Weather Changes Keep Traders On High Alert - Natural Gas Prices Skewed To The Upside

With natural gas storage near record lows and lower 48 production keeping the market amply supplied, weather-related risks like production freeze-off could send prices materially higher over the winter.

We closed our long DGAZ position today as the weather outlook turned bullish. We are now flipping to bullish biased trading positions over the winter.

A storage report of +51 Bcf would compare with +65 Bcf last year and +62 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +51 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended October 26.

Trading Position

We closed out our DGAZ long position today at $15.72 for a gain of 8.71% over an 11-day holding period.

We closed out our bearish position today because:

ECMWF-EPS 00z shows TDDs increasing by the middle of Nov. ECMWF-EPS long-range turned bullish for the second-half of Nov.

Traders we surveyed also cut short exposure by half over the last two days pushing us to close our bearish position as well.

Going forward now, our trading bias is flipping to the bull side as we believe natural gas prices are skewed to the upside.

Skewed to the upside...

As we said in our earlier articles, we are now changing our bearish bias trading stance over the summer to a bullish biased one over the winter. One of the big factors for the switch is the fact that natural gas storage will be heading into this winter near record lows:

We now have storage forecasts up to 11/23 week and we have storage maxing out at 3.252 Tcf. We have a storage deficit to the five-year average at 547 Bcf by 11/23 week.

This is considerable given that despite supplies being higher than overall weather-adjusted demand right now, the outlook is expected to show storage draws in-line with the five-year average.

But even though the outlook over the winter may be skewed to the upside, April 2019 contracts are trading below $2.7/MMBtu indicating that the market is still very concerned with recent lower 48 production growth:

Source: HFI Research

One caveat for the natural gas bulls going into 2019 is the fact that LNG exports are expected to hit over 8 Bcf/d by year-end 2019:

Source: HFI Research

The higher structural demand increase will help tighten fundamental balances, but it also will likely lead to more weather-related price volatility as total demand relative to storage becomes even tighter.

Conclusion

With natural gas storage finishing near record lows and lower 48 production providing much of the support natural gas needs going forward, weather-related price spikes (up or down) will become more apparent. In the case of a bullish weather outlook (colder than normal) in the Northeast over the winter, potential freeze-offs may adversely impact lower 48 production and result in even higher storage draws. This asymmetry could push prices materially higher and hence our bullish biased trading position over the incoming winter.

