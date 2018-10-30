Colgate Shares Remain Pricey Despite Their Drop

With shares down 23%, it has been a rough year for Colgate-Palmolive (CL). Facing sluggish organic growth and margin pressure, investor unease about the company’s cash flow growth potential has only worsened. These worries are not only focused on CL as the consumer goods sector has more broadly come under pressure this year with companies from Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Kimberly Clark (KMB) among many others sporting underperforming stocks. With shares down so much, investors may be interested in buying shares in CL; however, a look at the underlying fundamentals suggest the stock is still fully valued, given the lack of growth.

In the third quarter, Colgate reported earnings of $0.72, in keeping with consensus, while revenue of $3.85 billion was down 3% year on year and missed expectations by 1%. Organic volumes were down 1.5%, and organic revenue on a constant currency basis fell 0.5% as prices rose 1%. Acquisitions provided an 1.5% boost to volumes, and currency was a 4% headwind. The decline in organic revenue was a disappointment, particularly after Procter & Gamble (PG) was able to report surprisingly strong organic growth of 4%. Colgate generates about 50% of its revenue from emerging markets, and that is where much of the problems lie. Latin America, down 13%, was particularly troubling while inventory destocking was blamed as the reason for the 7.5% decline in China. Management expects the troubles in Brazil that have plagued Latin America to persist while they are hopeful that lower inventories can pave the way to renewed growth in China.

Within developed markets, European volume was up 0.5%, though management expects the pricing environment to remain challenging, which could pressure margins given rising commodity and transportation costs. North America was the bright spot generating 2% organic growth while new brand acquisitions added another 6%. It should be noted that while North America was stronger; the company has been forced to ramp up promotions to boost sales. Advertising consumed an additional 10bp of revenue in the quarter, and a further ramp in couponing activity is likely in Q4. While these activities should help the top-line, they may diminish the flow through to the bottom line.

Indeed, we are seeing cost pressures build in the business. Given rising raw materials, which were up 8%, gross margins compressed another 10bp to 59.2%. Similarly, we saw a loss of operating leverage as selling, general, and administrative expenses were up 0.1% to 35.6% of revenue. All these factors conspired to compress operating margins 1.9% to 23.4%. Similar to what other consumer companies have said, transportation pricing is harsh, and CL faced a 5% rise in logistics prices. Given these cost pressures and margin compression, earnings growth of 1% was entirely driven by a lower tax rate. Pre-tax results point to deterioration, and gross margins will be lower in 2018 than in 2017 while lower taxes and share count allow for a modest 3-4% rise in EPS in 2018.

Looking forward into 2019, cost pressures are likely to remain with the labor market tightening and transportation costs continuing to rise. Unless Colgate can pass these costs on, it will face continued margin pressure. In fact, the company has seen its global oral care market share decline from 43.2% last year to 41.9% this year. Now, Colgate defenders will note that this overstates the decline in market share as CL is disproportionately in emerging markets whose currencies have fallen against the US dollar, lowering their US dollar equivalent revenue. This is fair, and a reminder that CL is a very globally exposed business. So if EM currencies continue to weaken due to slowing growth or rising US interest rates, that will more harshly impact Colgate than peers. Conversely, an EM rebound would help the company.

Still looking just on a volume basis, Colgate saw its market share decline by 0.3%. That is not a good place to be when input prices are rising. Flat-lining organic revenue and declining market share suggest the brands have lost some consumers’ interest, which will make it harder for CL to pass on rising input prices, which creates downside risk for earnings and cash flow in 2019.

To that point, it is worth noting that CL’s free cash flow has largely stagnated for the past seven years. as shown in their October investor presentation:

Now, CL has been able to offset the stagnating underlying business by repurchasing shares. Over the past year, the share count is down 1.8% or 15 million. CL is on pace for $1.3-1.5 billion of share repurchases in 2018, in keeping with the pace from the past three years. While these share repurchases have helped boost earnings and free cash flow per share by about 1.5-2% per annum, it is worth noting these purchases were done at materially higher share prices, given the stock is essentially at a 5 year low. These buybacks may have boosted earnings per share but given the higher price paid, it is unclear that they were the best use of capital.

While a completely different sector, I am reminded of IBM (IBM), which for years repurchased stock at higher prices to boost per-share data and mask a stagnating business. However, that only worked for so long before the lack of growth led investors to push down the earnings multiple they were willing to pay and creating a bear market in the stock. In fact, IBM is now going a different direction with its acquisition of Red Hat (RHT), cutting share repurchases to boost growth. Now, Colgate doesn’t face the same secular headwinds as IBM, but investors may increasingly question its 18-20x earnings multiple given the lack of organic cash flow growth.

Colgate is not a cyclical company, and it will continue to churn out positive free cash. It also does pay a 2.9% dividend that consumes less than 65% of normalized free cash flow, allowing for modest increases even if the business continues to stagnate for some time. The problem is it still has a premium valuation, trading at 18.8x earnings, particularly given I expect sub-5% earnings growth in 2019, given challenged market share and rising input costs weighing on gross margins. Even after the sell-off, CL has a full multiple, and we need to see signs the business is re-accelerating, which were lacking in the third quarter. Rather than paying a premium for CL’s low growth profile, investors would be better looking to companies that are showing a turn in organic revenue like PG or that trade at a discounted multiple like Kraft-Heinz. However, I would continue to avoid CL north of 18x earnings given its cloudy outlook going into 2019.

