Newmont Mining: Key Takeaways From The Third-Quarter 2018 Results

Newmont Mining narrowed its full-year production guidance to between 4.9M Oz and 5.2M Oz, due primarily to recent geotechnical events at the Carlin mine.

Newmont Mining's third-quarter 2018 results missed consensus on quarterly revenue by $40 million, and beat consensus on adjusted earnings by $0.14 per diluted share. Revenues were $1.662 billion, down 11.6%.

Image above: Twin Creeks Mine in Nevada USA

Investment Thesis

Newmont Mining (NEM) is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with class assets and a robust project pipeline. As I indicated in my preceding article, I reiterate the stock as a long-term investment again this quarter. Newmont has been part of my three long-term gold miners "base," including Agnico Eagle (AEM), Barrick Gold (ABX) and recently Goldcorp (GG).

Gold miners are often used as a hedge against inflation/US dollar, and it is the traditional rationale behind why I am keeping a constant gold holding, including stable gold miners like Newmont Mining.

I generally allocate between 8% and 10% of my total portfolio to precious metals - gold, platinum, and palladium mainly - for this exact purpose and it has been rewarding long term.

Unfortunately, the mighty dollar has been firm this year and gold price has weakened significantly and with it the whole gold industry dropped into correction territory. I view this bearish period as an excellent time to add to my gold position and recommend buying on any weakness.

Of course, the critical move is to select suitable gold stocks with limited risks that can prove a viable proxy for gold and present long-term growth potential. Newmont Mining offers undoubtedly this profile that a savvy investor should recognize.

Nancy K. Buese, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Newmont continues to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the gold sector with liquidity of $6 billion and a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.4 times. And we remain well-positioned to execute on our capital priorities, including: maintaining an investment grade credit profile; investing in the next generation of Newmont operations to improve mine life and build a stronger reserve base; and returning cash to shareholders.

Thus, investing in the gold majors such as Newmont Mining makes perfect sense, and even more now, as long as the balance sheet is showing a clear horizon ahead.

NEM data by YCharts

My strategy is not a total guarantee of success for investors, and to profit, it is imperative to apply the right approach by combining a long-term investment goal supported by technical trading. I always recommend trading about 30% of your position based on technical analysis (e.g., RSI, etc.).

The market is highly dynamic, especially the gold sector, which implies an active involvement. Furthermore, Newmont Mining trades in correlation with the gold price, and it is imperative to adopt a strategy tightly related to future gold price.

Newmont Mining: Balance Sheet and Production in 3Q 2018. The raw numbers

Newmont Mining 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.97 1.91 1.56 1.45 1.46 1.67 1.79 1.79 1.66 1.88 1.88 1.94 1.82 1.66 1.73 Net Income in $ Million 183 72 219 −254 52 23 −358 −344 46 177 206 −527 192 292 -145 EBITDA $ Million 786 679 462 190 480 587 626 −396 579 677 649 694 637 633 222 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.3% 3.8% 14.0% 0 3.6% 1.4% 0 0 2.8% 9.4% 11.0% 0 10.6% 38.1% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.37 0.14 0.42 −0.50 0.10 0.04 −0.67 −0.65 0.09 0.33 0.38 −0.98 0.36 0.54 -0.27 Cash from operations in $ Million 625 438 810 272 526 777 850 633 373 526 685 751 263 399 425 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 284 322 283 422 280 283 269 301 180 183 194 309 231 258 274 Free Cash Flow (YChart) in $ Million 341 116 527 −150 246 494 581 332 193 343 491 442 32 141 151 Total Cash $ Billion 2.64 3.34 2.99 2.38 2.49 2.95 2.18 2.81 2.97 3.17 3.05 3.32 3.17 3.18 3.13 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.45 6.38 6.35 5.86 5.70 5.57 5.12 4.62 4.62 4.62 4.05 4.07 4.10 4.06 4.04 Dividend per share in $ 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.025 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.075 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 500 506 530 531 531 533 533 532 533 535 542 538 535 535 535

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

1 - Gold Production details

All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC (by-product) has decreased slightly this quarter to $915 per ounce (AISC co-product was $927 per ounce), but while still a bit high, they are in line compared with the industry average. The company guided $970 per ounce in 2018 (mid-point), and it is well below this number now.

AISC $ per ounce 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Average ABX (By-product) 772 756 804 856 785 795 AEM (By-product) 789 905 889 921 848 870 NEM (By-product) 915 944 957 1002 915 947 GG (By-product) 827 870 810 850 999 871 Average 826 869 865 907 887 871

Source: Created by Fun trading

Gold production was stable this quarter with 1,286k Oz of gold or down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year, but up 10.7% sequentially.

The CEO, Gary J. Goldberg, said in the conference call:

In the third quarter, we produced 1.3 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $927 per ounce, consistent with our planned back half of the year weighting.

Presentation of Newmont Mining production in a few charts:

If we compare production this quarter to 2Q'18, we can see some progress, especially in Carlin mine, Long Canyon, Merian, and Tanami.

Five years' guidance and 2017 Reserves of 68.5M oz.

Source: NEM Presentation

Note: In the third quarter, Newmont Mining narrowed its full-year production guidance to between 4.9M Oz and 5.2M Oz, due primarily to recent geotechnical events at the Carlin mine. Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

In early October, we also experienced a wall slip at our Gold Quarry pit. The detection measures we've put in place identified movement prior to the event, and no one was injured. Mining in this pit is currently suspended, and our teams are working through an assessment of mine plans and next steps to safely restart mining. As a result of these challenges, we lowered Carlin's 2018 production outlook, and now expect the North America region to produce approximately 1.9 million to 2.1 million ounces.

2 - Newmont Revenues

Newmont Mining's third-quarter 2018 results missed consensus on quarterly revenue by $40 million, and beat consensus on adjusted earnings by $0.14 per diluted share. Revenues were $1.662 billion, down 11.6% from a year ago, and down 9.6% sequentially.

Source: NEM Presentation

Gold price realized declined significantly this quarter from the 2Q'18 to $1,201/Oz, and it was a significant drag for revenue.

Recent news:

In late August, Newmont Mining formed an exploration partnership with Evrim Resources for the Cuale project in Mexico and signed an option agreement to earn interest in Lyra Gold's Miranda Gold in Colombia.

3 - Newmont Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is an essential element that should always be evaluated when analyzing a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient and of course positive if the business model can be considered viable. However, in some cases, free cash flow can be negative during a period of high capital expenditures while being recognized as satisfactory (e.g. Agnico Eagle).

NEM's free cash flow is impressive at $766 million on a yearly basis. NEM is a cash machine; I am glad to see that FCF increased by $10 million sequentially.

The company decided to increase dividends last year by 50% to now $0.14 per quarter or $0.56 annually which is still very conservative. Dividend payout after the rise in 4Q'17 is $300 million annually, which leaves ample room for more dividend increase in 2018 or either share buybacks or debt reduction.

4 - Newmont Net Debt

Newmont Mining's net debt is now $0.91 billion. With liquidity of $6 billion as of September 30, 2018, with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 0.42x, the company is showing an excellent position.

As a reminder, NEM repaid $580 million in gross debt in 2017. NEM has no debt maturities due until the fourth quarter of 2019.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Newmont Mining is showing a very impressive balance sheet with $3.2 billion cash on hand, a leverage ratio of 0.42x net debt-to-EBITDA, with a stable credit rating BBB. The company has a worldwide exposure with 42% of the production in North America and 31% in Australia which are considered safe locations.

Furthermore, the company offers a stable future outlook by indicating in its recent presentation that it expects a longer-term steady production between 4.6 and 5.1M Oz per year through 2022 (excluding development projects which have yet to be approved).

Finally, the company is paying a 1.9% dividend yield.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that I consider NEM as the perfect long-term profile from an investor's perspective, and I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness.

Technical Analysis

NEM is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $32.25 (I recommend a light selling depending on the price of gold) and line support at $30 (I recommend buying at or below this level). The symmetrical wedge pattern is neutral which means a decisive breakout can happen either on the positive or negative side.

The most critical element will be the future gold price. If gold price continues to drop below $1,200 per ounce, the stock will most probably experience a negative breakout. However, I believe it is not likely and expect the gold price to hold above $1,200 per oz and eventually trade above $1,250 per oz.

