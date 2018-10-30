Data Comm Management's Cannabis Opportunity Goes Well Beyond Labeling

Expect DCM to reiterate EBITDA range guidance on revenue that could well exceed the high-end of the targeted $295 - $310 million range.

Expect 3Q2018 results to look similar to 2Q2018 with stronger revenue on weaker margins as legacy contracts from the dark ages work their way through the P&L.

Cannabis JV with Aphria launches DCM directly into the cannabis derived products market in 2020 to establish a foothold completely outside of printing and reinforcing the transformational potential of Perennial.

Cannabis Goes Beyond Labeling To Drive Growth in 2019 and 2020

The Aphria JV announced in conjunction with DCM's 2Q18 earnings opens up an entirely new, high growth, high margin opportunity by launching DCM directly into the sales of cannabis derived products. DCM's Perennial group has been working with Aphria on marketing and brand strategy and now the relationship is expected to go far deeper as the two companies look to launch an effort that will spawn a suite of cannabis derived products for early 2020. While there are no specifics on the as yet completed JV, there are some clues that can be garnered from the original press release (DCM Aphria JV Press Release) and interview with Aphria's CEO. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Vm1aQjWWqo&t=29s)

Given the multi-billion market for cannabis derived products, it's hard to see how cannabis based products from Perennial's portion of the JV won't more than offset legacy print declines in revenue and margins for 2020. The market the JV is addressing is likely measured in billions of dollars through Aphria's existing and yet to be developed channels. I haven't quantified this opportunity because the JV has not been completed nor details provided. I would not expect to see too much granularity until later in 2019. This said I would expect the JV to be executed by year-end 2018 if not sooner.

In the meantime, cannabis labeling and logistics should drive $10 - 15 million in margin accretive revenue for 2019 as DCM's cannabis labeling operations began ramping in 3Q18. There are several points that make cannabis a game-changing opportunity for DCM:

I estimate gross margins on cannabis labeling are likely to be north of 30% based on the specific requirements of labeling, logistics of supporting an industry with thousands of SKUs and the fact that few players can manage the auditing and tracking requirements to serve the industry. This implies cannabis EBITDA margins of 20% v <10% for DCM as a whole. I base my assertions on discussions with private pharma distributors where labeling requirements and margins aren't too dissimilar when operating at scale. This does not mean to say the market won't become increasingly competitive over time, but DCM appears to be well-positioned to establish a solid position and benefit from the most lucrative phase of market growth. Based on reviews on output from the Gallus label printing machines DCM is installing, capital efficiency/return on capital should be excellent because each print machine has the potential to drive $5 - 7 million in annual revenue. This would provide for $1 - 1.5 million per machine in annual EBITDA. Machines are likely leased but even on an implied cost of $2.5 million, return on capital should be excellent. Based on discussions with DCM's management team, DCM's application of the Gallus labeling machines to cannabis is so unique that nearly every major cannabis supplier is knocking on DCM's door because suppliers have been unsuccessful in making traditional print machines work well for the complex labelling application. In addition, the application has illustrated DCM's capability to manage the complex logistical problems of on-demand print across numerous SKUs and locations giving potential customers another reason to knock on DCM's door. A major cannabis supplier could have 100s of SKUs. DCM is working with multiple customers and in discussions with every major player in the space suggesting their capacity will sell out fairly quickly. I base this on the fact that the industry (all uses) could generate $7 billion in revenue in 2019 (Deloitte Cannabis Consumption Report), labeling costs of around 0.5-2% and a labeling share of roughly 10%. These are very crude numbers but at least they provide some gauge of the magnitude of the labeling opportunity. As cannabis derivative products (food and beverage) proliferate, the landscape should become even more complex that it already is and require similar tracking, suggesting that DCM is similarly early and well-positioned to establish a leading position in the cannabis derivatives labeling market as it is with cannabis itself. Cannabis labels began ramping in 3Q18 and should accelerate further in 4Q18 as the opportunity ramps.

Putting it all together, I am estimating DCM can add $10 - $15 million in revenue to the top line in 2019 and another $1.5 - 4 million in EBTIDA from Cannabis. On an EPS basis, the opportunity could add $0.12 - 0.14 to DCM's earnings. To put this in perspective, it's the equivalent of winning another Tier 1 bank in Canada but with growth and higher margins.

Most important, the cannabis labeling opportunity provides a clear path for DCM to continue growing its top line and expanding its EBITDA margins in 2019 because at a minimum cannabis alone should more than offset declines in legacy print. Coupling cannabis with Perennial contribution should cement 2019 as another growth year for DCM in even the most conservative case where none of the acquisitions grow and no other cost benefits are realized. The math on this is relatively straightforward without any consideration from acquisition growth or continued ramp from the large bank win as shown below:

Items (All amounts in $millions) Revenue EBITDA 2018 Estimated Sales $320.0 $22.0 Legacy forms/print -7% impacts $200 million of sales ( 14.0) ( 2.0) Cannabis with 1 machine at capacity and one ramping 15.0 1.5 - 3.0 Perennial 9.0 2.0 - 2.5 Growth from other acquisitions and ongoing large bank ramp Upside Upside Total Estimated sales all else FLAT $330.0 $23.5 - 25.5

Finally, cannabis derived products from the JV and continued labeling should drive growth in revenue and margins further in 2020 paving the path for DCM to garner a higher valuation as these higher margin opportunities mix into the company's income statement.

Out Takes From 2Q2018

DCM well exceeded revenue driven by ongoing strength from the acquisitions and the impact of the large banking customer win. Incremental revenue was unfortunately offset by the impact of large deals signed during the dark days of late 2016.

While the margin downside was unfortunate, it should abate from 4Q18 onward per contract terms.

3Q2018: Expect Continue Execution and Reiteration of 2018 Guidance

DCM should report 3Q18 results the week of November 12th. DCM's 3Q, like 2Q, is normally a slower quarter seasonally and I expect 2018 to be no different so look for sales to be flat to maybe up a little sequentially from the $78 million mark in 2Q.

Legacy print should remain benign as declines remain subdued, the large bank win continues to ramp and Perennial comes into the picture for its first full quarter. There will also be a little bit of cannabis labeling in the mix.

The main issue I see with 3Q18 will be margin impact from the legacy contracts and paper price increases. While DCM does get to pass along price increases as is customary in the industry, there is always a lag between cost inputs and pass throughs so gross margin could look similar to 2Q18's 24% level on strong sales, which should produce slightly higher EBITDA from 2Q levels despite decently strong revenue. Aside from this, I would expect to see some progress of principal debt pay down from free cash flow generated.

I think 4Q2018 offers the clearest opportunity for upside to growth and margins as Cannabis is ramping, the large bank continues to ramp and Perennial and the rest of the acquisitions should collectively continue to deliver growth. These efforts should well more than offset legacy print declines. Margins should begin to recover as paper price increase pass throughs begin to offset higher paper prices and higher margin Perennial and labeling sales continue to ramp.

All this said, I would expect the company to maintain guidance on EBITDA and possibly raise guidance on revenue. At current share price levels the stock remains extremely attractive at roughly 2x my projected 2018 free cash flow, 4x EV to EBITDA and 1.2x market cap to EBITDA with solid prospects for growth in 2019 and 2020. DCM should trade to CAD$3+ (DGPIF USD$2.20+) in its current incarnation within the next year and higher as growth from new markets like cannabis layer into the mix later in 2019 and 2020.

While DCM cannot be considered a full blown cannabis play it does offer an interesting, inexpensive and profitable way to gain some exposure to the cannabis market and is probably yet another reason for continued open market purchases from insiders that occurred during the open window in August and September. Former CEO and Director Mike Sifton, who is already a 10% holder, purchased an additional 74,000 shares and Chief Commercial Officer Mike Cote purchased 12,104 shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGPIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Alternative symbol for the Toronto Stock Exchange is DCM.TO

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.