W.P. Carey: Strong Buy

W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC) is a promising income vehicle for investors that seek high, recurring dividend income and that want to maintain a shot at capital appreciation over the long haul. The commercial property REIT has a large, diversified property portfolio including international real estate that enhances W.P. Carey's diversification profile. W.P. Carey covers its dividend with AFFO and actually has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio, leaving plenty of room on the table for dividend growth. Shares are attractively valued and throw off a 6.2 percent entry yield.

W.P. Carey - Portfolio Snapshot

At the end of Q2-2018, W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio consisted of nearly 900 net lease properties, reflecting 87 million square feet. 80 percent of W.P. Carey's AFFO comes from its owned, diversified property portfolio while 20 percent of its adjusted funds from operations comes from the REIT's asset management business.

Source: W.P. Carey Investor Presentation

W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio includes industrial, office, retail, warehouse, and self-storage properties, all of which produce recurring cash flow for the REIT. Industrial properties have the largest representation in W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio, accounting for 29 percent of annualized base rent, followed by office properties, representing 24 percent of ABR.

Here's a breakdown by property type.

Source: W.P. Carey

As far as W.P. Carey's diversification stats are concerned, the REIT is moderately diversified along multiple dimensions, including property type, industry, and tenants.

Retail stores are the biggest industry for W.P. Carey representing 18 percent of run-rate base rent, followed by consumer services (11 percent) and automotive (8 percent).

Source: W.P. Carey

The REIT's top ten tenants account for less than a third of total annualized base rent, and the largest tenant - Hellweg - represents 5.1 percent of ABR.

Here's a breakdown of W.P. Carey's top ten tenants.

Source: W.P. Carey

Importantly, W.P. Carey is not a pure-play U.S. commercial property REIT since the company has exposure to real estate outside of the United States, especially in Europe. International real estate investments reduce W.P. Carey's reliance on the U.S. economy and improve the REIT's overall diversification profile.

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey further has excellent portfolio occupancy rates, indicating a high-quality, well-managed real estate portfolio. The portfolio occupancy rate has consistently remained in the high 90-percent range, including during the Great Recession of 2008/2009.

Source: W.P. Carey

Strong Balance Sheet

W.P. Carey has an investment-grade rated balance sheet. Major credit rating agencies rate W.P. Carey as follows: Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). The majority of the REIT's capitalization consists of equity, and the REIT has a moderate amount of debt on its balance sheet.

Source: W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey has no significant near-term debt maturities in 2018 and 2019. The majority of the REIT's debt matures only after 2023.

Source: W.P. Carey

Conservative AFFO-Payout Ratio

W.P. Carey easily outearned its dividend with adjusted funds from operations in each of the last twelve quarters. The REIT earned $1.29/share, on average, in AFFO compared to just $0.99/share in dividends. The implied AFFO-payout ratio was just 77 percent, leaving plenty of room for dividend growth.

Source: Achilles Research

W.P. Carey actively grows its dividend payout, which makes the real estate investment trust a suitable income vehicle for DGI investors that want to bank on rising distributions and a growing yield on cost over time.

WPC Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

W.P. Carey's dividend stream currently costs income investors ~12.6x Q2-2018 run-rate adjusted funds from operations, which is a sensible AFFO-multiple based on the REIT's strong real estate portfolio and conservative AFFO-payout ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

An economic downturn in the United States is the biggest risk factor for this commercial property REIT. Though I don't see any significant risks to the dividend over the short-haul, the risk of a dividend adjustment grows in a recession scenario. Hence, income investors have to continuously monitor W.P. Carey's portfolio quality and dividend coverage stats in order to be able to react timely to a deterioration in sector fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

W.P. Carey still looks like a good deal for DGI investors here, and the REIT brings a lot of things to the table. W.P. Carey has a strong, diversified real estate portfolio that extends beyond the United States, thereby reducing the REIT's reliance on the U.S. economy in the event of a recession. W.P. Carey easily outearns its dividend with funds from operations and has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio. The dividend is growing. Shares are attractively valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

