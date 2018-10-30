Does Kirkland Lake Envision The Urban-Barry Region As Part Of Its Future?

Kirkland Lake Gold demonstrates interest in the region by recently acquiring minority stakes (10-15%) in three Urban-Barry operators: Osisko Mining Inc., Bonterra Resources Inc., and Metanor Resources Inc.

First, there is no question that Kirkland Lake Gold Limited (KL) (Kl.TO) (KLA.AX) continues to “fire on all cylinders” (please refer to my Kirkland Lake Gold analysis published April 24, 2018). Over the past six months, Kirkland has announced numerous notable achievements. These include: processing the first Swan Zone stope (at over 40 g/t) in September, global production results that are at or above guidance, continued robust exploration results at all sites, and the continuation of the share buyback program. Investors are currently looking forward to Kirkland’s third quarter 2018 earnings results scheduled to be released on October 30th, 2018.

With so many exciting things happening at Kirkland in general, and at its Fosterville Mine in particular, it is easy for investors to overlook a promising growth opportunity for Kirkland in Canada. This promising growth opportunity involves the following four small-cap gold mining companies with stakes in the Urban-Barry region include: Osisko Mining Corp. (OSK.TO) (OTCPK:OBNNF), Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (OTCQX:BONXF), Metanor Resources Inc. (MTO.V) (OTCPK:MEAOF) and Beaufield Resources Inc. (BFD.V) (OU8.MU) (OU8.F) (OTCPK:BFDRF). Over the past six months, these companies have announced numerous significant high-grade exploration results, often including visible gold. Should exploration results continue to impress, it is easy to anticipate that the Urban-Barry region could evolve into Canada’s newest mining camp.

Importantly, these exploration results have not gone unnoticed by the CEOs of two of these companies as evidenced by the two mergers in the region that have occurred over the past three months --- with Osisko purchasing Beaufield, and Bonterra purchasing Metanor.

What does this have to do with Kirkland?

These robust exploration results have also not gone un-noticed by Kirkland and Eric Sprott --- as evidenced by the minority equity investments they have made in Metanor, Bonterra and Osisko over the past year.Clearly, Kirkland wants to be sitting at the negotiating table should the regional gold play continue to evolve into something bigger.

The purpose of this analysis is to introduce the reader to the Urban-Barry region, summarize some of the main recent corporate transactions amongst its players, and most importantly, provide a template to analyze potential routes of development involving Kirkland should the prospects of the region continue to improve.

The Urban-Barry Region, Québec, Canada

First, as the map below (Map 1) indicates, the Urban-Barry region is in the western portion of the Province of Québec, Canada (close to the border with Ontario). Québec ranks as one of the five most favorable mining jurisdictions in the world as determined by the independent Fraser Institute.

Also, Urban-Barry has the good fortune of being located adjacent to Canada’s most prolific gold mining region: the Cadillac – Malartic - Val-D’or Camp which produced more than 70 million ounces of gold historically.

Image source: Bonterra Resources Inc. (Corporate Presentation - pg. 4)

Second, the map below (Map 2) shows the land claims held by the four junior gold explorers listed above.

Image source: Bonterra Resources Inc. (Corporate Presentation - pg. 5)

It is easy appreciate that these four companies have a ‘lock’ on virtually all the prospective acreage in the region. Should any other company decide to become involved in this region, it will be necessary to involve one or more of these four companies.

Recent Corporate Activity Between Urban-Barry Players

To understand any potential future corporate developments involving Kirkland in this region, one must first look at Osisko and Bonterra as they stand currently. Things are happening fast and consolidation in the region has begun.

This section provides a summary of these two companies post their respective acquisitions.

Osisko Mining Inc.

Market cap: C$660M (US$508M)

Urban- Barry land holding (approximately 22,000 hectares)

Resources (effective date May 14th, 2018)

Windfall PEA (effective July 12 th , 2018) Peak year gold production: 248,000 oz/yr (year 1) Average annual gold production over LOM: 218,000 oz/yr Average diluted gold grade: 6.7 g/t (Note: Management has indicated that the updated resource will likely result in a grade probably closer to the 8 g/t range) After-tax: IRR 32.7% NPV: C$413M (US$317M) CAPEX: C$397M (US$305M)

, 2018) Acquired Beaufield Resources in August 2018 at a 54% premium

Bonterra Resources Inc.

Market cap: C$125M (US$96M)

Acquired Metanor on September 24 th , 2018 for approximately C$78M Acquired the Urban-Barry Mill - which is the only operating gold mill in the region for 110 kms

, 2018 for approximately C$78M Urban-Barry land holding (22,004 sq km)

Urban-Barry Mill: Current capacity 1,200 tpd Planned expansion to 2,400 tpd Re-start date: staggered, starting in Q3-2019, and full capacity Q3-2020 Expansion CAPEX estimate C$17M (fully funded)



Bonterra announced on October 24 th , 2018 the closing of a C$21.8M private placement and the 10:1 share consolidation planned to occur before November 8 th , 2018 placement

, 2018 the closing of a C$21.8M private placement and the 10:1 share consolidation planned to occur before November 8 , 2018 placement [Note: Bonterra spun out certain assets, principally the Larder Lake Property (and $7 million in cash) into a newly-incorporated exploration company - Gatling Exploration Inc. (GTR.V)]

KL’s Equity Investments Urban-Barry Players

Over the past three- to six-months, investors interested in the Urban-Barry region have focused on the excellent drilling results and the two mergers discussed above. However, less attention has been focused on the minority equity positions Kirkland has established and/or increased in three of the four regional players at the same time.

These three equity investments by Kirkland are summarized as follows:

Kirkland’s Possible Paths of Future Development in the Region

Based on what has been discussed so far, continued consolidation in the region will likely occur --- assuming continued exploration success. At some point, the total extent of the combined regional land package and reserve amount will come to the attention of many mid- to large-cap gold miners. It is well appreciated by most precious metals investors that the gold mining industry has had a very difficult time replacing/growing reserves over the past five years. Also, unfortunately, much of the reserve growth that has occurred has been in politically-risky jurisdictions. For these reasons, the Urban-Barry region will attract interest from gold miners looking to expand reserves and operations in politically stable regions such as the province of Québec.

Given Kirkland’s current equity investments in these companies, it is reasonable to expect that it will want to be one of the companies, if not the sole company, involved in the future development of this region.

It is important to understand the relative valuation of these two remaining gold explorers as compared to Kirkland. A number of valuation metrics can be used , however this report will focus on only two of the most common valuation metrics for precious metals companies: EV/NAV and EV/EBITDA.

The three tables below provide the EV/NAV and EV/EBITDA metrics for Bonterra, Osisko, and Kirkland respectively:

For convenience, the table below summarizes the comparison of these two valuation metrics for the three companies respectively:

First, it is important to note that Bonterra’s and Osisko’s EBITDA estimates (‘Adjusted EBITDA’) were discounted by one-year and three-years respectively --- to adjust for the differences in the timing of the production starts for these two companies versus Kirkland that is currently producing.

Second, it is not surprising that the acquisition(s) of either company would be accretive to Kirkland.

If one assumes that Kirkland intends to become the major operator in the Urban-Barry region it could proceed with one of two possible acquisition scenarios. These scenarios are as follows:

Kirkland buys Bonterra and/or Osisko separately, or Osisko purchases Bonterra first, and then Kirkland buys Osisko

In either case, Kirkland ends up acquiring approximately:

400K oz/yr of production - based on Bonterra’s and Osisko’s current plans and PEA respectively, and

5-6 million ounces of resources - depending on resource updates for Bonterra and Osisko that are anticipated over the next one to three months, and

Annualized EBITDA of about C$429M/yr (US$331M/yr) – starting in the 2019-2022 mill start-up window time frame.

Historically, acquisitions in the commodity sector typically involve the payment of 30-50% premiums to market price. Using this as a reference point, if Kirkland was to acquire both companies at a 50% premium, it would have to spend almost C$1,880M. Assuming this total purchase amount was financed only with equity, Kirkland would have to issue approximately 67M shares at their current market price which would represent an approximate 30% dilution. Of course, the dilution percentage would be reduced if Kirkland decided to fund the purchase by utilizing some combination of cash, equity, and/or debt issuance. However, even in the case of full equity financing, Kirkland’s 30% dilution still yields attractive economics for Kirkland relative to the 56% increase in production and over 80% increase in EBITDA over its Q3-2018 annualized figures.

Conclusion

The pace of development in the Urban-Barry region has certainly accelerated during 2018. This is clear when looking at almost all facets including: increased drilling activity, corporate merger activity, and secondary financing.

Even though this report indicates that Osisko represents good value at today’s market price, and Bonterra represents even better value – I believe that Kirkland might well turn out to be the ‘big winner’ if the region continues to deliver excellent exploration results which leads to further consolidation.

Despite having modelled the payment of a 50% premium, as an example, for Osisko and Bonterra, Kirkland/Sprott have a history of executing merger transactions that involve payment of limited, or almost no, premium paid. This occurred in both the Newmarket Gold acquisition in late 2016, and in the Bonterra/Metanor merger that occurred recently. Accordingly, an investment in Kirkland likely represents both a higher raw return and undoubtedly a superior risk-adjusted return versus direct investment in Osisko and/or Bonterra over time.

Several significant corporate announcements are expected over the next one- to three-months. These will provide good information and insight as to the future development of this promising gold mining region. The key announcements expected are as follows:

Bonterra’s maiden NI43-101 resource report is expected in October of 2018 along with information regarding the 50,000 tonne bulk sample from (Metanor’s) Barry Project

Osisko’s first bulk sample results by end of 2018

An updated NI43-101 resource report in 2019 that incorporates the data from their 800,000 meter drill program that began in 2015, and an updated Windfall Project PEA/PFS later in 2019

