72 1.72 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 215.7 216.7 217.7 218.5 221.9 225.2 227.7 227.8 229.3 233.5 233.8 231.2 234.6 235.0 235.5

Source: Company filings, Morningstar.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 421,718 Au Oz, down 7.1% from the same quarter last year. As a result of the strong third quarter, Agnico Eagle increased the company full-year production guidance to 1.60 million ounces from 1.58 M Oz previously. According to the Q3 Presentation.

Production guidance increased for 2018 and 2019 - Production guidance is now forecast to be ~1.60Mozs of gold in 2018, compared to previous guidance of 1.58Mozs. Total cash costs per ounce and AISC are expected to be at or slightly below the mid-point of the 2018 guidance range ($625 to $675 per ounce and $890 to $940 per ounce, respectively). Given the positive development progress in Nunavut, 2019 production guidance is now forecast to exceed the mid-point of the current guidance range (1.63 to 1.77 million ounces). The Company will update its 2019 production guidance in February 2019.

M. Boyd said in the conference call:

As a result of that strong Q3, we've increased our 2018 production guidance to be 1.6 million ounces. We're forecasting our total cash cost and are all-in-sustaining to be at or slightly below the midpoint of our guidance range. Also given the positive development progress that we see in Nunavut, particularly at Meliadine, we are now guiding to a number that we expect to exceed the midpoint of the current guidance range.

All-in sustainable cost (AISC) is still reasonable for the industry with an average of $921 per ounce in 2Q'18. However, AISC (by-product basis) is definitely higher this year compared to the average realized in 2017 ($787).

Note: Reserves are improving year after year.

Source: AEM earlier Presentation

Agnico Eagle's primary focus for the next few years is to deliver on the Nunavut expansion plan and bring those assets online in 2019, on schedule, and within budget. Opening up LaRonde mine is also part of the primary focus.

Note: Canadian Malartic had another good quarterly production of 88,602 ounces. Also, at La Ronde, the company achieved commercial production at the Zone 5 and produced 3,823 Oz this quarter, bringing to a total for LaRonde at 92,176 Oz.

2 - Agnico Eagle - Technical Analysis

AEM is forming a characteristic falling wedge pattern with line resistance at $37.50 (I recommend taking some profit off at this level but no more than 15% and assuming you have a profit) and line support at $31.50 (I recommend adding at this level). I see also intermediate support at $33.80 which could be a good starting point for a cautious accumulation depending on the future gold price.

3 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues

Agnico Eagle reported its 3Q'18 results on October 24, 2018. Revenues were $518.7 million, down 10.6% compared to a year ago and down 6.8% sequentially. Weak revenues this quarter is the norm this quarter for most of the gold miners.

Gold price realized was $1,204/Oz during the third quarter and affected negatively revenues.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

Free cash flow was negative again this quarter due to an increase in capital spending. The company had a record FCF of minus $173.0 million this quarter.

The company has been investing a large CapEx in 2017 until now, but this trend is expected to reverse next year with the completion of Nunavut. M. Boyd said in the conference call

I think it's important to note that Q3 of 2018 was our peak quarter from a CapEx perspective, we spent $340 million that's a record in a quarter for us in terms of CapEx, and that starts to fall in Q4 2018. We are expecting to spend about $300 million this current quarter.

The company plans a significant reduction of its CapEx next year.

3 - Net debt

Agnico Eagle has an attractive balance sheet with a low net debt of $1.1 Billion. Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 1.3x now which is excellent. It means that AEM can repay its long-term debt in about a year based on its EBITDA ("TTM") which is $849.5 million.

Agnico Eagle closed the quarter with over $533 million in cash and cash equivalent (Total cash $609.6 million). The company has fully undrawn credit lines of $1.2 billion. Total liquidity is about ~$1.7 billion.

Source: AEM Presentation

4 - Conclusion

I consider Agnico Eagle as a very reliable gold miner with a pristine business profile and a well-defined production growth, which is regarded as attractive from a long-term investment perspective. The company views 2018 as a transition period with a particular focus on its Nunavut project.

Production at Nunavut (a key driver starting 2019) is expected to begin in Q1 2019 (with approximately four to five months of production in 2019). Gold production in 2019 will be between 135k and 190k ounces, with a mid-point of 162,5k ounces.

In 2020, gold production will be between 260k and 270k ounces, with a mid-point of 265k ounces.

Agnico Eagle has an excellent balance sheet with total cash of about $610 million and production is expected to reach 2 million Au Oz by 2020. 2018 is a transition year with Meadowbank in its last production phase and Nunavut/Meliadine expected to produce in Q1'19.

I recommend using this transition period, which is about to end soon, as an excellent opportunity to accumulate the stock at a discount to fair value.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.