Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) CEO Ian Webber Discusses Strategic Combination with Poseidon Containers (Transcript)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Discussion on Strategic Combination with Poseidon Containers Conference Call October 30, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Ian Webber - CEO

George Youroukos - CEO, Poseidon Containers

Stephen O'Hara - Sidoti & Company

Piotr Ossowicz - Ironshield Capital

Peter Levinson - B. Riley FBR

Ian Webber

Thank you very much. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today on the conference call to discuss GSL's strategic combination with Poseidon Containers. This is going to create a market leader with 38 containerships on an asset base but more than $1.2 billion focused on the mid-size and smaller containership segment.

In addition to the announcements of this merger which we made yesterday we also reported results for the third quarter of 2018 which I'll touch on in a moment. However, our focus on today's call will be on the transformational transaction rather than on earnings, how we expect to return to a more normal format next quarter.

With me today on the call is George Lucas, Founder and CEO of Poseidon Containers which to take him today comprises a total of 19 containerships on the two holding companies. George is also Founder of Technomar and ConChart, a Technical Manager and the Commercial Manager respectively which was not part of the merger will become an important partner of ours going forward.

Following our remarks on the strategic benefits of this combination George and I will be happy to take your questions and I'll also be happy to take questions related to the third quarter earnings. As usual the first two slides remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and assumptions and are by their nature inherently uncertain and outside the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to many factors, including those described in the Safe Harbor section of the slide presentation.

We also draw your attention to the risk factor section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which is for 2017 and was filed with the SEC on March 29, 2018. You can obtain this via our Website or via the SEC's. All of our statements are qualified by these and other disclosures in our reports filed with the SEC. We do not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements.

For reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to which we will refer during this call to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to the earnings release that we issued last night, which is also available on our website at www.globalshiplease.com.

So, turning to slide one, I'll briefly review our third quarter earnings. Our 19-vessel fleet performed well during the quarter generating $36 million of revenue and $24 million of EBITDA. In addition to continuing to generate solid and predictable cash flows, we took steps to further diversify our counterparty portfolio and extend our charter coverage.

Specifically, we are pleased to have added Maersk, the world's largest container line of company to our list of top tier counterparties and we extended a charter with CMA CGM, highlighting our continuing strong commercial relationship with them and enabling us to maintain full charter cover for our fleet.

In quarter, we also put in place the $65 million gross credit facility to position the company to make further vessel acquisitions, capitalizing on what we believe to be the favorable supply demand fundamentals from the mid-sized and smaller containership segments.

I'll now clear the main business of today's call. The announcement yesterday is the direct result of our strategic alternative [ph] review and markedly accelerate our stated objective to take advantage of attractive market opportunities to grow our fleets and earnings para for the benefits of our stakeholders.

Turning to slide two, we will review selected transaction terms. This is a stock-based transaction. GSL will remain the parent company and the New York listed entity. On a pro forma basis, the member of shareholders of Poseidon Containers are expected to own approximately 69.5% of the economic interest of the company.

Affiliates of Kelso and Company LP, one of the oldest New York based private equity firms and an 82% owner of Poseidon containers will own approximately 56.4% of the economic interests of the company holding approximately 49.2% of the voting power.

Their ownership is structured via convertible preferred stock, which is convertible into common shares only in limited circumstances and at a fixed ratio. Is perpetual and is not entitled to any preferred dividends other than those that might be payable in due course to common shareholders.

Under the structure, there is no change of control for the GSL notes. Our largest shareholder will sorry - our second largest shareholder will be CMA CGM who as most of you know almost out just over 10 years ago into the public markets and who have been supportive ever since. Incidentally going forward there will be only one class of common shares as the current 7.4 million or so of Class B shares will convert to Class A shares on closing of the transaction.

Please note that the merger agreement has been approved unanimously by a special committee of the board of directors and also by the full board itself a global ship lease. Our shareholder approval is not required, and completion is expected no later than mid-November.

Next on slide three, we'll review the key benefits of this transaction. First, we expect to significantly increase our net asset value and enhance our liquidity with an implied aggregate NAV net asset value of $327 million. A combined charge for adjusted value of the fleet of around $1.2 billion and enterprise value increasing by more than 2.5 times.

Second, the transaction provides GSL with a more modern fleet and significantly enhances its earning power in a recovery charter market. By adding 19 modern vessels 9 of which are latest generation new design, eco, white beam vessels. We've doubled the size of the fleet and reduced the average two-year adjusted age of athletes by three years.

Importantly, we further diversify our accounts parties with top charters and increase our stock market exposure at a time when we believe the market fundamentals are supported. Such market exposure complements the legacy GSL fleet, which has on average 2.4 years of charter cover weighted by two years [ph]. Note, that the aggregate contracted revenue increases to approximately $530 million for the combined fleet.

Third, we reduced GSL leverage on both the charter free and charter attached loan to value basis. Our overall financial leverage will be approximately 67% on a pro forma net debt to charter adjusted value basis. We also had approximately $227 million of equity value to the balance sheet.

The issuance of equity and equity like instruments such as perpetual preferred shares adds dollar for dollar to the permitted transfer basket which you may know is established by the terms of our notes venture and was initially set at $30 million.

This permitted transfer basket governs for example the amount of equity that we can invest in growing the fleet. Note that we can lever acquisitions up to 65% loan to value, so increasing the basket increases our capacity to grow.

While it's no decision has been made to pay a dividend at this time, we will now be able to pay dividends on common stock whereas currently we're not committed to pay such dividends until 2021.

Fourth, today's compelling transaction brings together two complementary leadership teams and creates a more completely integrated platform. Tom Lister and I look forward to joining forces with George and his team. Creating a containership owner with significant corporate and capital market expertise as well as extensive operational and commercial capabilities via George and via Technomar and ConChart.

To this point, over the last 24 years, George separately established Technomar, an industry leading ship management company with a proven track record of a reliable vessel performance and controlling vessel operating costs. And separately at ConChart, a commercial management company with substantial commercial reach. We look forward to benefiting from access to both of these leading organizations.

Finally, we've improved our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and what we believe to be an optimal point in the cycle. With an enhanced and expanded position in the mid-sized and smaller containership segments combined with the strong balance sheet and committed growth capital, the growth facility I mentioned earlier will rollover into the last year or so. We now have the right platform to continue to grow and take advantage of significantly lower asset prices.

Let me now turn the call over to George, who will discuss the strategic rationale and the transaction with the particular emphasis on the combined fleet.

George Youroukos

Thank you, Ian.

Turning to slide four. I'm very excited about the compelling prospects for the combined GSL and look forward to working with Ian, Tom Lister and the rest of the GSL team as well as Tassos Psaropoulos, who will join the team as Chief Financial Officer. To create significant value for all of our stakeholders.

Specifically, with the 38-fleet modern fleet, we are in a strong position to provide leading liners with greater scale and vessel diversity to best meet their exacting needs. Our fixed longer-term contracts provide a solid base, while exposure to rising spot market provide significant upside potential to service stakeholders.

A clear disconnect between supportive long-term supply demand fundamentals such as lower the book for mid-sized and smaller vessels elevated levels of scrapping particularly in 2016 and 2017 continuing decent demand growth in the majority of the old container trades which are served by the mid-sized and smaller fleet. And cyclicality and cyclically lower asset prices represents a highly compelling opportunity to invest in this segment.

At the same time by partnering with the Technomar and ConChart, we're ideally suited to deliver continued reductions in operating costs and benefit from expanded commercial reach thus further enhancing our reputation in the industry.

Slide five illustrates some of the important points Ian made earlier about our highly attractive combined fleet related to its expanded size, improved age profile focus on the mid-sized and smaller containership segments as well as the combined company's contracted cash flows and support market upside potential.

Looking at the list of the diversified top tier counter parties at the bottom right of the slide. You will note that in addition to GSL portfolio of top counter parties, which includes CMA CGM, OOCL and Maersk, the combined pro forma fleet is further diversified that close number of leading charters such as top 10 liners MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and Cosco.

Please note on a TEU basis, the Poseidon containers fleet is 60% comprising of modern new design Eco-widebeam vessels that have been built by us over the years and designed by us and approximately 76% of the fleet have higher refill capacity something that it puts us on the top tier of owners and the world for high refill capacity. Both of these characteristics provide a strong competitive advantage to our fleet.

On slide six, we show more detail of our expanded modernized and diversified fleet highlighting the full pro forma fleet employment profile as well as our ability to provide cash flow visibility. Based on our combined fleets total contracted revenue of $530 million, which also provides a level of predictability and downside protection.

On the bottom part of the chart, we also highlight increased near to mid-term market exposure that we believe position GSL to benefit from support fundamentals in the mid-sized and smaller containership segments in which we operate and enhancing our earnings potential in a recovering market.

Turning to slide seven. We show the combined fleet via asset class and size. Importantly, combining the GSL and Poseidon fleets enhances and expands our concentration in the mid-sized and smaller containership segment in which we believe industry dynamics continue to be more supportive.

As I have said, strong supply and demand fundamentals for these segments are driven by limited order book, elevate scrapping levels in prior years and continued demand growth in the non-mainlane and intermediate trade lanes where the mid-size and smaller split is predominantly deployed.

Also, of note on the left side of the chart, we have broken out the addition of the nine more than new design eco-widebeam vessels that we have built, comprising 35% of the combined fleet TEU capacity. So, one-third of our ships is of the latest design that line of companies has very keen to charter.

Turning to slide eight. Technomar was established 24 years ago by myself to provide a fully integrated management platform. Today, it is among the largest independent Greek ship managers with over 70 vessels under management. Including 173,000 TEU of container capacity. And has undertaken more than 200 new building and secondhand ship transactions.

Our long size ship management, Technomar provides administrative and treasury support, maintaining very close relationship with all the major shipping banks and has proven access to financing on favorite terms. Technomar has a robust business model delivering strong operating performance including high vessel uptime at one of the industry's lowest operating costs, and we're very proud of it. ConChart was established eight years ago to provide commercial management to, amongst others, the Poseidon Container split and has direct access to top tier charters, including the largest liner companies so that to be able to secure the most attractive market opportunities.

Through its agreement with contract GSL will have a dedicated well recognized partner via which will consolidate and expand its commercial footprint.

I will now turn the call back to Ian. Thank you.

Ian Webber

George, many thanks.

Turning to slide nine, I will discuss the significant NAV of this transaction. As the bar graph shows the transaction values at GSL at $100 million or $1.78 and $0.25 per class A common share. This is more than double Friday's closing by price. The pro forma aggregate NAV is approximately $327 million and more than six-fold increase in GSLs approximates $50 million market cap as of last Friday.

Slide 10 demonstrates our significant operating leverage to a market recovery. In the top half of the slide, you can see that we have 41% and 68% of our total available days in the spot market for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Based on this, every $1,000 increase in spot daily rates would result in an increase of $5.7 million and $9.3 million extra cash flow in 2019 and 2020, respectively. As can also be seeing from the bottom table and improvements in fleet wide charter rates would have a further and pronounced impact on our cash flows and EBITDA.

On slide 11, we highlight our success increasing equity value but by more than 6 times as a result of this transformative transaction. I'm strengthening our balance sheet with a reduced loan to value ratio of 67% on the net debt charter adjusted value basis. We intend to achieve further improvements of loan to value as we move forward.

Slide 12, underscores the new leadership team's complementary skill sets. In addition to extensive corporate public and capital markets experience, we gain technical and commercial expertise with the addition of George Youroukos and his team, including the access that we now have to Technomar and ConChart. I will remain as CEO, Tom Lister will serve as Chief Commercial Officer and Tassos Psaropoulos will join our team as the CFO.

Turning to slide 13. We show our majority independent board, which includes three new independent directors and a total of eight board members. The expanded and experienced Board has to be led by George as Executive Chairman and also includes representation from our significant shareholders including Hen Mannix for Kelso, Philippe Lemonnierpe and Alain Wils existing directors for CMA CGM, who's kind of soft into the Marathon back in 2008. The [indiscernible] founder and current Chairman Michael Gross and then the three independent, the new three independent directors Michael, [indiscernible], Alain, Allen Pinter [ph and Meno [ph] are joining the board.

Before opening up the call for questions, on slide 14, I'll provide some closing remarks. The transformative combination with Poseidon Containers has created a larger more integrated containership owner with 38 vessels representing an asset base of approximately $1.2 billion, focused on the mid-size and smaller containership segment. in doubling the size of our fleet, we have latest generation new design, eco-wide beam vessels and reduced the average adjacent fleet by three years.

We've also have lowered our leverage at a complementary commercial and technical management capabilities and strengthened our ability to take advantage of a rising market plus maintaining the benefits of some $530 million of contracted revenue ensuring a level of predictability to our cash flows.

Lastly with the strong balance sheets and committed growth capital we've enhanced our position for capitalizing on low asset prices cyclically low asset prices and creating enduring value of our stakeholders. That concludes our prepared remarks.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Steve O'Hara from Sidoti. Please go ahead.

Stephen O'Hara

Hi, good morning and congratulations on the agreement.

Ian Webber

Thank you.

Stephen O'Hara

I guess just first on the new fleet profile going forward can you just talk about the current market dynamics I know we'd hit kind of a wall in the previous quarter I think it was more seasonal based can you just kind of refresh us on where that is now and then the new fleet with the merger how this new fleet looks versus the 2020 regulations and I mean is it quickly improve the overall profile of the company versus what you had going in?

Ian Webber

Sure, Steve. Thank you. Let me answer the higher-level question and then pass over to George for more detailed comments. Look, our fleet for a long time has been that the markets fundamental is supported with the recovery and asset values and charter rates for the mid-size and smaller sector. That's based on as we've said, on most if not all of our quarterly earnings calls in the last two or three years and a limited supply growth, constraint supply growth and that contraction in 2016-2017 with elevated levels of scrapping and the mid-size of smaller sector, but continuing reasonable demand growth as these ships are deployed in the mid-size and smaller trades, which are less exposed to macroeconomic factors and over supply from new buildings.

And we saw the beginnings of recovery in charter rates, some asset values as the idle fleet dropped and the tension return to the market from the beginning of 2017. Now that's continued for the last 18 months or so and we've been able to capitalize that some of our charter renewals.

You're right, there's been a little dip recently and that's partly seasonality and all the negative sentiment around trade wars and global macro-economic but our fleet is to a great degree insulated from that being mid-size and smaller it's less exposed to the main East-West trade lines which are logically if there is a negative impact from tariffs and trade wars those could be the trade lines that which are most affected.

So, that's a bigger picture if George would like to comment on the combine fleet suitability in the circumstances.

George Youroukos

Yes. Thank you. In fact, Poseidon was created in 2010 which was post the financial crisis and when the charter's requirement has changed the line of company's requirements have changed dramatically. So, we had the ability to build our fleet whether by purchasing secondhand ships or building newbuildings, we had this ability to know what the charters want.

And therefore, all the Poseidon fleet is comparison of shapes that have low fuel consumption some of the ships like the nine ships we build ourselves have a unique eco design, these are the latest designed are consumed very little fuel compared to the existing designs they have almost all of the ships 76% of their fleets.

As I said before, high refill capacity which is something that is in great demand quite rare characteristics in ships today. And therefore, that is our downside protection in a slower market, while at the same time it's our asset in a rising market. So, the double ships that we have, the first ships to be employed the first ship to be chartered because of this characteristic.

And also, these are the ships that get the premiums in a rising market. Our ships combined very well with GSL fleet as most of GSL's fleet comes from CMS CSM or - shell. And because of that these ships have been of superior design because liner companies as you can imagine known exactly what they want.

They design the most commercially interesting ships to say. So, GSL's fleet is not a typical middle fleet that you see around, but it's a high spec fleet being designed by liner company. And therefore, the combination of the two fleets fits very well and creates very strong commercial fleet.

Stephen O'Hara

Okay. And then maybe just the follow-up on growth going forward. I mean it seems like your - obviously you have maybe greater capacity to grow now. And you also have the ability to pay the dividend. I mean given the view that asset values remain pressured. I mean do you have a preference about one of the other or can you do both in conjunctions?

Ian Webber

We think it's important that investors know that our ability to pay a dividend should we choose has been move forward. However, as we maintained quite a while, we think there are compelling investment opportunities to expand the fleet by core improvements in investment in additional tonnage be at single ships or handful of ships or fleets rather in a way that we've expanded the GSL with this acquisition. So, strong preference would be to use our capital our investment capital to continue to grow the business which we think is the appropriate decision to benefit stock and bondholders.

Stephen O'Hara

Okay. And I'm sorry, did you say kind of your capacity pro forma after the merger in terms of growth capital you had the potential was?

Ian Webber

Steve, we have some cash on the balance sheet. We have the balance of the $65 million growth facility we've drawn about $8 million of it. So, we have $57 million of asset available. That's fully accessible to us with the in launch I mean transfer of baskets with the issuance of equity to play for the merger effectively. We increased the size of that basket, let's call it just to use round numbers, it's $200 million. levering that up 65% gives you huge investment capacity.

Stephen O'Hara

Okay. All right, thank you very much. Appreciate it. I'll jump back in queue.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bruce Berkman [ph] from Franklin. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My question has to do with the valuations on the two entities. In the case of the GSL $100 million, how much of that $100 million is the above market committed charter payments going forward?

Ian Webber

I'm not sure I have an immediate answer to that question, I'm afraid.

Unidentified Analyst

What was the methodology for coming up for the $100 million?

Ian Webber

It's for the net asset value of the GSL fleet. So, it's a charter adjusted valuation of the ships less debt I mean it's exactly similar approach that we adopted to valuing the Poseidon containers 19 vessels.

Unidentified Analyst

And how much debt is on the Poseidon balance sheet?

Ian Webber

We haven't actually included that in the presentation, so I would need to reverse on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then the other question I had was as far as this 2020 fuel requirements, what was the - how prepared is the fleet to comply - the combined fleet?

Ian Webber

It's much the same cases as before. Speaking for the GSL fleet and George can comment on the Poseidon fleet. All of our vessels can burn low sulfur fuel which is the most obvious way of complying with the emission control regulations.

We have conducted feasibility studies for fitting scrubbers on our larger vessels and that's kind of consistent with an industry view at least to the two. And that's - it isn't economically viable to fit scrubbers on smaller older tonnage rely on burning low sulfur fuel, but it may be appropriate to put scrubbers on younger larger ships. The jury is still out on that. I don't know whether George would like to add anything.

George Youroukos

Yes, well in our industry our industry is split in two. Some liner companies believe or even some of their fleet that might fit scrubbers to some of their fleet they want. Generally speaking, the liner companies believe that the expense of the scrubbers only makes sense and it's worth being cut in ships that have long haul voyages, so ships are that in excess of 7000, 6500 TEU. That's the view they take. We don't see any liner commerce putting scrubbers on smaller ships.

Now, we have prepared all of our fleet to accept scrubbers if the requirement comes from outsiders. In the container industry, what happens is the charter will come and ask for scrubbers and by providing a longer-term employment maybe three to five years and then the owner will place scrubber on the ship and the charter will begin. So, it's not like what happens in dry bulk or tankage, where the owner has to make a decision and take the risk of installing the scrubber and then wait for 2020 to arrive and see what's the benefits and so on so forth.

For us it's a lot more secure, it's a structural transaction where you place a scrubber on the back of a specific chartered amortized the scrubber. So, we're really ready we have done all our research, we have made - we've gotten the offers and everything.

One important thing though to say is that you know high sulfur fuel will have a differential price differential which people believe in the beginning will be higher than it will reduce. Half of our fleet, it's the new design echo design the new design eco ships which consume substantially less fuel I mean just to give you as an example, our 7000 consume about 20 tons less per day than standard 7000 then old design 7000 or 9000 consume 30 tons less per day.

So, that is giving us go in 2020 a very strong advantage competitive advantage as our ships consume a lot less of the expensive fuel. And that makes our ships the first choice for liner companies. And we see a lot of demand for our ships as we speak.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Piotr Ossowicz

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Can you please give us a bit of a more color on how the capital structure of the combined entity is going to look and how much cash on the balance sheet do you expect on day one and how much secured debts take into accounts existing GSL bond and whatever financing Poseidon has.

Ian Webber

Thank you. We haven't included any of that material pro formas in the presentation, I'm afraid so, it's difficult to respond directly to your question.

Piotr Ossowicz

Is this time that you intend to include at the later stage, because I think that's pretty controlled now?

Ian Webber

it's obviously important, so let's look at a way that we can provide everybody with the same information. There are some restrictions on our ability to disclose information on the call like this as I'm sure you know.

Piotr Ossowicz

Right. Well, I would expect that under the information covenant, under the bonds that it would be - I understand they expect us to see at least something. But can you just at least confirm how much cash the company will have? The combined entity will have after the closing?

Ian Webber

We haven't merged yet. So, it's a bit it's a bit muse, what we've disclosed what our cash is currently as of September it's $94 million or low we've got some amortization of our debt coming up and some interest payments coming up. So, it's potentially got a significant demand on cash on the balance sheet.

Piotr Ossowicz

Right, but if you were to do with pro forma for the September - I realize that there are a lot of moving parts of the working capital and both companies are hopefully earning EBITDA, bank interest but if you were to merge on the pro forma basis for the September 30th, I mean what would be the cash figure? Another way just - because it says how much cash is coming in as a part of the transaction.

Ian Webber

I don't have that information in front of me.

Piotr Ossowicz

But is there additional cash coming in as a part of the transaction?

Ian Webber

Yes, there will be.

Piotr Ossowicz

Okay. And can you please confirm whether there is any secured debts at Poseidon?

Ian Webber

Yes, all vessels are mortgaged through lenders. So, actually if you look at what we've disclosed, I'll remind you that we talk about $780 million transaction value with Poseidon and $227 million of equity, which the different between the two of them is $553 million and that's it.

Piotr Ossowicz

Right. And so, I just want to confirm, because 227, this is the equity value based on the fleet valuation, now I just want to confirm if there is any cash component on top of that, so I believe 227 is normal cash right. This is just your estimate about the value?

Ian Webber

Sure.

Piotr Ossowicz

Okay. And is there any cash components on top of that?

Ian Webber

There will be an amount of cash, but it hasn't really featured in the relative durations [ph].

Piotr Ossowicz

Okay, I understood.

Ian Webber

Big picture, it's not a material factor that Poseidon in payments valuation.

Piotr Ossowicz

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, just congrats on the deal. Just to confirm for some information on Poseidon. Looking for three things just the Poseidon total debt and then the Poseidon LTM revenue and LTM EBITDA if you have that, Thanks.

Ian Webber

Well, I've just given the Poseidon total debt which is 553 basis the transaction NAVs. Sorry, what were the other two questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Just on the Poseidon LTM revenue and LTM EBITDA?

Ian Webber

We've not disclosed that I'm afraid. We need to find a way of getting this information to you.

Unidentified Analyst

It's pretty basic information and we have people from Poseidon on the call that they don't have that?

Ian Webber

It's a question of disclosing it appropriately to the investment community and as I said, we've got something strange about what we can say on an earnings call without putting out a press release.

Unidentified Analyst

It seems like pretty basic information at public call, right?

Ian Webber

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

So, when do you think you'll get that information to us?

Ian Webber

As I said, it's important, I understand that. Let us find a way of getting that information out, so out to you.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi there, guys. Another congratulations on the merger agreement. And high level seems very value accretive, but I would also I thought the request for some more information understanding obviously that you're restricted to some more by the (inaudible) and therefore releasing information for to us some more sensitive.

I just wondered if I could ask a little bit more about the form of the debt that's on Poseidon without going into too much detail whether that was kind of like proves of vessels that were mortgaged whether they are individual loans against individual vessels or whether there is a minibond structure in place, just so we can help understand a little bit about what's coming onto the combined balance sheet, if there's anything you can comment on?

Ian Webber

Yeah. Sure. I am happy to talk in general terms. It's all what you might say traditional bank ship mortgage debt all that structured for today's environment. So, it's half a dozen facilities with two or three or four or five ships in each facility if that helps you.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. I am assuming that's all bank provided respectable loan to values.

Ian Webber

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. Thanks for taking my questions. I don't know if you may answer, but I would be interested in the CapEx of Poseidon which comes from top border or any other information you can give us there and also the maturity profile which is on the best over the next couple of years.

Ian Webber

Okay. We've not got that information in front of us and we'd find a way of providing it to you in terms of debt maturities.

On CapEx, their commitment is as same as ours. It took to the extent of drydockings which some people regard as capital expenditure another way of any other major commitments in the Poseidon fleet.

So, it's much the same as a GSL fleet. Every five years the vessel has to be put through drydocking which is a long-heard capital or cash, a million, maybe a little bit lower in aggregates including the effect of our five.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Just to revert back to my question about the valuation methodology. Ian, I hope you can include that in whatever information package you're able to present later on.

Ian Webber

Yeah. We'll make a note.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

When you guys look at the - on a cash flow basis, when you put the two companies together, I mean is it leveraging or deleveraging on a debt to EBITDA basis. So, you solicit a more 552 million of debt on Poseidon, we know how much debts on GSL, but what - I mean can you just give us a sense to directionality?

Ian Webber

Let's make a note of that one as well and put it down on the list. It would be wrong for me to give you a long [ph] answer.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking this follow-up. I may risk I think another one to the list of follow-ups, but have you given any thoughts to potential synergies between the two companies, essentially combining to fairly similar businesses in terms of size and the rules obviously Poseidon, it is newer than GSL, but otherwise at least conceptually how should we think about where the synergies may come from and how should we think about the money we are talking about millions, tens of millions.

Ian Webber

We can't comment on that. And George may want to add, but there are two obvious areas of synergy here.

Firstly, SG&A administrative costs, I mean, we think we're reasonably lean at around $6 million a year. But we think we can compress that by capitalizing on resources in Technomar which is part of the management fee that we've agreed to pay under the shipment contract. So, that's low millions of potential savings.

And then the second area of cost saving is further compression on chip operating costs. We've done a great job we think in compressing costs over the last three or four years. But we were hopeful indeed we expect to be able to further compress ship costs within the GSL fleet through introducing Technomar and its skills.

Again, give our ship cost to the $45 million a year, you're not looking at 10s of millions of dollars in savings but it's all incremental and it's all important.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I realized that the question is a bit premature given that we don't know the capital structure, yes. But obviously the size of the business is gambling, and the quality of the fleet seems to be improving, right. So, this argument that may be GSL was a bit subscale is less severe now. Have you felt about refinancing the existing that's on the combined entity level? I'm not saying now, obviously, but say, 12 to 18 months down the road?

Ian Webber

Yes, I'd say it's always at the back of my mind. We've been focused, frankly, on getting this transaction to this point. But if an opportunity presents itself for refinancing the enlarge businesses balance sheets, either piecemeal or in aggregate. And clearly, we would look at it if it's in the best interests of the business and its shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Peter Levinson

Hi guys. I got go in the previous comments that, I mean with respect, it seems sort of prepared to host this call without giving us any other financial metrics on the combining company.

That being said, I think you were asked specifically whether this was a leveraging or de-leveraging transaction. You deferred the questions that it wouldn't be appropriate to comment. I would point out in the press release. You do say that this reduces leverage. So, can you have, at least confirm that?

Ian Webber

Yeah, sure. It does reduce leverage on both as we've said about charter tax and charter free basis. So, I think the question that I wasn't able to answer was in relation to leverage when you're looking at debt income EBITDA. But if you're looking at an absolute net debt to fair value leverage is definitely reducing.

Peter Levinson

Okay. And you got some sort of relief, covenant relief that enables you to pull forward the ability to pay dividends.

Ian Webber

That is as a result of issuing equity. But the basic rule in our intention is that were unable to pay a dividend until 2021. Unless we raise equity or equity like capital and by virtue of issuing equity as consideration for the merger. We are immediately or once we complete at least, we're increasing our ability to pay dividend on the common.

Peter Levinson

Right. Okay. I mean, hopefully you can appreciate that we've all been waiting for what 6 plus months for the results of this strategic review. You expressly stated at the beginning of this call that it was to focus on the merger and not the earnings and there's been very little focus by which we can gauge the merger. In the stock value that you use is what one spots have been two plus, your is - during the course of this call traded from $40 to $1.04. I would just point that out that it's - you're not doing your owners, your shareholders a service thus far. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. Can you address the governance situation you're creating by having George become Chairman and you've got contracts with two companies he controls?

Ian Webber

Sure. I mean the contracts with Technomar and ConChart have been negotiated on an arm's length basis and disclosed in the 6-K filing that we made late last night. We believe that they are - they stand up very well against an equivalent contract both of the similar nature and our existing say, ship management contracts.

There is not a lot more I can say. They contain the standard terms, they're based on standard industry contracts. They're term level. So, we thought long and hard about it, Obviously, it's a big focus for us and we are very comfortable with where we've ended up with.

Thank you. This concludes our Q&A session. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Ian Webber, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ships Lease for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Ian Webber

Thank you. Thank you for your questions. We will give thoughts to how we can present you with more information. In the meantime, again thank you for listening to us. Thank you.

