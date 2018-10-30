Service Corporation International (SCI) CEO Thomas Ryan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Debbie Young - Director of Investor Relations

Thomas Ryan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Eric Tanzberger - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

AJ Rice - Credit Suisse

John Ransom - Raymond James

Duncan Brown - Wells Fargo

Debbie Young

Good morning and thanks everyone for joining our call today. I'm Debbie Young, Director of Investor Relations. I'll quickly go over our Safe Harbor language before we begin the prepared remarks about the quarter from Tom and Eric.

The comments made by our management team today will include statements that are not historical and are forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those factors identified in our press release and in our filings with the SEC that are available on our website.

We may also refer to certain non-GAAP measurements such as adjusted EPS, adjusted operating cash flow, and free cash flow. A reconciliation of these measurements to the appropriate measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is provided on our website and also in our press release and 8-K that were filed yesterday.

I'll turn the call over to Tom Ryan, SCI's Chairman and CEO.

Thomas Ryan

Thank you, Debbie and hello everyone and thank you for joining us on the call this morning. Today, I'm going to begin my remarks with a high level overview of the third quarter followed by a more detailed analysis of our funeral and cemetery operations. Then, I'll comment on our outlook for the fourth quarter as well as take a little deeper dive with you regarding the rollout and impact of Beacon, our new customer-facing technology that we've been referring to over the last few quarters. So let's begin with an overview of the quarter.

As you saw on our press release yesterday, adjusted earnings per share grew $0.02 or 6% to $0.35 per share, compared to the same period last year. From a revenue and operating perspective this was a very strong quarter, growing revenues over 6% and operating profit of 11%.

Comparable operations contributed about $0.06 of earnings per share growth as strong cemetery revenue growth was partially offset by higher than inflationary fixed cost increases in both the funeral and cemetery segments. These increases were associated with higher wage and benefit cost as well as an increase in marketing spend.

In addition, our recent acquisitions contributed an additional $0.01 to growth for the quarter. This robust operational improvement of $0.07 was somewhat offset by $0.05 increase in general and administrative expense for the quarter. $0.04 of this general and administrative increase was generated by higher long-term incentive compensation expense associated with three separate years of a performance unit plan whose value is tied to total shareholder return.

We experienced a significant increase as SCI's stock price appreciated over 23% for the quarter, which was more than three times the percentage growth of the S&P 500, moving our relative ranking quite significantly in all three plans.

Additionally, higher interest expense effectively indicated the positive contribution of a lower share count and a slightly lower adjusted tax rate. If we were to exclude the unusual increase in long-term incentive compensation, our earnings per share would have been $0.39 or an 18% improvement over the prior year quarter.

Eric will provide some additional color on our cash flows and provide some details around our robust capital development activities for the quarter and for the nine months ended in this call.

Now, let's talk about how funeral operations performed during the quarter. Comparable funeral revenues increased more than $8 million or approximately 2% compared to the same period last year.

Revenues from our core and non-funeral home businesses were relatively in the third quarter as slight increases in the average revenue per case were effectively offset by slight decreases in comparable volume. Our core revenue per case absorbed a 170 basis point increase in the cremation mix putting downward pressure on the average.

Exclusive of the cremation mix change and currency, the average revenue per case for our customer increased to solid 2%. Recognized preneed revenues grew approximately $5 million or 18% during the quarter. Recall, these are the products sold on a preneed contract which are delivered at the time of sale, primarily representing cremation related merchandize and travel protection membership.

Finally, on the revenue front, other funeral revenue increased $3.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. Included in this amount is an increase of $5.3 million in general agency revenue resulting from higher insurance funded preneed sales production of $18.7 million or 16% over the prior quarter.

As it relates to funeral profit, we experienced a decline in operating profit of approximately $3 million and operating margins decreased a100 basis points, mainly due to an anticipated increase in funeral fixed cost. Similar to last quarter beyond expected inflationary fixed cost increases, we continue to see slightly higher labor cost due to the deliberate ranges removed earlier in the year to keep customer facing employees as well as higher healthcare costs.

In addition, we continue to make investments in marketing and sales lead development both of which are helping to drive growth in our preneed funeral sales production. Speaking of preneed funeral sales production, I'm extremely pleased with our sales teams' performance for this quarter. We grew production an impressive $27 million over the prior year quarter or almost 14%.

Both our core funeral home channel and our non-funeral home channel delivered double digit percentage growth. We continue to see a noticeable increase in production in markets where we have Beacon, our new customer-facing technology rolled out. We believe Beacon is responsible for approximately half of the growth that we're experiencing in the third quarter.

Our sales teams are utilizing this great tool alongside valuable leads generated from website redesign, digital marketing campaigns and search engine optimization results, delivering exceptional preneed funeral sales production growth for our company that we believe will drive enhanced market share in future periods.

Turning to our cemetery operations now, total comparable cemetery revenue were $29 million or about 10% in the third quarter. This was primarily driven by $20 million increase in recognized preneed property revenue as well as higher perpetual care trust fund income of about $9 million.

About half of the trust fund income growth was a result of our new total return strategy which is just the asset allocation of our trust fund by state requiring legislative authorization to a more diversified portfolio mix versus the previous income based approach.

The $20 million of recognized preneed property revenue growth over the prior quarter was both the function of increased cemetery property sales production during the quarter, as well as an increase in revenue recognized of completed construction projects with the sales heard in earlier quarters.

The capital that we deployed towards the development of new cemetery property continues to have great returns for us and our sales team has done excellent job of selling into newly constructed cemetery property projects.

We are happy to report that we returned to mid single digit growth for preneed cemetery sales production for the quarter. We grew over $10 million or about 5.5%. Remember, this production includes property sales that are generally recognized currently as well as merchandize and services sales which are generally differed into backlog in money's replaced into trust accounts.

From a profit perspective, comparable cemetery operating profits grew almost $17 million or 21% and the margins expanded 280 basis points for the quarter. We were able to achieve a 60% incremental margin on our $29 million revenue increase, which is very good.

The incremental effect of the even higher margin trust fund income was partially offset by higher fixed cost from the items we sited in funeral operations; increased wages, our medical cost and increased marketing expense.

Shifting to our outlook for the remainder of the year, our updated annual guidance range from the press release results in a fourth quarter earnings per share range of $0.51to $0.59 per share compared to the $0.50 per share we reported in the fourth quarter of 2017. At the midpoint, this would imply a 10% growth over the prior year quarter.

Well, we're not ready to provide specific guidance on 2019. We believe you could adjust your 2018 base earnings per share slightly higher for the unusual long term compensation expense incurred in the quarter and then apply to 8% to 12% earnings per share growth.

Keep in mind the impact of potentially higher interest rates for our variable rate debt tied to LIBOR as you model 2019. As far as color for the we would expect a slightly challenging funeral revenue result as we will be comparing as a reasonably strong prior year funeral volume due to the early flu season impact in 2017's fourth quarter.

We anticipate a strong cemetery sales production fourth quarter. This should be somewhat muted by a lower recognition rate effect of completed construction revenue as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

On the cost side, we should continue to see slightly higher than inflationary growth for wages, healthcare cost and marketing spend impacting both segments. As many of you already know, our three core strategies are growing our revenues, leveraging our scale and deploying capital to its highest and best use.

I wanted to take a moment to take a deeper dive into a current initiative that is having an impact on our business and our financial result, our customer-facing technology for our sales team Beacon.

Beacon was capital put to its best use that both leverages our scale and grows revenues, truly a drive factor. It's a tablet based pre-arrangements tool that guides the consumer through the entire operating sales process.

Beacon is the seamless digitized presentation tool that really brings our product and service offerings to life. The tool enable the customer to make informed decisions with various payment options while automatically generating the insurance application and purchase contract and then accepts credit card payments onsite.

This significantly enhances the productivity of our sales team allowing them to focus more of their time with our client families versus administrative tasks. So why are we so excited about Beacon. Number one, the tool showcases to our customers our entire suite of products and service offerings. Additionally, it's dynamic enough to allow our products and marketing team to add new products and services quicker than what we've been able to do in the past.

Second, Beacon provides our sales leadership with greater insight into the productivity of our sales associates. For example, we can see counselors are spending time with the consumer and better determine where we should focus more of our selling activities and training.

And lastly, we Beacon is a differentiator for us and our industry. This type of technology is what our customers expect in today's technology focused fast paced world and it will help recruit the best and the brightest sales counselors to SCI, a differential advantage versus our competition.

Just to give you a few stats, at the end of the third quarter Beacon was live in 878 funeral locations across 24 states, achieving nearly 60% of our rollout plan for the United States and Canada. We anticipate approximately 95% of all funeral locations to be live at the end of this year.

In markets where Beacon has been introduced, we're experiencing an impressive increase in the number of preneed funeral contracts sold along with a modest improvement in average sale per contract. Additionally, we are in the final stages of developing the preneed cemetery portion of the Beacon application, which we anticipate to roll out to our cemetery sales associates beginning in 2019.

As I close, I think it's worth mentioning that once again we were certified as a great place to work for 2019, which says a lot about how our employees feel about the culture at SCI and their job satisfaction. We could not be more proud of this recognition.

So to summarize, we are pleased with where we are after the first nine months and continue to believe that we're on track to deliver solid results for the full year 2018. I want to again thank our 23,000 associates for their ongoing commitment to the customers we serve and to the success of SCI.

With that I'll turn the call over to Eric.

Eric Tanzberger

Thanks, Tom and good morning everybody. Today as usual, I'm going to provide some color on our cash flow results during the quarter, then I'm going to touch on our outlook for both cash flow and capital deployment and then with discussing our financial position for the remainder of 2018.

But first, I'd like to start with our continued progress on the capital deployment front. And as a reminder our capital deployment philosophy focuses on opportunities that we yield the highest relative returns for our company. We are already off to an outstanding start in terms of delivering value to our shareholders and the third quarter results have further enhanced this progress.

So during the quarter we invested nearly 108 million towards acquisitions, new location builds, dividends and share repurchases. This is an impressive 20% increase of capital deployment over the prior year's quarter's investment of roughly 90 million.

So let's talk about the breakdown of this deployment. We were able to deploy 30 million of capital towards acquisitions and new builds during the quarter. About 20 million of this was for two notable acquisitions, one in the Mid Atlantic area for a combination in funeral and cemetery operation and another was here in Texas for a funeral home.

Remember that acquisitions are our highest and best use of capital as it generally results in after tax cash IR's that meaningfully exceed our cost of capital. We are proud of these acquisitions and most importantly we welcome all of these new associates into the Dignity Memorial and SCI family.

In addition, we are delivering on our strategy of building new funeral homes and we spent nearly $10 million during the quarter. This spend is going to develop our footprint in important markets for example, such as Texas, Florida, California and other states through the construction of new funeral homes and crematory operations. As we look ahead, we remain positive about our acquisition and new build opportunities.

Other deployments during the quarter, dividend payments in the third quarter totaled 31 million, which by the way was an increase of 9% over the prior year of 28 million, really reflects the $0.02 per share dividend increase announced in February earlier this year.

And finally we continue to be opportunistic with our share repurchase program, investing $47 million during the quarter, reflecting the purchase of approximately 1.2 million shares at an average cost of just under $38 per share. We currently have about 181 million shares outstanding and about 195 million of remaining share repurchase authorization at the end of the quarter.

So let's step back and look where we are for the year. We have deployed an impressive $578 million consisting of 209 million on acquisitions and growth opportunities and 369 million being returned to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

So now let's shift to an overview of cash flow, we'll start for the quarter. As you saw in yesterday's press release, we reported adjusted operating cash flow of 137 million, which is below the prior year quarter by about $30 million.

This decline was primarily driven by a $21 million increase in cash taxes paid during the quarter. Keep in mind this is really just a timing issue as we have actually paid approximately $31 million less in recurring cash taxes year-to-date in 2018 versus 2017.

The remaining decrease in cash flows during the quarter relates to decreases in working capital related to our preneed programs. While recognized preneed property revenue increased by an impressive 19.8 million or 15.3%, the majority of these sales are made on an installment basis having the effect of the related cash being received generally over the next three to five years.

Now, I also want to address the $9 million increase in endowment Care Trust fund income over the prior year quarter. We are excited to highlight that. About half of this increase relates to the implementation of the total return asset allocation structure that we have discussed with you and will benefit us going forward as well.

The remaining increase relates to the recognition withdrawal of capital gains related to the normal rebalancing and of our portfolios. Let's talk also about cash taxes again. Year-to-date, we have been able to realize about $15 million of lower taxes due to tax reform.

With another anticipated $5 million benefit to be realized in the fourth quarter of this year which again is in line with our expectations for the full year $20 million positive impact at our company from tax reform.

Also due to ongoing tax planning efforts we now believe our full year cash tax estimate for 2018 could drop slightly below the low end of our previous guidance range which was 85 million to 95 million that we discussed with you last quarter. So I think a better range now is our expectation of about 75 million to 85 million of cash taxes that we expect to pay during the year.

And finally as it relates to cash flow in the quarter, cash interest payments were higher by about $2 million, mainly due to the impact of higher interest rates on our floating rate debt. Looking at maintenance and cemetery development CapEx which combined are the two components that we use in our free cash flow calculation, this is approximately 53 million for the quarter, which was in line with the prior year as well as with our forecast.

So looking forward in terms of cash flow, we're expecting a solid fourth quarter as Tom already mentioned. Thinking about our original guidance for adjusted operating cash flow at the beginning of the year, we're projected 570 million at the midpoint of our guidance. In my remarks to you last quarter, we increased the guidance range by 25 million to a midpoint of 595 million mostly reflecting the efforts of our taxpaying.

This guidance of 575 to 615 that range remains unchanged and the midpoint of 595 represents an increase of a little more than 7% over the prior year adjusted operating cash flow of 554 million. Our expectations for capital spending also remain unchanged at approximately $195 million dollars.

Deducting these recurring CapEx items from our adjusted cash flow from operation expectations calculates to a free cash flow in 2018 ranging from 380 million to 420 million, again reaffirming the midpoint of free cash flow of $400 million. So, on a cash flow front we're very pleased with our ability to continue to generate very robust cash flow, which again allows us to continue our capital deployment program.

So now let me provide a high level overview of our financial position. We finished the quarter with very strong liquidity of $730 million at September 30. This consists of 158 million of total available cash on hand as well as 572 million of availability on our long-term credit facility.

Our leverage which is calculated as net debt to EBITDA in accordance with our credit facility has crept up somewhat so about 3.86 times at the end of the quarter. We expect to manage this down during the fourth quarter as well as into 2019 closer to the midpoint of our target leverage ratio range of 3.5 to 4 times.

We'll also monitor interest rates while evaluating leverage as we close the year out with approximately 35% of our debt currently floating, which has pressured our earnings somewhat as you know during the year.

So lastly in closing, we are proud of our performance year-to-date. We expect to finish with a strong fourth quarter. We believe we're well positioned to continue to strategically execute our capital deployment plans as we move forward focusing on maximizing total shareholder return.

So with that operator that concludes our prepared remarks. We'd like to turn it back over to you to generate the Q&A session.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from Joanna Gajuk from Bank of America.

Joanna Gajuk

Good morning, thanks so much for taking the questions here. So first on the quarter, on I guess the outlook just to - I guess to reframe what you just said in terms of G&A because you kind of talk about the 2019 commentary, but should we assume that for Q4 this year the G&A will come back to call it 30 million range for quarter that we've seen in earlier - first half of the year.

Eric Tanzberger

Yes. So yeah, we do think that - Joanna I think this is more of a onetime event that occurred during the quarter as it relates to the performance unit plans and of course we disclosed out there in the proxy which really resulted from, as Tom mentioned, the differential run in our stock price during the third quarter which is about three times the S&P performance. So that - consider that kind of a onetime event and I think you should consider us going back to kind of the normalized levels which are kind of 30 million to 33 million right now in general agency, G&A expense I should say per quarter, so kind of around that rate for the fourth quarter would be good.

Joanna Gajuk

Great, that makes sense. And on the - on the point of guidance, so I understand for EPS you're now at the range, but still there is the band, so can you flash to us maybe what are the key drivers to get to the higher end versus the lower end?

Thomas Ryan

I think the - Joanna, this is Tom, I think the key driver - the number one key driver is going to be cemetery sales production and particularly around the property portion of that and we feel very confident. As we look to the fourth quarter, we believe we've got the right momentum to deliver on that. The things that are going to be a little bit in our face are we know based upon the timing of construction contracts that we're going to be a little bit backwards compared to prior year as it relates to recognition of constructed projects, but we believe we're going to overcome that and then so with our cemetery sales production, So I think the key number that pushes you towards the top or in the event of you not doing well, push you back towards the bottom.

Joanna Gajuk

Thank you and if I might squeeze a last one, a quick one I guess. On the endowment trust fund strategy changes that benefited this quarter, can you flesh out I guess where you are on that shift or is there a goal in terms of how many of the states will be willing to do that because I know when you introduced this concept, at the Investor Day, you talk about some states might take really long time, so kind of are you on track, is there more opportunity to shift more of these I guess, trust funds to that strategy? Thank you.

Thomas Ryan

Well we're always trying, we continue to lobby. We think the benefit for our company, but most importantly we think it's a benefit for the consumers that will benefit for the long-term maintenance that the trust funds will produce through perpetuity. So that makes it a win-win situation and that's how states are receptive to change in the laws. We've done a significant amount of movement with those states to move it to allow the total return asset allocation. I would characterize it as kind of about half the states are there in terms of the dollars in our trust funds. We did have a major movement in California this year in a positive direction towards that which was approved, but that's not effected Joanna until 2020 year under the law that they passed. So I would think of it as kind of 60% to two thirds having the total return opportunity as you get to 2020, which bodes well. For us we think that's a higher return opportunity to us as you saw in this quarter where we had a good amount of movement half of which was probably related to the total return on asset allocation.

Joanna Gajuk

Great, thank you. I'll go back to the queue. Thanks, so much.

Thomas Ryan

Sure.

The next question comes from Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer.

Scott Schneeberger

Thanks, very much. Good morning. So I'll start out asking on funeral preneed sales growth that was significant second quarter in a row, very large and accelerating, could you discuss kind of compare and contrast how much of that is Beacon versus how much of maybe some of your other initiatives? And then the previous expectation for the year was low to mid single digit growth rate, you clearly have surpassed that. How should we think about that growth rate going forward? Thanks.

Thomas Ryan

Hey, Scott, this is Tom. Thanks for the question. I think again it's always hard to measure, but based upon the markets we're rolled out it's our belief that about half - we have 40% growth in the quarter, about half of that was driven off Beacon markets, which we're going to attribute to Beacon's impact, which is pretty huge, particularly since we're only at 60% of the markets with the target to be at 95% by year end. So that is a big driver and a lot of that I think is - what it does in front of the customer, it also really increases the efficiency of our sales force. They're allowed to spend more time in front of families and less time with administrative tasks and burdens and I think you're seeing a real shit of emphasis if you will to the pre-arranged product because it's easier to do. I can meet my quotas and objectives as it relates to the funeral side of the business quite possibly to the detriment of cemetery, I mean in certain markets. So we're excited about that.

As you think about next year and again we haven't put out any formal guidance and I don't want to put any pressure with Gerry, sitting in the room, but I do think we should particularly in the first half of the year have a really nice comparable, which then should in my opinion settle into that kind of mid single digit growth. So next year again could be mid to high with an emphasis on, I think real execution of the percept for the year as you think about rollout of Beacon. The most exciting point Scott for me is we're going to roll it out to cemetery next year and it could begin at some point to impact our result as you think about sales production growth on the cemetery side of equation which is exciting and particularly exciting to earnings because again when we sell preneed cemetery property, we're generally going to be able to recognize those earnings. We don't get that benefit on the funeral side today. Having said that what's important to us is our families, what's important to us is the long-term future of SCI and having Beacon in our funeral production tool kit is a huge advantage and we see it continue to benefit into 2019.

Scott Schneeberger

Thanks, a few more for me if I could. Acquisitions has been very elevated this year versus your evergreen model, how should we think in fourth quarter and perhaps looking out to next year - how active is the pipeline? Clearly it has been. Is there more to go and any margin implications in the fourth quarter or things to think about from all that you've done this year? Thanks.

Thomas Ryan

Yeah, thanks Scott first on the ones that we've done. We did highlight as you know we got a penny in the quarter from the effective acquisitions and again that's because of the size and the number of acquisitions we've been able to close. So as you think of the fourth quarter, we believe it will have an effect at least that much as you think about the impact on Q4 and obviously that's going to lock over into 2019, so that's a real opportunity for us we believe to deliver. As you think about the pipeline today and talking to John Faulk about this, we're still seeing an active pipeline and feel good about the fourth quarter. Like we said before, your visibility only goes so far, but right now we're continuing to see a pretty robust activity. The difference is probably going to be in the size, the number of deals we're probably are seeing, but we had a very and usually large transaction this year, I don't know if that's repeatable. Having said that I think the activity is good, I think the price discussions are good and so we feel pretty good about putting a significant amount of money to work as it relates to both acquisitions as well as growth opportunities to construct new funeral homes and cemeteries or another market, so we're excited.

Scott Schneeberger

Right, thanks. I'm going to throw one more and then turn it over, but the - it looks like the - on the EPS guidance; it looks like most of the reduction of the high end was affiliated with the incentive comp or related to SCI stock price. And then also you're talking about probably paying less cash taxes this year, you maintained cash from ops guidance and obviously the incentive comp is non-cash. So if your working capital are conservative, help us think why –understand why the - why that guidance did not increase for the year? Thanks.

Thomas Ryan

Yeah, let me - I want to address few things. So I want to make sure if I understand the second piece too. First of all I think the real difference this time is, think about the level of - the way we delivered the earnings those absent the compensation, which I'll touch upon a little more Scott if you let me. And that is, we're doing it through preneed cemetery revenue recognition. So there's two components, one is the preneed sale, which Eric touched upon earlier and said, when we sell cemetery we get all the revenue, but we don't get all the cash, we get cash over a longer period of time. And the same thing on the construction, we may have received a lot of the cash earlier that we're now recognizing with no cash associated with it.

So there's a lot of - there's a real mismatch between - in timing on cash and earnings as it relates to cemetery, so any time you see that move, expect it to look one way or the other. As an example, if our preneed cemetery sales will ever go down, we would look like we're cash selector is really good, which isn't necessarily a healthy thing right, we'd rather have the sale. So that's probably the biggest driver of the cash change and then Eric touched upon a little bit, we have higher interest rates and those are cash interest rates because the variable rate nature of our debt. The one thing I just want to clarify Scott on these plans, just to give people a little more color because I know they're not as apparent as they are to us. So this is a performance unit plan, it's based upon our total shareholders' return related to a competing pool of stock.

So what happens is, think about there's three plans, right because these are three year plans. So one is three years old, two years old year old and we had to accrue every quarter based upon our relative performance and the relative payoff. And we can be paid up to 20% or down to zero depending on that relative rank. We sat at the end of the second quarter for the most part at about a onetime payoff and what happened in the third quarter was that our stock performance was 23% versus the pool of just us call it generally 7%. That was already planned to 200% payoff, which again is good for shareholders. What that did is a normal quarter for all three plans; the accrual will be $3 million if you did it evenly over a time. So for instance in the fourth quarter we might expect 3 million from last year and 3 million from this year.

We never talk about it; it might be half a million or so. What happened to the third quarter is we had accrue of $9 million that lever - maybe it's 10 and it's comparing to last year's, where we actually had a credit of $1 million. So this is a highly unusual mismatch of a slight credit last year versus a huge catch up this year and again I don't know if that holds. Again it could come back and we may get credit in the fourth quarter or first quarter. So we just wanted to point out that we've never seen a difference like this and it all showed in G&A for the agency [ph]. So hopefully that gives you a little better clarity around what's happening with that particular accrual.

Scott Schneeberger

Okay, thanks. I'll turn it over.

Thank you. The next question comes from AJ Rice from Credit Suisse.

AJ Rice

Hi, everybody. First of all I just wanted to go back to the guidance and what it implies for the rest of the year. I think when you - on the second quarter conference call the comment was we think will be toward the upper half of the guidance range that was in place. You've narrowed the range and I guess kept the midpoint at about 181 and you've also now picked this $0.04 that sounds like that's included in guidance, but it's sort of unusual. I guess how should we think about that comment in the second quarter relative today, so you still feel like you're probably in the upper half of your guidance range that you've offered now or is it - in light of the $0.04 is that not as likely?

Thomas Ryan

Yeah, I think - AJ the way that works is - you're right, we did the second quarter call the stock hasn't moved yet. So our opinion was we thought highly likely being at the top end of that range, so let's call it is the middle range of the $1.81 and we had $0.04 we did know differential is going to happen. So maybe another way to say it is, we believe we're on pace in that map to get to $1.85. We now have this - we now are aware of the $0.04, we don't know what's going to happen, we're not changing any opinion about our fourth quarter and so hopefully that guide –again the midpoint is still in $1.81 and for lack of a better term you can feel a lot more sense more as to what - so our expectation really hasn't changed. We still feel good about the fourth quarter. And again I think I try to point out on what we're talking about, when I think about '19, '18 if it is like it is today, it's probably going to have a higher incentive compensation accrual than what we're going to accrue in '19. So as I think about modeling '19 I might take that if you believe the midpoint to $1.81, I might add a few pennies to say I know I'm going to get back a little bit of that unusual accrual. So maybe my starting base is $1.83, 4 or 5. And now, I could say, can I grow it so percent, check the box and what are the factors do I need to think about as you model 2019.

AJ Rice

Okay, alight, that's helpful. And I know you've talked to a little bit about Beacon already, but I guess I'd love to hear you flush out a little more obviously it's accelerated the growth in the cemetery side. What would be - I mean is it reasonable to think it's you - I mean on the accelerated growth on the funeral side, now as you move to cemetery which obviously has sort of near term earnings implications. Do you think some of the dynamics that led to accelerated growth on the funeral side apply on the cemetery side? I know it's a different business in some ways. Is there any way to flush out what it might mean in terms of an accelerating the pace of growth in the cemetery business.

Thomas Ryan

Sure AJ, yeah, first of all we have seen a significant lift on the funeral side and as I think about cemetery and again let's - that may sue me later, so give you Tom's opinion, but again Gerry is in the room here and Bryan Bentley is the first and is powerful to rolling out Beacon. I think I would think this way first of all I'll give you the positive. We believe it's going to have a favorable impact as we go forward on cemetery for sure. The slight differences I would explain it this way, the funeral is a much more homogenous product, it's easier to rollout, there's not as much differentiation as you think about walking through the options cemetery is unique and the variety of options that are out there and how you convey that value of different types of cemetery property in different locations which are uniquely priced and are different. That's a little more complicated.

However as you work through that I think it's my belief that as it comes to large scales it's probably harder to see where you get as much of an impact because the large sale has a lot of activity around that are still going to happen. But as you think about the sale of that are not large sales, the more traditional type sales that are going to look a little more like a funeral, I don't know why you wouldn't have a similar impact as you think about that channel because we're going to become much more efficient and effective at presenting to the client families. It's going Lee it's going to be easier to process these and again I go back to the time it takes for a counselor to sit down and present and have a contract and have a fund and have it collect it is dramatically reduced towards what the old paperwork system used to work. So it's my belief it will be much more productive and it will have an impact particularly on the non-large scale cemetery side.

AJ Rice

Okay and that makes a lot of sense. Just a last question, we've started to get questions obviously with the market volatility of the last month or so about how to think about that relative to your performance and results over time given the exposure of the trust funds. I know you're moving the perpetual care trust fund to sort of a total return and that may be a healthy offset it, but just can you give us a little perspective on how we should think about and how you would think about budgeting given the volatility that seems to be coming back to the market a little bit?

Eric Tanzberger

Sure. I mean, what would obviously affect and you're exactly right AJ. You made a good point, which is ECF, is going to be a little bit isolated because of the total return scenario, which generally under these laws allows you to take out 3% or 4%. Now, over a period of time if those returns are not there then ECF could get affected as well. But what really happened here, you're exactly right on the MST trust which is the merchandise and service trust that support the funeral and the cemetery backlog and those specific contracts that might be invested in those trust funds. Ultimately it's a muted effect that we've said many times before because ultimately the life of the contracts is about 10 years and so any time you have a drop in the market it doesn't immediately come through your EBITDA or your cash flow stream. Think of it as it comes through over a 10 year period, so there for about one tenth of it may come through in year one and that's the muted effect that we've tried to walk people through many times which was indicative of what happened in the '08, '09 scenario. As a very, very general rule all else being equal and this is dangerous sometimes that use this metric, but as the trust funds come off at a 1% cliff from where it's been - where the trajectory has been over a long period of time, any 1% movement off of that trajectory generally turns out to be a $1 million to $1.5 million of EBITDA loss. There's a lot of assumptions in that and a lot of things outside of that have to be equal for that hold up, but generally that gives you a quantitative feel for the muted effect as markets change and the trust portfolio changes.

AJ Rice

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Eric Tanzberger

Welcome.

The next question comes from John ransom from Raymond James.

John Ransom

Good morning AJ stole my question, so I got to go to a clearly inferior question which is on your floating rate debt, Eric, what's a good rule of thumb every 100 bps of short term rates, how much of an effect is that?

Eric Tanzberger

Generally there's about - we have about 650 million on the term loans, we have 400 million on the revolver or call that 1billion. You have about $200 million more in operating pieces that are floating. So think of about - I call it about a third of our debt is floating, so movement can be significant in terms of that, most of that is LIBOR plus 175, it's already moved 20 basis points in the third quarter as you know, it's about 3.8%, now it's about 4%. So 1% movement in that will have 10 million or so of that. And you've kind of seen that this year already as - 2017end of the year about $170 million and if you do the math and trend it out where we are '18 is going to end in kind of 180 million, 182 million somewhere in that interest expense area, so that ratio we just talked about holds true.

John Ransom

So there's no just use thirty day LIBOR, there's no fancy caps or swaps or anything like that?

Eric Tanzberger

That is correct.

John Ransom

Good, that's easy for me. The other question I had is –I know most of the - is the Beac - are the Beacon sales the same kind of mix of 70/30 third party funded versus trust funded preneed sales?

Eric Tanzberger

No, I think a lot of the Beacon sales are trending probably a little more insurance right now. In some of that the function of where you put it, but some of that I think a function of simplifying insurance process.

John Ransom

So you're getting some margin right, you get the commission payment less what you pay yourself guys, so there's a little bit of margin that you capture upfront.

Thomas Ryan

There is John, you're exactly right. Probably 1.5 million bucks in this quarter and that's up and you probably can think about going forward as well.

John Ransom

I'm sorry is that revenue or is that EBITDA?

Thomas Ryan

That's the net. So I think we're up 5.3 million in G&A revenue and if you look at - it's hard measures the associated sales because of the change in the accounting for selling, but I would put it closer to $4 million as the real difference, so probably make a little over $1 million a quarter as you think about the way you're thinking.

John Ransom

And if you're - and on the cemetery side I know you can recognize the plot of land and some of the stuff you deliver, so if you agree you're cemetery preneed $100 next year because of Beacon, approximately how much of that would fall to the bottom one?

Thomas Ryan

Again it probably depends on your property, but if it's property it probably will be somewhere around $650 to $700 of that down dollar.

John Ransom

Okay, so yeah, there is an EBITDA effect and hopefully that kind of offsets some of the interest expense comparison, okay. Alright that's all I have. Thank you.

Thomas Ryan

Thank you, John.

Thank you. The next question comes from Duncan Brown from Wells Fargo.

Duncan Brown

Good morning. I just wanted to go back to the change in the perpetual trust allocation. Obviously you guys saw time on the sort of more standard impact the muted impact of the 1% move on the broader trust fund is that –how should we think about the potential impact for the change in perpetual trust as something that was a nice impact, positive impact this quarter, the market stays we - how should we think about that going forward.

Eric Tanzberger

Well, this quarter was really a function of incremental total return portfolios versus prior year coupled with some capital gains that occurred which is really kind of outside our control Duncan because that's really the professional institutional money managers that we outsource those funds to, but they happen to rebalance some things, create some capital gains and then at some stage that gets distributed to us. So first of all that's what occurred this particular quarter. ECF, each one of the laws and internal care funds is a little bit different, but generally in the total return area, we can call out that 3% to 4% and I think that will essentially continue to move in the positive direction. Ultimately, if you have a string in the market that is declining and there's not positive income therefore a positive return if you will to take out. Ultimately, after a period of time maybe one year, maybe two years, maybe three years, it depends on the state law, you would have to seize upon that out and that - let it settle for a while until it comes back positive and that would have an effect on. We don't have a crystal ball to try to predict that or try to quantify it, but certainly that is a possibility under these sate bars.

Duncan Brown

Okay, so maybe to simplify this for me, so if the market stays weak in Q4, you would still be able to pull out the 3% to 4% it just wouldn't - it would only become an issue over a longer period of time and vary by state, is that the right way to think about it?

Eric Tanzberger

That's correct.

Duncan Brown

And then just lastly - and I should know the answer to this, but on Beacon, can you remind us - this is something you all designed, right, this is not like a sales force that a competitor could go out and also implement it, is that correct?

Eric Tanzberger

That is correct.

Duncan Brown

And to your knowledge is there anything similar to that or any competitors trying to do anything like it or is it unique?

Thomas Ryan

I think it's unique and obviously somebody could try to create something like it. I think what's hard for people to do in order to get bank for your buck, it's going to cost multimillion dollars put in place and I think with our scale it's a great return on investment. A lot of our competitors because of their lack of scale this should be significant capital outlay for them and so I think that's going to prevent I'd say the level that we've instituted.

Duncan Brown

And then I guess just following on maybe on markets where you're not currently at or have any plans to be at, is that something you would consider licensing out or selling or is that not in the plans?

Thomas Ryan

Really not in the plans today, never say never, but I think this is something we want to - it's really about taking care of our client families, enhancing the productivity and the careers of our fellow associates. So that's where we're getting bang for the buck today. One day it may be worth looking to something like that, but not on the plan as we speak.

Duncan Brown

Great, thank you.

Thomas Ryan

Thanks, Duncan.

Thank you. We have no further questions. I would like to turn the call over to SCI management.

Thomas Ryan

Thank you everybody for being on the call today. We appreciate you being here. We look forward to talking to you on our fourth quarter earnings call which I believe is going to be in early February. Thank you so much.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen this concludes today's conference. We thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.