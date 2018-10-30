Blackbaud: Can't Be Valued Like A Tech Stock Anymore

Because Blackbaud is no longer growing, we have to view the company's valuation from an earnings basis. At a ~30x forward P/E, Blackbaud is grossly overvalued relative to its prospects.

In fact, Blackbaud's revenue growth fell into the single digits this quarter, decelerating four points from last quarter's growth. Organic revenue growth was also essentially flat at just 1% y/y.

The beat is likely resulting from the fact that Blackbaud cut guidance earlier in October, not due to a performance bump.

Blackbaud (BLKB), the legacy maker of software for non-profits and charities, is a perfect example of a tumbling tech stock that actually needed a serious correction. The company's gains over the past few years have been formed on a foundation of air: the company is no longer growing, new products are falling flat, and instead of using the growth slowdown to boost profits, Blackbaud's profit margins are actually shrinking. The company is touting its shift toward recurring revenues and a cloud-based billings model, but so far, we haven't seen any positive impacts to the company's results.

Last quarter, Blackbaud announced a new offering for religious institutions called the Church Management system, which is expected to fully go live next year. Management noted in last quarter's earnings call that this product positions Blackbaud to "deliver innovation in a market that's predominantly legacy point solutions software". This growth, however, isn't coming quickly enough. Apart from this product, the company has made very few strides in expanding its addressable market. As evidenced by its deterioration into a single-digit growth rate, Blackbaud has quickly hit its saturation point, which even the new Church Management product may not be able to fix.

Blackbaud just released Q3 results, and despite the slight recovery in Blackbaud's stock in after-hours trading, the company's performance is no better than before. Its beat to Wall Street expectations likely stems from the fact that Blackbaud guided down in October, warning that cloud transition issues and a revenue slowdown in the UK would impact its full-year revenue achievement.

Like most tech stocks, Blackbaud is down heavily from its all-time highs - a decline that hastened after the company slashed its full-year guidance by ~4% on the top line. In July, Blackbaud hit a high of $120, and it's currently trading 45% below that. But unlike other tech stocks, I believe it will take much longer - if ever - for Blackbaud to reclaim these highs.

BLKB data by YCharts

Here's my thesis on the stock: because this company is no longer growing (8% top line growth makes Blackbaud no better than commodity or retail stocks), we can no longer really classify Blackbaud as a tech stock. Against technology and software peers, Blackbaud's valuation - at a ~28x forward P/E ratio and a 4.6x forward revenue multiple - appears cheap. Strip aside tech comps, however, and this is a terrible valuation to enter a long position at.

The meager growth that Blackbaud does manage to post is inorganic (i.e., sourced from acquisitions). Net out the contributions from acquired companies, and Blackbaud's revenue growth is actually about flat. On the bottom-line front, Blackbaud has generated EPS of $0.75 in the year-to-date period. That's actually down from $0.79 versus the prior-year compare. Next year in FY19, analysts have a consensus pro forma EPS estimate of $2.71 - which is only 9% higher than $2.49 for FY18 (per Yahoo Finance).

Why, then, should investors be willing to pay a 28x forward P/E ratio for a company whose earnings growth is either flat or below market? In my view, most of the October tech pullback was driven by overreaction and fear, but in Blackbaud's case, it's a long-overdue right-sizing of its valuation.

The bottom line on Blackbaud: Don't bank on this stock to make a rebound. Stocks rally when either its valuation multiple expands or its earnings/revenue improve (in other words, either the "P" or the "E" part of the P/E ratio needs to rise). For Blackbaud, neither scenario seems likely: investors aren't to keen on paying premium multiples for a slow-growth stock, and Blackbaud's recent performance suggests that the sluggishness will persist.

Q3 download: deceleration weighs, organic revenues flat, operating margins deteriorate

Here's a look at Blackbaud's full Q3 results:

Figure 1. Blackbaud 3Q18 results Source: Blackbaud investor relations

Revenues grew at just 7.8% y/y to $209.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $205.5 million (+5.7% y/y) by about two points. Still, this represents a sharp three-point deceleration from 11.5% y/y growth last quarter.

Note also that, as previously mentioned, much of this revenue growth was non-organic. Thankfully, Blackbaud discloses its mix of organic versus non-organic revenues, unlike most technology companies. This breakout is presented in the chart below:

Figure 2. Blackbaud organic revenue growth Source: Blackbaud investor relations

Excluding the impact of companies Blackbaud acquired in the past year, revenue growth would have been just 1.2% y/y, or essentially flat. Blackbaud's core flagship businesses aren't accruing more revenues - what this tells us is that Blackbaud is neither acquiring net new clients nor upselling to its current installed base. Blackbaud's organic growth rate, in fact, is among the most disappointing in the SaaS sector.

Recurring revenues are doing a little bit better, with ~5% y/y organic growth. Still, however, 5% growth isn't exactly enough to get investors excited about Blackbaud.

As disappointing as revenues were this quarter, the bottom line probably fared even worse, with margin contraction across the board:

Figure 3. Blackbaud margin trends Source: Blackbaud investor relations

As can be seen in the chart above, Blackbaud's gross margin pulled back 70bps to 54.5%. Blackbaud already suffers from one of the lowest gross margin profiles in the software industry, paling in comparison to peers at 70-80% gross margins.

Making matters worse, Blackbaud also saw a 200bps contraction in operating margins to 7.5%, down from 9.5% in the year-ago quarter. The biggest culprit, aside from the gross margin contraction, is a jump and sales and marketing spend relative to revenue growth. Sales and marketing expenditure grew 15% y/y to $49.1 million, far faster than the ~8% y/y revenue growth that Blackbaud was able to produce. As software companies get larger, we typically expect sales and marketing expenses to go down as a percentage of revenues, not the other way around.

As a result, net income in the quarter slid -13% y/y to $11.8 million (again, making us wonder why this company should deserve to trade at a premium P/E ratio when earnings are in decline). In addition, free cash flow for the first nine months of the year are also about flat to last year, while FCF margins of 15.7% are also down 80bps from 16.5% in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 4. Blackbaud YTD FCF Source: Blackbaud investor relations

Key takeaways

Decelerating revenue growth, contracting margins and earnings, and an unclear product strategy are obvious red flags working against this company's favor. Its guidance revision earlier this month correctly anticipated a major deterioration in performance, and the stock fully deserved the ~45% correction since July. Unlike other tech stocks, Blackbaud is unlikely to make a full recovery. Continue to avoid this stock - there are far better downtrodden software names to buy in the hopes of a rebound (names I particularly like at the moment are Docusign (DOCU), Box (BOX), Cloudera (CLDR), and Mimecast (MIME)).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.