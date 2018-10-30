AT&T - Business Update And Financial Performance Q3 2018

The company looks very attractive at current levels, but is it a value trap?

High leverage in combination with the high ongoing capital expenditures has significantly increased the risk profile of the company.

AT&T's scale of operations built over decades and the high amount of capital expenditures required to operate in the business creates strong competitive advantages.

Investment Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) is a world leader in communications, media and entertainment. With the acquisition of Time Warner, the company is building a modern media company that combines the three key elements in media and entertainment: Premium content, distribution and high-speed networks.

T has recorded 34 consecutive years of quarterly dividend growth and currently yielding 6.9%. With its strong competitive advantages, the long track record of dividend growth and investment in Time Warner, should create an ideal investment opportunity.

In this article, we will focus on the financial aspects of the company by analyzing the latest Q3 ‘18 results and provide a business update on its operations and outlook. Is T a perfect value investment or a value trap?

Financial Position Q3 2018 and Outlook

Income Statement

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Total operating increased to $45,739, up +15.3% vs. SPLY (Same Period Last Year). This was driven by both increased revenues from Service ($41,297, up +13.5%) and Equipment ($4,442, up +35.0%). Please also note that the acquisition of Time Warner creates favorable comparisons vs SPLY. Total operating expenses amounted to $38,470, up +13.6% vs. SPLY. The main expense was selling, general and administrative ($9,598) followed by Depreciation and amortization ($8,651).

Net income for the company amounted to $4,816, up +54.2%. The increase in net income for the company was driven by the higher operating income ($7,269, up +25.2%), but partly offset by higher Interest expense ( -$2,051, up +21.6%). Net income Attributable to AT&T was $4,718, growing by +55.8% vs. SPLY.

Amounts available to common stockholders per common share were $0.65, up +32.7%. Weighted average common shares outstanding amounted to 7,284 million, increasing +18.2% vs. SPLY. Dividend declared per common share amounted to $0.5, growing +2% vs SPLY. The dividend payout was 77% of EPS for the period, which is considered to be an OK coverage.

In order to better understand the financial position, we also need to analyze the balance sheet of the company.

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Total current assets amounted to $53,107, down 32.9% vs PP (Previous period, Dec. 31 2017). This was driven by significantly lower cash and cash equivalents vs PP, due to the acquisition of Time Warner. Property, Plant and Equipment -Net amounted to $130,348, up +4.1% vs PP. Total assets increased to $534,870, up +20.4% vs PP. This was mainly driven by Goodwill ($146,475), Trademarks and Trade Names -Net ($24,389) as well as other intangible Assets -net ($28,673). As these items are challenging to value, the additional Revenue and Net Income from Time Warner will be key in order to evaluate the acquisition going forward.

The long-term debt for the company grew significantly to $168,513, up +33.8%. Total deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities also increased to $115,966, up +22.4%.

Total stockholders equity increased to $184,971, growing +30.3%, driven by additional paid-in capital. Total Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity amounted to $534,870.

We are seeing the full effect of the cost of the acquisition in the balance sheet, but we are not yet seeing the full impact of it in terms of revenue and net income.

In order to properly evaluate how well T can service its growing debt burden and ability to pay Dividends, we turn to the cash-flow statement.

Cash Flow Statement

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

From T’s Net income amounting to $4,816, the major items that did not impact the cash-flows are added back to evaluate the business properly. The major positive items were depreciation amounting to $8,166, Amortization of film and television costs amounting to $1,440. Major negative cash-flow items were Other current assets, inventories and theatrical film and television production costs amounting to -$3,768 and Accounts receivable -$1,251. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $12,346, representing an increase of +14.3% vs SPLY. The major items in financing activities were Repayment of long-term debt -$14,132 and Dividends Paid -$3,631. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash was down -$4,965. This means that T needs to slow down the repayment of long-term debt in order to be cash-flow positive or increase Net income. The Free cash-flow Dividend Payout ratio amounted to 56.1%.

Historical Development

Dividend yield reaching record high 6.9%, due to the recent price drop and concerns over debt levels.

Net income and free cash-flow were driven by the Time Warner acquisition. As long as the recent trend continues, the current debt levels and dividend appears safe.

Competitive Advantages and Outlook

T's scale of operations built over decades and the high amount of capital expenditures required to operate in the business creates strong competitive advantages. A vast majority of T’s revenue and cash-flows comes from subscription-based services, which gives stability and predictability in its future earning power. The subscription model creates another barrier to entry and the consolidation waves in the industry over the years have significantly reduced competition in the industry, enabling higher pricing. The combination of T’s distribution scale with Time Warner’s content creation, allows T to drive a level of competition in the industry never seen before.

Company reaffirms 2018 guidance of adjusted EPS at the high end of $3.50 range, free cash-flow at the high end of the $21 billion range and net capital expenditures at $22 billion range

Conclusions

The business fundamentals for T remains solid and cash-flow from operations can sustain both dividends and current debt levels. The market has put great emphasis on the cost of the acquisition of Time Warner, which is fully accounted for in the quarterly reports. However, we are not seeing the full impact of the acquisition in terms its future earning power. We believe that many investors have marginalized the upside of this new enterprise.

T is currently trading at $29.09 and FY guidance of $3.5 per share translates to a P/E ratio of 8.3. T has an attractive valuation and has strengthened its competitive advantages due to the acquisition of Time Warner. T is undervalued at current levels and the potential upside is not reflected in the stock price.

At current valuation, we believe that investors get a sufficient margin of safety to motivate a buy of T stocks up to a P/E ratio of 10.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.